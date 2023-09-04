9 Best NFT Presales To Invest In 2023

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) constitute a vital sector of the crypto industry with increased adoption over the years. Though NFT public mints offer an early entrance into a project, they could be quite pricey and may create network congestion for users.

But a better approach exists to owning an NFT collection and participating in the intriguing virtual world. NFT presales come in handy as a potential route that allows investors to engage quite early in a project.

If you’re wondering how to find the best NFT presales to invest in 2023, this article answers. We’ve explored the best NFTs with outstanding utility, great functionalities, and roadmaps for potentially high ROI. Moreover, the collections still run presales, giving you low-cost entrance into the projects.

Best NFT Presales In 2023 – The Reviews

We’ve gathered to find and review the best NFT presales you can invest in and enjoy potential profits. The collections combine great artwork, outstanding utilities, and considerably low prices for investors willing to participate early in the projects.

Here is the full review of the projects.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) – Best Memecoin Trending NFT Presale

Wall Street Memes (WSM) is one of the trending meme coins in the meme sectors with massive community engagement. The developers are the creators of the famous Wall Street Bull NFT collection, a project that sold out within 32 minutes of its launch in 2021.

The rush for Bitcoin NFT spurred the project to roll out its collection of 10,000 NFTs that sold out within an hour during the period. Its new brand of meme coin may still carry on the legacy of Bitcoin NFTs.

The presale of WSM is still ongoing, with the coin price at $0.334 at the current presale stage. The next stage is set to roll in the next 2days, with WSM’s price rising to $0.0337. So far, the presale has raised more than $23.9 million.

Wall Street Memes has proven its dominance in the world of memes as the coin presale generated over $500,000 in a few days following its launch.

The popularity of the project is quite on the high side. According to the official website, WSM boasts up to 1 million community members and over 40 million monthly impressions.

The team behind the project promises a future $WSM airdrop of about $50,000 to early investors. The process will be in 5 stages, and users must follow either of the listed ways to enter and qualify for the airdrop.

Token Info Wall Street Memes Presale Started 26 May 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT Chain Ethereum Hard Cap Hard Cap Min Investment 100 $WSM Max Investment None

yPredict (YPRED) – Best AI-Based Ecosystem with NFT Presale for Traders

yPredict (YPRED) is an All-in-One artificial intelligence (AI)-based ecosystem focusing on accurate market analyses and predictions. It offers the best relevant and unique tools for traders, quants, analysts, and developers to facilitate their activities in the crypto space.

With innovative and advanced AI signals, yPredict offers real-time information and trading signals through its predictive models by some AI professionals.

Though yPredict has no special NFT marketplace, its connectivity with real-world applications creates a leveraging approach in different sectors of digital assets.

The project uses AI-powered cutting-edge prediction models to avail insights on most trades. Users can rely on the project’s insights and analytical metrics to make informative and profit-driven decisions in their activities and trades.

Also, using the platform, you can enjoy the increasing value of your YPRED coins, which power the ecosystem.

yPredict has greatly impacted while still in pre-sale, as it boasts over 20,000 users on its waiting lists. During its listing, the project has a 100 million maximum token supply and a $6.5 million market cap target.

The project is still undergoing its presale at Stage 7, and YPRED’s price is at $0.10. Once the next stage commences, the token’s price will rise to $0.11, indicating about 11.11% paper gains for investors at the present stage.

Some key features of yPredict include the Backlink estimator, yPredict editor, yPredict Analysis, yPredict Predictions, and yPredict Marketplace. According to the project’s tokenomics, it allocated 80 million YPRED coins for the presale stages.

Token Info yPredict Presale Started February 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, MATIC, USDT, BNB, Card Chain Polygon Hard Cap $6,507,511 Min Investment 200 YPRED Max Investment None

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – Best NFT Presale for Web3 Engagement

Digital engagement is gradually navigating toward Web3 as new and innovative applications emerge in the virtual world. Launchpad XYZ creates a bridge that takes customers into the web3 space through its blockchain platform.

It introduces users to products in the Web3 space, such as financial utility tokens, NFTs, P2E games, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), and others.

The platform brings a simpler approach that will enable beginners to engage in the Web3 space seamlessly.

Launchpad XYZ has three main features that would train users to create successful trades. Also, they empower users, both newbies and experts, to expand their full profitable potential.

The first key feature is AI-based, offering advanced market sentiment, news, and insights for users to sharpen their knowledge and make informed decisions. Also, the feature highlights samples of successful trades from professionals for beginners to mirror the same pattern in their future trades.

There’s the trading edge that facilitates the speedy execution of trades once a user lays out his trading framework. Trading provides an optimal completion time and eliminates potential risks from time lags.

Also, the project’s Terminal is a formidable feature that helps sustain the platform. It attracts top liquidity providers that ensure all transactions are completed on the platform with any associated risks.

The native token LPX supports the operation of the ecosystem. Users can buy, sell and trade NFTs with LPX and other crypto tokens on the platform. Currently, the project is running its presale with LPX’s price at $0.0445. You can purchase the token using ETH, USDT, or your bank card.

Token Info Launchpad XYZ Presale Started April 2023 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, Transak Chain Polygon Hard Cap $12.5 million Min Investment None Max Investment None

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Best NFT Presale with Utility for Meme Coins

Memes have gained more traction recently, with many meme-based protocols emerging in the crypto industry. But many of them could not progress much due to a lack of utility and relevance in the advancing virtual universe.

Tamadoge (TAMA) revolutionized the meme industry by offering utility with its native token, $TAMA, as a play-to-earn (P2E) platform. Dogecoin, the first meme coin in space, inspired the project.

But Tamadoge’s popularity has increased due to its attacked utility within the digital space. It offers its NFT collections known as the Tamadoge pets, contributing to its NFT gaming ecosystem.

With $TAMA, users can play the game by purchasing and feeding their pets to grow huge and strong. In time, the pets could fight against other players and bots within the Tamadoge fighting ground to earn Doge points.

Subsequently, players with the largest number of Dogepoints are rewarded with $TAMA from the prize pool.

According to the project’s prize pool allocation, 65% of the total $TAMA is distributed to players, and 30% is for the project’s developments. The remaining 5% is moved to a burn address to maintain the original supply of $TAMA.

Tamadoge has completed its presale stages, generating a whopping $19 million worth of USDT in just two months. $TAMA is now listed on several exchanges, including OKX, LBank, ByBit, and others.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Tamadoge now has a market cap of $10.01 million and trades at $0.007174. It boasts 2 billion coins as its maximum supply, with over 1.39 billion TAMA tokens circulating.

Silks – Best NFT with Real-World Value

Silks is a Web3-based fantasy gaming project that focuses on horse racing. It brings in the possibility of tokenizing real-world objects, opening the doors to NFT investors.

Silks operates with a dynasty of sports games. Its layout encourages high stakes of real-world thoroughbred horseracing. In the setup, users could play and win virtual versions of real-life racehorses and other rewards through their performance.

The project promises a range of NFTs to be launched on the platform in the future. One of its prominent collections, Silks Genesis Avatars, is running and has garnered huge participation. It boasts over 6,800 avatars for users with full integration with the metaverse.

According to the project’s official website, users could get the Silk Starter Pack as a starting point into the ecosystem and in developing their virtual dynasty. The pack comprises a common Genesis Avatar and a Delivery Pass for unrevealed racehorses.

Silk could soon become a huge whale attraction with its focus on sports and horse racing. Early investors and participation could be a good move to enter at a low price.

The project’s token, $MEME, a staking coin, will support the ecosystem. Holding Captain NFT will yield some amount of $MEME with time for users, motivating creators to keep engaging in the project’s metaverse.

LDD Frens – Best Stake-able NFT Collections

LDD Frens is an Ethereum-based project comprising 10,000 unique NFTs of eight characters. The collections are all vault-able and stake-able, with users more avenues to earn income on the platform.

The project focuses on recreating customers’ engagements on the metaverse by enhancing their experience. The LDD World’s functionalities are based on unique energy from the creativity and imagination of people’s IRL.

LDD Frens tackles the challenges of an unbalanced world that distorts due to the failure to nurture imaginative minds.

It lays out a metaverse platform for the LDD community where members can unveil and share their craziest thoughts and ideas. The exchanges open the door for inspiration to nurture ideas for greater advancement in the future.

Holders’ rewards come in different ranges proportional to their NFT holding level. These include merch drop, private access to IRL events and LDD world metaverse, vault option, blue chip NFT raffles, and other exclusive benefits.

LDD Frens minting is set in three waves, with the whitelist or presale mint at 0.08 ETH. But the public mint price will surge to 0.15 ETH. According to the project’s website, 12% of LDD Frens is allocated to community development.

Dads – Best NFT Presale with a Focus on Fathers

Rami Niemi created Dads as a unique NFT collection for fathers and the celebration of Fathers’ Day. It comprises 6,000 distinctive NFT fathers based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Like real dads, Dad’s NFTs are unique and bring a holistic approach to the NFT space with kindness and positivity.

The collections are based on illustrative numerous quirky variations and traits, including some hand-crafted Dads.

The minting of Dad’s NFTs was completed in July 2023 and gave early investors access to future drops and collaborations on the platform. Also, the project focuses on plunging into the metaverse, tagged Dadverse.

The growth of Dadverse will offer Dads holders the opportunity to merchandise their NFT IP as they want. According to the project, such merchandise can scale up to $150,000.

Also, the project targets to lay out positive change IRL as part of its Impact program for its community members. Already, the project has more than 24,000 followers on its Twitter page.

Memeland – 9GAG-Backed Best NFT

Memeland (MEME) comes from the team behind the famous 9GAG, which has over 200 million monthly audiences on social media.

Memeland is a new Web3 project that teaches the robust principles of blockchain technology. The new project focuses on three major aspects of its Web3 strategy.

These use NFTs to build their community, developing their token to maintain a decentralized value and a product to capture the masses.

Memeland has about 9,999 PFP-styled NFTs known as Captains. Though the collections are PFP-styled, the profile picture utility of the NFTs is just part of its several functionalities.

The new project serves to empower creators in the digital space. Holders of the coins have access to real-world privileges such as an NFT marketplace, a private club, and parties.

9GAG has set out plans for the NFT space, allowing users to join in future projects on the platform. Also, moves for the final minting of the Memeland still need to be conclusive, but interested investors can visit the Discord page to secure a chance of gaining a spot on the Memelist or presale.

Art Mirror – Best NFT Artwork with High Value

The emergence and growth of the NFT sector are linked to digital arts, the pioneering route. Artworks formed the basis on which NFTs thrived to become popular digital assets of our times.

Art Mirror is part of the sources that created the concept of tokenization. With a focus on NFT presales, the Ultimate Pass Ticket – GIF art stands out in our review.

The project creates an entrance route for investors into presales of future NFTs.It simplifies the accessibility of upcoming Art Mirror’s presale NFTs to interested investors.

The project comprises a built-in referral system allowing users to share information with others, but it’s just a one-time use. The platform is a great means of fostering dialogue related to NFTs and other upcoming digital technologies.

How NFT Presales Work?

NFT projects commonly use presales as a strategic approach to attract investment and generate excitement. These presales adhere to a familiar structure and timeline leading up to their official launch months down the line.

The success of these presales, gauged by how swiftly their initial allocation sells out, plays a pivotal role in shaping this timeline.

Here’s a breakdown of what NFT presales should entail:

Freshly initiated projects can kick off a presale, offering a predetermined portion of their token supply to presale investors.

Typically, these events transpire on the project’s dedicated website.

The presale process often encompasses multiple stages, each presenting distinct token prices, quantities available for purchase, and targeted price points.

Although presales are open to all individuals, the tokens can only be acquired and not yet traded.

Participants must patiently await the culmination of the presale, signifying the full distribution of tokens, before they can claim ownership of their acquired assets.

Participation in these presales necessitates active involvement within the respective project’s community. In preparation for presale events, developers often allocate whitelist spots to specific users.

This preemptive measure mitigates network congestion while fostering initial interest and momentum for the project.

Once granted access to the presale phase, individuals can connect their cryptocurrency wallets and make NFT purchases like standard practices.

Finding The Best NFT Presales

Discovering promising new NFT projects involves navigating social media to identify collections with substantial followings. Yet, the challenge lies in discerning worthy ventures amidst the presale landscape.

With surplus NFT collections available, only a few will ascend to prominence. Thankfully, a set of practical pointers exists to streamline identifying optimal NFT presales for investment.

Artistry

Central to the allure of any NFT collection is its visual aesthetics. For a presale to be considered a prime investment opportunity, it necessitates captivating and meticulously crafted artwork. Complexity isn’t the sole criterion; professionalism is a requisite.

Team dynamics

The heart of any project beats within its team. Evaluating team members’ track records becomes imperative, assessing their prior experiences that could steer the project’s development.

Conversely, it is equally crucial to ensure the absence of any involvement in dubious schemes or rug pulls.

Roadmap forFuture

A prudent practice involves examining a project’s future aspirations. The most promising NFT presale prospects consistently unveil comprehensive roadmaps, outlining well-defined trajectories for their evolution and growth.

Functionality

An NFT project devoid of utility amounts to nothing more than blockchain-stored artwork. Infusing functionality elevates a project’s stature, propelling it toward greater heights and motivating investors to remain engaged over the long haul.

Are NFT Presales a Good Investment Option?

Ultimately, gauging the investment potential of a presale NFT hinges upon the distinct characteristics of each project. Yet, once these criteria are met, the merits of engaging in a non-fungible token presale compared to a public minting become evident.

Outpace the rush

Collections are a deliberate introduction of a finite number of NFTs, aligning with the principles of supply and demand. When a collection enjoys a vast social media following while offering a limited 10,000 NFTs, the inevitable outcome is an almost instantaneous sellout.

While this bolsters the project’s success, it might not serve an investor’s interests. After thorough project research and waiting in anticipation until the minting day arrives, missing out becomes an undesirable scenario.

Participating in an NFT presale presents investors with substantially heightened prospects of success. Presale slots, often in short supply and granted based on merit, foster an environment with significantly diminished competition.

This advantage enhances the likelihood of acquiring a sought-after NFT that has garnered significant hype.

Reduced cost

The allure of discounts appeals universally, and presales offer investors a gateway to acquiring hyped NFTs at a reduced cost. Prominent NFT presales appreciate their initial supporters by modestly reducing the price of presale NFTs. This approach kindles interest in the project and typically ensures a portion of the collection’s sellout.

Subsequently, as NFTs become available on secondary market platforms, the minting price often establishes a baseline floor price. Even if a presale NFT investor encounters rarity challenges, securing a discounted acquisition can still pave the way for potential profits.

This underscores how investment in the finest NFT presales of 2023 holds the potential to diminish risk while enhancing profit possibility.

Conclusion

Throughout this comprehensive manual, our journey has encompassed a deep dive into optimal NFT presales for investment consideration. Also, we included a thorough investigation into unearthing the prime NFT presales in 2023.

Within our scrutiny, every project under review has exhibited robust qualities, bearing the hallmarks of an exceptional investment option. Taking center stage in our selection for the most exceptional NFT presale is Wall St Bulls, a cutting-edge Bitcoin NFT compilation.

This innovative endeavor springs forth from the Wall Street Memes community, renowned for introducing its utility meme token, the $WSM token, in recent times.

