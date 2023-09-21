Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
XRP Rich List Highlights Distribution of Top XRP Wallet Holdings
Crypto News

XRP Rich List Highlights Distribution of Top XRP Wallet Holdings

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

XRP is one of the early-existing and prominent crypto assets with a large and robust user base. The crypto token still maintains an increased demand among crypto enthusiasts and investors.

While XRP addresses in the top 0.01% category spiked to 478, millionaire addresses dipped to 1,994.

XRP Holders Categories And Minimum Wallet Address Holdings

Recently, data from a community-driven XRP Ledger (XRPL) data resource, Rich-List.info, revealed the distribution of XRP top wallet addresses. According to data, the top 0.01% of XRP addresses has grown to 478.

Each of the 478 XRP accounts holds at least 5.755 million Ripple coins, worth almost $3 million in current market prices. Notably, all XRP wallets holding up to 5.755 million XRP coins or more are within the top 0.01% holders category. 

This is the most exclusive class of XRP holders that dropped from its benchmark of 6 million coins in August this year. Despite the minimum holding range decrease, the number of wallets has increased significantly. From 474 wallet addresses as of August 10, the holders have scaled up to 478 addresses.

Generally, the reduction in XRP tokens holding benchmarks spanned other holders’ categories. Wallet addresses holding a minimum of 449,490 Ripple coins (worth almost $234,000) belong to the top 0.1% holders category. The top 0.1% category consists of about 4,4784 wallets.

On the other hand, about 47,840 XRP accounts make up the top 1% category of Ripple coin holders. Each wallet address in this group contains 67,000 Ripple coins worth $35,000. For the top 5% category of Ripple coin holders, the wallet addresses hold a minimum of 11,177 XRP coins worth $5,820.

The Rick List data indicated that this category currently has 239,202 holders from its previous value of 236,000 in August. Similarly, wallet addresses within the class of the top 10% of XRP holders increased. The accounts grew from 473,525 as of August 10 to the recent number of 478,405. 

Each address in this class holds at least 3,583 Ripple coins worth about $1,866 in line with current market value.

Ripple Coin Millionaire Wallet Addresses Dipped While Others Spiked

According to the data, the XRP millionaire wallet addresses followed a different trend from other categories of holders. The XRP millionaire category, holding a minimum of 1 million Ripple coin each, had 1,997 addresses as of August 10. 

However, the number of holders has plummeted to 1,994, as reported by Rich List’s data. This indicates the loss of four wallet addresses in the category. Further, the Ripple millionaire addresses fall into seven tiers based on their range of Ripple holdings.

The first tier contains 1,460 wallets, each holding 1 million and 5 million Ripple coins. The second tier contains addresses having between 5 million to 10 million Ripple and totals 157. The third tier contains wallets with 10 million to 20 million Ripple tokens up to 154. 

The tier with addresses holding between 20 million and 100 million Ripple amounts to 142, while addresses with 100 million to 500 million Ripple coins are up to 53. Wallets holding 500 million to 1 billion Ripple coins are 24.

These wallets mainly belong to Ripple, crypto exchanges, and other giant institutions. This tier hasn’t dipped since last month. The last tier comprises addresses with 1 billion Ripple coin and above, which are currently 4 from its previous number of 5 addresses in August.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 XRP Rich List Highlights Distribution of Top XRP Wallet Holdings
2 Ripple Price Forecast: New York Regulators Delists Ripple, What’s Next For XRP?
3 Top Crypto Gainers on September 20 – XDC, TON, And GMX
4 Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services
5 OpenAI Takes Bold Step Towards Robust AI with Red Teaming Network

Latest News

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Price Forecast: New York Regulators Delists Ripple, What’s Next For XRP?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 20 – XDC, TON, And GMX

Nick Dunn

The crypto market’s value remains largely unchanged in the past 24 hours. Its total market cap value is $1.11 trillion. Impressively, Bitcoin also remains at the $27,000 price level.  Several...

Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services
News

Google Bard Expands Its Reach into Google Apps and Services

Krishi Chowdhary

In a significant leap in the world of generative AI, Google’s Bard will now have access to a broader range of Google applications and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, YouTube,...

OpenAI Takes Step Towards Robust AI with Red Teaming Network
News

OpenAI Takes Bold Step Towards Robust AI with Red Teaming Network

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Countries with the Best Quality of Life
Statistics

Exploring the World’s Top Countries with the Best Quality of Life

Kate Sukhanova
Netflix
News

South Korean Broadband Company Resolves Cost Disputes with Netflix, Ending Legal Battles

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 19 – XEC, STX, And SOL

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.