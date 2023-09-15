Top Cardano NFTs To Consider In 2023

Cardano NFTs are among the top trending ones with the potential for high return on investment (ROI).

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have recently received increased attention within the crypto space. Their distinctive uniqueness and application in the Web3 space are part of the influencing factors to their massive adoption.

With the increasing innovative additions, Cardano has become one of the best blockchains for NFT projects and development. This article explores the best Cardano NFT projects for traders and collectors on both short and long-term bases.

The review explores the collections’ transaction value, utility, and community value on the Cardano network. Keep reading to learn more.

Cardano Blockchain and Its Wave in NFT Projects

The popularity and growth of blockchain technology came through its extensive and outstanding features within the crypto space. Its utility spreads into different sectors within and outside the crypto industry as more transactions are completed and secured using the technology.

NFT collections, also developed with blockchain technology, have recorded increased acceptance. Many forecasts suggest the NFT market could hit the trillion regions before 2030. Cardano (ADA) blockchain has been a great development ground for NFT projects.

With its innovative inclusions and partnerships, Cardano is gradually revolutionizing the place of NFTs in the industry. The Cardano blockchain offers a more suitable developing platform for NFT projects than traditional ones like Ethereum.

Its extensive and enhanced smart contracts greatly support tokenization and coordination for developers and innovators. Also, Cardano features increased scalability, low transaction costs, faster processing rates, and other advanced additions in the Web3 space.

Subsequently, the Cardano blockchain has recorded a growing interest and surge in NFT projects, developers, and enthusiasts on the network. The Cardano ecosystem already has several NFTs with real-world utility and high ROI potential for traders and investors.

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.291 $0.305 $0.319 2024 $0.313 $0.372 $0.349 2025 $0.573 $0.593 $0.666 2030 $3.84 $3.97 $4.73

Best Cardano NFT Projects – A Quick Look

Below is our top list of the best Cardano NFT projects.

Clay Nation ADA Ninjaz SpaceBudz Yummi Universe Boss Cat Rocket Club Pavia Soho Kids

Best Cardano NFT Projects – Review

Here is a detailed review of the best Cardano NFT projects you can select for trading and investment purposes. The review considers the tokens’ utility, community, and transaction value that could yield higher ROI than other collections from traditional blockchains.

Clay Nation

The founders of the project, Lenna and Issy, first launched it as ‘Clay Mates, ‘ the initial stop-motion animation collection on the Cardano blockchain. They later launched Clay Nation as a collection of 10,000 NFTs in September 2021.

Clay Nation is a unique digital collection with handcrafted clay traits and algorithmically assembled. The NFT gallery serves as avatars and digital accessories with 3D characters.

The NFTs possess a combination of several rare and distinctive items such as wings, body, hair, eyes, eyebrows, mouth, clothes, hat, accessories, and background color. The overall features of the collection contribute to their portfolio and movement using an AI-based program.

As of September 8, 2023, the price of Clay Nation NFTs ranges between 539 and 137,000 ADA. The collection has a total traded volume of 60.9 million ADA, 9,184 total unique wallets, and 3,356 total assets listed.

Project Clay Nation Chain Cardano Total Assets 10,000 Total Traded Volume 60.9 million ADA Floor Price 539 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

ADA Ninjaz

ADA Ninjaz is one of the best Cardano NFT projects that is completely community-driven. It focuses on manga and anime series on the Cardano blockchain.

The NFT collection brings entertainment into tokenization as it creates story-sharing and interaction among its community members. Also, the project aims to generate and integrate value using three key approaches: animation, manga-comic, and NFTs.

Season 1 of ADA Ninjaz sold out within half an hour after its launch on October 8, 2022. The Ninjaz community is among the most committed, passionate, and vibrant within the CNFT ecosystem.

The community controls the trend of the ADA Ninjaz Manga story. Also, it writes the lyrics for the collection’s music and engages in exclusive games within the project’s discord to earn rewards, get airdrops, and more.

Following the success of the project and its highly influencing community, ADA Ninjas has rebranded to Danketsu. This aligns with the project’s story, where Danketsu is the sole initiator of peace among three fighting clans.

ADA Ninjaz has about four seasons of the project for its community and other NFT enthusiasts. These are Aramar (S1), Atsuko (S2), Daisuke (S3), and The Fourth (S4), with a floor price of 87, 85, 79, and 335 ADA, respectively. One of the great utility of the NFT collection is the staking program that allows users to stake their tokens and earn rewards.

Project Danketsu – Aramar (main) Chain Cardano Total Assets 7,252 Total Traded Volume 1.1 million ADA Floor Price 80 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

SpaceBudz

SpaceBudz is an NFT collection with 10,000 unique collectibles with the appearance of astronaut animals. It was the first NFT collection minted on the Cardano network and launched in March 2021. SpaceBudz holders are part of the project’s governance and decide the direction and update of the NFT collection.

SpaceBudz created history in the NFT space in October 2021 when its asset #9936 – Dino Astronaut, hit an ATH of 510,000 ADA. At its sale, the collection was worth over $1.1 million. The collection marked the first million-dollar NFT sale on the Cardano blockchain and is still the most expensive NFT on the network.

As of September 8, 2023, SpaceBudz has a floor price of 1,849 ADA with a 24-hour trading volume of 7,127 ADA. It has recorded a total trade volume of 45.4 million ADA from its launch period to date.

Project SpaceBudz Chain Cardano Total Assets 10,000 Total Traded Volume 45.4 million ADA Floor Price 1,849 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

Yummi Universe

Yummi Universe is an outstanding Cardano NFT project that cuts across tokenization, cards, and artwork collectibles. The NFT collection is 3D-modeled characters inspired by @hungrynaru.

Yummi Universe includes flexibility for users such that they can create customizable character items and skills. Also, users can interact as they engage in digital monster battles with friends and even explore biomes together.

The project introduces enjoyable video games with full custody of in-game assets to users. This feature is part of its vision to introduce a new dimension that supports massive community engagement and competitions in online video games.

The rarity of Yummi Universe collectible include face, body, headwear, and background. It has over 10,000 NFTs. As of September 8, 2023, Yummi Universe trades at an average price of 499 ADA, with a 24-hour trade volume of 2,994 ADA. Its total traded volume from the launch period is 8.7 million ADA.

Project Yummi Universe Chain Cardano Total Assets 10,000 Total Traded Volume 8.7 million ADA Floor Price 260 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

Boss Cat Rocket Club

Boss Cat Rocket Club (BCRC) is a great NFT project from the Bored Ape Yacht Club community on the Cardano blockchain. The project aims to launch new collections that will facilitate space exploration for NFT enthusiasts. BCRC features 9,999 NFT cats that are algorithmically generated on the Cardano blockchain.

The project includes unique VOX avatars for users to engage and participate in its metaverse. Users can create and develop on the metaverse with unlimited possibilities that thrill the digital reality in the Boss Planet Metaverse. Further, BRCR users can enjoy exclusive access to Beach clubs and events worldwide and Sandbox Space Centre. Also, they could engage in private galleries and the BTC NFT space.

As of September 8, 2023, the Boss Cat Rocket Club NFT project trades with an average price of 403 ADA and a 24-hour trade volume of 2,016 ADA. Its total traded volume has reached 26 million ADA through 19,000 trades. It boasts an ATH sale of 150,000 ADA.

Project Boss Cat Rocket Club Chain Cardano Total Assets 9,999 Total Traded Volume 26 million ADA Floor Price 398 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

Pavia

Pavia is one of the first Cardano virtual world NFT collections. It’s a decentralized gaming and NFT metaverse project similar to the Ethereum-based Decentraland and Sandbox games. The project is named after the Italian City “Pavia,” the birthplace of Gerolamo Cardano, from whom the Cardano blockchain derived its name.

With its uniqueness and connection to the metaverse, Pavia already has more than 8,300 virtual landowners. It’s a Cardano NFT project that allows users to buy and own land parcels in the digital universe, precisely, the Pavia metaverse.

The project’s land parcels are minted and sold as NFTs with numbered Cardano NFT (CNFT) using coordinates within Pavia.io. Landowners can engage in the project using 3D scenes known as Pavia Compatible Assets (PCAs) on their purchased land parcels.

Further, the project includes features like play-to-earn games that reward its community of users with its token, $PAVIA. Also, it allows other engagements such as hosting events, live competitions, business ownership, and others on the Pavia landscape.

As of September 8, 2023, Pavia has an average trading price of 483.538 ADA with a 24-hour trade volume of 6,286 ADA. It has witnessed a total trading volume of 34 million ADA and an ATH sale of 50,000 ADA.

Project Pavia Chain Cardano Total Assets 100,000 Total Traded Volume 34 million ADA Floor Price 119 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

Soho Kids

Soho Kids is one of the best Cardano NFT projects that brings in a different engagement pattern for its users. Its uniqueness is centered on fashion design, bridging haute couture and street-style fashion.

The NFT collectibles, which are about 5,000 assets, come with elements of fun and excitement through colorful PFP assets for users. It offers unique, engaging features for beginners in fashion design, including small and large fashion brands across the globe.

The project’s goals cut across IRL community development, pop-up parties, fashion item giveaways, and lined-up events, music, and game nights for its community of users. Also, the NFT collection plans to collaborate with fashion brands and designers while advancing into compatible metaverse experimentation.

The project plans to partner with different urban culture stores worldwide as it expands its vision to include real-world user benefits.

As of September 8, 2023, the Soho Kids collection trades at an average price of 30 ADA, with a trade volume of 30 ADA. Its total traded volume since the launch date is 1.5 million ADA, and the project has hit an ATH sale of 8,000 ADA.

Project Soho Kids Chain Cardano Total Assets 5,000 Total Traded Volume 1.5 million ADA Floor Price 16 ADA Contact Website , X/Twitter

Top Cardano NFT Marketplaces

After thoroughly examining the different NFT marketplaces available on Cardano, only 15 stand out due to their uniqueness and quality. Notably, the investigation was based on the features and functionality of the platforms, marketplace viability, available user community, growth potential, and expertise of the platform’s developers.

However, we’ve taken additional steps to pick out the top 5 Cardano NFT marketplaces from the 15 prominent ones. These 5 NFT marketplaces were selected based on their specific function in the decentralized NFT trading domain.

Let’s address them in detail.

CNFT.io

CNFT.io is the first and the most popular NFT marketplace on Cardano, launched in July 2021. This marketplace comes with several missing features while boasting new ones regularly that improve its structured and seamless space.

CNFT is one of the few Cardano NFT marketplaces where millions of ADA tokens are transacted daily. Interestingly, the volume of traded ADA tokens could get to as high as 200 million in just 24 hours. Aside from the significant number of traded ADA tokens, CNFT contains some of the most recognized Cardano NFT collections, including Clumsy Ghosts, SpaceBudz, The Ape Society, and Clay Nation.

Here are some highlights of this marketplace:

2.5% fees on the marketplace

Contains more than 250 Cardano NFTs

Compatible with multiple wallets, including Typhon Wallet, Nami, Eternl, Gero Wallet, and Flint Wallet

JPG.Store

The store introduces itself as the next big thing in the NFT marketplace sphere, carving out a niche within the Cardano blockchain community. Its reputation as the most suitable platform for creators and Cardano enthusiasts is steadily rising. Its sleek and contemporary design resembles user-friendly giants like OpenSea and LooksRare.

Some of its noteworthy features include:

A diverse collection of over 200 Cardano-based NFTs, thoughtfully selected for enthusiasts.

A competitive 5% fee structure within the marketplace.

Compatibility with various wallets, including Flint Wallet, Eternl, Nami, Gero Wallet, and Typhon Wallet, ensures a seamless and secure user experience.

Tokhun

Tokhun is changing the narratives in the world of collectibles by leveraging NFTs that draw inspiration from individuals’ life and work experiences. With its functionality in blockchain technology, Tokhun offers a marketplace that caters to businesses, collectors, creators, and artists, facilitating the management and purchase of collectibles or NFT tokens.

This blockchain advantage allows the platform to offer a peer-to-peer framework with built-in transaction fees of 2 ADA per unique NFT. Furthermore, they levy a 2.5% or 2 ADA sales commission for each successful transaction involving your goods.

One of its key features is an automated auction system designed to handle the entire process seamlessly. This feature lets you list your items while the platform takes care of the rest, all from your personalized page. Moreover, its developers implemented an anti-snipe capability to ensure no one can outbid you on your precious piece.

In addition to these conveniences, Tokhun incorporates a royalty payment system post-sale. This applies to creative intellectual property, such as music releases, 3D models, and other audio content, including written materials.

Galaxy of Art (GOA)

Galaxy of Art (GOA) is a Cardano-powered NFT marketplace created by a diverse international team of skilled programmers and experts. They embarked on this journey, aiming to spread the excitement and success of the NFT collection on a global scale.

The success of their objective is seen in the GOA ecosystem containing a diverse collection of NFT categories such as spanning art, literature, comics, games, and high-end assets.

These creators find a user-friendly haven within GOA for managing, minting, and auctioning their NFTs. While the NFT minting process remains free of charge, a nominal transaction fee in ADA is applied.

Moreover, each NFT transaction locks 1.7 ADA to ensure seamless interactions between buyers and sellers. This is also a form of security central to the platform’s operation, evident in using two-factor authentication to safeguard NFTs.

Besides this fact, GOA has formed a strategic partnership with Payscript to ease cryptocurrency transactions. This alliance enables users to trade seamlessly without leaving their wallets. However, in the meantime, GOA does not extend support to external wallets. Instead, upon registration, users are provided with a complimentary GOA wallet.

Crypto.com

While Crypto.com may not currently offer Cardano NFTs or the option to purchase NFTs using Cardano, it provides a selection of crypto-themed artwork available as NFTs, some related to Cardano. This is because it’s a new player in the space. But notably, users can still acquire NFTs on the platform using traditional fiat currencies.

Crypto.com primarily operates as a cryptocurrency exchange, allowing users to buy and earn interest on their Cardano holdings. Given this, they may consider incorporating support for Cardano-based NFT projects in their offerings as they evolve.

What Differentiates Cardano NFTs from Ethereum NFTs?

Cardano

Cardano network is known for its decentralized and open-source blockchain nature, aiming to improve smart contracts to a whole new level.

It also plans to achieve faster speeds and wider interoperability, ultimately making blockchain applications more user-friendly and accessible to a broader audience beyond just developers. The crypto community often refers to it as a potential Ethereum killer due to its numerous enhancements.

Following up on this saying, Cardano intends to enhance the existing Ethereum 1.0 blockchain infrastructure by introducing significantly lower fees. This is the basis on which the network’s NFTs operate.

Ethereum

Ethereum, on the other hand, operates as a peer-to-peer decentralized network, using its in-house currency called Ether. This token serves various functions, including facilitating public and precise transactions and storing crypto assets.

Additionally, Ethereum’s capabilities extend to generating Ether through mining. Beyond Ether, Ethereum supports other in-house cryptocurrency forms, including semi-fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized applications (DApps).

Originally launched in 2015, Ethereum’s primary objective was to enable unrestricted transactions based solely on decentralized technology. Meanwhile, Ether can only be mined and accessed through contracts with individuals who have Ethereum tokens.

Moreover, its utility extends beyond digital transactions, as it can be used to pay for goods and services in the real world.

Cardano’s Improvements on Ethereum’s Lapses

To enhance existing systems and cater to a broader user base, Cardano has drawn valuable lessons from Ethereum’s second-generation infrastructure. These improvements span three key areas: Architecture, Approach, and Mechanism.

Architecture

While Ethereum combines transactions and smart contracts within a single layer, Cardano separates them to ease congestion. This separation allows for individual upgrades to each layer, addressing specific issues without disrupting the entire ecosystem.

Approach

Cardano uses a strong peer-review academic process, enhancing the reliability of its service or product releases. It begins with creating an academic article outlining proposals and underlying technologies.

These papers are a tool for independent review by computer scientists and academics without connection to Cardano. With a total of 128 papers published to date, it’s evident that Cardano’s rigorous peer-review process instills confidence in its new releases.

Mechanism

Cardano has developed its unique proof-of-stake (PoS) system, known as Ouroboros, recognizing the pivotal role of consensus algorithms. This system offers increased transaction processing capacity and energy efficiency compared to Ethereum’s.

Comparison Between Cardano’s And Ethereum Based On Benefits And Drawbacks

Pros Interoperability Cardano addresses the lack of interoperability between independent blockchain networks. Unlike Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, which confines blockchain networks, Cardano employs InterLedger and Polaris to facilitate communication across diverse blockchains, eliminating language barriers. Cardano network also tackles issues with crypto interoperability using sidechains. Scalability While Bitcoin and Ethereum grapple with scalability issues, Cardano offers hope. It’s striving to achieve millions of transactions per second (tps) with Hydra, a second-layer solution built on top of Ouroboros. This innovation could eventually enable 100,000 tps. Importantly, second-layer solutions, like Hydra, augment a blockchain’s tps by reducing the main chain’s workload. Sustainability Cardano tackles open-sourcing challenges by implementing a treasury system, which reduces reliance on centralized funding for upgrades. When a block is mined, a portion of ADA rewards feeds into the treasury. Also, proposals for network changes can be submitted, and ADA holders (stakeholders) vote on them. This differs from Ethereum’s central influence over its network. Philosophy Cardano’s distinct philosophy sets it apart as it aims to transform cryptocurrency into a global ecosystem accessible to the unbanked and adaptable to diverse use cases. Partnerships with African governments and education initiatives also reflect Cardano’s commitment to broadening blockchain’s reach. Governance Cardano’s Voltaire phase introduces a liquid democratic voting system. As such, ADA holders can decide on software updates, technical improvements, and funding allocations. It includes a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) where all ADA holders can participate in voting or delegate their voting rights.

Cons DeFi Adoption Ethereum has attracted significant adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi), with around 9 million EtherEther locked in DeFi protocols. The extent of ADA’s presence in DeFi remains unclear. Ethereum Dominance Ethereum boasts nearly 3,000 decentralized applications (dApps) and a larger market capitalization than Cardano. Developers may favor Ethereum due to its high traffic, user base, and robust smart contract capabilities.

How To Buy Cardano For NFTs – Explained

Most prominent crypto exchanges support Cardano (ADA) buying and selling. Reputable and top exchanges like Crypto.com and eToro feature a user-friendly interface that is easy for even crypto newbies to navigate without further guidelines.

Open an Online Account on a Crypto Exchange

Visit a crypto exchange’s official website and click the ‘Register’ or ‘Sign up’ button. Follow the on-screen instructions and fill out your name, email address, and other personal information. After verification, your account will become eligible to buy, sell, and trade ADA.

Get a Crypto Wallet

Leaving your crypto assets on an exchange account exposes them to the potential risks of hacks. You can get a compatible crypto wallet for your holdings. Storing your Cardano in a wallet gives you full control of the private keys and enhances the security of your assets.

With several cold wallets in the market, you should do proper research before selecting. While cost could play a major role in your decision, be careful not to compromise efficiency, security, and durability.

Buy Cardano (ADA)

You can conveniently purchase Cardano on some prominent exchanges using USD. Just search and select the USD/ADA trading pair. Input the number of ADA tokens you want to buy and click the Trade button.

Purchase NFTs with Cardano (ADA)

You can use any of the best Cardano NFT marketplaces discussed above to buy NFT with ADA. Send the ADA tokens you’ve purchased to an NFT marketplace to buy any NFT collection you choose.

Conclusion

The Cardano blockchain has gradually shifted to become an innovative ground for developers. Based on its increasing adoption, several of the best Cardano NFT projects have emerged that offer users great value and utility, including Web3 engagements.

This review gives the potential investment value and details of some Cardano NFT collections. Also, it explores some secured Cardano NFT marketplaces for buying, selling, and trading Cardano NFTs.

