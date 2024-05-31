Countries
ZKasino Refund Window Closes Today, Many Players Flock to Mega Dice Safe Haven
Crypto News

ZKasino Refund Window Closes Today, Many Players Flock to Mega Dice Safe Haven

Alex Popa
Updated:
ZKasino driving players to Mega Dice after rug pull allegation

A month ago, ZKasino ($ZKAS) was accused of a $33M rug pull after the developers sent investor funds to Lido and converted the $ETH to $ZKAS, vesting it for 15 months.

Initial investors took to X to complain about the alleged rug pull and crypto content creators joined the call for justice.

X post about ZKasino’s alleged rug pull

Two days ago, ZKasino officially announced it would allow investors to bridge their $ETH back at a 1:1 ratio if they wanted to withdraw from the project.

However, the offer is only open for 72 hours, and bridgers will have to pay gas fees to get their money back.

As the ZKasino controversy continues, another crypto casino has raised over 1.3M and received significant investor attention.

Mega Dice ($DICE) is a leading GameFi platform on Solana, offering an innovative reward system and community-driven development.

Let’s explore the ZKasino situation, determine how the controversy unfolded, and see why Mega Dice is a more trustworthy project.

ZKasino Suspected Rug Pull Continues on a Bad Note

ZKasino is a decentralized betting platform that offers crypto betting. It launched in April after passing a Certik audit and receiving $26M in investor backing, including crypto exchange MEXC.

❗ After promising investors full $ETH redemption on launch, Zkasino instead vested $33M of $ETH into $ZKAS for 15 months without alerting anyone.

Investors immediately took to X, suspecting a rug pull. Some also pointed out ZKasino had altered the bridging information on its website to corroborate its unexpected move.


Soon after, token launchpads AIT Launchpad and Ape Terminal canceled the project’s IDO, while MEXC canceled the $ZKAS listing.

The project owner, Derivative Monke, argued with angry investors, further raising suspicion in the community.

BlackDragon, a crypto investment project, posted Telegram chats it had with members of the ZKasino team when considering whether to invest $250K in the project.

BlackDragon Telegram chats with ZKasino team

ZKasino recently announced it would allow investors to bridge $ZKAS to $ETH to get their money back, though this would incur gas fees. The bridging window ends today at 14:00 UTC.

Mega Dice Casino Gains Community Trust as ZKasino Falls

Following ZKasino’s downfall, investors are flocking to Mega Dice, the crypto casino that’s raised over $1.3M, with 1 $DICE currently worth $0.075.

The ultimate casino token experience. Exclusive benefits retroactively, and with every wager!​Mega Dice

Let’s compare Mega Dice’s and ZKasino’s fundamental features to see why it’s gaining so much interest.

Features Mega Dice ZKasino
Tokenomics – 420M total supply
– 35% sold in presale
– 63M allocated to liquidity
– 42M to staking		 – 8,888,888,888 total supply
– 1,333,33,333 allocated to liquidity
– 2,222,222,222 to staking
Whitepaper Mega Dice whitepaper ZKasino whitepaper
Roadmap 1. Presale and marketing
2. Presale token claiming
3. Allocated liquidity provision
4. Early staking incentive
5. DEX launch		 1. Bankroll pool decentralization
2. Network expansion
3. Gasless bets
4. P2E implementation
5. Permissionless bankrolls
6. Subsidized VRF fee
7. Gaming software providers
8. Protocol updates
9. Casino games
10. PvP games
11. DAO governance
Benefits – Telegram casino
– Staking rewards
– Incentives and promotions
– $DICE tradability for fiat and crypto
– Crypto futures
– Sports betting
– Cashbacks
– $2.25M airdrop
– Limited edition NFTs
– Referral program
– GameFi ecosystem		 – Open development platform
– Shared liquidity pool
– Powered by ZK Stack
– Low platform fees (0.1%)
– Secured by EigenLayer
– Multi-betting
– $ZKAS–$ETH bridging
– Passive $ZKAS earnings
– No KYC
Licensing Licensed by Gaming Curacao Unknown

Based on our Mega Dice price prediction, the project may hit $1 by the end of 2024, a 1,234% increase. 

Investing $1,500 today would lead to a $18,510 profit.

To buy Mega Dice, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, specify the amount of $DICE you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

You can stake the tokens for passive income, but they’ll be locked temporarily for 10 days, 3 months, or 6 months, depending on the staking pool you choose. You can withdraw the rewards at any time and use them in the casino.

Summing Up

The ZKasino fiasco showcases the importance of extensive research before investing in crypto. Examining a project’s value offering will expose any red flags.

When comparing $ZKAS and $DICE, it’s clear which one raises more flags. Mega Dice has also raised $1.3M, seemingly off to a good start.

Remember to DYOR and invest responsibly to make the most of your investments. Crypto is volatile, and some projects are more trustworthy than others.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Lora Pance

