Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Analysis Reveals XRP May Cross The $1 Mark in 16 Days
Crypto News

Analysis Reveals XRP May Cross The $1 Mark in 16 Days

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

XRP enthusiasts have a reason to be optimistic as an exciting prediction has emerged in its community. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recording a significant golden cross, XRP is poised to break the $1 mark soon.

Relative Strength Index Projections

Crypto analysts and enthusiasts have been closely monitoring the movements of XRP, and recent developments suggest a bullish trend on the horizon. This optimism is primarily based on the RSI, a widely used momentum indicator in the crypto market.

The RSI gauges the momentum of XRP’s price movement, and it features two key lines: the RSI line (depicted in purple) and the RSI-Based MA line (in yellow). When the RSI line crosses above the RSI-Based MA line, it signifies a golden cross, indicating impending upward momentum. 

Remarkably, the last time this golden cross occurred on the weekly timeframe was in early July. Shortly after that, XRP experienced a meteoric rise, reaching its yearly high of $0.93 on July 13.

However, a subsequent correction caused the RSI line to dip below the RSI-Based MA line.

In a recent development, crypto analysts noted that the RSI line is again on the verge of crossing above the RSI-based MA line. This significant golden cross has indeed materialized, with the RSI line sitting at 53.91 and the RSI-Based MA line at 51.01. This crossing pattern confirms a strong bullish signal.

Detailing XRP Open Interest

Furthermore, the prediction considers another critical factor: XRP’s open interest in futures. Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding futures contracts for XRP, and it has been showing signs of significant growth.

On the other hand, rising open interest is often interpreted as a sign of increasing market participation and trader enthusiasm. It can potentially boost liquidity and fuel a price rally. Importantly, analysts highlighted the necessity of timing, suggesting that XRP may encounter resistance.

This resistance level is seen as a pivotal juncture for XRP’s price action. Meanwhile, the predicted golden cross on the RSI is expected to motivate both seasoned investors and speculators to enter the market, potentially providing the necessary momentum for XRP to make a quick rise into the target range. 

The XRP price target, as outlined by crypto analysts, ranges from $0.8875 to $1.3617. Notably, XRP last explored this price range between April 2021 and March 2022. While it attempted to break the $1 threshold during the July rally, it faced substantial resistance.

For now, crypto experts are speculating that Ripple could potentially reach this price target within the next 16 days. Meanwhile, XRP has maintained its psychological support level at $0.55 and is currently trading at $0.55285. To attain the $1.3617 price target, XRP must see an impressive 146% increase from its current price.

In the meantime, XRP investors and enthusiasts keep a keen eye on these developments, eagerly anticipating the cryptocurrency’s journey towards the coveted $1 mark.

As the golden cross on the RSI signifies positive momentum, it remains to be seen if XRP can capitalize on this opportunity and cross the $1 threshold in the predicted timeframe.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers on 30 October – AXS, GALA, And ICP
2 Analysis Reveals XRP May Cross The $1 Mark in 16 Days
3 Analyst Revises XRP Mid-Term Target to $7 After The Recent Surge to $0.93
4 80+ Upwork Statistics in 2023: Revenue, Users & More
5 MySpace Statistics 2023: Users, Facts, and History

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 30 October – AXS, GALA, And ICP

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

Analyst Revises XRP Mid-Term Target to $7 After The Recent Surge to $0.93

Damien Fisher

In response to XRP recent impressive surge to $0.93, a prominent analyst, EGRAG, has made a noteworthy adjustment to its mid-term target. The analyst has increased its prediction to $7...

Key Upwork Statistics
Statistics

80+ Upwork Statistics in 2023: Revenue, Users & More

Jeff Beckman

Upwork has become the go-to place for freelancers and businesses to connect online. With over 793,000 companies hiring freelancers through the platform in 2021, Upwork earned $3.5 billion in earnings....

MySpace User Statistics
Statistics

MySpace Statistics 2023: Users, Facts, and History

Susan Laborde
Coinbase User Statistics
Statistics

Coinbase Statistics: 2023 Market Share, Profit Breakdown, & More

Jeff Beckman
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 27 October – FLOKI, NEO, And BGB

Nick Dunn
TikTokers Cash In on Gifts Through Israel Palestine Live Matches
News

TikTok Streamers Cashing In on Virtual Gifts by Staging “Israel vs. Palestine” Live Matches

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.