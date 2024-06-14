Countries
Close
Home YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well
Crypto News

YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well

The global crypto market volume is down 24.64% over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped 5.88% weekly, and Ethereum’s 24-hour volume is down 20.07%. 

Meme coins are also in the red, with a sharp 34.44% daily drop in trading volume. This market stress could be caused by Mt. Gox’s $9.6B Bitcoin transfer to an unknown address and the five-day losing streak of Bitcoin ETFs.

To weather the bearish storm, investors are turning to altcoins and Solana ($SOL) coins that are doing well, like Slothana ($SLOTH). The coin is up 28.26% weekly and has a $24M market cap.

Solana meme coins overall performance

Sealana ($SEAL) is another $SOL meme coin that’s doing well after raising $4M+ during presale. The countdown shows 11 days until listing with a token price of $0.022, so investors can still get in early.

$SEAL might follow in $WIF’s footsteps, where presale investors achieved a 100x.

Let’s discuss what’s causing the current crypto crash and how to make the most of it.

Mt. Gox & $BTC ETFs Cause Market Crash?

CoinMarketCap’s Fear & Greed Index shows a ‘Neutral’ 55, down from the ‘Greed’ area. This downward trend has continued for the last month, leading to more conservative investments.

CoinMarketCap Greed & Fear Index

While some fluctuation is expected, the current scenario is atypical, considering the $BTC halving is almost two months in and $ETH ETFs should have uplifted the market. 

Two major events could have caused this:

Mt. Gox’s $9.6B $BTC transfer

The now-defunct exchange made its first move in five years, transferring $9.6B $BTC to an unknown address at 11:00 Hong Kong time. This could be tied to the company’s October 31 repayment deadline.

After this move, the crypto market started fearing a dump scheme, which could have slowed down crypto trading.

Increase in $BTC ETF outflows

$BTC ETFs had it rough these past months, with a nine-day losing streak between April 24 and May 2. Outflows have skyrocketed again in the last four days, putting most ETFs in the red.

With Bitcoin bulls entering a panic state, $BTC’s price received a hit, followed by the rest of the market (as is always the case when Bitcoin dumps).

$BTC ETF net inflow/outflow

Sealana and Solana Meme Coins as a Crypto Refuge

While Solana is down 13.89% weekly, several $SOL meme coins have done well in the last 24 hours, even in these bearish times:

$SEAL is another $SOL project that shows a lot of promise. Still in presale, it has raised over $4M, and there’s still time to invest.

The $SEAL token uses a presale system similar to $SLOTH, which did a 250x for early investors.

Its patriotic theme also appeals to a broad audience, with Trump supporters showing their support. Other political coins that did well are $STRUMP (+352% monthly) and $TRUMP (+66.17% monthly).

$SEAL also accepts $BNB and $ETH, giving early investors additional payment options. While staking isn’t part of Sealana’s plans, DEX and CEX listing is.

Sealana might reach $0.030–$0.088 by the end of 2024 (six months from now), a 300% pump from its current price of $0.022.

To buy $SEAL, open the presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, select a chain ($ETH, $BNB, $USDT, $SOL, or card), and enter the amount of $SEAl you want to buy.

💰 The Sealana presale ends in 11 days, so you can still buy $SEAL for $0.022/token.

Looking Ahead – Can Sealana Weather the Crypto Winter?

Sealana’s presale is similar to previously successful $SOL coins like $SLOTH and $WIF. It has no price tier increases and it uses appealing marketing to attract investors.

In times of crypto panic, investors often find a safe haven in meme coins, which typically results in good performance for tokens with broader appeal.

Whether $SEAL follows this formula will depend on community support and investor interest.

Remember to DYOR and invest responsibly, as crypto coins are volatile, and market conditions change constantly.

