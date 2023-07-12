crypto news
Crypto News

XRP Price Plummets to Zero on Popular Crypto Exchange

Asad Gilani Editor
Updated:

Ripple’s native token’s price trading against the US dollar plummeted to zero on July 10 on the popular crypto exchange, Poloniex, causing concerns for traders. This is not the first time the Ripple community is witnessing the token’s price dip to an unbelievably low value.

Moreover, Poloniex is the only crypto exchange that recorded this massive dip in XRP’s price, as other notable exchanges show the price of XRP isn’t what it is on Poloniex. 

XRP’s Price Dip, Why?

The world’s sixth-largest crypto token by market cap, XRP, nose-dived massively yesterday on the Poloniex centralized crypto exchange. Though it appears to be a system glitch on the crypto exchange giant, the record has caused panic among its supporters.  

The Ripple price plunged to $0 on the Justin Sun-backed crypto exchange. This was shown in the XRP/USD Tradingview weekly chart. Moreover, the virtual currency’s dollar value returned to $0.47 at the end of the day.

On other notable crypto trading platforms, the price action point for XRP/USD was $0.468, as its peak value for the day was $0.48. 

It’s worth noting that this $0 price action for XRP/USD only occurred on the Poloniex exchange, as other exchanges recorded values of over $0.45 for the same XRP/USD, even including Binance, Huobi Global, and the Gemini exchange. 

Interestingly, the Ripple community witnessed a similar situation for the Ripple/USDT perpetual futures pair earlier in April. 

This occurred on the Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue when the XRP dropped to $0.0001 in the exchange’s perpetual market on April 26, which liquidated all long trade positions. Bitrue Exchange also claimed this was due to a technical glitch. 

Regardless of XRP’s previous USD crash on the Poloniex exchange, Ripple traded above the $0.45 price action point on other pairs on the exchange, registering massive volumes. 

Currently, huge trading activity is occurring on the exchange, with more than $614,000 worth of Ripple traded in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data

XRP in the Crypto Market

Furthermore, other crypto exchange mammoths have recorded huge trade volumes for Ripple in the past 24 hours, with Binance and KuCoin recording the largest values for the coin. 

Over $146 million worth of XRP has been traded against Tether (USDT) on Binance in the last 24 hours. Kucoin’s Ripple/Tether (XRP/USDT) trade volume surpassed $24.6 million, as CoinMarketCap data revealed.

In the meantime, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume in the overall market records $837,179,219 currently, indicating a 68.43% growth from the previous day’s volume. 

It’s worth noting that, in June, Ripple ranked among the top three most traded virtual assets on the Indian-head-quartered exchange WaxirX.

Asad Gilani Editor

Asad Gilani Editor

Asad is a freelance writer. He is interested in cryptocurrencies, technology, and in particular the subject of online security. An open supporter of freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he likes to stay socially active, loves playing snooker, cricket, enjoys seafood and loves listening to folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023
2 Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)
3 The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023
4 NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange
5 Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Latest News

Tesla Statistics
Statistics

Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Online review statistics
Statistics

Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde

If buyers wish to look for simple things or even where to spend holidays and lodges these days, they visit an online review site. Online reviews give consumers a peek...

Women in technology statistics
Statistics

The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023

Susan Laborde

Technology trends show that the IT sector is constantly leading in every innovation. However, Gender diversity is one of the areas where the industry appears to be lagging. According to...

Crypto
Crypto News

NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange

Damien Fisher
Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors
Crypto News

Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Nick Dunn
Ethereum
Crypto News

Santiment Projects a Possible ETH Rise to $1,900 as Transfer Fee Plunges to $2.45

Nick Dunn
Celsius
Crypto News

Celsius Sues Liquid Staking Platform Over Failure To Return $150M Entrusted Fund

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.