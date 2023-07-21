How to Buy Evil Pepe Coin in 2023 – A Simplified Guide

Evil Pepe Coin ($EVILPEPE) is a new meme cryptocurrency recently launched on presale. Through the presale, this trending cryptocurrency aims to raise nearly $2 million.

In this how to buy Evil Pepe Coin guide, we will show users how to invest in the presale in a few simple steps. We also look at the ecosystem’s available features and discuss the benefits of investing in this meme token.

Evil Pepe Coin Presale: Summary Evil Pepe Coin is a new meme cryptocurrency that invites investors to unleash their inner dark side in the crypto markets by taking more risks and joining this meme revolution.

investors jump into the meme space for fear of missing out, this community-driven meme project looks to appeal to high-risk investors looking to make profits. Evil Pepe Coin ($EVILPEPE) has a total token supply of 6.66 billion. Out of the total supply, 90% has been allocated for the ongoing presale. Throughout the presale, Evil Pepe Coin aims to raise almost $2 million.

Currently, $EVILPEPE is priced at $0.000333 on presale. The presale has raised more than 180K so far.

Evil Pepe Coin Presale: How to Buy Guide

The sections below will take an in-depth look at how to buy Evil Pepe Coin through the ongoing presale.

Step 1: Get a Cryptocurrency Wallet

Before purchasing a token on presale, investors must hold a compatible cryptocurrency wallet. To join the Evil Pepe Coin presale, one must hold either a MetaMask or a WalletConnect crypto wallet.

You can either download the crypto wallet extension on your desktop or laptop. On the other hand, investors can also download the wallet app on their mobile devices to get started.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT Tokens

$EVILPEPE can be swapped with tokens such as Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT). If you do not hold these tokens, visit a suitable crypto exchange of your choice and purchase the tokens. After buying these tokens, transfer them to your crypto wallets.

Step 3: Connect with the Presale Website

After your crypto wallet is funded, visit the Evil Pepe Coin website. On the homepage, scroll below and click the ‘Buy Now’ button.

Now, one can select either MetaMask or WalletConnect and follow the instructions on the screen to connect the wallet with the presale platform.

Step 4: Buy $EVILPEPE Tokens

After the wallet is connected, click on the USDT or ETH sign, depending on which crypto asset you wish to make the payment with. Enter the number of tokens you want to swap below. The page will show you how many $EVILPEPE tokens your receive for the transaction.

Click on ‘Buy Now’ to complete the transaction. Investors will be able to claim their tokens after the presale concludes.

What is Evil Pepe Coin?

Evil Pepe Coin ($EVILPEPE) is a new cryptocurrency that has recently launched on presale. $EVILPEPE, the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, does not offer any utility or use cases to the investor.

According to the Evil Pepe Coin whitepaper, the platform wants investors to unleash their dark side when investing in the crypto markets. Evil Pepe Coin asks investors to enjoy the thrill of investing in meme tokens, promoting risk-taking.

While there is no guarantee of making returns with this meme cryptocurrency, many meme tokens can offer huge growth potential to investors. For instance, the token has been named after Pepe Coin ($PEPE), one of the top-performing cryptocurrency tokens in 2023.

This cryptocurrency managed to soar by over 1,000% in a few months. Similarly, Evil Pepe Coin wants to achieve similar heights through its community-driven project. It invites members to hold the token for the long term, as it combines meme tokenomics with the possibility of financial gain. Thus, this cryptocurrency project may be suitable for high-risk investors with a higher risk appetite.

With some of the best cryptocurrency tokens, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), already having a market cap of billions, Evil Pepe Coin is still a new token that can offer higher growth.

$EVILPEPE Token

$EVILPEPE is an ERC-20 token that does not offer any utility to token holders. This new token is similar to some of the best meme cryptocurrency tokens, such as $PEPE and $SPONGE. This is because the meme tokens only have one goal of rewarding token holders with explosive growth.

So far, the token is used only for speculation purposes. The platform has not made any announcements related to staking or airdrop rewards as of now.

Should you Invest in Evil Pepe Coin?

Before investing in Evil Pepe Coin, investors should take a closer look at this cryptocurrency project. In the sections below, we will look at why one should invest in this new meme token:

Popularity of the Meme Space

After the end of 2021, the crypto space faced a turbulent road ahead. Majority of the meme tokens corrected throughout 2022 due to the uncertain economic market conditions prevalent in the space.

However, in 2023, meme coins have been among the most soaring tokens. As mentioned above, $PEPE is one of the popular new coins. In only a few months, this token managed to provide a return of almost 5,000,000. Similarly, other tokens such as $SPONGE and $LADYS have offered huge growth.

Evil Pepe Coin will look to gain momentum and reach the heights of these meme tokens. As the token launches on DEXs, there is a potential for high growth. The Evil Pepe Coin platform aims to reach a market cap of over $100 million in the coming years. This can only be achieved if the token manages to soar in popularity and virality.

Low Token Supply

Compared to most of the popular meme tokens, Evil Pepe Coin has a low token supply. $EVILPEPE has a total supply of only 6.6 billion tokens. On the other hand, tokens such as Shiba Inu have a live supply of more than half a trillion.

The more limited a token’s supply, the higher the value of the cryptocurrency. When tokens are held for a long period, it will reduce the live token supply, which can help increase the price in the long run.

Early Entry Point

$EVILPEPE is available to buy during its earliest phase through the ongoing presale. The presale round provides an exclusive opportunity for investors to buy $EVILPEPE before the trading volume rises.

While there is no guarantee that investors will make returns, interested investors may prefer entering at an earlier stage. Currently, the token is priced at an affordable price of $0.000333 per token.

Evil Pepe Coin Presale and Tokenomics

Currently, the $EVILPEPE token presale is allowing investors to access a majority of the token supply. From a total supply of 6.6 billion tokens, 90% (5.99 billion) have been allocated for the presale.

The token is priced at the reasonable cost of $0.00033. By the end of the presale, Evil Pepe Coin aims to raise a hard cap of almost $2 million. Since the start of the presale, the token has already raised over $185K. With nearly 10% of the presale hard cap raised, investors can get in early before the price increases.

After the presale, the remaining token supply will be used for the DEX launch. To stay updated with the presale developments, join the Evil Pepe Coin Telegram channel.

Price Prediction of Evil Pepe Coin

In the long term, investors will be interested in knowing about the potential price prediction of Evil Pepe Coin. In 2023, the top meme tokens have managed to soar by over 1,000%, providing huge returns.

After the token presale ends, $EVILPEPE may witness a quick price jump. Many meme coins, such as $PEPE, jump instantly after the presale in only a few weeks. While $EVILPEPE may offer the same growth, most meme coins tend to correct after making quick profits.

Thus, investors may prefer entering for the long term rather than trying to make a quick profit.

Conclusion

Evil Pepe Coin ($EVILPEPE) is a meme token asking investors to unleash their dark side and invest in this volatile project. From a 6.6 billion token supply, Evil Pepe Coin has allocated 90% for the ongoing presale, intending to raise a $1.96 million hard cap.

To enter the presale, create and fund a new crypto wallet, and connect the wallet to the presale before investing.

