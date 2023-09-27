Altcoins Explained: Pros and Cons, Types, and Future

Every individual in the crypto world has knowledge about altcoins, and even newbies have heard the term a couple of times. It is even safe to say that the entire crypto space comprises altcoins. Hence, understanding these alternatives to Bitcoin is essential.

This article will explain the concept of altcoins, their types, pros and cons, and the future of their usage in the crypto industry. So, let’s dive in.

Altcoin – What Does it Mean?

Although some people define it differently, altcoins are any cryptocurrency other than bitcoin built on the blockchain. However, these altcoins find ways to provide new purposes and capacities to operate.

There is one existing argument to consider in this definition of altcoins, and that is the theory of Ethereum as an altcoin. While most people may think of Ethereum’s hold in the industry and categorize it alongside Bitcoin, it is still an altcoin. However, the project has grown to mother other altcoins on its chain, establishing itself as a big name.

It is worth noting that developers don’t usually have the conventional use of cryptocurrencies in mind when they create altcoins. Their aim to make each token unique is one reason the space has several diversities.

Although this is good and creates room for multi-functional chains, the volatility of these coins can hardly be controlled.

Understanding Altcoins

To understand altcoins better, it is essential to note that two words came together to create the terminology. The first is “alt,” which stands for alternative, and then coin, which can also be referred to as tokens or digital assets in the crypto world. By adding the two words together, altcoins simply mean a substitute token or another token that is not Bitcoin.

Notably, some altcoins are classified as forks. Bitcoin Cash, for example, broke out of Bitcoin and decided to become a competitor. Also, some altcoins fork out from other altcoins, like Ethereum and Ethereum Classic case. There’s also the typical one of Dogecoin when it forked from Litecoin, another fork from Bitcoin.

Altcoins are mostly used as transactional currencies or good fund-raising assets. Still, their main aim lies in building upon the limitations of the blockchain they were created from or competing with.

A good example is when Litecoin used Scrypt PoW, which was different from what Bitcoin used, even if it got forked from Bitcoin in 2011. The Scrypt PoW was much faster than Bitcoin’s PoW and less energy-intensive.

Types of Altcoins

There are different types of altcoins, graded in a variety of categories. In this session, we diversify them by their uses, purpose of creation, and how they appeal to the crypto community.

However, note that one of these coins can be in two or more categories based on its attributes.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins are tokens built to reduce the high volatility in the use and trading of cryptocurrency. Since steady rises and falls plague the market, these coins attach their value to precious metals, fiat or conventional currencies, and other tokens we can classify as baskets of goods. The basket’s function is to redeem holders if the tokens don’t go in the planned direction.

Notably, stablecoins don’t have heavy price fluctuations, and their market conditions are within a range. Some coins under this category are Tether’s USDT, the USD Coin, and MakerDAO’s DAI.

The most popular currency on this list is USDT because many businesses and individuals already use it for certain transactions.

Payment Token

Payment tokens are coins you can use as regular currency to pay for commodities. As much as this might be convenient for you, the government in most parts of the world does not approve these tokens as legal transactional currencies.

However, they are not illegal, and you can use them online if necessary. You can also convert them to conventional currencies and make purchases. Popular payment tokens are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), while altcoins used lately are open to all transactions.

Security Tokens

Security tokens were created to represent significant parts of assets that have real value. This happens through tokenization, where an asset’s value is transferred to a token. So, when tokenized, altcoins can represent your company or real estate business.

Coins in this category mainly protect people’s ownership of certain assets. Some tokens under this category are Solana, Polygon, Cosmos, the NEAR protocol, and Cardano. Binance Coin, Algorand, and Filecoin are also security tokens.

Governance Tokens

With governance tokens, you can vote for changes in the blockchain and be counted as a community member. These tokens give you rights within the blockchain that others don’t have, as they are native tokens to private blockchains.

Holders can also have valid opinions on any decision they take in DAOs (Decentralized Automation Organizations). Governance tokens are sometimes compared to utility tokens, but based on other functions, they are regarded as separate entities.

Utility Tokens

As a holder of utility tokens, you can use them to provide services inside a network. You can use them to redeem rewards, pay network fees, buy storage space on the web, and use a few other network services.

Ether and Filecoin are examples of utility tokens. While Ether is used to make payments on the ETH blockchain, Filecoin is used to buy network space and preserve information. Although holders can collect utility tokens, they are only used on the parent blockchain to enable its efficiency.

Meme Coins

Meme coins are self-explanatory. Developers design them as general jokes or jokes from other cryptocurrencies. This witty and comedic trait is the main factor that brings about their popularity over the years.

They grow to become fast-rising coin categories and are often publicized by many content creators, influencers, and prominent names. Some of them are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, newer breakthroughs in Wall Street Memes, and Sonik.

Pros and Cons of Altcoins

Altcoins are not entirely good or bad. So, just like every concept, they have a balance with advantages and disadvantages too. However, the pros are relatively more than the cons.

Pros Altcoins improve on the weaknesses or limitations of other blockchains or coins. The main reason developers create altcoins is to make them better than the cryptocurrencies they emerged from. This means altcoins are better cryptocurrency versions or more defined, unique versions.

There are thousands of available altcoins to choose from. This is good for crypto investors because they don’t have to dwell on just one coin. They have many to choose from that meet their needs.

Some altcoins have vast chances of survival in the crypto space. So, with good analysis, you can invest in them, plus the added advantage of market volatility. Hence, what affects one may not affect another. Cons Some altcoins don’t last in the crypto market due to their unstable blockchains. If you invest in an altcoin and it dies, your liquidity goes with it.

You can often not differentiate between the functions and uses of one altcoin from another. This is due to how vast they have become, with some having similar services. In such cases, investors might make wrong choices and lose in the market.

Altcoins have a small investment market. This means fewer investors are in the space, making the liquidity on them even smaller.

Future of Altcoins

Altcoins are yet to arrive at their destination points, and there is no telling how far they will go. The future is solid for them, with lots of improvements to make. There would be further technological advancements in most altcoin projects, which are already in progress as coins designed to promote AI are actively in the market.

On a grand scale, most of these altcoin projects will improve their interoperability, security, privacy, and scalability, but that won’t change the market volatility.

As always, altcoins are still going to be less expensive than their parent chains, and more investors will move to purchase them. However, it is uncertain if any of them will be explosive enough to take over Bitcoin in the short or long term.

What is the Best Altcoin to Invest in?

The best altcoins differ for different people, depending on their wants. Based on market volatility, some are doing well, while others are facing difficulties. Regardless, the best altcoins to invest in currently are STX, EOS, SONIK, and yPredict, given how massively they’re gaining today, August 30. They can potentially give investors high returns with their unique value proposition.

What Are the Top 3 Altcoins?

The top three altcoins may not be the best of them. Ethereum, USD Coin, and USDT are at the top. However, for people who don’t see Ethereum as an altcoin, USD Coin, USDT, and Solana are the top three.

Is it Better to Invest in Bitcoin or Altcoins?

Bitcoin and Altcoins make good financial investments but for different people. Choosing from both requires determining your investment goals, liquidity, market analysis, and risk tolerance.

It is also necessary to know your pocket size because altcoins will serve as a better investment if you don’t have much liquidity. With that checked and proper technical analysis done, you can decide on the best investment.

Conclusion

Altcoins are every other cryptocurrency aside from Bitcoin, and while some people argue over Ethereum, it is an altcoin. Notably, some of these coins have existed for a long time, and investors have seized opportunities to enjoy their advantages.

There are many types of altcoins to choose from in today’s market, which makes it advantageous. However, the attached risks cannot be ruled out since most have no stable system.

Investing in altcoins is the best option if you don’t have much liquidity. Nonetheless, losing your money is inevitable if the token dies off the market. So, you need a more concise market analysis before making your investments.

