XRP Rally Projection To $1,896 As Ripple Joins ISDA

Ripple’s native crypto token XRP has received projections suggesting a price rally to $1,896. The massive price analysis comes as Ripple takes a bold step into the derivatives market.

The news about Ripple and XRP’s price analysis sparked several reactions in its community, though with different opinions.

Ripple Ventures into the Derivatives Market

The blockchain company and XRP Ledger (XRPL) Ripple developer has joined the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). The move launches the firm into the derivatives market with a capitalization of over 1.2 quadrillion.

The notable X user and Ripple advocate, JackTheRippler, tweeted about the development, which sparked reactions within the XRP community.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!!@Ripple has joined ISDA. It’s the DERIVATIVES market (1.2 Quadrillion) #XRP • BlockRock

• Société Générale et al

• directors J.P. Morgan

• CME Group

• Citi

• Goldman Sachs

• BNY Mellon

• London Stock Exchange

• BofA 1000+ Institutions are… pic.twitter.com/6yzSxfzhe4 — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) August 5, 2023

The market has over 1000 institutions and entities as members from over 79 countries over the globe. These include BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, BNY Mellon, Citi, CME Group, Goldman Sachs, and London Stock Exchange.

Ripple aims to consolidate its stance and operations in traditional financial systems by venturing into the derivatives market.

XRP Analysis Projects Price Rally To $1,896

Following the news on Ripple’s venture into the derivatives market, some people predict a massive price surge for its native token XRP. The famous XRP community member and influencer Dig Perspectives tweeted about the potential trend for XRP.

Now that #Ripple has joined #ISDA take a look at the possibilities for #XRP Price and adoption. $1,896.23 per #XRP👁️

It`s always been about how much adoption,what Percentage will #Ripple and #XRP get of the remittance/clearing/settling derivatives market? https://t.co/RrbvzBceKU — Digital PerspectivesPermaBull🪝 (@DigPerspectives) August 7, 2023



According to the post, he’s optimistic that Ripple’s latest transition into the derivatives market will open greater opportunities for XRP.

He gave an analysis that projected the price of XRP to reach $1,896.23. But there are still some elements of skepticism and concern surrounding the price prediction from Dig Perspectives.

Another XRP member, Mr. Man, came up with a personal calculation that could support the massive price projection.

His estimations were based on XRP’s current market cap and potential to attract at least 10% of the derivatives market.

With Mr. Man’s calculations, XRP is estimated to grab up to $100 trillion from the derivatives market based on its current market cap. Hence, the price could rally to $1.896.23. Despite his interesting analysis, he noted that investors should not rely on it 100%.

However, some XRP community members disagree with the estimated price and calculations. According to a user of XRP Myth Buster NFTs, the calculation is flawed to assume the use of all XRP’s circulating supply in derivatives trades.

He noted that such a projection is quite unrealistic, with doubts about its accuracy. Though some XRP community members are optimistic about a price surge, others noted some considerable variables that could impact XRP’s value.

These include crypto market volatility, influence from competitions, regulatory changes, complexities of the derivatives market, and others. Meanwhile, XRP is still trading at $0.6283, indicating an increase of 2.04% over the past 24 hours.