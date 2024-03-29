19 New Cryptocurrencies to Watch and Invest in March 2024

Buy New Cryptocurrency If You accept the risks and can afford the loss

Top New Cryptocurrency List – What’s Bullish Right Now

Before we go into the nitty-gritty of the newest crypto, here are the top 19 new cryptocurrency to buy:

The Best New Crypto to Buy in March 2024

In the list below, we present the newest crypto coins that have made the headlines recently, plus several passion projects we’re keen on.

Every coin showcased has passed rigorous assessments from our experts.

We’ve read the whitepapers, looked at roadmaps, analyzed the community pulse, and reached a definitive conclusion. But we strongly encourage you to DYOR (Do Your Own Research) when investing in crypto.

1. Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) – ETH-Based Doge with 300% APY Staking

Dogecoin 20 (DOGE20) ERC-20 token built on Ethereum

ERC-20 token built on Ethereum Faster transaction times than Dogecoin

Faster transaction times than Dogecoin Stake DOGE20 and Earn 393% APY Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

Card Visit

Dogecoin20 launched over a week ago and raised over $10 million, with 1 DOGE20 currently valued at $0.00022. The token has finished its presale and will launch on Doge Day, on April 20th.

The new Doge capitalizes on the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) protocol to offer what the old Dogecoin never did – staking, long-term passive income, faster transaction times, and more scalability. It’s also more eco-friendly, using less overall energy.

Community support has been fairly good so far, with many investors showing interest in the project and participating in the presale. Their X channel is showing steady growth, up at 3,000+ followers currently. The project also has a Telegram channel where their community is thriving.

Tokenomics Features Dogecoin20 Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 140 billion Initial Market Cap $24,070,400 Allocated for Presale 25% (35 billion) Allocated for Staking 15% (21 billion) Allocated for Project Funds 25% (35 billion) Allocated for Liquidity 10% (14 billion) Allocated for Marketing 25% (35 billion) Staking Distribution 12.5% in the 1st year, 2.5% in the 2nd year

The tokenomics focus on staking as the main driving force for long-term growth, but a large share of the tokens goes into liquidity, too. As a meme coin, DOGE20 will need good liquidity once it goes live, though the project owners hope that HODL-ing will be the main growth contributor.

DOGE20’s core functionality is on-chain staking. According to the whitepaper, this achieves a dual purpose:

Provides long-term passive income Contributes to the ecosystem

The initial surge of staking with up to 300% APY should build a steady foundation for the project’s future growth. The limited token supply also makes DOGE20 non-inflationary, unlike the old Dogecoin, which had an infinite supply and was limited in scope.

2. Slothana (SLOTH) – Meme Coin Raised $650k Within Hours of Going Live



Slothana is a Solana-based meme coin that launched on presale recently. They’ve already raised $2.4M, following in the footsteps of other SOL-based coins like PUNDU, SLERF, and BOME.

Since Solana has been making a lot of headway recently, some of its meme coins might be listed on Binance, raising their utility significantly. This happened to DogWifCat, and Bonk already, so there’s a precedent.

Some speculate that the creators of SMOG , the meme coin that pumped 75x, are behind Slothana.

Wondering what is the newest cryptocurrency? Slothana is one of the most recent additions to the meme coin roster.

It’s also expected to go viral pretty soon, as they already raised over $650k within hours of going live. Plus, there might be a meme coin frenzy in April because of the incoming Bitcoin halving and the Dogecoin Day on April 20th.

Currently, 1 SOL can buy 10,000 SLOTH, putting SLOTH’s value at 0.0001 SOL ($0.000027). According to the Slothana website, to buy SLOTH, you must send Solana to the address on the site and wait for an airdrop.

3. 5th Scape (5SCAPE) – World’s First VR Crypto with $2.9M Raised

5th Scape (5SCAPE) launched in Q1 2024 at a price of $0.00187/token in the first presale stage. Currently, the third presale stage is almost over, with the token trading at $0.00248 (+32%). The next price will be $0.00275, or another 15% increase.

The project is the first VR crypto in the world, and it includes several functionalities:

VR games

VR games Subscription models

Subscription models Game development

Game development Staking

Staking Discounts of VR headsets and gaming chairs

Discounts of VR headsets and gaming chairs Ongoing revenue for game developers

The ecosystem will combine hyper-realistic games, sports, and educational experiences in a blockchain format where token holders can earn rewards through Earn-to-Play games.

5SCAPE has gained significant traction on X, where it has over 11,000 followers, and on YouTube where over 1,190 people are following the project’s development.

Tokenomics Features 5th Scape Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 5.211 billion Allocated for Presale 80% (4,164,175,455) Allocated for Treasury & Development 10% (521,000,000) Allocated for Liquidity 10% (521,000,000) Allocated for Airdrops 4,824,454

Despite not offering staking functionalities, 5SCAPE provides passive income via subscription models – for Pay-to-Earn games and game developers. The project’s whitepaper goes into more detail about this.

Coinsult has also audited 5SCAPE, and SolidProof has awarded it a KYC certificate, making 5SCAPE one of the few to possess these things.

4. Sponge V2 (SPONGEV2) – $23M Total Staked and Bridged on Sponge V2 Meme Coin

Sponge V2 (SPONGEV2) Stake-to-Bridge System

Stake-to-Bridge System Play-to-Earn Game

Play-to-Earn Game 40% Staking APY Purchase Methods Card

USDT

ETH Visit

Sponge V2 launched on February 6th, 2024, closing at ~$0.000944. By February 16th, it had grown to $0.0013, an uptick of 37.71%, and it reached a peak on March 9th, growing by 323%.

Currently, Sponge V2 trades for $0.002444 and is going through a consolidation period after falling from the peak. By the looks of it, some in the community believe a comeback can happen if bullish demand is strong enough.

Sponge V2 is the next phase of Sponge, the coin that did 100x in 2023. The new project introduces bridge staking as a core functionality – you get SpongeV2 passively by staking Sponge. This is the only way to get SPONGEV2 right now.

The project’s X channel leads to the old SPONGE page, and the same goes for their Telegram channel. Community support is more than decent since most are older supporters of SPONGE. They’re now thrilled to get SPONGEV2 by staking their SPONGE reserves.

Tokenomics Features Sponge V2 Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 150 billion Total Staked and Bridged $25 million Allocated for Staking 43.09% Allocated for Bridging 26.93% Allocated for CEX Liquidity 10% Allocated for P2E Rewards 8% Allocated for Game Development 4.47% Allocated for Marketing 7.5%

The whitepaper shows that half of the total SPONGEV2 supply goes to bridging and staking, showing a heavy focus on quickly transitioning to V2 and staking earnings. Once it goes live, V2 plans to introduce a Pay-to-Earn feature that rewards extra V2 tokens.

V2 seems to have greater potential than SPONGE due to a starting price of $0.002428 compared to $0.000025. This difference of 9,711% in their initial price offerings shows a clear development cycle in the project.

5. Smog (SMOG) – Multichain Crypto with Play-to-Earn, Airdrops, and 1,300% Growth in 24h

Smog ($SMOG) Hottest Solana Meme Coin on the Market

Hottest Solana Meme Coin on the Market Stake $SMOG & Earn 42% APY

Stake $SMOG & Earn 42% APY Airdrop-Focused Meme Project Up 1,400% After Fair Launch Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

BONK

SOL

+1 more Visit

Launched on February 8th, Smog is a new meme coin based on the Solana blockchain that grew by 1,300% in the first 24 hours after listing. The project skipped the presale phase and went public on Jupiter.

The current price on CoinMarketCap is $0.173 for 1 SMOG, while the official presale shows $0.159/token. This is a 8% discount.

Smog The greatest Solana airdrop of all time​

The project styles itself as a ‘buy, hold, and stake’ cryptocurrency whose goal is to grow in value and bring profits to their investors. Their community on X seems decently loyal, though many are content creators looking for a partnership.

After buying SMOG, you can stake it for 90 days and qualify for the airdrops, which will give you extra SMOG for tasks you complete in the Smog community on Zealy. The project is still in the Airdrop Season One, and you’ll receive extra XP if you buy Smog in this period.

Tokenomics Features Smog Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1.4 billion Total Staked 24,566,286 SMOG Allocated for Marketing 50% Allocated for Airdrop 35% Allocated for DEX Liquidity 10% Allocated for DEX Liquidity 5%

The project’s whitepaper shows three phases, from deploying the token and researching airdrops in Phase 1 to the project’s public launch and staking in Phase 2, and launching airdrops in Phase 3.

Smog is also a multichain project, as it works on the Solana chain natively and on Ethereum through Portalbridge. The website claims that more chains might be in store if the project is successful.

It also incorporates a Play-to-Earn system where holders complete quests to earn XP, which gives them SMOG airdrops.

6. eTukTuk (TUK) – Blockchain EV Project Raised $2.6M, Offers 102% APY

eTukTUk ($TUK) Green Transport Focus

Green Transport Focus Power Staking Rewards

Power Staking Rewards Digital Identity Development Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

Card Visit

TUK launched in October 2023 as an AI-fueled project aiming to revolutionize transportation by creating electric TukTuks. The project raised almost $2.5M during the presale, with 1 TUK veiled at $0.029.

Their whitepaper claims a lofty goal – building a network of affordable charging stations and electric vehicles to deal with pollution and financial inequality.

eTukTukWhitepaper Staking mechanisms will allow participants who stake into the network via TUK, to share in the success of the ecosystem, where they can earn rewards in return for supporting the shared economy.

The project aims to incorporate AI to build the smart infrastructure for the project, and some of their investors include CyberConnect, Yoroi, Minswap, and Eternl.

eTukTuk also has over 44,000 followers on X, where they post announcements and updates about the project’s development.

Tokenomics Features eTukTuk Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 2 billion Total Raised $2,457,970 Total Staked 47,204,909 TUK Allocated for Power Staking 10% Allocated for Project Ops 35% Allocated for Company Reserve 10% Allocated for Marketing 5% Allocated for Team 10% Allocated for Community Fund 10% Allocated for Presale 6% Allocated for Liquidity 5% Allocated for Presale Staking 4%

One of TUK’s core offerings is ‘Power Staking,’ where token holders will stake TUK to power the network, earning extra rewards. This leads to a shared economy where the network’s success translates to profits for investors.

The staking APY (102% currently) will correlate to the activity at each EV charging station, with rewards paid over three years. This fosters a long-term vision for investors and builds stability for the project.

The project hasn’t finished its presale yet, with seven days left and $2.4M raised. You can join their Telegram channel to stay updated with any presale news.

7. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – Decentralized Bitcoin Cloud-Mining Raises $12.7M

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Eco-Friendly Mining

Eco-Friendly Mining Democratizing Mining

Democratizing Mining Dynamic Staking System Purchase Methods ETH

BNB

USDT

Card

+1 more Visit

Bitcoin Minetrix is a cloud-mining project that introduces Stake-to-Mine, a decentralized method of mining Bitcoin. It raised $12.7M in the presale so far, with 1 BTCMTX valued at $0.0143.

CryptoPotato, Business Insider, Cryptonews, and other popular news agencies have featured the project, and its X channel is peaking in popularity.

Tokenomics Features Bitcoin Minetrix Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 4 billion Total Raised $12,585,066 Total Staked 751,175,721 Current Mining Rewards 158.5 BTCMTC per ETH block Allocated for Bitcoin Mining 42.5% (1.7 billion) Allocated for Marketing 35% (1.4 billion) Allocated for Staking 12.5% (500 million) Allocated for Community 12.5% (400 million)

The core functionality is simple – stake BTCMTX, earn credits, and burn the credits to mine BTC. You don’t need expensive hardware due to the cloud-based system, and you know the project is legit since the mining is transparent and secure.

Mining credits are non-transferable ERC-20-tokens, making them uncompromisable and non-tradable.

BTCMTX also makes Bitcoin mining greener while promoting fairness among miners and lowering the ease of entry into crypto mining.

The project is still in the first phase (presale), with the Stake-to-Mine functionality not released yet. That will happen in phase three. Currently, only HODLing and staking are available.

According to the BTCMTC whitepaper, users retain complete control over their funds thanks to the tokenization of the mining hash power. You can withdraw or sell the tokens flexibly without locking periods, too.

8. Poodl Inu (POODL) – Dog-Themed Crypto Raises $2.1M and Offers 1117% APY

Poodl Inu is one of the newest crypto meme coins to appear. It calls itself the ‘Dopest dog since Doge,’ and managed to raise over $2.1 in its presale so far. Users have also staked 1.7B+ POODL tokens, with 1.3M+ in staking reward payments (POODL)

The project is straightforward – buy POODL, HODL it, stake it, and participate in DEX trading. According to the whitepaper, this will build organic token demand through utility instead of speculative trading.

The project’s X channel also shows significant growth in organic interest (instead of content sponsorships), which builds a more trustworthy perception of the meme coin.

Tokenomics Features Poodl Inu Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 6.9 billion Total Raised $1,888,991 Total Staked 1,762,656,372 Total Staking Rewards Awarded 1,357,859 POODL Allocated for Initial Treat Offering 50% Allocated for Staking Kennel 30% Allocated for DEX Dog Park 10% Allocated for Marketing 10%

POODL is an outspoken project that doesn’t shy away from making bold claims – this hasn’t stopped publications like Cryptonews, Inside Bitcoins, and Bitcoinist from covering it, though.

DEX trading will offer significant utility to POODL, with 10% of the total tokens invested. Coupled with staking rewards that encourage long-term HODLing, the project shows good potential for growth..

1 POODL is $0.000885 now, but this may change in the coming days. Many are flocking to meme coins in this bull run, and Poodl Inu could see increased interest soon, if all the pieces fall in place for the project.

9. Scorpion Casino (SCORP) – Crypto Casino Raises $10M in Presale, Offers Passive Staking

Scorpion Casino ($SCORP) Blockchain-Powered Casino

Blockchain-Powered Casino Massive Giveaway

Massive Giveaway Free Credits Upon Entry Purchase Methods USDT

BNB

ETH Visit

Scorpion Casino is the first crypto to offer daily rewards based on the casino’s performance – 30,000 betting opportunities (e.g. 210 casino games and 160 live games).

The project has finished its presale, raising $10M, and was listed with a price of $0.05/token. Staking and HODLing are the foundation of SCORP, with increasing rewards offered the more tokens you hold.

Its X channel has gathered over 26,500 followers, with over 5,700 holders that can receive up to $10,000 USDT in daily staking rewards, according to the whitepaper.

Tokenomics Features Scorpion Casino Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1 billion Total Raised $10M Listing Price $0.05 Liquidity 2%/transaction Token Burning 1%/transaction Allocated for Presale 50% Allocated for Staking Rewards 30% Allocated for Liquidity Pool 10% Allocated for Presale Bonus 10% Allocated for Marketing 5% Allocated for Team & Advisors 5% Allocated for Airdrop 1% Allocated for Referrals 1%

SCORP sets itself apart through a valid casino license and an audit and KYC by SolidProof. We could not find a link to the latter, unfortunately.

One of the SCORP’s main partners is Tenset, which previously spearheaded Meta Hero and Everdome, two other profitable crypto projects. The first did a 100x and the second an 80x during their presales.

The crypto casino has also appeared on CoinMarket Cap, Cryptonews, and City Paper, with several press releases published already.

From daily passive staking income to casino credit and giveaways, Scorp Casino is going all out in attracting new investors.

10. Cerra.io (CERRA) – Cardano DeFi with AMM for Passive Income

Decentralized Finance has a new player on the market – Cerra.io. It raised $240,225 so far, with over 1.2 million of Cerra locked in staking.

The platform boasts a profit-sharing ecosystem with five main features:

Derivatives

Derivatives P2P lending (lending/borrowing assets)

P2P lending (lending/borrowing assets) Spot swap (Automated Market Maker system)

Spot swap (Automated Market Maker system) Lending pools

Lending pools Copy trading

Copy trading Staking

Claiming itself as the ‘future of Cardano DeFi,’ Cerra.io wants to bring passive income through staking, holding, DAO voting, farming, and governance. It’s all unified on the same platform, which is a tall task.

The project’s whitepaper goes into great detail on how it wants to accomplish this and what it could mean for investors. We also liked the presentation of the team behind the project – a nice touch with transparency in mind.

Their X channel is receiving a lot of attention, with over 6,000 followers, and growing by the day.

Tokenomics Features Cerra.io Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 50 million Allocated for Presale 2.5 million Allocated for Yield Rewards 30% Allocated for Public Sale 20% Allocated for Development 10% Allocated for Exchange Liquidity 10% Allocated for Vault 10% Allocated for Team 10% Allocated for Private Sale 5% Allocated for ISPO 5%

CERRA claims that circulating tokens will receive 100% of the platform’s earnings and represent a share of ownership in the platform.

Cerra.io Holding CERRA tokens guarantees a lifetime of passive income.

The project will launch most of the core features in H1 2024, including the AMM mainnet, derivatives trading, and lending pools.

The minimum buy-in is 500 ADA (Cardano), and the CERRA token costs $0.2. There’s a lockup period of six months that starts at the moment of purchase.

11. Mollars (MOLLARS) – Store of Value Crypto, Raised Over $1.2M

Mollars is a DEX (decentralized exchange) that promises a ‘true store of value’ token protected against inflation. The ecosystem merges gaming and economics into a unified project controlled by token holders.

The project has raised over $1,2M, with more than 50% of the tokens sold. One MOLLARS costs $0.5, as the presale is set to finish by May 1st or when it reaches the hardcap.

They have a solid following on X (6,600 followers) and a security audit by Cyberscope but we couldn’t access their whitepaper, as the link was bugged.

Tokenomics Features Mollars Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 10 million Token Burn 1%/transaction Allocated for Groundwork 56% (5.6 million) Allocated for Rewards Program 24% (2.4 million) Allocated for Ecosystem Funds & CEX 20% (2 million)

MOLLARS has four phases and they’re currently in the second phase. The next big development will be exchange listing and increased marketing efforts.

Transparent voting, liquidity burn, and contract renouncement are the core principles of the project – all to achieve true decentralization. The team may also announce a gaming product once the token goes live, so there may be Pay-to-Earn functionalities in store.

We like how there’s no team allocation, as the project claims Mollars will be a community project owned and controlled by holders. Decentralized governance is the ultimate goal of Mollars, aside from passive long-term income (no staking).

12. Entangle (NGL) – Omnichain Blockchain with $40M Market Cap

Entangle is an omnichain that connects together other Web3 blockchains, enabling seamless interoperability between them.

The project was listed on CoinMarketCap on March 14th, 2024, so that’s 12 days ago. It already has a market cap of $40 million, with one NGL valued at $1.88.

On launch, Entangle was valued at $1.67, and it reached an ATH (all-time high) of $2.83 on March 21st (a week after launch), an increase of 69.46%. Currently, it seems to be in a consolidation period at the $1.88 mark.

The project has also amassed a significant following on X, where they announce key project developments, collaborations, and achievements.

Regarding functionality, the network has integrated over 42 DApps and blockchains, with more than 2.89 billion testnet transactions happening on it.

Here’s how Entangle innovates Web3 infrastructures:

Customizable interoperability

Customizable interoperability Improved cost efficiency

Improved cost efficiency Plug and play integration

Plug and play integration Enhanced composability

Enhanced composability Scalable architecture

Scalable architecture Non EVM and EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine)

Non EVM and EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) Trustless bridging

Trustless bridging Smart Contract Automation

Read the project’s whitepaper for a more in-depth look at these features.

Tokenomics Features Entangle Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1 billion Allocated for Seed 12% Allocated for Private 1 9% Allocated for Private 2 1.5% Allocated for Strategic 1 1.45% Allocated for Strategic 2 2% Allocated for Infrastructure 2% Allocated for Public 3.23% Allocated for Staking Rewards 21% Allocated for Infra Reserve 10% Allocated for Airdrop 3% Allocated for Team 12% Allocated for Advisors 3% Allocated for Liquidity 10% Allocated for Marketing 5% Allocated for Partnerships & Grants 4.8%

The core technologies behind Entangle include the Entangle infrastructure (core primitives and tools that deliver Web2 and Web3 interoperability), Photon Messaging, and Universal Data Feeds.

Entangle aims to simplify and streamline Web3 connectivity, empowering DApp and blockchain developers with the infrastructure and tools required to evolve.

13. Axo (AXO) – Cardano Trading Platform Valued at $9.16, with $13M Market Cap

Axo is a Cardano-based crypto trading platform that has been cooking since May 2021 but became public on March 14th with a token price of $8.35. Currently, it’s $9.16, with a market cap of $13 million. It reached an ATH two days later at $10.29, a 23% increase.

Since then, it’s been consolidating, and currently, AXO is priced at $9.12, a 9.22% increase since its launch.

Axo is a decentralized exchange that lets you exchange crypto assets, devise trading strategies, and use custom order types for a more robust trading experience.

Axo Whitepaper Built to rival and surpass centralized exchanges.

We recommend reading the project’s whitepaper if you’re interested in the nitty-gritty details of how Axo works. They go into a lot of detail on the architecture, scalability potential, and the several systems they employ.

Axo’s X channel has over 31,000 followers, and we liked the organic interest in the project’s features, future development, and functionality. There weren’t so many hype-driven investors and content creators looking for a collaboration.

Tokenomics Features Axo Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 42 million Allocated for Platform Rewards 45% Allocated for Development Year 1 5% Allocated for Development Year 2 5% Allocated for Development Year 3 5% Allocated for Development Year 4 5% Allocated for Early Adopter Airdrop 5% Allocated for Private Sale 5%

Here are the fundamentals of Axo trading:

Auto smart contract generation

Auto smart contract generation Independent and fair trades

Independent and fair trades On-chain and off-chain data tracking with the Axo Signal Engine

On-chain and off-chain data tracking with the Axo Signal Engine Efficient by design

Efficient by design Non-custodial

Non-custodial Unlimited order types (like conditional orders)

Unlimited order types (like conditional orders) Risk-management triggers

Risk-management triggers Multiple financial products (like Futures and Options)

Axo has recently announced the project will go live on BitMart (crypto exchange), expanding the project’s reach to a wider audience. It remains to be seen if if cam succeed where other Cardano-based projects have tanked.

14. Etherfi (ETHFI) – Staked ETH Protocol with Full Custody of Staking Keys, with a Market cap of $800M

Etherfi is a staked ETH project that launched on March 2024 at $4.4. Currently, it’s valued at $7.02, a 59.54% increase.

The project claims to innovate Ethereum staking by introducing a natively restaked liquid staking token (eEth) you obtain by staking ETH.

To this end, Etherfi has introduced Liquid, an automated DeFi strategy vault that lets eEth holders use the tokens in the DeFi ecosystem.

Ether.fi is the only protocol where stakers control the keys. This reduces the counterparty risk of node operators and the protocol Etherfi

You can read more about the project on their whitepaper. There’s a lot to unpack, especially if you’re interested in ETH staking specifically.

The project also has a healthy social media presence on X, with almost 80,000 followers. The team is transparent about their identities and history, which is another good sign.

We couldn’t find any tokenomics information, but this is due to Etherfi representing staked Ethereum. The project’s token’s value follows that of Ethereum.

Etherfi is collaborating with Gravita, Balancer, RedStone, and Obol to provide seamless interoperability with DeFi platforms. Another collaborator, EigenLayer, provides access to various software modules on Ethereum, giving stakers multiple staking opportunities.

The protocol has also received four audits from Certik, Omniscia, Neterhmind, and Solidified, which further cements its reputation in the community.

15. Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) – Build and Scale Fully Customizable Bitcoin L2 Blockchains

Bitcoin Virtual Machine launched on March 12th at $3.82 per token. Currently, BVM is valued at $2.79 and has a market cap of $64 million.

The project lets you build, deploy, and scale a Bitcoin L2 blockchain on several chains, including Alpha Chain, Naka Chain, Arcade Chain, Eternal AI, and Swamps. They each have different utilities, currencies, and use cases.

Benefits include the ability to earn sequencer fees, 100% dedicated throughput, and the ability to receive airdrops. You can customize the blockchain to fulfill any use case – a DEX, DApp, onchain game, or an entire ecosystem.

Read the whitepaper for more information.

Tokenomics Features Bitcoin Virtual Machine Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 10 million Allocated for Community 50% (5-year monthly vesting schedule) Allocated for Team 20% (5-year monthly vesting schedule) Allocated for Public Sale 15% Allocated for Liquidity 10% Allocated for Advisors 5% (3-year monthly vesting schedule)

BVM is available to buy on Naka, Uniswap, Gate.io, Bitmart, Unisat, OKX Web3, and MEXC. Once bought, you can stake it for 58% interest and qualify for airdrops on Bitcoin L2 projects.

Check out their X page to stay up-to-date with recent updates and project developments. Recently, they announced the launch of EternalAI, the first L2 blockchain for AI.

BVM is also EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) equivalent. This means you can migrate Solidity smart contracts and DApps to Bitcoin with minimal hassle.

Due to Bitcoin rollups, BVM significantly reduces transaction fees and block time, making L2 chain building fast and cheap. Coupled with DEX, DAO, and NFT marketplace compatibility, BVM seems to have great scalability.

16. Nibiru Chain (NIBI) – Go-To Hub for Web3 Smart Contract Development

Nibiru Chain launched its token on March 12th at $0.51/token. It reached the ATH on the same day at $0.9336 but it’s been consolidating ever since. Currently, the price sits at $0.5534, an overall 7.8% growth across the token’s lifetime.

Nibiru Chain is an L1 blockchain and smart contract ecosystem that helps developers build Web3 decentralized apps and wallets. So far, users have deployed over 28,000 contracts, with over 135 million transactions on the testnet.

Here are several benefits of using Nibiru Chain to build on Web3:

Ideal for real-time consumer applications

Ideal for real-time consumer applications Impervious to most Web3 attack vectors like re-entrancy

Impervious to most Web3 attack vectors like re-entrancy Fast-growing ecosystem (105 total projects so far)

Fast-growing ecosystem (105 total projects so far) Backed by large ecosystem partners (like DeFi, gaming, and RWAs)

Backed by large ecosystem partners (like DeFi, gaming, and RWAs) 1.4 block time

1.4 block time Gamified engagement airdrops

Read through their whitepaper to get a closer look at how the system works but beware – it gets highly technical. We also recommend subscribing to their X channel to stay up-to-date with the latest project developments.

Tokenomics Features Nibiru Chain Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1.5 billion Allocated for Community 69% (non-linear schedule) Allocated for Team/Core Contributors 15.3% Allocated for Investors (Seed) 8.5% (0% TGE, cliff for 25% at month 9) Allocated for Investors (Post-seed) 8.2% (0% TGE, 24 – 36 month linear unlock) Allocated for Public Sale 8% (10% at launch, rest over 12 months)

Nibiru Chain claims to be a consolidated Web3 hub and a ‘Super app’ proof-of-stake blockchain that powers an entire ecosystem of DApps. The NIBI token is used for governance, gas, and mining, as users can delegate NIBI to validators who verify transactions.

The project is barely over half a cent currently, and considering its recent growth, it might increase in value. You can trade the coin on several exchanges, including Gate.io, Bybit, and KuCoin.

17. Zero1 Labs (DEAI) – Decentralized AI Proof-of-Stake Ecosystem

Zero1 Labs’s token (DEAI) went live on CoinMarketCap on March 22nd but they’ve been working on it since January 2024. The initial token price was $0.3 with a 24h volume of $6.57M.

It reached the ATH at $0.83 two days later, on March 22nd, and now it’s at $0.74, consolidating. Its market cap is $67 million, with a $9.8 million 24h volume.

Zero1 Labs’ goal is to create a Proof-of-Stake ecosystem for DeAI (decentralized AI) apps and tools. The DeAI token will integrate with all projects on the platform, creating a unified economic framework.

Z1 Labs Zero1 is built by minds from various fields of distributed computing, with the goal of powering the next generation of decentralized AI application​

The project is still in development, but the roadmap looks promising. The mainnet will launch in Q3/Q4 2024, and they’ll likely announce it on their X channel.

They haven’t published a tokenomics table yet, so we’ll have to wait on that. But they’re transparent about the project team, which is always good to see.

You’ll want to read the Litepaper (whitepaper isn’t out yet) to understand the project’s intricacies. We recommend reading all the documents and feature explanations, as the project introduces many new concepts.

The Zero1 Labs ecosystem involves three key components – the Keymaker Platform, the Cypher AppChain, and the Zero Construct Program. The goal is to unify all DeAI tools and kits and build a community around decentralized AI.

18. Spacemesh (SMH) – Race-Free & Decentralized Proof-of-Space-Time Protocol

Spacemesh became public on CoinGecko on November 2023, when the SMH token was $2.86. It reached a peak on March 7th, 2024, at $6.58 (+130%). Currently, the price is $4.34.

Spacemesh is an L1 ‘Proof-of-Space-Time’ protocol aiming to become the next Bitcoin. They want to create a decentralized financial network where users can mine (or ‘smesh’) currency to make a profit.

This ‘People’s Coin,’ as they call SMH, would be fairer, more accessible, and more decentralized than other crypto. Here’s how:

Race-free nature leading to reduced reliance on high computational power for mining

leading to reduced reliance on high computational power for mining Highly accessible , as the protocol runs on free storage space on your computer

, as the protocol runs on free storage space on your computer Decentralized , as it doesn’t penalize home miners for having less resources

, as it doesn’t penalize home miners for having less resources Risk-free due to the low overhead and maintenance cost requirements

The Spacemesh network claims to create a useful, necessary, and ethically-sound cryptocurrency to replace fiat. Quite the dream – they’ll have a lot of work to do to prove they’re up to the task.

Their X channel is doing a good job at keeping the community interested, though.

Tokenomics Features Nibiru Chain Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 2.4 billion Block Subsidy 93.75% (2.25 billion) incrementally minted Team Rewards 6.25% (150 million)

The tokenomics are straightforward and long-term-focused, with charts showing subsidy issuance over the next 5-to-500 years. They also go into heavy detail about the vesting schedule and rewards, so we recommend giving it a read.

Spacemesh’s goal of a truly decentralized and fair crypto isn’t anything new, and neither is the Proof-of-Space-Time protocol. However, they’re showing healthy initiative in the right direction and might be worth following up on.

19. Scalia Infrastructure (SCALE) – Platform Democratizes DePIN with Scalable Network

Scalia Infrastructure launched on CoinMarketCap in March 2024 with a price of $0.40/token. It reached a peak on the 26th, reaching $0.50 (+25%). Currently, it’s back to $0.40, but the trend seems bullish.

Scalia is a platform that offers access to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) resources. The end goal is the democratization of DePIN for individuals, organizations, and enterprises.

These DePIN resources include computing resources, storage nodes, IoTs, bandwidth, and network resources that Scalia can scale according to the client’s needs.

Scalia Infrastructure Documentation Scalia Infrastructure offers the means to prosper in a decentralized environment, be it cloud service provisioning, blockchain network maintenance, or hosting decentralized apps (dApps).​

The project is still in the development phase, though their X channel is doing a good job at keeping investors apprised of the latest updates. Recently, they’ve announced there are over 8,000 SCALE holders, and rising fast.

Tokenomics Features Nibiru Chain Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 100 million Total Buy Tax 5% Total Sell Tax 5% Locked Liquidity 100% locked for 5 years

Scalia offers censorship resistance and removes single critical control points of failure through distributed ledger technology. This solves a core issue with DePIN technology – its vulnerability to hacks.

Here are the core benefits of Scalia, according to its whitepaper:

Wide network of DePIN suppliers

Wide network of DePIN suppliers Advanced scaling technology that satisfies growing Web3 demands

Advanced scaling technology that satisfies growing Web3 demands User-friendly interface and efficient onboarding procedure

User-friendly interface and efficient onboarding procedure Affordable DePIN services through streamlined procedures and pooled resources

Affordable DePIN services through streamlined procedures and pooled resources Revenue share from the ecosystem to the SCALE holders

Revenue share from the ecosystem to the SCALE holders Flexibility in hosting dApps

It remains to be seen whether Scalia Infrastructure accommodates the growing needs of the DePIN industry successfully. So far, the project has attracted a healthy number of investors, and the token price shows a bullish trend.

How We Review and Choose the Best New Coins

When choosing new cryptocurrencies, we employ a tested-and-tried methodology to ensure we only recommend the best projects to you.

Here’s what we look at when choosing crypto:

Origin & Team

We explore the project’s roots, who the founding members are, and whether they worked on similar projects before.

At this stage, we want to see proven expertise and transparency.

Not all projects are as open about their teams. Many crypto are created by anonymous individuals who invoke Satoshi Nakamoto’s example to show anonymity is half-expected in the industry.

However, we believe accountability and transparency are necessary aspects of a trustworthy project, especially in an industry plagued by scams and pump-and-dump schemes.

Community

A crypto project’s community correlates to its success, future stability, and overall performance. We check social media channels like X and Telegram to see the community’s pulse and identify red flags.

Exaggerated hype and over-the-top promises by the project team are dubious and may change our approach or recommendation, even.

We like seeing organic interest in the token’s utility and functionality, like with Green Bitcoin and eTukTuk. HODLing and long-term staking are also positive markers of healthy community support.

Functionality

Utility and functionality are the bread and butter of crypto projects. With the exception of meme coins, to which we apply a different methodology, we expect to see long-term utility and practical functionality in crypto.

While HODLing and staking offer decent utility, we’re looking for more – dApp development, advanced trading functionalities, mining, and maybe governance involvement. Anything that points to long-term growth and reliable fundamentals.

The reason for this is simple – without good utility, hype prevails in crypto. And hype is a fairly unstable factor when choosing cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Time in the Market

The newer a crypto project is, the less information there is about it, and the less reliable the research becomes. We aim to look at crypto that’s at least a week old to avoid pump-and-dumps and scam projects.

But if we find a more recent project with apparent potential, we may talk about it while emphasizing to DYOR and be careful about market fluctuations.

Tokenomics

The token economics (tokenomics) define the ecosystem built around a crypto project’s token – utility, yields, staking, limited vs. unlimited supply, token burning, and allocation.

We’re looking for tokenomics focused on slow and steady growth that contributes to long-term valuation and passive income for investors. Hype-driven tokenomics are not ideal and might show the token’s short lifespan.

A token’s distribution shows the project team’s priorities, whether it’s marketing, presale, or team allocation. Typically, the more detailed a tokenomics plan is, the more thought has gone into it.

Market Performance

Investing in new crypto projects means buying tokens, and tokens are vulnerable to market fluctuations. That’s why we study a project token’s market performance and assess the trends.

We also look for typical pump-and-dump patterns that might indicate market manipulation and hype-driven trades. Those are always a red flag.

Candle charts are reliable metrics for highlighting the ups and downs of a token, especially with periods longer than a month.

What Are New Coins?

New coins are cryptocurrencies that investors can buy either through a presale, DEX, or CEX.

This doesn’t mean the crypto projects themselves are new, though. Typically, a project is in development for several years before exchanges accept its token for trading.

This may not be true for most meme coins that don’t really have a project behind them. The token is all there is, and its goal is to maximize investor profits as soon as possible.

New coins also refer to crypto that have a lot of growth potential ahead of them. Early investors may see significant profits if they buy at a lower price.

However, new coins are high-risk investments that may not pay off. There’s not enough market performance to analyze the token’s future trends. And if the team is anonymous, it adds to the underlying dangers.

Is New Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?

This is not financial advice. You must DYOR indiscriminately when investing in new cryptocurrency.

While new crypto projects have a lot of growth potential and may increase your profits multiplefold, they’re a risky investment due to market volatility, pump-and-dump schemes, and scams.

There are thousands of new coins appearing daily and most will only only live for a few weeks before dumping permanently. It’s important to research the project extensively beforehand.

That being said, here are six potential benefits of investing in new crypto:

Bigger profit margin, as the coin is really cheap

Bigger profit margin, as the coin is really cheap Passive income through staking

Passive income through staking Presale token bonuses for early investors

Presale token bonuses for early investors Early access to upcoming features

Early access to upcoming features Exclusive access to airdrops

Exclusive access to airdrops Early support of an innovative technology that may thrive

New crypto can bring you significant profits but choosing a good project is far from easy. Consult our guide on the best crypto presales for a highly-curated list of coins.

Conclusion

Investing in the newest crypto can be highly profitable but it also comes with risks – scam projects, pumps-and-dumps, rug pulls, and market manipulation.

In this list, we showcase crypto we liked after researching the projects extensively, but we do not offer financial advice or make any profit guarantees. DYOR is a necessary step of responsible investing, especially in an industry as volatile as crypto.

Make sure to check the following when researching crypto coins:

Tokenomics

Tokenomics Team identity and history

Team identity and history Functionality and utility

Functionality and utility Market performance

Market performance Project age

Project age Community pulse

Invest responsibly and always do your homework to avoid falling victim to short-lived crypto projects and malicious market manipulation.

FAQs