XRP Ledger Sees Explosive Growth with Over 315 AMM Pools and 2.2 Million XRP Locked

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) recently recorded a surge in the number of Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools available. These pools, which allow for decentralized trading of digital assets, have now surpassed an impressive count of 315.

The growth of AMM pools on the XRPL has led to a significant increase in the amount of tokens locked within these pools. Will this development affect price positively?

XRPL’s DeFi Sector Saw Remarkable Growth

XRPL is making waves in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Over the past week, the XRPL ecosystem saw significant expansion in its decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

According to recent data from XRPScan, the XRPL now boasts a total of 324 active AMM pools. The growth in AMM pools has been accompanied by a remarkable increase in the volume of XRP locked within these liquidity pools.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

The total XRP locked has surpassed an impressive 2.27 million tokens. According to the same source, this figure was around 1.8 million before now, highlighting the growing confidence in the XRPL’s DeFi capabilities.

In addition to the impressive AMM pool and locked XRP figures, the XRPL ecosystem now boasts a total of 209 assets, with 203 unique tokens available for trading.

Furthermore, users can take advantage of 184 different XRP pairs, providing opportunities for diversification and trading strategies. The growth witnessed by the XRPL ecosystem is a testament to the increasing adoption of decentralized finance solutions.

XRPL’s Growing Liquidity Hints at Shifting XRP Market Dynamics

While the amount of XRP locked in XRPL’s AMM pools may seem modest compared to the total supply, analysts are monitoring this increasing trend closely.

This is because the growing liquidity could potentially contribute to market shifts and impact the dynamics of the token itself.

Notably, Media personality Zach Rector weighed in on this scenario, suggesting that a potential supply shock could unfold over the next 5 to 10 years.

In Zach’s words;

“This will not lead to a supply shock tomorrow, this year, or next. I am talking about the dynamic setting up where XRP is getting deployed through various utilities that take away from the available supply for liquidity.”

The media personality added that the tools added to XRPL, the connections being made, and people locking their tokens all decrease the actual amount of XRP available for use.

Usually, such a scenario will likely translate into more demand but with less supply to cushion it, thereby increasing XRP value.

The surge in locked XRP occurred just a week after the XRPL ecosystem approved an amendment fix to address an issue observed in the AMM code. However, this development is yet to be reflected positively in the price of XRP. At 06:50, the XRP price is $0.486, with a volume of over $1.5 billion.

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin and trading volume have been down by 1% and 30%, respectively, over the last 24 hours. Also, in the past seven days, XRP has been bearish, down more than 19%.