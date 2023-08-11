XRP Price Witnesses 6% Decline Over 7 Days, XRP20 Achieves Impressive $1M Milestone

Ripple’s troubles mount up as XRP continues to slide, losing another 6% in the last seven days. On the other hand, the popular alternative token XRP20 (XRP20) hits a major milestone, reaching $1,000,000 in presale. Marketed as the “second coming of XRP”, the new token offers some amazing earning opportunities for early-bird investors.

Despite the favorable news regarding the SEC lawsuit which brought temporary gains, XRP quickly lost steam and took a sharp nosedive in the last 10 days. Hence, it is getting harder and harder to see the way out for the once-popular token, especially as the SEC seems to be doubling down on their decision to label XRP security.

XRP20, however, is unaffected by the SEC regulation. The XRP alternative token offers the same functionality as the original one, but with a few added benefits like staking that clearly set them apart. On top of all that, it offers early investors a chance to replicate massive ROI made by investors in the original XRP.

XRP Dramatic Decline Continues, Is It Time for Alternative?

Back in July, it appeared that things are finally looking up for XRP. The judge presiding over their lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a ruling that XRP tokens can’t be considered a security if sold to individual investors.

Not only did this freed crypto exchanges from liability, leading to Coinbase relisting it the day after, but sending the signal that the SEC may not have a case after all. As a result, XRP surged almost 40% after the verdict, sending waves of optimism among its holders.

Unfortunately for Ripple Labs, the optimism didn’t last. The verdict cleared them of only part of the accusation and once the hype died down it was clear the developers were still on the hook about selling XRP to institutions, which represents a huge majority of all XRP holders.

The token first leveled out, then took a sharp nosedive. Since the end of the legal battle that will define its future is nowhere in sight, the resulting uncertainty forces investors to dump XRP and turn to alternatives like XRP20.

XRP20: The New Iteration of XRP Token

With XRP in deep trouble, the market is quickly turning to the best XRP clone available, XRP20. The new cryptocurrency token has the same functionality as the original one but with a few added perks.

It is based on the Ethereum network and, as such, features a very profitable staking option that provides its holders with a lucrative side income stream.

The Stake2Earn option is proving very attractive as more and more investors flock to XRP20’s presale. Coupled with the project’s deflationary burn, it can prove to be one of the biggest moneymakers of the year in the crypto market.

Reduced supply and increased scarcity will massively bump up the value of the tokens you receive from staking. And that is without even counting on the gains made by the token’s inevitable explosion once it hits crypto exchanges.

The original XRP is mostly a utility token with a designated role within the Ripple network. XRP20, however, is much more than that. Its staking feature is one of the most exciting ones we have seen lately, offering huge rewards for investors who stake their tokens.

The feature, sorely lacking in XRP, is made possible by the decision to launch XRP20 as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The decision proved to be a very wise one, as staking is one of the most prominent features of all modern tokens.

With 20x potential, XRP20 Offers Investors A Chance to Replicate Gains of The Original XRP

Priced at just $0.000092, XRP20 cost just a fraction of the XRP. Investors see this as a huge plus since the gains they can make will be even more impressive. It offers them an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a potentially 20x token for pennies and reap a massive reward that comes with it.

The price is some 30 times cheaper than XRP’s all-time low, meaning that the XRP20’s potential ceiling is huge.

Investors who missed out on the original XRP were quick to understand that XRP20 provides them with a second chance to be a part of a moonshot. Most of them are determined to not get FOMO’ed again and are buying in heavily. Their decision is made easy by the fact that XRP20 represents a serious upgrade over the original XRP.

XRP20’s Presale Is Picking Up Steam

The XRP20 development team has just announced that the presale has hit $1 million, as well as demonstrating its value as one of the best ICOS to join now, this marks an important milestone on its way to the hard cap goal.

Some 40,000,000,000 tokens are up for grabs, and more than a quarter of them are already gone. As the rush continues, there isn’t much time left to get in and grab some before they are all gone.

40% of the total supply is allocated for presale, and the same amount is set aside for staking rewards. The final 20% is equally divided between CEX liquidity and the burn mechanism.

The XRP20 tokenomics designed this way provides not only an immediate boost in value but also provide long-term stability as an excellent foundation for some quick gains post-listing.

Conclusion

With the XRP price continuing to tumble down, investors turn to the next best thing. XRP20 is not only SEC-proof and immune to Gary Gensler’s crusade, but it also provides some rewarding new features, like the Stake2Earn mechanism.

With its current presale hitting the $1 million mark, the token is not far away from the first listings and predicted price explosion.