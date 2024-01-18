Conflux (CFX) Network Price Prediction 2024 – 2030

Conflux Network boasts efficiency in its operations. Conflux Network aims to simplify crypto transactions with increased scalability, security, and low costs. Though several blockchains exist in the crypto space with different visions,.

The network was founded to enhance crypto presence in China, called the “Chinese Ethereum.” The native token, CFX, has recorded impressive price rallies based on its uniqueness and multiple-purpose features.

Through this article, we explore the potential price trend for CFX to provide its market price prediction from 2023 to 2030. Our forecasts are based on technical analysis of the asset, factors that impact the price trend, and others. Keep reading to learn more!

Conflux Market Price Prediction – At A Glance

Though founded in 2018, the creator developed Conflux Network’s fundamental technology in 2017 .

CFX was launched without a public token offering or sale.

In November 2020, the CFX coin was listed on exchanges at a trading price of $0.1441 .

CFX decreased to its low price of $0.02191 in early 2023.

As of January 18, CFX price is hovering at around $0.195, following a decrease of 5% within 24 hours.

We predict that CFX will reach a high of $1.205 before the end of 2024.

Our forecast indicates an average trading price of $0.2255 in 2025.

CFX is expected to hit $0.4300 as the maximum trading price in 2030.

Here’s a summary of Conflux Network price predictions for 2023 – 2030.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price Average Price 2023 $0.1228 $0.1708 $0.1468 2024 $0.1422 $0.2461 $0.1941 2025 $0.1606 $0.2905 $0.2255 2030 $0.2830 $0.4300 $0.3565

Conflux Network Price History

Conflux is what the industry calls a layer 1 blockchain. Its main aim is to assist crypto users within and outside China. The general consensus mechanism used on the network combines the Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake algorithms.

Due to its capability, the platform completes about 6,000 transactions in one second. This is why it is faster, cheaper, and more scalable than Ethereum, which only has 17 TPS.

According to information on CoinMarketCap, the total supply of the native token CFX is 3,363,193,980, and there’s no maximum cap.

After its launch, cryptocurrency has performed very well because many people have started showing interest in the larger industry. Since the token can be used for many things, investors worldwide became interested in acquiring it.

In November 2020, CFX started trading on exchanges without pre-offering sales, and the price was $0.1441. It rose to $0.3022 but fell to $0.09454 in the same month.

2021 was a year of more gains for digital assets all over the market, and CFX also grabbed some of the gains. By March 2021, the asset reached $1.70, the highest it has seen since then.

The next year, 2022, the coin didn’t do too well. Instead, it lost what it had made the previous year, falling to $0.02191 on January 1, 2023.

But recently, Conflux has been showing signs that it might improve again. We saw a 21% gain in one month as it moved from $0.1200 to $0.1600. Surprisingly, in one year, it has also added 302% gains. CFX is still -90.28% from its ATH but has added 656% from its lowest value.

Key Points for Conflux Network Price History

In November 2020, CFX joined trading platforms at $0.1441 per token.

Due to the massive gains in the broader crypto market, it reached its ATH of $1.70 in March 2021.

CFX later crashed to $0.02191 in January 2023 .

With 3.36 million coins circulating, the asset market cap has reached over $556.30 million.

Conflux Network Prices: What to Expect

We absolutely based our CFX price forecasts on its past movements and some computer-powered trends analysis. No model is perfect, but we did our best to provide the potential next price of CFX.

Not too fast; remember that the market moves in unpredictable ways. But our estimates consider past swings based on investor feelings. They might show possibilities or change with external factors. Nobody Knows what might happen!

So we’re not advising anyone to rush out and put their life savings without thinking. Before jumping in, you should dig into Conflux and macro conditions. At the end of the day, we just want to offer some food for thought, not rigid financial rules.

Conflux Network Price Forecast 2023

The coin hit its highest price ever in March two years ago. This occurred even before Bitcoin’s surge. Undoubtedly, many people who put their money in early made good profits from this increase.

But what actually made the value of the market go up the way it did? Some experts think it’s the COVID that messed up the general economy. So people needed somewhere else to invest their money. That’s where crypto came into play.

To add more icing, with the interest rate saga, individuals started diverting to crypto. They felt that crypto is more attractive than regular stocks. Meanwhile, since Conflux reached its peak, it has been going down.

Maybe some early buyers are cashing out profits. But still, there’s hope it could come back before 2023 finishes. Of course, that’s every HODLer’s dream.

We’ve checked very well how the market is doing. This information helps us guess what might happen next. All things considered, we believe the coin has a chance to reach at least 12 cents.

That could happen before the end of the year. And if enthusiasm explodes, maybe it could even touch 17 cents. However, things can change at any given time.

Month Minimum Price Maximum Price Average Price November 2023 $0.1568 $0.1698 $0.1633 December 2023 $1.531 $0.1708 $0.1619

Conflux Network Price Forecast 2024

The upcoming Bitcoin’s Halving in 2024 will trigger a massive bull run in the crypto market. Notably, BTC miners receive rewards in Bitcoin tokens as they add new blocks to the blockchain.

But the halving event cut such rewards in half and usually happens within four-year intervals.

The historic performance indicated that BTC halving is a positive catalyst for Bitcoin’s price rally. Subsequently, a rise in Bitcoin’s price will trigger a surge in the overall prices within the crypto market.

So, Conflux Network could benefit from the upcoming event to scale its value.

Also, CFX has multiple utilities that could propel a considerable price surge in the future. It serves as the governance token of the network, enabling CFX holders to participate in decision-making and other relevant activities on the blockchain.

Additionally, users can stake the token to earn more CFX coins as rewards based on the staking period they chose. Based on some technical analysis and how relevant CFX could be, we forecasted that the Conflux price could reach $0.2461 by the end of 2024.

Conflux Network Price Prediction Long-Term Outlook – 2025 To 2030 Forecasts

Over the years, the crypto adoption rate has recorded a tremendous increase. Many people now see prominent crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as suitable options for a store of value and hedge against rising inflation.

Notably, other crypto tokens like Conflux Network have joined in the flow of attention to digitalization and digital currency. Such a trend could trigger considerable price rallies in the long run.

Further, the team behind the project has a significant contributory role in sparking the price surge for CFX. The team could maintain consistent developments in the Conflux ecosystem for long-term relevance.

Including some initiatives and due guidance from the project’s roadmap could bring strong and growing support from its community. Such long-term indications are necessary to maintain a sustainable future for CFX.

Therefore, we predict that Conflux Network’s price could reach a potential high of $0.2905 and $0.4300 by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

Conflux Network Price Potential Highs And Lows

The relevance of Conflux Network goes beyond its speculative value, unlike some meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe. As a permissionless layer 1 blockchain, Conflux includes the functionalities of smart contracts.

The crypto allows users of different experience levels to engage and complete several activities on the platform.

It supports the operations of creators and developers, presenting a good alternative to Ethereum with its enhanced scalability and cheaper costs.

Based on several macroeconomic factors, regulatory measures, crypto news, and past performances, we present the potential price for CFX in the future. Here are the potential highs and lows for Conflux Network.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.1228 $0.1708 2024 $0.1422 $0.2461 2025 $0.1606 $0.2905 2030 $0.2830 $0.4300

Analysts Predict Conflux Network

Besides our price predictions for Conflux Network in the coming, we sought how other crypto analysts forecasted the trend for the token.

Based on technical indicators in the Conflux market, CoinCodex.com predicted that CFX could reach a yearly high of $0.3794 in 2024. Also, the site forecasted a potential surge of over 702% for Conflux in 2025 as the price hit $1.2930.

Based on technical indicators in the Conflux market, CoinCodex.com predicted that CFX could reach a yearly high of $0.3794 in 2024. Also, the site forecasted a potential surge of over 702% for Conflux in 2025 as the price hit $1.2930.

According to DigitalCoinPrice reach a maximum price of $0.3500 in 2024 .

CryptoPredictions forecasted that Conflux coin price will hit a maximum of $0.2575 and $0.2934 by the end of 2024, respectively. Also, the site expects CFX to record a surge of over 75% by the end of 2025, with the value hitting $0.3560.

WalletInvestors predicted that the price of Conflux would hit $0.1910 in 2024. Also, its long-term forecast scaled the price of CFX to over $0.3064.

What is Conflux Network?

Conflux Network is a permissionless and public layer 1 blockchain that relies on a distinctive Tree-Graph consensus algorithm. It supports the parallel completion of blocks and transactions with enhanced scalability and throughput at low costs.

The network interoperates with several blockchains using its cross-chain protocol called ShuttleFlow. This increases Conflux adoption in the industry as it could complete token transfers to other networks like BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, OKEx Chain, and others.

Conflux boasts enhanced scalability and transaction speed with the Tree-Graph algorithm without compromising its decentralization. Notably, the network is built for speed.

The developers claim it completes up to 6,000 transactions per second (TPS). Now that’s fast. As such, merchants have no reason to make us wait for payments anymore.

Conflux is different from other coins in China. It successfully keeps everything by the books. This makes it easier to operate legally in places like China. So, while crypto largely faces crackdowns, this project builds strategic partnerships locally.

People now call Conflux the Chinese Ethereum. This is because the project promotes decentralized apps and finance in that region. It is a conducive and connecting ground for creators and developers.

Also, it serves as a supportive platform for communities and different markets on the global level.

Based on its impact, the project team is engaged in several initiatives that could expand Conflux’s presence within the Asia region. The native token, CFX, supports and powers the functionalities of the project’s ecosystem.

The governance coin offers holders voting rights in the project’s decentralized autonomous organization.

Also, users could stake CFX to earn rewards. It is used for transaction payments and for incentivizing CFX miners. Investors could easily purchase CFX from some exchanges listing the token, such as Binance OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Bitget, etc.

Conflux Network Token – Overview

Below is an overview of the major statistics and information regarding Conflux Network and its token price.

Cryptocurrency Conflux Network Ticker Symbol CFX Market cap $556.30 million CMC Rank #67 Price $0.1653 Price change (24 hours) 2.65% 24-hour Trade Volume $93.20 million Circulating Supply 3,363,193,980 coins All-time high $1.70 All-time low $0.02191

What Makes Conflux Network Unique

Here are some features and functionalities that make Conflux Network unique.

Enhanced Scalability

Conflux offers unmatched and enhanced scalability through its Tree-Graph algorithmic consensus. This eliminates common issues in other blockchains without compromising its decentralization and security.

High Throughput

With its combined consensus algorithm, Conflux Network has high throughput that ensures parallel processing of blocks and transactions. So, the blockchain maintains low confirmation times and greater TPS.

Low Fees

Conflux has gained massive adoption within and outside China through its low applicable transaction costs and fees. It provides a Fee Sponsorship Mechanism, which enables customers to engage on the Conflux blockchain even with zero wallet balance.

Some sponsors cover the costs for such users to onboard and complete their transactions.

Interoperability

Conflux has this slick cross-chain bridge called ShuttleFlow. It quickly lets people shift assets between Conflux and other blockchains. This means that users can catch juicy opportunities on different protocols. The most interesting part is that you don’t have to log in or out.

Safety First

We all know that security is an important aspect of decentralization. By combining different consensus mechanisms, Conflux maintains its security measures. They ensure anti-reentrance attacks and stay on guard. This is essential because billions swim through its network.

You can get paid for staking the token.

Staking lets CFX holders support the network and earn more tokens as rewards. This makes it more sweeter because you don’t have to do anything. Also, you’re making the project more decentralized by staking your tokens. So it’s a win-win situation.

Factors Influencing The Price Of Conflux Token

Like other cryptocurrencies, Conflux suffers similar threats that could impact the broader crypto market. Find some of them below.

Prevailing Market Conditions

The prevailing conditions within the broader crypto market affect almost all assets’ performance and price directions. If the market records a more bullish momentum, CFX could follow with a potential high reclaim of value.

Hype and Crypto News

Hype and market sentiment impact the trend of crypto assets. The upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024 is expected to trigger a general bull run in the crypto market.

Following such news, CFX and other tokens could record significant price rallies next year.

Regulations came Knocking

The regulatory tension in the crypto market has been more intense in the past few months. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tightened its enforcement action within the crypto space in 2023.

The crypto police, the “Regulators,” started majorly cracking down on big players like Binance and Coinbase this year. The regulators labeled more coins as securities, which scared investors.

This situation caused the prices of different cryptocurrencies to drop. Conflux also felt the heat too as regulations got even more stricter.

Protocol Developments

You can agree that the government’s fines ruin the market’s fun. But the bright minds behind this project kept on cooking up new innovations. People became even more attracted and started to support it.

So, while the regulator’s action might slow down things, the smart tech guys at Conflux are working hard to keep the (DeFi) ecosystem interesting.

At the end of the day, it’s the support from the community that will determine a coin’s future.

Conclusion

This project runs on a special blockchain that makes transactions faster and cheaper than Ethereum. Impressively, the whole system lets payment happen in parallel, and that’s a smart move for a project that hopes to stand tall.

In other words, Conflux brings something good to the table, making more people love the project.

And get this: based on our forecasts, we estimate its token could hit around 17 cents by the end of this year. Further down the road, we speculated 25 cents by the end of 2024.

Considering the project features and road map, achieving them wouldn’t be a problem. So, patient investors who hold onto the coin could be rewarded if it succeeds.

Not too fast; do a little homework on the coin yourself before putting your savings. You might be wondering why. That’s because the crypto market is highly unpredictable.

Frequently Asked Questions