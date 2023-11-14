Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Prediction 2023 – 2023

One would have expected BCH to compete with Bitcoin in terms of price. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created during a Bitcoin hard fork in August 2017 due to the disagreement over Bitcoin’s network design. However, it has been unable to keep up with Bitcoin’s price in recent years despite kicking off on an explosive start. But so much could change in an exciting turn of events. Therefore, considering these possible invents and factors, our forecast on Bitcoin Cash is bullish. This article explores likely Bitcoin Cash price trends for 2023 – 2030 based on fundamental and technical analysis and historical data. Key Points Bitcoin Cash is currently $184 in price and has a market cap of $3.9 Billion.

Due to institutional interest, Bitcoin Cash has recently outperformed the market.

On December 20, Bitcoin Cash reached an all-time high of $4,355.62.

Our forecast on Bitcoin Cash price predicts the average price of $240 for BCH by the end of 2023.

Bitcoin Cash will attain an average price of $628.5 from our predictions. Bitcoin Cash Price History Bitcoin Cash was launched in 2017 as an upgrade to reduce the data that the blockchain uses for each transaction. Some Bitcoin community members expected it to increase its block size limit. Since Bitcoin did not yield to this expectation, they had to create Bitcoin Cash to solve the problem, increasing the transaction block size from 1 MB to 32 MB. Bitcoin Cash now offers quicker and cheaper transactions than Bitcoin and enables the blockchain to perform as a payment system. However, this came with a price for the miners, who would need to store so much data. Consequently, the cost of hardware for mining would increase, bringing about more centralization. Due to Bitcoin Cash being a hard fork, all Bitcoin holders got an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash for free after the hard fork in 2017. Following its release, Bitcoin Cash started trading at $412, as reported by CoinMarketCap. From the time the hard fork occurred on August 1, 2017, Bitcoin cash increased and attained its all-time high of $4,355.62 on December 20, 2017. This period was followed by a bear market in 2018, during which Bitcoin Cash hit its all-time low of $75.08 on December 15, 2018. In 2019, it slightly climbed in price and was trading between $200 and $500 till it peaked at $1500 in 2021. Along with the rest of the market, Bitcoin Cash traded on a downtrend in 2022, trading below $200. With a remarkable surge in price, Bitcoin Cash became one of the top gainers, securing it a place on the institutional-backed EDX exchange. Bitcoin Cash is currently trading at $229.15. Bitcoin Cash Price History key points

On December 20, the same year, it reached an ATH of $4,355.62.

The bear market in 2018 brought Bitcoin Cash to its all-time low of $75.08.

. Bitcoin Cash had traded below $200 throughout the latest bear market.

Bitcoin Cash has experienced a surge to $227.15. Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2023 – 2030 Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2023 There have been significant gains in the crypto market recently, following Blackrock's file for a bitcoin ETF. Some other institutions have also filed for their own, creating excitement and causing severe moves in the crypto market. Bitcoin Cash has experienced a sudden increase in price following its appearance on the EDX exchange. This has caused the price to break the resistance level of the bear market. This news proved remarkably bullish for Bitcoin Cash as the exchange listed only four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. There is a likelihood for lots of new demand for Bitcoin Cash from leading institutional funds seeking other ways to diversify from Bitcoin and Ethereum. The above Bitcoin Cash/USD chart shows a possible retest of the $217.6 level, the previous resistance level. The potential influence of institutional funds is likely to cause the price to bounce up, potentially reaching the $345 key price level. Having seen these pointers, we predict a possible low of $217.6 and a high of $345 with an average $240 price level for Bitcoin Cash by the end of 2023. Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2024 Experts predict that Bitcoin has the potential to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024. This prediction could mean a bullish market for the other cryptocurrencies as well. The Bitcoin Cash Price chart shows it could not near its 2017 all-time high even in the 2021 bull market. Going by the macro trend line, Bitcoin Cash could reach a peak of $297 as 2024 draws to an end. Other fundamental factors currently working in its favor could also contribute to it getting such a price level. Other factors are likely to positively influence the price of Bitcoin Cash, like its transaction block size limit. It has a transaction block limit of 32 megabytes, more extensive than Bitcoin’s 1 megabyte, indicating that Bitcoin Cash enables faster and cheaper transactions. Introducing Bitcoin ordinals has also slowed Bitcoin’s network and made it more expensive. As Bitcoin’s price increases in 2024, many investors will likely seek cheaper options like Bitcoin Cash. Recently, the SEC filed lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance for violating US securities laws. According to the SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies are securities. On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash uses a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, making it more secure from regulatory attacks. All these factors depict a potential bullish momentum for Bitcoin Cash. "The hash rate is a metric to determine the computational power used in mining blocks on a cryptocurrency network. If the hash rate is high, that means higher network security for the cryptocurrency and vice-versa. The hash rate indicates how competitive a cryptocurrency's mining is, indicating how secure the network could be." From CoinWarz, Bitcoin has an average hash rate of 491.48 EH/s. However, Bitcoin Cash has a hash rate of 3.64 EH/s, below 2 EH/s before its price surged. Historically, Crypto bull markets last between 12-18 months. If the bullish markets race off in 2024 as predicted, its peak would likely be sometime in 2025. Considering all these, we see a Bitcoin Cash that may struggle to break its previous high. However, the recent institutional interest is still an indication of likely growth. Based on these considerations, we predict an increase in price with a possible high of $807, an estimated low of $450, and an average price of $628.5 in 2025. Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2030 Making long-term price predictions for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin Cash, is usually challenging, which is currently experiencing significant changes. The hash rate indicates how competitive a cryptocurrency’s mining is, indicating how secure the network could be.“ From CoinWarz, Bitcoin has an average hash rate of 491.48 EH/s. However, Bitcoin Cash has a hash rate of 3.64 EH/s, below 2 EH/s before its price surged. Historically, Crypto bull markets last between 12-18 months. If the bullish markets race off in 2024 as predicted, its peak would likely be sometime in 2025. Considering all these, we see a Bitcoin Cash that may struggle to break its previous high. However, the recent institutional interest is still an indication of likely growth. Based on these considerations, we predict an increase in price with a possible high of $807, an estimated low of $450, and an average price of $628.5 in 2025. Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction for 2030 Making long-term price predictions for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin Cash, is usually challenging, which is currently experiencing significant changes. The recent surge showed that an increase in BCH price leads to a rise in its hash rate. There is likely an increase in the demand and decrease in the supply of Bitcoin Cash, especially if it becomes widely accepted as a payment method. This is predictable because of institutional interest and its capped collection of 21,000,000 coins. If this happens, its hash rate will increase, making its network more secure and increasing its long-term potential. Despite the recent growth in Bitcoin Cash's price, it has been unable to keep up with Bitcoin since its launch. Looking at the charts below, which show the price of BCH against BTC since 2017, BCH has been losing continually to BTC. Considering its past performance, it has a low probability of reversing. However, Bitcoin Cash can experience long-term growth. From our analysis and estimations, we could predict a possible high of $1200, a low of $500, and an average of $850 in price by the end of 2030. We could expect it to perform better than this prediction, but the odds are high considering its performance against Bitcoin, security, and lack of decentralization. An Overview of Bitcoin Cash Cryptocurrency Name Bitcoin Cash Rank 17 Price $227.99 Circulating Supply 19,535,819 BCH Trading volume (24H) $144,867,215 Market Cap $4,453,844,117 All-Time High $4,355.62 All Time Low $75.08 Total supply 19,535,819 BCH Max. supply 21,000,000 BCH What is Bitcoin Cash? Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency created to bring decentralization back to crypto. It emerged from a Bitcoin hard fork in August 2017 and was designed to permit more transactions in a single block than Bitcoin, thereby reducing fees and transaction times. A hard fork is the term used to describe the process where a blockchain splits into two branches. This is due to a radical change to the blockchain network's protocol. This radical change in the network protocol of a blockchain now validates previously invalid blocks and transactions or vice versa. Just like Bitcoin’s original purpose, Bitcoin Cash was created to become a cheap payment method. Its transaction fees are generally not up to $0.01, and it takes seconds to confirm transactions, significantly less than that of Bitcoin. An active community of developers created and are still maintaining Bitcoin Cash because they see it as a necessary option over Bitcoin. These developers believe that Bitcoin has primarily become an investment instrument rather than a payment system. They made it a peer-to-peer payment system to remove regulatory authorities and prevent third parties from financial transactions. Bitcoin Cash Node is the (DeFi) ecosystem on which Bitcoin Cash operates, and its users carry out their transactions. We can view the Bitcoin Cash blockchain as the virtual machine running the network and powering transactions. Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Cash's Price Growth by the Year's End We have gathered reports and predictions from other analysts to gain a view of their opinion on how the price of Bitcoin Cash is likely to grow by this year's end. The Changelly predicts a possible low of $173.04, a high of $196.13, and an average price of $178.75 for Bitcoin Cash by the end of 2023.

CryptoNewz predicts that the coin could attain a minimum of $112.56 and a maximum of $273.46 by the end of the year.

a minimum of $112.56 and a maximum of $273.46 by the end of the year. Bitnation also made its predictions , saying that the price of Bitcoin Cash could reach a low of $229.60, a high of $344.40, and an average price of $287 by the end of 2023.

How to Predict Bitcoins Cash Price Movements? Bitcoin Cash traders rely on various tools to determine the market direction. These tools are primarily indicators and chart patterns, support, and resistance levels. Simple Moving Averages serve as very important Bitcoin Cash Price prediction tools. It provides the average closing price for the coin over a selected period. Exponential moving averages also assist the SMA in price prediction as it reacts quickly to recent movements in price. Among the most commonly used indicators, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are instrumental in determining market trends. They are also instrumental in identifying necessary support and resistance levels. The RSI and Fibonacci retracement indicators also provide insight into the future for Bitcoin Cash traders. In Conclusion Bitcoin Cash was launched in 2017 to reduce the data that the blockchain uses for each transaction. It had to be created to solve Bitcoin's problem since Bitcoin had become more of an investment asset. Bitcoin Cash experienced an increase in price after its appearance on the EDX exchange, causing its price to break the resistance level of the bear market. In trying to predict the future price of BCH from 2023 to 2030, we see a Bitcoin Cash that may struggle to break its previous high. However, it will still do well due to the presence of institutional interest and other factors that can aid its growth. FAQs How does the Bitcoin Cash work? Aside from block size and transaction speed, Bitcoin Cash works similarly to Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash is a decentralized, open-source blockchain that utilizes proof of work. Miners receive BCH tokens as a reward after adding and confirming transactions to the digital ledger (blockchain) using cryptography to solve equations. How many transactions can Bitcoin Cash handle? With a transaction block size of 32MB, Bitcoin Cash allows over 100 transactions per second. It offers quicker and cheaper transactions than Bitcoin, enabling the blockchain to perform as a payment system. What affects Bitcoin Cash? Market Demand: Bitcoin Cash's price is heavily influenced by market demand. As more people and organizations understand BCH's utility as a digital currency, demand for it may rise, increasing its value. Like other cryptocurrencies, market sentiment, news, and public perception influence BCH. Speculation plays a significant role in driving the price of Bitcoin Cash. What are the benefits of Bitcoin Cash? Bitcoin Cash provides its investors the following advantages: Faster and cheaper Transaction. It has a transaction cost of as low as one penny and can process over 100 transactions per second. It can be considered the most viable payment platform.