XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What’s Next for Ripple?

XRP has slipped off the pivotal $0.5 price level today after Ripple unlocked 500 million XRP tokens from its escrow wallet. While this escrow token release is Ripple’s monthly routine, the practice raises questions about its impact on the price of XRP since it significantly increases the supply.

Besides the 500 million escrow tokens, XRP’s trend coincides with the broader lackluster performance in the crypto market. Amid the gloomy atmosphere, will Ripple (XRP) rebound and reclaim the $0.5 price?

500 Million Token: How Ripple’s Move Might Shake Up Prices

Whale Alert’s May 1 X post reveals that Ripple has unlocked 500 million XRP from its escrow wallet. This is part of its monthly release of 1 billion XRP.

🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (314,874,965 USD) unlocked from escrow at unknown wallethttps://t.co/mapKFQkS6k — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 1, 2024

Recall that last month, the company unlocked half a billion tokens worth $314.87 million from an escrow wallet. Many have argued the impact of such a massive supply of tokens on the price of XRP.

As more XRP enters the market, supply/demand dynamics could be shaken, potentially leading to a price decline. But it’s not all bad news; Ripple isn’t just randomly throwing these coins out.

The company releases these tokens to smoothen liquidity in the market and withdraws them back into escrow after a while. This practice helps keep the market stable in the long run. So, even if the price takes a little hit now, things could pick up again later.

XRP Open Interest Surges Amid Market Shifts

According to Coinglass data, XRP’s open interest has surged in the last 24 hours, indicating a slight increase in trading activity. This rise suggests a growing interest among investors despite the token’s lackluster performance.

Investors may see the rise in open interest as a positive signal amidst market fluctuations. Moreover, alongside the increase in XRP open interest, the Option Open Interest has also risen by over 17%. This surge further emphasizes the heightened interest and activity surrounding XRP trading.

But does this mean that XRP could recover? The chart below provides more insight.

XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Momentum Persists, But Support Nearby Offers Potential Reversal

As of 06:23 a.m. EST, XRP is trading at $0.49 and has been on a bearish trend since April 23, 2024.

Technical indicators paint a bearish sentiment, suggesting a continued downward trend. XRP trades below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), a clear signal that sellers are in control.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 38, further reinforcing the bearish momentum. The SuperTrend indicator aligns with the bearish sentiment, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) reads 30.

These technical factors suggest that the XRP market remains firmly in the grip of bearish forces. However, there’s a glimmer of hope. XRP is approaching a critical support level at $0.46, a region historically providing strong buying interest.

The confluence of this crucial support and the oversold conditions raise the possibility of a trend reversal.

For investors seeking a possible entry point, patience may be rewarded. Waiting for XRP to reach the $0.46 support level could present an attractive buying opportunity, provided the level holds firm and triggers a reversal in sentiment.

Savvy investors know that tough times in the market usually come before significant changes happen. However, before investing in any coin, one should know that the crypto market is highly volatile.

