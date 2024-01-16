Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home XRP Ledger Developer Addresses The XRP $10,000 Price Controversy
Crypto News

XRP Ledger Developer Addresses The XRP $10,000 Price Controversy

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

With a focus on this year’s anticipated bull run, much debate is ongoing on the potential price increases for XRP. A dilemma has sprouted among XRP holders, given XRP’s stalling performance and the prevailing expectation that it will reach $10,000 in the upcoming bull market. 

In a recent interview, the founder of Zerpmon, a ripple Ledger-based NFT game Shen, weighed in on the XRP price debate.

Shen Highlights The Major Challenge On The XRP $10,000 Price Outlook

During the interview with a popular XRP community personality, Crypto Eri, Shen highlighted the XRP community’s low engagement in asset holding. 

According to Shen, low participation and support from the community will affect XRP’s price rally. Moreover, it could limit the overall growth rate of the asset ecosystem when compared to other rival networks.

Further, the builder noted that the controversy emanated from the idea among some ripple holders who anticipate a surge to $10,000 for XRP.

He argued that these holders stick with a passive strategy, only accumulating and storing XRP tokens without using them while expecting a value appreciation. As a result, XRPL has been battling with low activity.

Shen stated:

As a builder, I think one of the biggest reasons why the XRPL has such low participation compared to the number of holders is because of this idea that’s perpetuated – that you hold XRO, stash it away, and one day it’ll be worth $10,000 each. The problem is that no one is using their XRP.

Active Participation And Engagement: The Key To Price Growth

The builder suggested the need for XRP holders to engage their holdings to activate price growth. Moreover, this implies that mere holding of ripple could never trigger any surge, irrespective of their anticipation.

Additionally, Shen compared the successful journeys of other prominent digital assets like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Binance Coin (BNB).

Also, he noted that these tokens recorded outstanding growth rates in their respective ecosystems through increased activity from holders. Shen mentioned that the ripple community needs a paradigm shift in its context of holding just for speculative profits.

Instead, it’s time for the holders to actively use their XRP coins in the ecosystem to trigger a positive change. Further, Zerpmon’s founder believed that XRP’s price rally and XRPL’s sustainable growth lie in the hands of holders.

He said that will happen if they devise reasons to use their holdings. Following Shen’s assertion, some members of the ripple community agreed with the developers.

However, some argued that an increase in XRP’s price and utility has nothing to do with retail users. From a different point of view, an X user believed that the resolution of the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit would bring XRP’s price rally. He believes that XRP is facing attacks from different angles.

Meanwhile, XRP grapples with slow performance even amid the increased investor optimism in the broader market, with most tokens posting higher highs. As of 05:30 AM EST on January 15, XRP trades at $0.58, reflecting a slight increase of 0.16% over the past 24 hours.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024
2 Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China
3 Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced Much Higher Than the M365 Suite
4 Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night
5 Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519 – Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?

Latest News

Person holding phone learning a new language
Statistics

Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China Amid Low Demand
News

Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China

Krishi Chowdhary

In a rare instance, Apple has decided to offer a discount on its newest iPhones in China through its official retail channel. The sale will run from 18th to 21st...

Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced At $20 A Month
News

Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced Much Higher Than the M365 Suite

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft has introduced Copilot Pro, a new subscription tier for its Copilot services with advanced features for small businesses and individuals. Priced at $20 a month, the Copilot Pro subscription...

Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night
Streaming News & Events

Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night

Mark Cop
Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519; Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519 – Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?

Nick Dunn
Google
Crypto News

Google Bard Gives Shiba Inu Price Prediction If Bitcoin Rises to $500,000

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 15 – TON, SUI, XTZ, SPONGE V2, And Bitcoin Minetrix

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.