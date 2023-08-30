DAI (DAI) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
Decentralized technologies are gaining priority due to their ability to enhance user privacy and security. A noteworthy project in this field is MakerDAO, which promotes decentralized exchanges and stablecoins. Maker Crypto aims to offer versatile advantages in various aspects of life.
MakerDAO recognized the need for stability and accessibility in the world of cryptocurrencies, leading them to introduce the Maker Protocol.
The main goal behind this innovative protocol is to provide a reliable platform where users can easily create Stablecoin DAI (DAI) using their crypto collateral assets, no matter where they are. Through the implementation of a two-token system, the Maker Protocol aims to fulfill its objective effectively.
If you’re seeking reliable predictions on DAI price and considering it a worthwhile investment, our comprehensive analysis aims to address your questions. What does the future hold for DAI tokens? Should you consider investing in Maker? But before we delve into an in-depth prediction of Maker’s price.
What Is DAI (DAI)?
The Maker protocol on the Ethereum blockchain enables using crypto assets like ETH, BAT, and USDC as collateral to borrow DAI tokens. Both the Maker protocol and the Dai stablecoin play a crucial role in Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Users who hold DAI tokens have the opportunity to earn passive income through the Dai Savings Rate mechanism, which is implemented in the Maker protocol. The governance of the Maker protocol is overseen by the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization, which consists of MKR token holders.
|Market Price
|0.998822
|Price Change 7 days
|-0.11%
|Market Capitalization
|$ 4.44B
|Circulating Supply
|4.44B
|24 Hours Trading Volume
|$ 207.30M
|All-Time High
|$3.67
|All-time low
|$0.897
What’s So Special About Dai (DAI)?
The price of DAI remains stable by utilizing a system of smart contracts that execute automatically. If the value of DAI deviates significantly from one US dollar, Maker (MKR) tokens are burned or created to stabilize it.
Through automated algorithms, MakerDAO manages the price of DAI without relying on individual trust.
MKR holders benefit from a decrease in the total supply of MKR when DAI equals one US dollar, leading to increased rarity and value. DAI has remained stable for over three years with only minor fluctuations from its one-dollar peg.
Use Cases of Dai (DAI)
DAI has successfully addressed the issue of price volatility in cryptocurrencies. As a result, it emerges as an accessible, speedy, and cost-effective medium for remittance.
While cryptocurrencies have yet to achieve widespread adoption comparable to national currencies, DAI can be utilized for peer-to-peer overseas payments as well as for purchasing goods and services—regardless of transaction volume.
Traditional financial institutions operate within specific business hours, often resulting in pending transactions for days. In contrast, DAI transactions on the Ethereum blockchain are executed within minutes, guaranteeing secure and available transactions around the clock, all year round.
In the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, DAI is establishing itself as the preferred stablecoin due to its decentralized nature.
Unlike other reputable stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC), which are controlled by centralized organizations, DAI token holders have the opportunity to earn through MakerDAO’s DAI Saving Rate. This unique feature allows users to lock their DAI in specialized smart contracts and receive a percentage return on investment.
What Drives Dai (DAI) Price?
Demand and supply: The price of DAI increases as more people desire to utilize it as a stable and decentralized currency. Conversely, when demand for DAI decreases, its price correspondingly drops.
Collateralization ratio: The stability of DAI’s price is influenced by the amount of collateral (other cryptocurrencies) supporting each unit. When the collateralization ratio falls too low, it can undermine trust in the system among DAI holders.
Market sentiment: The price of DAI can be influenced by the overall mood and attitude in the cryptocurrency market. When the market is optimistic, confident, and experiencing a bullish trend, DAI tends to gain increased demand and higher prices.
Regulation: The legal and regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies can impact the price of DAI. If some supportive policies and regulations encourage cryptocurrency growth and adoption, DAI may experience an uptick in demand and subsequently higher prices.
Innovation: The Maker protocol and the Dai ecosystem’s development and innovation have the potential to impact the price of DAI. If new features, improvements, or upgrades are introduced to enhance its functionality, security, or usability, it can attract more users and contribute to an increase in its price.
Competition: The presence and performance of other stablecoins can impact the price of DAI. If there are competing stablecoins that offer superior services, features, or advantages compared to DAI, they have the potential to attract a portion of its market share and drive down its price.
Integration: The adoption and integration of DAI by various platforms, applications, or services directly impact its price. When more platforms, applications, or services support or utilize DAI as a payment method, store of value, or unit of account, the demand for DAI increases and subsequently drives up its price.
Black swan events: The price of DAI can be influenced by unforeseen and significant events in the cryptocurrency market. These events, whether positive or negative, may include substantial hacks, global crises, technological advancements, or regulatory changes.
Dai (DAI) Price History
Overall, crowd-mental drives fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices, uplifting or hindering a crypto token. Maker is not exempted from this volatility.
However, the favorable inertia experienced by Maker in 2019 has diminished, as the token has gained trust among customers and yielded profits for investors and traders.
The decline in Maker’s price in 2019 lost its significance compared to the advancements in its technological solutions. While these solutions were not groundbreaking, they did contribute to tracking the movement of the token, particularly from an EnY perspective.
The price of Maker decreased significantly last year. One noteworthy characteristic often observed in Maker is its highly erratic and fluctuating price movement.
Despite this volatility, Maker (MKR) has consistently displayed bullish trends in its prices, surprising investors.
Since the start of 2023, the price of Maker cryptocurrency has shown a positive trend. MKR has consistently remained above $600. In March 2023, there was a significant surge, with the price reaching $948.
However, it later retraced to around $660 and is currently traded at approximately $640. The future holds promising prospects for Maker (MKR) crypto in terms of substantial growth potential. Now let’s delve into the DAI current price and technical analysis.
Dai (DAI) Current Price
The current market price of Dai is $0.998822, with a total market cap of $4.44 billion. In the last 24 hours, Dai has experienced a trading volume of $207.30 million and a decrease in value by 0.07%. The circulating supply of Dai currently stands at 4.44B.
The current circulating supply of Multi-Collateral Dai stands at 4.54B DAI out of a maximum collection of 5.90B DAI. The yearly supply inflation rate currently sits at -38.89%, indicating that 2.89B DAI were created last year.
Regarding market cap, Multi-Collateral Dai holds the second position in the DeFi Coins sector, third in the Stablecoins sector, and fifth in the Ethereum (ERC) Tokens sector.
Dai (DAI) Fear & Greed Index
The Multi-Collateral Dai Fear & Greed Index is 50, indicating that investors’ sentiment is within the neutral zone. This index combines market and investment indicators, including volatility over 30- and 90-days, trading volume, social media activity, and Google Trends data.
It serves as a useful measure of Multi-Collateral Dai investors’ sentiment, primarily leveraging Bitcoin-related market data.
The Fear & Greed Index provides an overview of the market’s current sentiment. It categorizes this sentiment into five levels: extreme fear (0-24), fear (25-49), neutral (50), greed (51-75), and extreme greed (76-100).
Traders have different interpretations of these sentiments. Some view a prevailing negative sentiment as an opportune time to buy, while others see a prevailing positive sentiment as a favorable moment to sell.
Dai (DAI) Technical Analysis
DAI Technical Analysis suggests that over the past month, its price has primarily revolved around the $1 mark with minimal deviations. Both the short-term and underlying trends lean towards a bearish trajectory.
The bearish trend on DAI – DAI/USD is strong, indicating a downward price movement. However, there are some indications that the short-term momentum is losing steam.
It may be worth considering selling if the price remains below $1.001000. If the price crosses the first support level at $0.970900, it could signal a further potential price decline.
It’s essential to exercise caution and note that a rise above the resistance level at 1.001000 USD could indicate a possible consolidation phase in the short-term trend. In such cases, trading against the trend may carry additional risks, so it might be more prudent to wait for a signal indicating a reversal of the current trend.
Moreover, the underlying trend strongly supports this bearish sentiment, implying a probable continuation of price depreciation in the near future.
By assessing various technical indicators, it becomes evident that most signals lean towards negativity. Approximately 50% of hands indicate a sell signal, while 39% remain neutral.
Conversely, only 11% present a buy signal. This unenthusiastic outlook aligns with the perspective of analysts who predict further downward movement in price, eventually dipping below $1 to reach $0.97900 (-2.86%).
Dai (DAI) Short-Term Price Prediction
|Date
|Avg Price
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|August 10, 2023
|$0.999
|$0.996
|$1.001
|August 16, 2023
|$0.995
|$0.990
|$1.007
|August 26, 2023
|$0.994
|$0.987
|$1.011
|September 2023
|$1.176
|$1.152
|$1.201
|October 2023
|$1.126
|$1.101
|$1.152
|November 2023
|$1.156
|$1.131
|$1.182
|December 2023
|$1.103
|$0.949
|$1.258
DAI price prediction August 10, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of DAI on August 11, 2023, is expected to range between $0.996 and $1.001. The average price during this period for this token is projected to be approximately $0.999.
DAI price prediction August 16, 2023: According to our analysis, the projected price range for DAI on August 16, 2023, falls between $0.990 and $1.007. The average price of this token is estimated to be approximately $0.995.
DAI price prediction August 26, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of DAI on August 26, 2023, is projected to fall within the range of $0.987 and $1.011. The average price for this token during that period should be approximately $0.994.
DAI price prediction September 2023: According to our analysis, in September 2023, the price range for DAI is projected to be between $1.152 and $1.201. The average price of this token during this period is estimated to hover around $1.176.
DAI price prediction October 2023: According to our analysis, DAI price for October 2023 is projected to range between $1.101 and $1.152, with an average price of approximately $1.126.
DAI price prediction November 2023: According to our analysis, DAI is projected to have a price range of $1.131 and $1.182 in November 2023. The average price of this token during this period is estimated at approximately $1.156.
DAI price prediction December 2023: According to our analysis, the projected price range for DAI in December 2023 is estimated to be between $0.949 and $1.258. The average price of this token during that period is expected to hover around $1.103.
Dai (DAI) Long-Term Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
|Year
|Avg Price
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|2023
|$1.053
|$0.949
|$1.258
|2024
|$1.40
|$1.21
|$1.59
|2025
|$2.115
|$1.95
|2.28
|2026
|$2.940
|$2.83
|$3.05
|2027
|$4.190
|$3.951
|$4.430
|2028
|$5.162
|$5.101
|$5.223
|2029
|$5.751
|$5.502
|$6.001
|2030
|$6.591
|$6.203
|$6.980
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2023
According to the forecast, DAI will maintain its peg to the US dollar in 2023, with a slight fluctuation of +/- 5%, depending on the market conditions.
The expected average DAI price for 2023 is $1.007, a 0.69% increase in value from the current price. The maximum predicted price for 2023 is $1.258, forecasted to be reached in December 2023. The minimum expected price for 2023 is $0.949.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2024
It is expected that the price of DAI will soon exceed $1.59. However, it is advisable to wait and observe if the relative strength index of DAI emerges from the oversold zone before considering any bullish bets.
Considering the market’s volatility, DAI will be traded with a minimum trading price of $1.21 and an average trading price of $1.40.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2025
If the upward trend persists until 2025, it is projected that the price of DAI could reach 2.28 and yield potential profit. However, if the market experiences a decline, this goal may not be realized. It is anticipated that in 2025, DAI will trade at an average price of $2.115 with a low of $1.95.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2026
According to prediction, if Dai successfully boosts market sentiment among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the DAI coin price could stabilize for the next five years.
It is expected that the 2026 DAI will experience significant growth. In that year, this token is expected to have a value of $3.05, with a minimum price of $2.83 and an average price of $2.94.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2027
According to the DIA prediction and technical analysis in 2027, it is estimated that the price of DAI will surpass an average level of $4.190. Before the year-end, a minimum price of $3.95 is anticipated. Additionally, DAI is projected to reach a maximum value of $4.43.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2028
According to projections, future partnerships expected by 2028 will likely drive a continued bullish trend, pushing the average price of DAI to approximately $5.162. If DAI successfully breaks through its resistance level in 2028, it could reach a maximum cost of $5.223.
Conversely, failure to garner necessary support by 2028 may result in a low of $5.101.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2029
It is expected that the price of DAI will soon surpass $6.001. However, it is recommended to exercise patience and monitor if the relative strength index of DAI emerges from the oversold zone before considering any optimistic investments.
Given the market’s volatility, DAI will be traded with a minimum trading price of $5.502 and an average trading price of $5.751.
Dai (DAI) Price Prediction 2030
By the year 2030, it is anticipated that Dai will surpass its previous all-time high (ATH) values and establish new price levels. The projected minimum price is set at $6.203, possibly reaching a maximum value of $6.980. On average, the expected price.
But, it is advisable to exercise caution and monitor if the relative strength index of DAI emerges from the oversold zone before considering any bullish bets.
Is Dai (DAI) a Good Buy in 2023?
According to Coincodex, the multiple technical and quantitative indicators suggest that the prediction for Multi-Collateral Dai in 2023 is bearish, indicating a potentially unfavorable investment.
However, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate technical factors, such as price history, and fundamental factors, like on-chain activity and development, before deciding on Multi-Collateral Dai’s prospects.
The Future of Dai (DAI)
MakerDAO is dedicated to establishing DAI as the “world’s first unbiased currency,” and their journey begins with designing a logo that holds widespread recognition, much like the symbols representing the dollar ($), euro (€), and pound (£).
To be recognized as the primary decentralized currency without the need for trust, DAI must gain massive acceptance by millions of individuals. Accomplishing this requires effective branding and robust marketing and education efforts.
While acknowledging the challenges involved, it is noteworthy that no other stablecoin possesses a more favorable position to achieve this objective.
Final Words
An innovative team, a unique vision, and strong fundamentals support the Maker Protocol. Its primary goal is to introduce a cryptocurrency that remains tethered to the value of a real-world asset, like the USD, to mitigate the price volatility commonly found in the crypto market.
The current DAI system is highly complex, but it holds immense potential to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market and stabilize the overall system. Investors eagerly anticipate seeing how this platform grows in the future.
If you want to diversify your investment portfolio, considering the purchase of DAI can potentially serve as a lucrative long-term investment. However, it is essential to note that this DAI price prediction should not be construed as investment advice.
Conducting thorough personal research is necessary before engaging in any investments involving DAI.