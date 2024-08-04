Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow
Crypto News

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The blockchain payment company Ripple recently completed a series of XRP token transactions. The firm transferred 1 billion XRP tokens and locked 800 million of them.

Afterward, it released 500 million from its escrow account for August. These chain transactions have dragged XRP’s price below the $0.58 region

Ripple’s Flow Of Transactions And Escrow Release For August

Ripple, the San Francisco-based company behind XRP, has completed several transactions, including its monthly escrow release. Whale Alert, a prominent on-chain whale tracking platform, provided the details of Ripple’s recent transactions.

Moreover, Ripple’s recent transactions reflected complex web flow involving several wallets.

Ripple initiated the first two transactions from its wallet address rw2..3wY on August 1, between 17:13 and 17:16 UTC. It transferred 500 million of this source address to two other wallets associated with the company.

From the 500 million XRP tokens, Ripple sent 200 million to its address 1Bg..91m and 300 million coins to rDd..eCK.

A few minutes later, the company used another wallet, rDq…EsF will move an additional 500 million XRP tokens. This time, the recipient address, rKD..2op, is another Ripple-related wallet.

However, the recipient address, rKD..2op, locked up the 500 million XRP coins it received in escrow at 17:29 UTC. The wallet address rDd..eCK, which received 300 million XRP, has locked the coins in escrow.

These transactions suggest that within 20 minutes, Ripple released 1 billion XRP tokens but later locked up 800 million coins in escrow.

The usual Ripple’s monthly escrow release for August occurred seven hours after the earlier transactionsFurther, on August 2, Ripple unlocked 300 million XRP tokens from escrow to wallet rw2..3wY at 00:16 UTC. 

Two minutes after the first escrow unlock, the company released an additional 200 million XRP into address rw2..3wY. The two escrow transactions unlocked 500 million XRP coins to the same Ripple wallet address.

Moreover, the recipient account, rw2..3wY for escrow releases, was Ripple’s source address for transferring 500 million XRP coins to two destinations. So, it seems the firm used the escrow to replace the address’s balance, harboring 500 million XRP tokens.

XRP Price Slips Below $0.58

XRP’s price has plummeted below the $0.58 threshold, coincidentally with Ripple’s multiple coin transfers. Though XRP outperformed most assets on July 31 as it hit $0.65, it has lost all reclaimed value. The Bulls failed to defend the critical resistance level at $0.65, resulting in its backward slip.

The token has declined by 6.31% and 4.56% over the past 24 hours and seven days, respectively. XRP is still -85% down from its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84 in 2018. Its market cap currently sits at $32.14 billion, while its trade volume dropped by 1.88% to hit $1.95 billion.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
2 XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow
3 Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
4 Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
5 XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Latest News

X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
Crypto News

X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
Crypto News

Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits

Rida Fatima

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, unveiled its second-quarter earnings. The company’s revenue soared to $1.45 billion for Q2 2024, beyond Wall Street analysts’ predictions of $1.4 billion....

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital's Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short

Rida Fatima

Marathon Digital has released its second quarter 2024 earnings, which fell below consensus estimates. The firm amassed a revenue of $145.1 million against analysts’ expectations of $157.9 million. Subsequently, the...

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
Crypto News

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Rida Fatima
India’s Central Bank Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country
News

India’s RBI Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country

Krishi Chowdhary
Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time
News

Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time

Krishi Chowdhary
Hackers Hijack Facebook Pages to Spread Data Stealing Malware
News

Threat Actors Are Hijacking Legit Facebook Pages to Distribute Data Stealing Malware

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.