Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
XRP’s Bullish Trajectory: Anticipated Surge to $5.8 After Recent Correction
Crypto News

XRP’s Bullish Trajectory: Anticipated Surge to $5.8 After Recent Correction

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

After a recent correction from its peak of $1.9, XRP has shown signs of stabilizing and is now set for a potential surge. 

A prominent analyst, Dark Defender, shared an optimistic analysis, predicting XRP could reach a high of $5.8 as it completes its 5-wave structure. Also, the market’s current sentiment indicates a potential bullish run for XRP shortly.

XRP’s Recent Correction: Dark Defender’s Insightful Analysis

Dark Defender began his latest analysis by discussing the big drop Ripple recorded from its highest point of $1.96. Remember, in April 2021, XRP reached an impressive $1.9669 after a strong surge. But then, the asset lost all its gains during that surge and dropped from the $1.9669 peak.

Dark Defender’s chart showed a pattern with five waves labeled A to E, which Ripple followed during the correction. According to the chart data, it took Ripple around 20 months to complete this correction process. Notably, this correction phase ended with Wave E when Ripple dropped to $0.30 in January. 

XRP’s Upward Surge: New 5-Wave Structure Unfolds

After the correction, the chart revealed that XRP started a new pattern with five waves, Waves 1 to 5. This time, it’s different from the previous one as it indicates a positive trend, suggesting higher prices for XRP in the future.

The expert mentioned that the first wave of this pattern led XRP to reach a high of $0.91 in July this year. Recall on July 13, Ripple surged, reaching $0.91. This surge followed the ruling by Judge Analisa Torres, who declared that XRP is not a security. 

Interestingly, over nine weeks from July 17 to September 11, XRP experienced eight weeks of losses. It dropped to $0.45, which formed Wave 2. In the analysis, Dark Defender pointed out a slight risk of going down to $0.39, which could be the lowest point.

XRP to Hit $5.8, Crypto Analyst Predict

According to Dark Defender, Ripple will kickstart a positive trajectory after successfully concluding Wave 2 correction. He pointed out that XRP’s price is on the verge of surpassing the Weekly Ichimoku Cloud, positioned between $0.52 and $0.56.

The analyst emphasizes that a sustained week above this threshold will trigger a bullish trend in XRP’s price. Further, he established two Fibonacci targets for the forthcoming optimistic Wave 3. The initial target is $1.8815, a pivotal resistance level for XRP’s potential surge.

Apart from Dark Defender, analyst EGRAG had revealed a similar price trajectory for XRP. He predicted the XRP price should hit the $2 region, marking a 277% increase from its present value. EGRAG prediction was based on a 4-month trading chart in which he highlighted a two-descending pattern.

Based on these analysts, Ripple is preparing for a surge in the future. However, given the volatility and uncertainties that characterize the crypto market, traders and investors should always tread cautiously. 

Meanwhile, as of 5:27 a.m. EST today, October 9, the XRP price is  $0.50, representing a decrease of over 2% in the past 24 hours. Based on recent price, XRP will require a surge of 1060% to reach $5.8.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 XRP’s Bullish Trajectory: Anticipated Surge to $5.8 After Recent Correction
2 Information Overload: Excessive Surveillance to Blame for Israel’s Failure to Stop the Hamas Attack
3 Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a
4 OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips Amidst Shortage
5 Google and Apple Potentially Face Over $50.4 MN in Fines for Breaching South Korea’s In-App Billing Rules

Latest News

Excessive Surveillance Behind Israel’s Failure to Stop Hamas
News

Information Overload: Excessive Surveillance to Blame for Israel’s Failure to Stop the Hamas Attack

Krishi Chowdhary
Lenovo Ventures into Android PC Market with ThinkCentre M70a
News

Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a

Krishi Chowdhary

Lenovo, the renowned Chinese PC manufacturer, has decided to venture into the Android PC market. Lenovo is traditionally known for its dominance in the traditional PC segment. With its latest...

OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips
News

OpenAI Considering Manufacturing Its Own AI Chips Amidst Shortage

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI, the AI giant behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, is looking to develop its own AI chips as the company’s portfolio of AI products continues to grow and evolve. According to...

Google & Apple Potentially Face $50.4 MN in Fines In South Korea
News

Google and Apple Potentially Face Over $50.4 MN in Fines for Breaching South Korea’s In-App Billing Rules

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Settles Lawsuit Alleging Wage Theft for Salespeople
News

Apple Settles Lawsuit Alleging Wage Theft for Salespeople

Krishi Chowdhary
Google’s Demand Response Can Reduce Power Consumption
News

Google’s New “Demand Response” Feature To Temporarily Reduce Power Consumption During Peak Hours 

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI
News

OpenAI is Looking to Start Producing Custom AI Chips

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.