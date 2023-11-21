Banana Gun ($BANANA) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
Remarkably, the project launched a V2 with an airdrop to investors to help them recover from the early loss. This version 2 launch led $BANANA to attain its all-time high value of $13.6. Banana Gun is a Telegram Bot sniping tool that enables users to snipe new tokens and purchase via the bot. Here are some interesting facts about the project and its possible price outlook from 2023-2030. 2023: This is the last quarter, and Banana Gun has received much attention since its initial launch and relaunch. Although it has over $10 million trading volume on the first day of its relaunch, its price has retraced slightly. Despite investors being more cautious, the buyers still dominate, and it will likely touch $12 by December 2023. 2025: This is the post-halving year, and it will likely positively affect Banana Gun’s price. However, the success of its snipping bot will also determine how far its price gains will go. Furthermore, the circulating supply will be increased gradually, causing fluctuations in its price. BANANA will likely trade at $15 in 2025 if more investors adopt the trading bots. 2030: According to the roadmap, features such as Web dApp, multi-chain, trade overview, and history will launch. Also, the wallet tracker and copy trade feature will be made available. In addition to the wallet tracking feature, the revenue-sharing scheme on the platform will likely attract more investors. Generally, regulatory clarity and global adoption will increase significantly for all cryptocurrencies by 2030. Based on these events, BANANA will likely trade at $25 in 2030. $BANANA price crashed within three hours on September 11 from $8.70 to $0.02 after the bug was discovered. Data from CoinGecko reveals that it relaunched on September 14 for $6.20 but closed at $9.61 on September 15. Also, BANANA’s price increased to its all-time high of $13.6 on September 17 before declining to $9.4 on September 20. However, it dropped to its all-time low of $7.4 on September 22. Also, it traded at $8.6 on September 24. On September 25, BANANA showed a positive price pattern, returning to $10 and gaining 10.3% on its price. However, there is no certainty on how far its rally will go and if investors have truly overcome fear. $BANANA has reclaimed the $10 price level today, September 25. A slight price increase is still possible if its revenue-sharing framework attracts new investors. However, according to The Times, crypto prices might crash towards the end of the year. BANANA has remained above the trendline on the daily chart, displaying an ongoing accumulation phase. This observation suggests the coin will likely close 2023 on a high if the buyers sustain their pressure. Also, other factors, such as U.S. inflation rates, could lead to this decline. Based on these factors, BANANA will likely trade at a high of $12, a low of $8, and an average of $9. However, investors will likely prevent a decline to touch its all-time low value based on its rising utility. By 2024, BANANA should gain more ground in the crypto space. Significantly, 2024 is the year of the Bitcoin halving, and crypto prices will likely increase if Bitcoin rallies. However, there are no guarantees on the effects of this halving on BTC’s price other than historical data. The halving is unlikely to cause a massive price surge, but other unforeseen circumstances, such as regulator pressure, play out. Following this, BANANA will likely trade at a high of $13, a low of $9, and an average of $11 by 2024. By 2025, Banana Gun’s trading tool will likely gain more popularity, increasing adoption. If a bull run occurs after Bitcoin’s halving, then cryptocurrencies will likely sustain the positive price trend in 2025. According to a Reuters report, Standard Charts predict a massive surge for Bitcoin to above $100,000 in 2024. If such an increase occurs, then BANANA will likely surge in value. Also, scarcity will likely boost BANANA’s price, with its supply capped at 10 million tokens. Based on this analysis, BANANA could trade at a high of $15 and a low of $10 with an average price of $13 in 2025. 2030 presents a long-term outlook for BANANA, with various factors likely influencing its price. However, the rising popularity of Telegram trading bots and growth in the crypto community will likely boost its value. In its whitepaper, Banana Gun hints at a token burn event in the future. Although its details remain vague, the token burn event could significantly impact BANANA’s price. Furthermore, the revenue sharing scheme and transaction bonus will be a selling point for the network to onboard new users. Also, the crypto industry may hit a significant milestone in regulatory clarity before 2030, which will likely boost investors’ confidence and push prices upwards. Additionally, the market will likely undergo two bull market cycles before 2030, with each Bitcoin halving. Based on these factors, BANANA will likely trade at a low of $15, an average of $20, and a high of $25. Banana Gun’s possible price outlook is from 2023 to 2030 based on several external factors and events within its (DeFi) ecosystem. However, it’s worth noting that these prices are speculative, and investors must conduct diligent research. Experts have shared their predictions on BANANA’s price and its possible gains. Here’s what a few experts think about BANANA’s price in the coming months. According to Being Crypto, $BANANA will trade at $8.6 in 2023, $9.4 in 2024, $10.4 in 2025 and $11.4 in 2026. Based on this prediction, the asset will steadily increase in price over the years. Also, CoinCodex predicted BANANA’s price moves till 2030 in the table below. Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that enables users to take advantage of crypto presales and trade swiftly. The Telegram chat executes This swift trading with specific commands and keywords. Banana Gun operates on the Ethereum blockchain and hopes to expand to other networks. Also, according to the Banana Gun manual, $BANANA token holders can claim part of the overall revenue in their dApp. It includes both revenue (40% after referrals) and 50% tax revenue. Furthermore, bonus BANANA tokens are rewarded to individuals who trade using the bot. Banana Gun rapidly gained popularity, reaching remarkable heights after launch, but a problem in its smart contract led to a price decline. Several reports reveal an anonymous coder, MisterChoc, found an issue with the original smart contract using Open AI’s ChatGPT. Although Banana Gun claims its token has been audited twice by top firms, including CertiK, the flaw has yet to be discovered. However, in response to the sharp price decline, the developers drained the liquidity pool and relaunched a new version. Furthermore, this version 2 distributed new tokens to original BANANA holders through airdrops. Interestingly, the Telegram Bot has an Anti-Rug function among its features. It helps to protect the investor if the developers of a crypto project attempt to rug their tokens. Several factors in Banana Gun’s ecosystem are likely driving its price gains. However, investor interest remains the ultimate growth metric for any network. On September 14, the Banana Gun developers relaunched BANANA on Uniswap V2 and the airdrop for token holders. According to the developers, the relaunch price was $6.20 at a market cap of $14.8 million. Additionally, they verified the new contract and split wallets based on the tokenomics. Also, Solidproof and Asfalia conducted audits on Version 2 to guarantee its solidity. Furthermore, the developers noted changes in the circulating supply from 2.5 million to $2.39 BANANA tokens. Also, 1.1% of the total supply was reserved for correctional airdrops. However, the developers said they would be burnt if these tokens were not needed. Based on the announcement, investors likely purchased the tokens due to a renewed belief in the project, leading to a price surge. According to analytical data from Dune.com, the Banana Gun bot has a lifetime volume of over $256 million. Also, it has over 20,000 active users and a trading volume above $2.2 million. These figures confirm the rising interest in the tokens after the relaunch. Furthermore, Banana Gun’s relaunch came with a new reward mechanism. According to the developers, a user only has to hold $BANANA tokens to participate in the revenue share. These revenues are calculated every two hours. However, a user selling all their tokens will forfeit the revenue share. Also, the revenue claims are processed on the Banana Gun dApp. Additionally, users who transfer or sell over 300 BANANA will not partake in the share within two hours of the transaction. According to the developers, users must hold a minimum of 50 BANANA to get a share of the revenue. Also, all revenues are in ETH but can be paid out in ETH or $BANANA. Notably, the airdrop features two events. Airdrop A has a total allocation of 100,000 BANANA, while Airdrop B will distribute 20,000 tokens. According to the announcement, airdrops can be claimed after a two-month lock period on the dApp. The Airdrop A will reward users who have collected NFTs through bot use. The points earned by each user depend on the requirements and difficulty of their NFTs. Meanwhile, the airdrop B is for social tasks, and more details will be revealed soon to the Banana Gun community. Whether $BANANA is a good buy depends on the token’s prevalent investor sentiment. However, its version 2 has been bullish since launching on September 14. Also, its two-hour reward schedule for users who fulfill the stated conditions will likely attract more users to the ecosystem. Meanwhile, if the token burn launches, it will create scarcity of the tokens and boost its long-term value. Based on these developments and positive price forecasts, $BANANA is likely a good buy for most investors. However, it will likely gain more value in the long term after the Bitcoin halving before 2030. Overall, investors can consider other options while holding $BANANA since there is no guarantee it is fail-proof. Banana Gun is a fast-rising crypto token relaunched on September 14. Its trading bot on Telegram offers users the opportunity to earn more profit. Also, based on its price forecast, BANANA will likely increase progressively in the coming years. Furthermore, as its adoption in the crypto market grows, its value will also increase. Impressively, its total supply is capped at 10 million tokens, thereby limiting excess supply and boosting its value.
$BANANA Price Prediction at A Glance
Banana Gun Price Action and Historical Data
Banana Gun Price Prediction 2023
Banana Gun Price Prediction 2024
Banana Gun Price Prediction 2025
Banana Gun Price Prediction 2030
Possible Price Range for Banana Gun from 2023-2030
YEAR
Potential High Price
Potential Average Price
Potential Low Price
2023
$12
$9
$8
2024
$13
$11
$9
2025
$15
$13
$10
2030
$25
$20
$15
Expert’s Prediction About Banana Gun
Year
Low Price
High Price
2024
$8.2
$12.9
2025
$11.8
$27.4
2026
$12.2
$16.1
2027
$12.5
$21.5
2028
$18.7
$21.1
2029
$20.1
$37.9
2030
$21.5
$27.2
What is Banana Gun?
Factors Affecting $BANANA’s Price
BANANA’s Relaunch Likely Driving Its Price Gains In Late September
Is Banana a Good Buy?
Conclusion
FAQs
Is Banana Gun A Wise Investment In 2023?
Will Banana Gun Get To $100?
What Is The Current Sentiment For BANANA?
How Do I Use the Banana Gun Bot?
Does Banana Bot Use GWEI As A Bribe?
How Do I Snipe With Banana Gun Bot?
