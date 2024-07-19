Countries
Crypto News

XRP to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network; Analysts Expect a Massive Price Surge

Graham Bright from Euro Exim Bank believes in XRP’s potential as a financial solution provider. According to Bright, XRP may soon be a currency operating on the Swift network.

He noted that while Swift is a top financial service provider that covers FX payments and other vital transactions, it will need an efficient and reliable system for crypto payments.

If the Swift network integrates XRP, it could provide reliable payment solutions to Swift users worldwide

Graham Bright Believes in XRP’s Potentials in the Financial Sector

Bright believes integrating XRP into Swift payments will create instant real-time payments, transparency, and visibility of funds. He also stated that Ripple will not replace Swift but will be a complementary network that improves the payment system.

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network

Bright noted that Swift is rebranding its services; therefore, XRP will likely feature as currency on the platform.

One of Bright’s followers, Tyler, reacted to the news, stating that XRP transactions take only five seconds. Also, he believes that XRP will rally to a 1 Trillion-dollar market cap in the current market cycle.

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network

Also, another user, CryptoTank, claims that if 10% of Swift relies on XRP, its price will increase to $100 per XRP.

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network

Web3 Speaker Angelica Saldaña also shared her thoughts on the possible integration of Swift and Ripple. She noted that Swift focuses on shared ledgers and interoperability in the financial system.

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network

According to Saldaña, financial instruments such as smart contracts, NFTs, Stablecoins, and Spot ETFs must be interoperable. So, Swift’s pursuit of financial interoperability aligns with Ripple’s vision of delivering quality financial services to users.

Ripple Introduces New “Try It” Feature to Boost Payment Framework

On July 4, Ripple Payments introduced a new feature to their payment system called “Try It”. This interactive feature is available on the Ripple Payments API, Report Service API, and Smart Liquidation API.

XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network

The “Try It” option enables readers to send API requests to another point and receive a response without logging in. Users can also use this feature to authorize real money transfers.

This service allows customers to test API requests in real time without using their real funds. So, users can try out Ripple services and products before purchasing. 

Analyst Compares XRP to Apple Stock Predicts Potential Long-Term Rally

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Mickie has compared XRP’s potential to Apple stock (AAPL). He noted that investors held their AAPL stocks despite market turbulence without complicating trading strategies.

Consequently, these investors received up to 8,000% returns, and the stock market continued to rise. He noted that Bitcoin followed a similar pattern as the Apple Stocks, rewarding users with 529,630% Return On Investment (ROI).

So, Mickie believes that XRP is the new Apple stock since investors can hold onto the tokens and expect massive gains.

He recognizes XRP’s utility in the global payment market and predicts that XRP’s value will increase based on its adoption. The coin still struggles below $0.5 as sellers dominate the crypto market. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
