XRP’s Potential Decouple From Bitcoin – Market Veteran Raoul Pal Offers Insights

Over the years, Bitcoin has been known to set the pace for the overall price trend in the crypto market. As such, many investors and traders within the industry have often wondered if altcoins could decouple from Bitcoin’s dictatorship.

In a recent development, prominent market veteran Raoul Pal provided insights regarding the potential detachment of XRP and others from BTC’s lead market cycles. According to Pal, such decoupling is not possible.

Insights Of The Possibility Of XRP Decouple From Bitcoin Price Trends

The recent episode of the CryptoLaw Show featured Raoul Pal in an interview with discussions on crypto price trends. In his speech, Pal pointed out the connection between Bitcoin, other prominent altcoins like XRP and Ethereum, and the broader crypto market price movements.

During the show, the founder of CryptoLaw and pro-crypto attorney John Deaton anchored the interview. Deaton asked Pal for his opinion regarding the potential of XRP and other assets decoupling from Bitcoin’s market influence.

What's Next with Raoul Pal https://t.co/gUQwZFmogR — CryptoLaw (@CryptoLawUS) December 12, 2023

In his response, Pal could not see the possibility of such a break-free event taking place. He maintained that the Bitcoin cycle comes as the macrocycle in the world of crypto, impacting all assets within the market.

Further, the prominent veteran pointed out that such an experience is deeply rooted in what was seen in the impact of the 2008 financial crisis.

Notably, the event caused interest rates to return to zero, with top global governments spreading their debts consistently between 3 and 5 years. Pal mentioned that the debt refinancing cycle became the driving force that supports Bitcoin’s price movements.

Also, by extension, the cycle controls other cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Further, Pal indicated the emergence of a synchronized market environment from the combination of the four-year market cycle, interest rates, and economic fluctuations.

Such an atmosphere became conducive for uniting the price movements for different crypto assets, such as XRP and other altcoins. Instead of decoupling, Pal maintained that the market cycles is divided into ‘Macro Springs’ and ‘Macro Summer.’

The Macro Springs indicate the beginning phase of the bull with stable price growth and a drop in inflation.

Bitcoin’s performance supersedes others during the Macro Springs. But when the Macro Summer rolls in, it marks the beginning of altcoin season. Pal noted that the transition of the crypto phase is already in progress. Also, he predicts an explosive market rally by 2025.

Deaton Revealed XRP Price Declined Due to the Absent of Bitcoin Support for Potential Surge

Before Pal’s explanation, John Deaton had revealed his past expectations for XRP. The lawyer had forecasted that XRP would rise to $1 before Judge Analisa Torres’ July 13 declaration.

But after the partial win for Ripple in the ruling and XRP’s position as a non-security, the token only climbed to $0.93.

Then, in August, XRP retracted its major signs of increase and lost most of the value it had gained after the ruling. A prominent explanation for the price decline is the lack of significant support from Bitcoin and, by extension, the broader market.

This event supports with clarity the correlation that exists between XRP and Bitcoin price movements.

Though XRP has broken free a few times from the trending crypto cycles, it still shows a deep correlation with the price movements in the broader market. Such occurrences could be why Pal asserts that the decoupling of XRP and other altcoins from BTC price is not a possibility.