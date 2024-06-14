YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well

The global crypto market volume is down 24.64% over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped 5.88% weekly, and Ethereum’s 24-hour volume is down 20.07%.

Meme coins are also in the red, with a sharp 34.44% daily drop in trading volume. This market stress could be caused by Mt. Gox’s $9.6B Bitcoin transfer to an unknown address and the five-day losing streak of Bitcoin ETFs.

To weather the bearish storm, investors are turning to altcoins and Solana ($SOL) coins that are doing well, like Slothana ($SLOTH). The coin is up 28.26% weekly and has a $24M market cap.

Sealana ($SEAL) is another $SOL meme coin that’s doing well after raising $4M+ during presale. The countdown shows 11 days until listing with a token price of $0.022, so investors can still get in early.

$SEAL might follow in $WIF’s footsteps, where presale investors achieved a 100x.

Let’s discuss what’s causing the current crypto crash and how to make the most of it.

Mt. Gox & $BTC ETFs Cause Market Crash?

CoinMarketCap’s Fear & Greed Index shows a ‘Neutral’ 55, down from the ‘Greed’ area. This downward trend has continued for the last month, leading to more conservative investments.

While some fluctuation is expected, the current scenario is atypical, considering the $BTC halving is almost two months in and $ETH ETFs should have uplifted the market.

Two major events could have caused this:

Mt. Gox’s $9.6B $BTC transfer The now-defunct exchange made its first move in five years, transferring $9.6B $BTC to an unknown address at 11:00 Hong Kong time. This could be tied to the company’s October 31 repayment deadline. After this move, the crypto market started fearing a dump scheme, which could have slowed down crypto trading.

Increase in $BTC ETF outflows $BTC ETFs had it rough these past months, with a nine-day losing streak between April 24 and May 2. Outflows have skyrocketed again in the last four days, putting most ETFs in the red. With Bitcoin bulls entering a panic state, $BTC’s price received a hit, followed by the rest of the market (as is always the case when Bitcoin dumps).

Sealana and Solana Meme Coins as a Crypto Refuge

While Solana is down 13.89% weekly, several $SOL meme coins have done well in the last 24 hours, even in these bearish times:

$TRUMP +44.26%

$TRUMP +44.26% $BYTE +25.43%

$BYTE +25.43% $BOME +$10.16%

$BOME +$10.16% $MNGO +3.60%

$MNGO +3.60% $MANEKI +$2.89%

$MANEKI +$2.89% $SLERF +1.66%

$SEAL is another $SOL project that shows a lot of promise. Still in presale, it has raised over $4M, and there’s still time to invest.

The $SEAL token uses a presale system similar to $SLOTH, which did a 250x for early investors.

Its patriotic theme also appeals to a broad audience, with Trump supporters showing their support. Other political coins that did well are $STRUMP (+352% monthly) and $TRUMP (+66.17% monthly).

$SEAL also accepts $BNB and $ETH, giving early investors additional payment options. While staking isn’t part of Sealana’s plans, DEX and CEX listing is.

Sealana might reach $0.030–$0.088 by the end of 2024 (six months from now), a 300% pump from its current price of $0.022.

To buy $SEAL, open the presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, select a chain ($ETH, $BNB, $USDT, $SOL, or card), and enter the amount of $SEAl you want to buy.

💰 The Sealana presale ends in 11 days, so you can still buy $SEAL for $0.022/token.

Looking Ahead – Can Sealana Weather the Crypto Winter?

Sealana’s presale is similar to previously successful $SOL coins like $SLOTH and $WIF. It has no price tier increases and it uses appealing marketing to attract investors.

In times of crypto panic, investors often find a safe haven in meme coins, which typically results in good performance for tokens with broader appeal.

Whether $SEAL follows this formula will depend on community support and investor interest.

Remember to DYOR and invest responsibly, as crypto coins are volatile, and market conditions change constantly.

