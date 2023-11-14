Countries
Crypto News

XRP Price Records Some Glitches Ranging From $34,603 Rise To $0.0001 Drop

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The recent price history for XRP has been on totally different patterns. Reports from some XRP enthusiasts indicated some irregularities for the token.

XRP allegedly surged to $1,919 on a notable crypto blockchain price-tracking platform and $5,791 on the Binance crypto exchange. 

However, the asset later plummeted by $0.0001.

Community Member Posts XRP Price Surge To $1,919

An XRP enthusiast, ‘JackTheRippler,’ took to the X platform to narrate a new price glitch revealed on the token. The crypto fan captured a screenshot of XRP’s price on CoinMarketCap, which defected and surged to $1,919.

The post revealed that the change in XRP’s price trend occurred on November 12 on the top market price tracker. The XRP community denied the claim of the glitch despite the screenshot from JackTheRippler.

The Army argued that no other person could confirm the post regarding XRP’s price defect on CoinMarketCap. Also, another member of the community, Michael Halatek, posted a screenshot of XRP’s price trend on CoinMarketCap. 

Halatek stated:

There is NO glitch on @ CoinMarketCap” for the price of XRP.

Besides Halatek, some enthusiasts think that JackTheRippler could have photoshopped the screenshot of the post for XRP’s price surge to $1,919.

Amid the recent argument on the potential glitch in XRP’s price, some enthusiasts showed the token had indicated abnormalities on different platforms in the past.

A prominent X user, Will Fix, put together some instances of abnormal price trends of XRP so far in the year.

Fix posted

a list of the last 10 $XRP price glitches, in reverse chronological order, based on the most reliable sources.

On October 30, the XRP price indicated an abnormality on the Binance crypto exchange. Edward Farina, the leader of social adoption for XRPHealthcare (XRPH), first discovered the price glitch.

Farina made a short clip indicating the price fluctuation for Ripple. During the price swings, XRP’s price hit $579 and later moved on to $5,791. Many Ripple fans witnessed and confirmed the changes in the token’s price trend. 

XRP recorded another price defect in August. It rose temporarily to $50 on the Gemini crypto exchange through a surge of 7,836%. The abnormal price surge on Gemini came after the exchange listed XRP on its platform following Ripple’s partial win on July 13’s court ruling. 

Notably, the price defect could be linked to Gemini’s limited market depth during the period. Further, Fix posted that a Ripple influencer, Amelie, revealed an abnormal XRP price trend in a video in October.

XRP was alleged to have soared to $34,603 and captured on CoinMarketCap.

The influencer had probed the reasons for some of XRP’s noted price defects in the market. Amelie believed that Ripple could be facing a case of suppression of its value. However, no confirmation of such a glitch on XRP’s price is available, as indicated in the video.

Conversely, the ripple price dropped to zero on the Poloniex crypto exchange in July but quickly recovered. However, the reason for such a negative trend remained unknown.

In April, XRP briefly plummeted to $0.0001 on the Bitrue crypto exchange’s derivatives market.

Though the token initiated a quick recovery, most long positions of XRP trades on the platform were liquidated. The above instances have raised more confusion as to whether the latest incident was real or photoshopped, as many claimed. 

