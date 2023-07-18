XRP Misses $1 Mark as New Crypto Pumps to a Whopping $15 Million on Presale
XRP Misses $1 Mark as New Crypto Pumps to a Whopping $15 Million on Presale

After a two-year battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has come off victorious. The verdict, made on July 13, 2023, had a “ripple effect” on the entire crypto space, especially on Ripple, as it surged by 73% in price.

XRP holders have patiently waited for this surge for a long time as they record green gains in their portfolios and big grins on their faces.

However, the Ripple XRP excitement is cut short, as the expected $1 mark is yet to reach, as it traded at $0.9 before descending lower in price. This would have undoubtedly left a feeling of sadness on XRP holders and investors who have patiently held its bags for so long.

Yet, with renewed hope that Ripple will return to its former heights, investors continue to trade this coin and heap huge profits.

Even more fascinating is that a new crypto, Wall Street Memes, is ready to take the bulls by the horn by providing more impressive gains to its holders. This crypto is worth checking out, as it has raised over $15 million in its ongoing presale. Keep reading to discover precious gems about Wall Street Memes.

xrp price 1707

XRP Investors Seek An Outstanding Meme Coin To Provide Impressive Gains To Investors

In the first half of 2023, the crypto market witnessed the meme coin frenzy, as many meme coins came from nowhere and provided massive gains to early investors and traders.

Meme coins like Pepe Coin, Miladys, SpongeBob, and Copium recorded impressive gains, with traders investing a few thousand dollars and becoming crypto millionaires within a month.

While these meme coins fascinated the crypto space, there is still room for one more, poised for more premium gains.

This meme coin, Wall Street Memes, is set to become the king of memes in providing fun and investment opportunities for seeding investors. Wall Street Memes is developed by a team with remarkable success in the financial markets.

If you recall the revolutionary GameStop saga that shook the Wall Street bankers to their core, the Wall Street Meme team was behind it. Also, during the NFT rave, this team created an NFT collection, Wall St. Bulls, which sold out within half an hour and had a total sale of about 2,000 ETH on OpenSea.

These two different situations certainly put Wall Street Memes into the spotlight, capturing the attention of traders, investors, and enthusiasts who truly desire financial freedom.

More so, Wall Street Memes has an army of more than 1 million users, actively supporting this project at every turn.

wall street memes

 Wall Street Memes Catches The Attention of Big Names in The Crypto Space

With a team that has an impressive track record and strong community backing, Wall Street Memes is ahead of the meme coin curve and will lead the crypto charts quickly.

Also, the fact that Wall Street Memes poke fun at Wall Street and the traditional financial market adds more luster to the project

Yet, there is more to this coin than meets the eye. The Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has crossed paths with the Wall Street Memes’ Twitter handle, exchanging banter over side-splitting memes that lay bare the flaws of our age-old financial system.

Elon Musk’s jibes and tweets with Wall Street Memes have made investors excited, as they anticipate a rocket-like rise for this coin once it hits top-tier exchanges. 

Wall Street Memes Features a Powerful Tokenomics and Presale Event

Embracing its mission to empower the average person, Wall Street Memes financially takes a refreshing approach by allocating 100% of its WSM token supply to the community, with no private sales or team allocations.

This makes their crypto presale one of the most sizzling events of the year.

The WSM token distribution strategy speaks volumes: 30% for community rewards, 10% for CEX liquidity, 10% for DEX liquidity, and 50% earmarked for high-level marketing through presales.

The Wall Street Memes’ presale event is remarkable, raising over $15 million since it began its presale on the 26th of May, 2023.

There are 30 stages in its presale, with each stage having a price increase. So, there is still ample chance for you to scoop some WSM tokens into your wallets for assured future gains.

Conclusion: Wall Street Memes is Set To Provide Massive Gains To Holders. Invest in Its Presale Now!

It is a known fact that community impact and the remarkable online presence of meme coins are undeniable. Wall Street Memes tick all the boxes and have already built a robust and engaged community, attracting the attention of investors and crypto enthusiasts.

Thus, the stage is set for Wall Street Memes to shine. Hurry now and take advantage of its presale event before the tokens are sold out.   

Will is a 28-year-old crypto expert from The United Kingdom who has been working and investing in the cryptocurrency industry for 7 years. Beginning his career a journalist before progressing to content project management, he has worked within the digital sphere his whole career. Making him an experienced, trusted and reliable source about all things tech that you can trust for in-depth and knowledgeable information about all the latest goings-on from the world of crypto and more! 

