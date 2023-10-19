Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home XRP More Bullish as Large Institutions Trade it with Big Funds, Says Wall Street Expert
Crypto News

XRP More Bullish as Large Institutions Trade it with Big Funds, Says Wall Street Expert

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

A prominent Wall Street financial expert, Linda Jones, explains XRP’s growing bullish momentum. She recounted possible implications of Coinbase’s recently approved XRP derivative contracts on XRP price.

She highlighted the need for sustainable bullish moves from XRP holders with increasing institutional interest in the asset.

Jones Explores The Implication Of Growing Institutional Interest In XRP Trading

According to her recent post on the X platform, Jones explores the spike in institutional access to XRP. She noted that Coinbase adding perpetual futures contracts for trading XRP for non-US institutional customers means“XRP is very bullish.”

Notably, Coinbase has taken a more profound step in its optional services to clients. In May, the crypto exchange secured a license to provide futures contracts to non-US institutional customers. Also, it received another license after four months to include retail investors in its futures contracts.

The licenses birthed Coinbase’s recent announcement, allowing perpetual futures trading for non-US users via the Coinbase Advanced platform. The exchange selected four crypto assets, including XRP, as its starting point in the new development.

Additionally, Jones reacted to Coinbase’s secrecy about countries with approval to trade its futures contracts. Through speculation, she indicated Bermuda and the Cayman Islands as possible locations for the top investing companies.

Jones grouped Bermuda and the Cayman Islands as

the jurisdiction for hedge funds and other offshore funds.

According to Jones, the importance of futures contracts depends on their ability to withstand extreme price fluctuation amid the highly volatile crypto market. She debated that significant price trends drive investors’ interest in trading XRP as derivative contracts.

The expert’s view stems from the sentiment that investors who bet on the price action of virtual assets select those with notable volatility. Price fluctuations are the route to achieving optimal profitability in investments.

Additionally, Jones recognized the role of futures contracts in digital asset trading for investors. She said that

futures contracts allow maximum leverage and can lead to outsized profits (losses).

The Wall Street expert also considered and ranked the grade of investors participating in futures trading. She revealed that most Wall Street firms are highly interested in derivative trading, especially hedge funds.

XRP Becoming More Bullish?

Further, the Wall Street expert explained the impact of the more significant inflow from institutional funds than retail funds into the XRP market. She noted that such a trend indicates the bullish potential of Ripple despite the expected more outstanding funds from institutional investors.

Because volatility is a significant gain driver, the expert recognized that institutional investors want to join the wave for profits.

According to Jones:

This is bullish for XRP because it means the large wave of institutional money is close to coming in, and they want to trade on the volatility.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 XRP More Bullish as Large Institutions Trade it with Big Funds, Says Wall Street Expert
2 Switzerland’s Oldest Cantonal Bank Launches Trading and Custody of XRP and Others
3 Netflix Raises Subscription Prices and Adds More Users Amidst Ongoing Strike
4 Elon Musk’s Ambitious Tool to Combat Disinformation Faces Criticism Amidst Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 Twitter Glitch Exposes CIA’s Vulnerabilities in Recruitment Channel

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Switzerland’s Oldest Cantonal Bank Launches Trading and Custody of XRP and Others

Damien Fisher
Netflix
News

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices and Adds More Users Amidst Ongoing Strike

Damien Fisher

Netflix has announced a price increase for some of its streaming plans in the United States, Britain, and France. But despite these price hikes, the streaming giant exceeded expectations, recording...

Musk's Ambitious Tool to Combat Disinformation Faces Criticism
News

Elon Musk’s Ambitious Tool to Combat Disinformation Faces Criticism Amidst Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

Krishi Chowdhary

As the struggle against disinformation intensifies, Community Notes, a crowd-sourced fact-checking program launched a year ago on X, is facing severe allegations of manipulating information and its ineffectiveness. Although Musk...

Twitter Glitch Exposes CIA's Vulnerabilities in Recruitment Channel
News

Twitter Glitch Exposes CIA’s Vulnerabilities in Recruitment Channel

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft Launches Azure AI Content Safety Service as a Game-Changer for Online Safety
News

Microsoft Launches Azure AI Content Safety Service as a Game-Changer for Online Safety

Krishi Chowdhary
Coolest Jobs in the Tech Industry
Statistics

The 10 Coolest Jobs in the Tech Industry Right Now

Kate Sukhanova
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 18 October – TON, APE, And TWT

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.