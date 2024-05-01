Countries
Crypto News

XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What's Next for Ripple?

XRP has slipped off the pivotal $0.5 price level today after Ripple unlocked 500 million XRP tokens from its escrow wallet. While this escrow token release is Ripple’s monthly routine, the practice raises questions about its impact on the price of XRP since it significantly increases the supply.

Besides the 500 million escrow tokens, XRP’s trend coincides with the broader lackluster performance in the crypto market. Amid the gloomy atmosphere, will Ripple (XRP) rebound and reclaim the $0.5 price? 

500 Million Token: How Ripple’s Move Might Shake Up Prices

Whale Alert’s May 1 X post reveals that Ripple has unlocked 500 million XRP from its escrow wallet. This is part of its monthly release of 1 billion XRP.

Recall that last month, the company unlocked half a billion tokens worth $314.87 million from an escrow wallet. Many have argued the impact of such a massive supply of tokens on the price of XRP.

As more XRP enters the market, supply/demand dynamics could be shaken, potentially leading to a price decline. But it’s not all bad news; Ripple isn’t just randomly throwing these coins out.

The company releases these tokens to smoothen liquidity in the market and withdraws them back into escrow after a while. This practice helps keep the market stable in the long run. So, even if the price takes a little hit now, things could pick up again later. 

XRP Open Interest Surges Amid Market Shifts

According to Coinglass data, XRP’s open interest has surged in the last 24 hours, indicating a slight increase in trading activity. This rise suggests a growing interest among investors despite the token’s lackluster performance.

Investors may see the rise in open interest as a positive signal amidst market fluctuations. Moreover, alongside the increase in XRP open interest, the Option Open Interest has also risen by over 17%. This surge further emphasizes the heightened interest and activity surrounding XRP trading.

But does this mean that XRP could recover? The chart below provides more insight.

XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Momentum Persists, But Support Nearby Offers Potential Reversal

XRP Slips off the $0.5 Level Following 500 Million Escrow Token Release; What’s Next for Ripple?

As of 06:23 a.m. EST, XRP is trading at $0.49 and has been on a bearish trend since April 23, 2024.

Technical indicators paint a bearish sentiment, suggesting a continued downward trend. XRP trades below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), a clear signal that sellers are in control. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 38, further reinforcing the bearish momentum. The SuperTrend indicator aligns with the bearish sentiment, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) reads 30. 

XRP Slips off the $0.5 Level Following 500 Million Escrow Token Release; What’s Next for Ripple?

These technical factors suggest that the XRP market remains firmly in the grip of bearish forces. However, there’s a glimmer of hope. XRP is approaching a critical support level at $0.46, a region historically providing strong buying interest. 

The confluence of this crucial support and the oversold conditions raise the possibility of a trend reversal.

For investors seeking a possible entry point, patience may be rewarded. Waiting for XRP to reach the $0.46 support level could present an attractive buying opportunity, provided the level holds firm and triggers a reversal in sentiment.

Savvy investors know that tough times in the market usually come before significant changes happen. However, before investing in any coin, one should know that the crypto market is highly volatile.

DogeVerse Presale Surges to $12.9 Million, Set to Revolutionize MemeCoin Market 

A brand-new meme coin called Dogeverse, inspired by Dogecoin, has raised over $12 million in its presale phase and is getting ready for its upcoming release. DOGEVERSE is currently priced at $0.000305. With the hard cap pinned at $14.2 million, the presale is only a few inches from closing.

Dogeverse: Connecting Dog Lovers Across Blockchain Networks

With its multi-chain setup, Dogeverse distinguishes itself from other dog-themed tokens like WIF and Floki. Interestingly, investors can find Dogeverse on networks like Solana, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and Base. 

This multi-chain setup aims to connect dog lovers across different communities and reward holders while creating a fun crypto ecosystem. So far, this approach has attracted many meme coin fans from various networks, allowing them to participate in Dogeverse’s growth.

Dogeverse’s Token Distribution and Staking Rewards

The total supply of Dogeverse tokens is impressively 200 billion. This massive supply has been allocated to various aspects of the project’s use cases and future targets.

According to the project website, 25% of the total supply, or 50 billion tokens, has been set aside to fund the project’s development. Another 25% (50 billion tokens) is dedicated to marketing and community-building efforts. 

About 10% (20 billion tokens) is reserved for the ecosystem. This ensures enough supply for different uses and applications in the Dogeverse world. Another 10% (20 billion) of tokens is reserved for staking rewards, incentivizing users to hold and support the network.

Interestingly, eager investors have already swept off a significant percentage of these presale tokens, showcasing the project’s early appeal. Finally, the remaining 5%, 10,000,000,000 tokens, is earmarked for future centralized and decentralized crypto exchange listings.

One of the key attractions for early investors has been the opportunity to stake their Dogeverse tokens and earn rewards. 

At the time of writing, an impressive annual percentage yield (APY) of 89% is on offer for those who stake their coins. Out of the 30 billion tokens allocated for the presale, over 18 billion have already been staked, showcasing the community’s confidence in the project.

Interested investors should visit the official page and follow the instructions to buy the token.

