Cosmos (ATOM) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Cosmos (ATOM) introduces an extensive and centralized network with the main objective of establishing a framework for blockchains of the internet.

This concept is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem in which sole blockchains act independently and interact without hindrance. This cross-chain solution is designed in a way to interconnect with multiple blockchains.

There is always a practice in the crypto industry. When there is a turn to discuss the basics of any cryptocurrency, its present and future predictions also come.

So, for this reason, we’ll have a deep look at the price prediction of Cosmos (ATOM), and we’ll discuss in this article what it is, how it works, and what ordinarily other analysts predict about the Cosmos momentum in the coming crypto season.

Cosmos Price Prediction Summary

Our live update indicates that the present value of ATOM against the USD is $8.4.

Based on our forecast for Cosmos’ value, we anticipate a decline of approximately –1.55 %, with the potential for the price to decrease notably by August 14, 2023.

The evaluation of technical indicators leads us to infer a prevailing bearish sentiment within the market, reflecting an 84% bearish view.

The Fear & Greed Index registers a score of 54, categorizing the current sentiment as neutral .

Over the past 30 days, Cosmos has experienced 13 out of 30 days (43%) with positive price movement and a 4.56% level of price volatility.

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $7.96 $8.19 $8.42 2024 $12.87 $13.13 $14.72 2025 $18.94 $19.57 $21.84 2030 $120.31 $124.02 $148.09

Cosmos Price History

Jae Kwon and Ethan Buchman, the prominent software developers, initiated the launch of the Cosmos in 2014 and conceptualized this project in April 2019. The initial price of ATOM in 2019 was $4.

According to our prediction, the lowest price of Cosmos in March 2020 was $1.69, and it touched the high price of $42.10 in January 2022.

According to recent data, the current market price of Cosmos stands at $7.79. Currently, ATOM holds the 27th position within the broader cryptocurrency landscape. The circulating supply of Cosmos is noted at $346,608,690, contributing to an aggregate market capitalization of $2,697,379,020 ATOM.

The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for Cosmos took place in April 2017, generating $17,300,000 through a token price of $0.1 per ATOM. In 2019, the platform was operational, signaling the launch of ATOM.

Trading activity for the coin fluctuated within the $4 to $5 range until March 2020, when a market-wide contraction caused its value to plummet to $1.13.

In the early months of 2021, the broader cryptocurrency market underwent a substantial upswing, propelling the value of ATOM to reach $32.14 by May 12. Nonetheless, a bearish trend took hold as summer approached.

However, this coin made a remarkable resurgence by September of the same year, establishing an all-time high at $44.70. The year concluded with a minor decrease, stabilizing ATOM’s value at $32.47.

On August 7, 2023, optimism emerged as LunarCrush, a cryptocurrency data analytics platform, highlighted multiple bullish indicators that positively influenced Cosmos.

In the past 24 hours, Cosmos has observed a surge of $2.90 in its present valuation. Over the past week, ATOM has demonstrated a positive trend.

Cosmos price history key points:

Conceived in 2014, Cosmos made its initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017.

During the early phase of 2021, the cryptocurrency landscape encountered an upswing, propelling ATOM’s value to $32.14 by May 12.

Marking a notable beginning, the Cosmos surged to $44.45 in January 2022, showcasing a promising trajectory.

The collapse of FTX triggered a substantial 70% decline in ATOM’s value, resulting in a year-end price downturn to $9.34.

Cosmos has undergone a surge, elevating its current valuation by $2.90.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2023

Based on a comprehensive technical analysis of projected Cosmos prices for the year 2023, it is anticipated that the minimal valuation for this coin will amount to $10, while the upper threshold for the ATOM price is forecasted to reach $9.99. The average trading price is positioned around $9.98.

Nonetheless, Cosmos continues to demonstrate its pioneering stance within blockchain innovation. An example of this is the development by Wormhole, introducing a new blockchain for seamless integration with Cosmos.

The Cosmos network has also garnered the interest of prominent entities such as dYdX, a leading decentralized derivatives exchange built on Ethereum, which has initiated a blockchain leveraging the Cosmos SDK.

However, recent developments have instilled a degree of apprehension within the Cosmos community. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s classification of ATOM as a security, in connection with the Binance lawsuit, has introduced an element of uncertainty into the project’s trajectory. Cosmos has proactively engaged legal expertise to navigate potential legal ramifications.

Subsequently, following a phase of recovery, Cosmos confronted the unsettling news of FTX’s insolvency—an influential entity within the cryptocurrency sphere.

This unfortunate incident led to a substantial 70% decrease, resulting in the year-end price plummeting to $9.34. Yet, as the new year dawned in 2023, Cosmos initiated its journey with renewed optimism, commencing February at $15.36.

Cosmos’ (ATOM) price volatility remains relatively moderate compared to other cryptocurrencies. As of August 20, 2023, ATOM has registered a 4.03% advancement, attaining a value of $7.87.

The Cosmos price surpasses established resistance levels, with support at $7.48 and resistance at $7.69. This situates Cosmos beyond the confines of a specified range, potentially exposing it to heightened volatility should the ongoing rally subside.

As per the Cosmos price prediction, the price movement of ATOM faced lows in June 2022 and touched highs in April 2023. In this scenario, the predicted low of Cosmos at the end of 2023 is $6.76, a high of $12.7, and an average price of $9.73.

Month Potential Low Average Price Potential High July 2023 $7 $8.5 $10 August 2023 $7.96 $8.19 $8.42 September 2023 $8.06 $8.63 $9.19 October 2023 $9.14 $9.37 $9.59 November 2023 $9.98 $9.99 $10 December 2023 $10.02 $9.99 $9.95

Cosmos Price Prediction 2024

The significant downfall experienced by Terra/Luna in May 2022 resulted in a substantial liquidity deficit for Cosmos (ATOM). However, a newly proposed initiative, “Re-enable IBC Client to Terra Classic,” has garnered unanimous and positive support.

The Cosmos (ATOM) community has successfully voted to reinstate intercommunication and transaction capabilities between Crescent, an app chain within the Cosmos network, and Terra. This strategic decision is anticipated to offer mutual advantages for Cosmos (ATOM) and Terra, facing challenges amidst prevailing bearish sentiments.

However, It is noteworthy that Cosmos (ATOM) has yet to traverse a substantial distance before potentially entering a bullish phase. Forecasts currently lean toward Cosmos (ATOM) exhibiting trading movement towards $15 before the conclusion of 2024.

With a remarkable capability of processing 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and the recent integration of Wormhole, Cosmos stands poised to attract a substantial user base, potentially positioning itself favorably against Ethereum in the forthcoming bullish market phase.

This assertion finds additional support from Injective Protocol, a distinguished performer within the crypto domain over the past year, which is intricately constructed using the Cosmos SDK. Injective constitutes a robust blockchain ecosystem for creating decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

By its specialized optimization for DeFi purposes, Injective Protocol offers developers a streamlined avenue to construct sophisticated protocols of exceptional quality. Furthermore, its seamless assimilation within the Cosmos ecosystem facilitates fluid cross-chain data and liquidity transfer.

Notably, Injective has demonstrated an impressive surge of 503% in valuation over the past year, potentially playing a pivotal role in rejuvenating Cosmos’ momentum during the upcoming bullish phase.

According to the analysis conducted by experts in cryptocurrency, the projected price range for Cosmos (ATOM) in the year 2024 is a minimum of approximately $21.26 and a projected maximum of around $24.21. The anticipated mean trading price is estimated to be roughly $22.00.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2025

The Cosmos community finds itself divided in its approach to addressing an “accidental” double-signing incident on the Neutron consumer chain. Such occurrences evoke drama in cryptocurrency, often revolving around consensus matters.

The present controversy arises from a proposal introduced within the Cosmos ecosystem, suggesting implementing a “slash” and “tombstone” action against two validators through a community-driven vote.

Regarding developmental updates, the upcoming CosmWasm feature release introduces noteworthy enhancements catering to contract developers and node operators. This release entails support for Rust 1.70+ and sign extensions, accompanied by the incorporation of signed integer types.

Additional modifications target the cache folder aimed at enhancing CPU compatibility. The release also entails the deprecation of the cosmwasm-storage crate, with users encouraged to transition to alternatives like cw-storage-plus or cosmwasm-std for their storage requirements.

Steering toward interconnectivity within the broader blockchain landscape, Composable Finance has launched Centauri, a trustless bridge designed to facilitate cross-chain interactions between the Polkadot and Cosmos ecosystems. This innovative connection enables secure Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) transfers involving the Picasso Network.

By doing so, Centauri addresses the fragmentation issue and promotes seamless liquidity flow across previously distinct ecosystems, thus fostering positive outcomes for decentralized applications and users.

Cosmos holds the sixth position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector regarding Total Value Locked (TVL), amounting to $1.1 billion. Notably, the Cosmos DeFi ecosystem highlights Osmosis as a central player.



Osmosis, a widely recognized decentralized exchange (DEX) within the Cosmos framework, claims the highest TVL in the ecosystem. Monthly averages depict over $250 million in IBC transfers and a trading volume exceeding 7.4 million OSMO tokens on the DEX.

Shifting gears, cryptocurrency experts’ technical analysis offers insights into Cosmos’ price trajectory for the year 2025. Projections indicate potential price fluctuations within a range of approximately $21.26 to $24.21, with an average value of around $22.00.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2030

Compared to the circulating cryptocurrencies, ATOM presently commands a long-term technical analysis score surpassing 17% of its counterparts.

This ranking metric holds particular value for investors inclined towards buy-and-hold strategies, as it aids in identifying assets with potential for steady and substantial growth when allocating their portfolios.

A high long and short-term technical score often points to assets that have reached a lower valuation, allowing investors to purchase during market dips.

According to Vaneck’s prediction, a platform specializing in crypto advertising and investment consultancy, a discounted cash flow analysis of the potential value within the Cosmos ecosystem by 2030 yields a projected $140 price target for the ATOM token.

This projection also accounts for a potential downside, reaching $1. As of February 8, 2022, with ATOM priced at $10, these odds are favorable, signifying a suitable time for token acquisition. However, it’s important to note that these predictions are subject to change, and results in 2030 could diverge significantly.

A notable point of contention revolves around Vaneck’s long-term projections concerning blockchain revenues, particularly the substantial role attributed to Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) in revenue generation.

Mechanisms like Flashbots, Skip Protocol, and Jito Labs facilitate the democratization of profit-maximizing queue placement. These entities provide blockchain software enhancements, enabling validators to auction off ordering priority in sealed bid auctions to the highest bidder. This mechanism creates a balancing effect that redistributes profits from traders to stakeholders within the blockchain ecosystem.

This revenue distribution model is closely tied to the Total Value Locked (TVL) within a blockchain. As digital assets scale within blockchains, MEV is anticipated to rise proportionately.

However, as blockchain asset volatility decreases and liquidity deepens, the influence of MEV over returns is projected to diminish over time.



Notably, calculations indicate that Ethereum’s MEV extraction accounted for 0.52% of all TVL in the past year, with an expected decrease to around 0.10% by 2030, a notably lower expense ratio than traditional asset management fees.

Cryptocurrency analysts have put forth their predictions for Cosmos’ future pricing. Their estimations place the maximum projected ATOM price for 2030 at $166.20, with a potential dip of around $133.10.

Possible Lows and Highs of Cosmos Price

Although its flaws, Cosmos has a compelling use case that might make it a top altcoin. Our anticipated value of the ATOM token is detailed below.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $7.96 $8.42 2024 $10.36 $10.58 2025 $14.89 $17.68 2026 $2.39 $25.32

What do Other Analysts Predict for Cosmos?

The market watchers in the crypto industry always make their predictions to project the market conditions. In this light, we have gathered the price prediction of Cosmos from different prominent analysts.

Wallet Investor and Digital Coin Price forecasts indicate a prospective profit momentum for ATOM for a year. By the conclusion of 2021, there is a potential for the ATOM rate to surge nearly to $30, reflecting a substantial 33% growth potential.

In contrast, Gov. Capital’s price projection aligns with the moderate stance of other forecasts, predicting an ATOM price that may reach up to $29.

Long Forecasts offers insight into ATOM’s potential price movements, suggesting a projected maximum value of approximately $7.79 and a corresponding minimum of $6.60 by the conclusion of 2023. The anticipated average price for Cosmos (ATOM) in December 2023 is estimated at $7.10.

According to crypto predictions data, the projected value of Cosmos (ATOM) is expected to attain $13.841 by December 2023. This analysis underscores an envisaged maximum price of $13.841 and a minimum of $9.412. Furthermore, these predictions suggest the possibility of the Cosmos coin surpassing the $23 mark by the conclusion of 2027.

Drawing insights from the Changelly Cosmos price forecast, the projection outlines a potential trading range for the project, from a minimum of $10.34 to a maximum of $10.7 by the close of 2023.

What is Cosmos and What Is It Used For?

Cosmos emerges as an intricate ecosystem comprised of interconnected blockchains, facilitating seamless interactions among them. Before its establishment, individual blockchains operated in isolation, unable to intersect or exhibit bullish on-chain metrics.

Additionally, achieving elevated transaction speed proved to be a challenging endeavor. In response, Cosmos introduces a novel technological paradigm.

Integral to the Cosmos initiative are several pivotal technical attributes contributing to its attainment of interaction objectives: scalability, the Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT), the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm, and cross-blockchain bridges.

In essence, the Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) denotes the capacity of a system to withstand a category of failures arising from the Byzantine Generals’ Problem. This signifies that a BFT-enabled system retains functionality even when select nodes encounter downtime or malicious behavior.

The concept of scalability assumes a central role in any project aiming to foster the evolution of future applications. Cosmos endeavors to enhance its scalability by integrating with diverse, compatible networks linked through distinct zones.

These zones function in parallel, augmenting transaction throughput. Each zone maintains its independent ledger, consensus protocol, and programming language.

The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism hinges on a consortium of semi-trusted nodes voting on blocks. The protocol operates seamlessly as long as over a quarter of these nodes uphold their integrity.

Validators participating in cross-chain bridges synchronize with the central Cosmos Hub. Concurrently, they establish a full node on the reciprocal blockchain on the bridge’s opposing side. This dual-node configuration corroborates the confirmation of corresponding balances.

In summary, Cosmos introduces an interconnected ecosystem of blockchains, effectively addressing the challenges of isolation and sluggish transaction speeds. It leverages technical aspects, including scalability, Byzantine Fault Tolerance, Proof-of-Stake consensus, and cross-blockchain bridges to foster seamless interactions while maintaining security and integrity.

Cosmos Overview

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Ticker Symbol ATOM Rank 25 Price $9.03 Price Change 24H 0.54% Market Cap $3,129,581,943 Circulating Supply 346,608,690 ATOM Trading Volume 24H $53M All-Time High $44.7 All Time Low $1.13

Is Cosmos a Buy?

ATOM has the potential to emerge as a notably valuable and sustainable income stream, granted astute and strategic investment planning. Whether you are engaged in mining or are a regular investor in this currency, ATOM has the potential to be a prudent long-term investment choice.

While no universally tried and tested method for rapid wealth accumulation exists, directing your investments toward ATOM promises substantial benefits.

The upswing in price is influenced by various factors, with the unveiling of Cosmos’ inaugural decentralized finance (DeFi) interface standing out prominently.

Further enhancing its appeal, ATOM seamlessly integrates with Ethereum (ETH), the current host of most DeFi applications, and maintains compatibility with Bitcoin (BTC).

Marking a significant milestone, it achieved an unprecedented value of $44.80 on September 20, and the prevailing outlook remains optimistic.

Conclusion

Cosmos is a pivotal cryptocurrency, underpinning a web of interconnected blockchains designed for seamless scalability and intercommunication. Operating on a proof-of-stake framework, the Cosmos team’s ambitious objective revolves around constructing an intricate “Internet of Blockchains,” facilitating decentralized communication between diverse blockchain entities.

Holders of ATOM, the platform’s native token, have the opportunity to actively participate by staking their tokens to ensure the network’s vitality, thereby reaping additional ATOM tokens as rewards.

Given these dynamics, our forward-looking projection for Cosmos’ value by 2030 underscores various possibilities. Anticipating fluctuations, our predictions oscillate between lower values at $25 and impressive peaks at $38, ultimately settling at an estimated average of $31.5. This forecast embodies the potential for conservative stability and remarkable growth within Cosmos’ trajectory.

