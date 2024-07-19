Horizen ($ZEN) Price Prediction 2024–2030: Can It Overcome Regulatory Hurdles?

Horizen ($ZEN) has been hovering below its starting price since 2022. It earned a monitoring tag from Binance and is facing potential delisting.
Luckily for its HODLers, $ZEN has started to climb back, with a 51% yearly increase. Now that the monitoring tag has been removed, we share our $ZEN price prediction for 2024 and beyond to see whether it can reach its past peak.
What Is Horizen ($ZEN)?
ZK chains allow users to prove certain information without revealing additional details. For example, they can prove sufficient funds for a transaction without revealing their total asset sum.
$ZEN holders can use the token to pay gas fees on the Horizen network and stake it to earn passive rewards while contributing to a more stable, secure blockchain.
$ZEN Historical Price
$ZEN was listed in 2017 at $11.34 and fell below $4 after a brief spike to $19.13. Six months later, the token recovered and soared to its then-all-time high (ATH) of $54.32, resulting in a 379% gain for its first investors.
However, the uptrend didn’t last long. After a year of extreme volatility, $ZEN bounced back to $4 and struggled to rebound until 2021, when it reached its new ATH of $148.21.
In 2022, $ZEN once again dipped below its listing price. However, that wasn’t the only reason it received a monitoring tag from Binance in January 2024.
This month, $ZEN grew by 94.56%, reaching $11.95. Although $ZEN remains highly volatile, it was in the green for most of 2024, signaling a tentative uptrend.
$ZEN Price Prediction 2024
Currently, $ZEN’s 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are bullish, suggesting a strong potential for long-term growth. Both SMAs indicate that $ZEN could find a support level at $8.54 and is unlikely to fall below this price point in 2024.
$ZEN’s current monthly growth rate of 94.56% is exceptionally positive, yet its 63.82 Relative Strength Index is nearing the oversold territory. There’s a chance correction is underway.
Furthermore, the weekly 200-day SMA of $15.19 could be the current resistance level. $ZEN will need strong momentum to break through this point.
Horizen’s recent 2.0 upgrade might act as a catalyst for this breakthrough. In the most positive outcome, $ZEN might hit $23.51 by the end of the year, translating into a 96% gain for those who bought it at the current price.
1/ The transformation to Horizen 2.0 is full steam ahead!
The 2.0 upgrade is a substantial leap forward for the Horizen ecosystem:
🧩 Enhanced EVM Optimized for ZK Apps
✅ The Latest Proof Verification Method
⚡️ Exceptional Performance
➡️ Future-Proof by Design
Let’s dive into… pic.twitter.com/mKNFlGGNcQ
— Horizen (@horizenglobal) July 16, 2024
$ZEN Price Prediction 2025
However, repeated failed attempts to break through the current resistance level could create a bearish sentiment and cause $ZEN to fall to $1.47, translating into an 87% loss for investors who bought it at $11.95.
External factors also come into play. Specifically, government regulations regarding privacy coins might put $ZEN at risk of delisting and drive its price down. Alternatively, it could increase demand for $ZEN in unregulated markets, boosting its value.
$ZEN Price Prediction 2030
If broader market conditions are favorable and Horizen continues rolling out updates that are well-received, we might see $ZEN reaching $68.17 by 2030. This translates into a 470% gain for current holders.
In the bearish scenario, potentially triggered by exchange delistings, economic downturns, or loss of utility, $ZEN might hover around $3, a 74% decrease from the current level.
$ZEN Monitoring Removed, But Will It Rebound?
Horizen’s development and crypto regulations are the key factors affecting $ZEN’s price. The token’s odds of rebounding to its past peak hinge on the project’s ability to navigate and adapt to evolving government policies around privacy coins.
