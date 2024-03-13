11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in March 2024

Buy Crypto Presales If Tokenomics are financially sustainable long-term

Roadmap shows a clear development timeline

Project goals and the means to get there are clearly outlined

Community reviews and opinion are on the positive side

Experts are leading the project

Discounts and/or bonuses are available

You're comfortable with the risks involved Don't Buy Crypto Presales If You're not prepared to lose all the money you invest

You can't verify the project's legitimacy

Owners not transparent about the project or its team

Terms are too favorable for the project team

They have a dubious history and reputation

Whitepaper is unclear or plagiarized

Top X Crypto Presales List – What to Invest in Right Now

Here’s a list of the best presale crypto 2024 you should pay attention to:

The Best Upcoming Crypto Coins to Buy in March 2024

In this presale crypto list, we showcase the 13 best presale crypto 2024 after researching the projects and their teams extensively. We read the whitepapers, analyzed the tokenomics, and looked at the team’s credibility to judge if they’re investment-worthy.

However, we encourage you to complement this presale crypto list with your own research before making investment decisions.

1. Green Bitcoin (GBTC) – Best Presale Crypto with 178% APY on Bitcoin Price Prediction

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) Green Alternative to Bitcoin

Green Alternative to Bitcoin Gamified Green Staking,

Gamified Green Staking, UP to 100% Token Bonuses Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

BNB

Card

+1 more Join the Presale

Green Bitcoin ($GBTC) is a proof-of-stake ETH-based token that’s 10,000 times more eco-friendly than Bitcoin, which uses proof-of-work. Its unique proposition is Bitcoin price prediction, where users stake $GBTC tokens to predict Bitcoin’s price weekly.

Depending on the staking duration and prediction accuracy, you get a share of the 10.5 million $GBTC pot and 5–20% bonuses. Early adopters can buy the token at lower prices in preparation for when the staking game launches.

We liked that the presale lets you stake $GBTC with a 700% APR and the project recently amassed over $1 million in funds.

Tokenomics Features Green Bitcoin Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 21 million Total Coins Staked ~63% Total Raised $3,231,529 % Allocated for Presale 50% % Allocated for Staking Rewards 27.5% % Allocated for Marketing 17.5% % Allocated for Liquidity 10% % Allocated for Community Rewards 5% Staking Rewards Rate Dynamic (monthly or daily)

The proof-of-stake mechanism in $GBTC is also more environmentally friendly and has better scalability (a higher transaction throughput) on a decentralized model. The economic incentives (staking) encourage users to act in the network’s best interest, too.

The community has a very positive outlook on Green Bitcoin’s future, and it’s not hard to see why. The project’s core feature (betting on Bitcoin’s fluctuation) relies on technical analysis and forewarned research instead of cheap FOMO. This may yet create a stable ecosystem fueled by knowledge instead of fear.

The presale has gathered $3.2 million so far, with one $GBTC costing around $0.8022. The next price increase may bring it over the one-dollar mark, so right now would be a good time to capitalize on the lower price.

You can read the Green Bitcoin whitepaper and join the project’s Telegram channel for more information about the presale.

Project Macro Data Green Bitcoin Project Data Presale Started Q4 2023 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, BNB, Card Chain Ethereum Min Investment None Max Investment None

2. Scotty AI (SCOTTY) – AI Crypto Dubbed the ‘Guardian of the Crypto Universe’

Scotty AI ($SCOTTY) Buy and Stake for 132% Rewards

Buy and Stake for 132% Rewards Substantial ROI potential

Substantial ROI potential Leading Figure in Ai Security Adoption Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

Matic

Card

+1 more Visit

Scotty AI ($SCOTTY) is the second token on our presale crypto list – an ERC-20 crypto dedicated to improving security and fraud detection on the blockchain through AI. With advanced AI algorithms, knowledge sharing, and community adoption, Scotty promises to improve crypto security.

Update: The Scotty presale is nearing its max limit and could end any moment today. Last chance to buy -> Official Presale Site

The whitepaper claims that their ETH-based project will detect anomalous transactions, identify patterns, and track down potential threats before they can impact the blockchain.

$SCOTTY owners can stake the token during the presale period to grow their investment before it goes live. The project’s tokenomics are also transparent and show a long-term attitude from the team.

Tokenomics Features Scotty AI Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1,734,567,890 Total Raised $6,946,681 Allocated for Presale 867,283,945 Allocated for Staking 346,913,578 Allocated for Development 173,456,789 Allocated for Exchange Listings 173,456,789 Allocated for Marketing 173,456,789 Minting No

According to the whitepaper, the Scotty AI team has renounced ownership of the token contract and burned all the liquidity keys permanently, ensuring liquidity, transparency, and autonomy.

They also don’t allocate tokens to the project team, which has garnered significant trust in the community.

The presale price is $0.01, and so far, the project has raised $6.9 million, with the team allocating over 860 million tokens for public sale (50% of the total supply). They have also allocated 346 million tokens for staking with high APY.

The presale has almost finished, with only six days left. Read the Scotty the AI whitepaper and join their Telegram channel to make an informed investment decision.

Project Macro Data Scotty AI Project Data Presale Started Q3 2023 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH Chain Ethereum Min Investment 0.015 ETH Max Investment None

3. Smog (SMOG) – Meme Crypto with 1,300% Growth and Solana Airdrops

Smog ($SMOG) Hottest Solana Meme Coin on the Market

Hottest Solana Meme Coin on the Market Stake $SMOG & Earn 42% APY

Stake $SMOG & Earn 42% APY Airdrop-Focused Meme Project Up 1,400% After Fair Launch Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

BONK

SOL

+1 more Visit

Smog ($SMOG) is a newcomer meme crypto built on the Solana blockchain with a multichain infrastructure. The team launched Smog in February and listed it on the Jupiter exchange, skipping the presale stage.

The project offers HODLing and staking opportunities to buyers for extra APY rewards, which come in the form of airdrop points. The team also wants to implement challenges and quests further down the road, which should provide more airdrop points for investors.

Tokenomics Features SMOG Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1.4 billion Total Raised $6,946,681 Allocated for Marketing 50% Allocated for Airdrop 35% Allocated for CEX Liquidity 10% Allocated for DEX Liquidity 5%

$SMOG’s value went up by 1,300% in less than 24 hours after the listing, and now it’s up by more than 5,200%. Its market cap also grew by 11,850%, from $2 million to $239 million, showing massive popularity among crypto enthusiasts.

The project’s X channel is smoldering with buyers ready to see Smog go to the moon. A recent update shows that there are 98.28k holders and almost 2 million quests completed.

One $SMOG costs $0.25, and you can stake it for 42% APY plus airdrop rewards if you participate in quests. Users have staked 20 million $SMOG so far, which is impressive given the project is only a month old.

Join their Telegram channel and read the Smog whitepaper to learn more about the project.

Project Data Scotty AI Project Data Presale Started February 2024 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, Card Chain Ethereum Min Investment None Max Investment None

4. Sponge V2 (SPONGEV2) – Play-to-Earn Crypto with 182% APY

Sponge V2 (SPONGEV2) Stake-to-Bridge System

Stake-to-Bridge System Play-to-Earn Game

Play-to-Earn Game 40% Staking APY Purchase Methods Card

USDT

ETH Visit

Sponge V2 is the rebirth of 2023’s most successful meme token, Sponge V1. Using a proprietary Stake-to-Bridge mechanism, V1 holders will seamlessly transition to V2 and get the latest iteration of functionalities.

The core feature is the Play-to-Earn game, which adds utility and community engagement, enabling immersive entertainment doubled by tangible rewards. The staking reward system also promises 182% over four years.

The token’s goals are to amass social clout, promote staking in the ecosystem, and pay homage to Spongebob the Squarepants. The project’s tokenomics are also straightforward and community-friendly.

Tokenomics Features Sponge V2 Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 150 billion Total Staked and Bridged 9.1 million ($27,773,659) Allocated for Staking 43.09% Allocated for Bridging 26.93% Allocated for CEX Liquidity 10% Allocated for P2E Rewards 8% Allocated for Game Development 4.47% Allocated for Marketing 7.5%

Sponge V2 has doesn’t have a typical presale, though, and the only way to buy the token is by buying and staking Sponge V1. Sponge V2’s current price is $0.001688, a price increase of 6,751.94% from V1.

However, V2 holders can stake their tokens for an APY of 176% ETH or 488% Polygon, depending on your preference. So far, the 30,000-member community has staked 9.1 million Sponge V2 tokens.

While V1 was listed on over 10 centralized exchanges, reaching a market cap ATH of 100 million, Sponge V2 promises to go beyond that, possibly becoming one of the best presale crypto of 2024.

Read the Sponge V2 whitepaper for more information on the token, and join their X channel to stay up-to-date with their progress.

Project Data Sponge V2 Project Data Presale Started Q4 2023 Purchase Methods Only available through Stake-to-Bridge Chain Ethereum Min Investment None Max Investment None

5. eTukTuk (TUK) – Green Crypto Offering Electric TukTuks to 4x Drivers’ Earnings

eTukTUk ($TUK) Green Transport Focus

Green Transport Focus Power Staking Rewards

Power Staking Rewards Digital Identity Development Purchase Methods ETH

USDT

Card Visit

eTukTuk ($TUK) is among the best presale crypto 2024, as it promises to 4x driver earnings by introducing electric TukTuks. The project aims to decrease economic inequality and carbon emissions through zero-emission EVs.

The project uses AI technology to minimize fuel consumption, promote sustainable transport, and optimize traffic routes. We’re big fans of their smart infrastructure, in particular, as it promises to bring eco-friendly innovations by combining AI and blockchain technology.

$TUK also offers a Play-to-Earn game where users can earn $TUK and increase their holdings. With the tokens, holders can participate in power staking and support the nodes maintaining the EVs, with the APY being directly correlated to the activity at each charging station.

Their tokenomics are also more detailed than other crypto projects we’ve seen.

Tokenomics Features eTukTuk Tokenomics Features Maximum Supply 2 billion Total Staked 39,625,538 Allocated for Power Staking 20% Allocated for Project Ops 20% Allocated for Company Reserve 15% Allocated for Marketing 10% Allocated for Team 10% Allocated for Community Fund 10% Allocated for Presale 6% Allocated for Liquidity 5% Allocated for Presale Staking 4%

The eTukTuk whitepaper goes into great detail explaining the project’s goals and tokenomics, offering studies to support their claims about a greener future. You can also join the eTukTuk Telegram channel for updates on the project’s progress.

Currently, $TUK goes for $0.028, and the company has raised almost $2 million, with the next price raise at $2.1 million. Staking will bring you an estimated 126% APY, with 4.75 $TUK awarded per BSC block mined.

Project Data eTukTuk Project Data Presale Started 2023 Purchase Methods BNB, USDT, Card Chain BNB Min Investment None Max Investment None

6. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – Best Presale Crypto for Cloud BTC Mining

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Eco-Friendly Mining

Eco-Friendly Mining Democratizing Mining

Democratizing Mining Dynamic Staking System Purchase Methods ETH

BNB

USDT

Card

+1 more Visit

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is one of the most promising crypto presales this year. It introduces Stake-to-Mine, where $BTCMTX holders can stake their tokens to earn ‘mining credits’ that they use to mine Bitcoin.

Due to its cloud-driven nature, Bitcoin Minetrix minimizes the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining while ensuring transparency and fairness among miners.

Miners need an Ethereum-compatible wallet to buy and stake $BTCMTX, which earns them ERC-20 token credits. You can burn these credits to obtain BTC cloud mining power in exchange.

The project’s tokenomics are also looking good, with most of the funds dedicated to Bitcoin mining.

Tokenomics Features Bitcoin Minetrix Tokenomics Features Maximum Supply 4 billion Total Staked 9.1 million ($27,773,659) Allocated for Bitcoin Mining 42.5% (1.7 billion) Allocated for Marketing 35% (1.4 billion) Allocated for Staking 12.5% (500 million) Allocated for Community 12.5% (400 million)

Bitcoin Minetrix has raised $12 million USDT, with one $BTCMTX costing $0.014. The next price increase is at $13 million, so if you plan on investing, now would be a good time to do it. Read the whitepaper and join their X channel to understand the project’s core values and do your due diligence, as well.

Project Data Bitcoin Minetrix Project data Presale Started September 26th, 2023 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH Chain Ethereum Hard Cap $32 million Min Investment $10 Max Investment None

7. 5th Scape (5SCAPE) – Best VR/AR Gaming Crypto Raises $15M

5th Scape ($SCAPE) is the first-ever Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality crypto platform in the world. Holders can experience hyper-realistic games and educational content and stake their tokens for extra earnings.

The platform will introduce VR/AR games like Archery Master, Cage Conquest, Epic Cricket Arena, a VR chair, as well as a VR headset. Buying the token also gives you a discount on the chair and headset.

Tokenomics Features 5th Scape Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 5.211 billion Allocated for Presale 80% (4,164,175,455) Allocated for Treasury & Development 10% (521,000,000) Allocated for Liquidity 10% (521,000,000) Allocated for Airdrops 4,824,454

The platform has a strong presence on its Telegram channel, where it announces new project developments and released games. We also recommend you read the 5th Scape whitepaper to learn more about the coin’s fundamentals.

$5SCAPE costs $0.00187, and the presale is still in Stage 1, with $873,067 raised. The target for Stage 2 is $1,250,000, and there are 12 stages. The listing price will be $0.01, which is a 434.76% increase from the current price point.

The price should increase to $0.087 by the final presale stage, and the team aims to raise $15 million until the official listing.

Project Data 5th Scape Project Data Presale Started Q1 2024 Number of Presale Rounds 12 Total Raised per Presale Round $1.25m Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Card Chain Ethereum Min Investment None Max Investment None

8. Poodl Inu (POODL) – Dog Meme Crypto Offers 289% Staking APY

Poodl Inu ($POODL) may be the next Pepe Coin or Bonk, given its popularity among users. A big reason for this is the staking mechanism that offers annual yields as high as 289%.

Users have already locked almost one billion tokens (64% of all $POODL), hoping to grow their portfolio fast.

The project capitalizes on the meme aspect of its token, hoping to garner attention in the community and become the next Doge of the crypto industry.

Its tokenomics are another reason why users are investing in Poodl. There’s no team allocation, with all $POODL tokens dedicated to the project’s development and staking.

Tokenomics Features Poodl Inu Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 6.9 billion Total Staked 997,965,533 Allocated for Presale 50% Allocated for Staking 40% Allocated for DEX Liquidity 10% Allocated for Marketing 10%

Read the Poodl Inu whitepaper to learn more about the project and join their Telegram channel to stay up-to-date with project’s development. Their X channel is also turning heads with its amusingly aggressive attitude against other meme coins.

The $POODL presale has just started, with one coin costing $0.000589, so there’s still time to get some. So far, they’ve raised $707,000, and the next price raise is at $716,850. By the time you’re reading this article, the price may have changed already.

Project Data Poodl Inu Project Data Presale Started February 2024 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, BNB, Card Chain Ethereum Min Investment None Max Investment None

9. Scorpion Casino (SCORP) – Blockchain Casino, $6M+ Raised in ICO

Scorpion Casino ($SCORP) Blockchain-Powered Casino

Blockchain-Powered Casino Massive Giveaway

Massive Giveaway Free Credits Upon Entry Purchase Methods USDT

BNB

ETH Visit

Scorpion Casino ($SCORP) introduces blockchain-powered gambling to promote fairness and transparency in the casino industry. With over 30,000 monthly betting opportunities, players can earn up to $10,000 daily passive staking earnings.

The project offers over 210 games, with 160 live games, including blackjack, roulette, slots, and poker. There’s also a sports betting section where users can bet on 35+ sports, including MMA, tennis, football, and horse racing.

Compared to traditional casinos, $SCORP has its own token and provides staking and passive income opportunities, alongside an affiliate system. The tokenomics are also trustworthy, as you can see below.

Tokenomics Features Scorpion Casino Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 1 billion Tokens Available in Presale 280 million Liquidity 2%/transaction Burned Tokens 1%/transaction Allocated for Presale 40% Allocated for Staking Rewards 20% Allocated for Liquidity Pool 20% Allocated for Presale Bonus 8% Allocated for Marketing 5% Allocated for Team & Advisors 5% Allocated for Airdrop 1% Allocated for Referrals 1%

Reputable crypto sites like CoinMarketCap, Cryptonews, and Bitcoinist have also featured Scorpion Casino, with the project’s X channel showing incredible momentum among crypto enthusiasts.

One $SCORP costs $0.041, and the presale has already raised $6.6 million from over 13,000 participants, with the project already meeting its minimum goal of $6.5 million. According to the Scorpion Casino whitepaper, the next phase will see the launch of the Affiliate Program, CEX listing, and integrating USDT staking rewards.

Project Data Scorpion Casino Project Data Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, BNB Chain Binance Chain Token Type BEP-20 Min Investment None Max Investment None

10. Cerra.io (CERRA) – Profit-Sharing Cardano DeFi Platform

Cerra.io ($CERRA) is a new DeFi platform based on the Cardano network that started its presale in Q1 2024. Users can engage in P2P lending, spot swaps, lending pools, and buy derivatives.

With every bought asset, users receive an ownership share on the platform, entitling them to passive income. Staking is the main profit-sharing method, with CERRA tokens receiving 100% of the platform’s earnings.

The team has already uploaded a fully-audited dApp on the main-net, and they’re currently testing the AMM Swap (Automated Market Maker) for smart contracts. This will be the foundation of the pool lending and derivative functionalities.

Tokenomics Features Cerra.io Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 50 million Tokens Available in Presale 2.5 million Allocated for Yield Rewards 30% Allocated for Public Sale 20% Allocated for Development 10% Allocated for Exchange Liquidity 10% Allocated for Vault 10% Allocated for Team 10% Allocated for Private Sale 5% Allocated for ISPO 5%

Several reputable crypto news sites have covered Cerra, including Cryptonews and Cardano Spot. Cerra’s X account is also very lively, with significant interaction from users.

Its whitepaper is an interesting read, with a great deal of detail on the Roadmap, how they plan on accomplishing their goals, why they chose Cardano, and how every feature works.

$CERRA costs $0.2, and there’s a lockup period of six months from the day of the purchase. So far, the project has raised $1,029,143. The presale may end in the coming weeks, making $CERRA an urgent buy for many.

Project Data Cerra.io Project Data Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, BNB Chain Cardano Chain Min Investment 500 ADA Max Investment None

11. Mollars (MOLLARS) – Sustainable Store-of-Value Dex with $1.3M Raised

Mollars ($MOLLARS) blends multiple industries (like gaming and economics) into one unified ecosystem to create a decentralized DEX. The store-of-value token is hedged against inflation, making the project suitable for long-term investing.

True decentralization is a core principle of Mollars, and the first step to achieving that is liquidity burn and contract renouncement. With this, the project’s dedication to community governance becomes clear.

Every aspect of the project, be it game development or ecosystem governance, will be decided through transparent voting systems and open community discussions.

The team announced that they may launch a gaming product when the token goes live, which will increase community engagement and add utility to the project.

Tokenomics Features Mollars Tokenomics Data Maximum Supply 10 million Token Burn 1%/transaction Allocated for Groundwork 56% (5.6 million) Allocated for Rewards Program 24% (2.4 million) Allocated for Ecosystem Funds & CEX 20% (2 million)

One $MOLLAR costs $0.5, and the project has already raised $1,294,326, selling over 2 million tokens. The presale will end by May 24th or when it reaches the hardcap (4 million tokens sold).

The project is still in Phase 1, attracting investors and doing community outreach on their X and Telegram channels. Read the Mollars Whitepaper to get a better idea of the project, the core principles, and whether it’s a worthwhile investment.

Project Data Mollar Project Data Presale Started 2024 Purchase Methods USDT, ETH, Card Chain Ethereum Chain Min Investment None Max Investment None

How We Review and Choose The Best Crypto Presales

The crypto space is full of short-lived projects that end up losing investor money and amounting to nothing. In this fragile ecosystem, the Tech Report team goes to every length to research crypto presales when reviewing them.

We look at the following when reviewing crypto presales:

Team – We vet the team’s history, past achievements, expertise, and motivations to understand whether they’re trustworthy or not.

We delve into the company behind the project and see who they are and what they’ve been doing. Establishing an identity and a background is crucial to understanding a crypto project.

Functionality – We research the project’s functionality to understand what it does, why it does it, and whether it innovates anything. We prioritize projects that promise to solve real-world problems.

Not all crypto presales set out to ‘save the world,’ though. Meme tokens use the entertainment factor and fanbases to build interest in the tokens. And that’s fine as long as the project isn’t an outright scam.

Tokenomics – We analyze the project’s funding allocation, reward programs, and fundamental economics to determine its long-term viability.



Healthy tokenomics should incentivize holders to HODL (Hold On for Dear Life) and participate in the ecosystem while investing sufficient resources in scaling the project for higher adoption.

Community – We analyze the sentiment in a project’s community to identify positive or negative trends. These may reveal the project’s long-term health and potential, especially if associated with endorsements from reputable industry experts.

Crypto presales may not have strong community backing initially due to the novelty of the project, though even this may make us skeptical. But bad reviews and toxic engagement are definite red flags for crypto presales.

Partnerships & Collaborations – We look at the project’s collaborations with other companies or organizations, which contribute to the project’s credibility and growth.

The more partnerships a project has, the more trustworthy and better equipped for long-term development they are.

Roadmap – We go over the project’s roadmap and milestones to determine its viability, as this directly impacts its future growth and sustainability.

Unclear, vague, or unsustainable roadmaps may indicate issues with the core aspects of the project, which may pose significant issues later down the road.

These guidelines are present across all our crypto guides and reviews in one form or another. We employ common sense where necessary, as well.

Do Your Own Research

DYOR (Do Your Own Research) is a critical step when researching the best presale crypto 2024 due to their unregulated nature and loose legal context.

Our best presale crypto list is not financial advice and should never be perceived as such, which means you must conduct independent research when investigating these projects.

You should not take crypto investments lightly, as their high volatility and speculative nature make them a high-risk investment even to crypto veterans.

As such, trust only your own judgment when it comes to crypto investments, and always do your research.

The Best Crypto Presales 2024 – Invest or Avoid?

2024 is a promising year for presale crypto, especially with the Bitcoin halving coming closer. There are many crypto projects we think have a fair chance at achieving their goals, like Green Bitcoin, Scotty the AI, eTukTuk, and Cerro.

Meme projects have also garnered significant social chatter, attracting crypto and tech enthusiasts alike. Smog, Peen Coin, and Sponge V2 are among them.

While these tokens often rely solely on social attention and hype, their entertainment value is still a good profit marker for many.

But, no matter what, remember to engage in responsible investing and DYOR when it comes to presale crypto, as they’re a risky venture with plenty of traps. Scam projects are also a real problem in this industry, and it’s too easy to make a bad investment.

