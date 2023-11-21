DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
DigiToads is an impressive combination of a DeFi token and a captivating meme coin, offering an exhilarating Web3 gaming adventure. These unique creatures, called DigiToads, allow users to collect, nurture, and engage in combat with them.
With their innovative gameplay and promising investment opportunities, DigiToads have garnered attention for their community-driven initiatives. It’s no wonder that early investors in Bitcoin have also been drawn to this rising star.
In the world of DigiToads, there are multiple ways to acquire them: through buying, trading, or engaging in thrilling battles.
These cute creatures come in various types, each possessing unique strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. Players can bolster their DigiToads by purchasing TOADS DeFi tokens to ensure victory and dominance in the swamp.
These tokens grant access to essential supplies like food, potions, and training tools.
What Is DigiToads (TOADS)?DigiToads is a newcomer in the Ethereum network, aims to establish itself as the leading meme token and P2E token. It offers a comprehensive utility token system that generates passive revenue for token holders. DigiToads introduces a web3 game where players can collect and battle with specialized toads using TOADS tokens to enhance their toads’ abilities and equipment for epic clashes.
The staking of NFTs contributes to the prize pool, which rewards stakeholders from the DAO’s treasury. Additionally, monthly trading competitions on the platform grant Platinum Toads to top traders, allowing them to participate in the TOADS treasury and share in the platform’s revenue.
Highlights such as NFT staking, dynamic prize pools, play-to-earn mechanics, and community-driven governance make DigiToads an outstanding presence in the cryptocurrency market. These elements have shaped DigiToad’s identity while positioning it for future growth.
Market Price $0.006222 Price Change 7 days -6.36% 24 Hours Trading Volume $ 110,078 All-Time High $0.007541 All-time low $0.000015
What Makes the DigiToads (TOADS) Different?
DigiToads (TOADS) go beyond being adorable digital frogs. They represent a rare and diverse collection of 10,000 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The intriguing part about each TOAD is its individuality and the unique story it carries within.
Toads embody a thriving and welcoming community of collectors, artists, and enthusiasts. They passionately support one another and relish the joy of being part of this fantastic family.
Owning a Toad means embracing an incredible clan that offers exclusive perks and exciting opportunities. Toads possess a unique essence that extends beyond mere artistry or monetary value.
They ignite passion, unleash creativity, and foster profound connections. These digital companions are the epitome of joy, leaving a lasting smile in their wake.
Use Caes of DigiToads (TOADS)
Collecting: Users can engage in various activities with their DigiToads, delightful NFTs that possess individuality and reside on the Ethereum blockchain. Each unique DigiToad showcases distinct traits, personality, and an intriguing backstory.
Breeding: Users can breed to create new DigiToads with unique characteristics and rarity. This process involves utilizing TOADS tokens, which are consumed, ultimately leading to a decrease in supply and increasing scarcity.
Training: Users can train their DigiToads, enhancing skills like strength, speed, intelligence, and charisma. This training process requires TOADS tokens as they are used for purchasing items and equipment for the DigiToads.
Battling: In the play-to-earn game mode, users can pit their DigiToads against other players. Victorious participants are rewarded from the gaming prize pool, which is continuously refilled by contributions to the treasury fund.
Staking: Users can stake their DigiToads and earn passive income from the staking pool, which the treasury fund further supports. Additionally, staking enhances the value and rarity of the DigiToads.
Holding: Holders of TOADS tokens can take advantage of the project’s deflationary mechanism and unique tax system. The deflationary mechanism works by reducing token supply and increasing demand, while the tax system is designed to discourage selling and reward long-term holding.
Investing: Investors can engage in TOADS tokens, which provide a gateway to the booming worlds of NFTs and gaming. The project’s growing popularity and functionality make TOADS tokens a high-potential investment, poised for appreciation.
Participating: Users can join the lively and welcoming community of DigiToads, consisting of collectors, artists, and enthusiasts who enjoy sharing their ideas, art, and memes.
By owning a DigiToad or a TOADS token, individuals become part of this extraordinary family with access to exclusive benefits and rewards.
What Drives DigiToads (TOADS) Price?
Demand and supply: The price of TOADS tokens is influenced by the interaction between their demand and supply. This is primarily attributed to a deflationary mechanism that decreases the token supply while increasing demand.
Market sentiment: The price in the market is influenced by market sentiment, which signifies the confidence and enthusiasm of investors and traders. Positive sentiment can drive up prices, while negative sentiment can cause a decline. Various factors such as news, events, trends, and social media impact market sentiment.
Competition and innovation: Competition and innovation significantly impact the price, as they determine the appearance and distinctiveness of the project. DigiToads encounters competition from other meme coins and play-to-earn games.
Exchange listing: The listing of DigiToads on Uniswap and BitMart exchanges, scheduled for August 21, 2022, will have a significant impact on the token’s price. Increased exposure and liquidity resulting from the exchange listing can attract more buyers and increase prices.
Community involvement: The price of DigiToads is influenced by community involvement, demonstrating user support and loyalty. DigiToads boasts a lively and welcoming community of collectors, artists, and enthusiasts who enthusiastically share their ideas, artwork, and humorous memes.
Gaming performance: The price of gaming performance is influenced by its reflection of the game mode’s quality and popularity. Users can collect, breed, train, and battle unique NFTs called DigiToads in this play-to-earn game. These DigiToads possess distinct attributes and abilities.
Staking rewards: The impact of staking rewards on the price is significant, providing users a passive income. By betting their DigiToads, users can earn rewards from the staking pool, which the treasury fund regularly replenishes.
Tax system: The tax system directly impacts prices by discouraging sales and incentivizing holding. TOADS tokens have implemented a unique tax system that imposes a 10% fee on each transaction.
Out of this fee, 5% is distributed among all token holders, while the remaining 5% is added to the liquidity pool.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price History
DigiToads (TOADS) offers a meme token and an engaging play-to-earn (P2E) game within the Ethereum network. DigiToads was launched on August 21, 2023, and has since gained popularity and attention in crypto.
At the time of writing, DigiToads is currently trading at the price of $0.006222, but there is no price history of DigiToads.
DigiToads (TOADS) Current Price
DigiToads’ current price is $0.006222, with a 24-hour trading volume of $110,499. The market cap and dominance figures are yet to be determined. Over the past 24 hours, the TOADS price has witnessed a decline of -5.32%.
On August 27, 2023, DigiToads reached its all-time high by trading at $0.007541.
Conversely, it hit its lowest price recorded at $0.00. Following its ATH, the lowest observed price dipped to $0.006211 (cycle low). Subsequently, the highest TOADS price since the last cycle low was noted at $0.006401 (cycle high).
Currently ranked #131 in the NFT Tokens sector and #130 in the Meme Coins sector based on market capitalization.
DigiToads (TOADS) Fear & Greed Index
The current value of the DigiToads Fear & Greed Index is 39, indicating that investors’ sentiment falls within the “Fear” zone. This index combines various market and investment indicators, including volatility over 30 and 90 days, trading volume, social media activity, and Google Trends data.
It primarily reflects Bitcoin-related market information and serves as a helpful gauge for DigiToads investors’ sentiment.
The Fear & Greed Index provides an overview of the prevailing market sentiment: extreme fear ranges from 0 to 24, fear from 25 to 49, neutrality at 50, greed from 51 to 75, and extreme greed ranges from76 to100.
Some traders perceive a dominant negative sentiment as an opportunity for buying, while prevalent positive sentiment may indicate a selling opportunity.
DigiToads (TOADS) Technical Analysis
Moving averages are widely used in the world of DigiToads for predicting prices. As their name suggests, these tools provide the average closing price of TOADS over a specific time frame divided into equal periods.
For instance, a 12-day simple moving average involves summing up the closing prices of TOADS over the past 12 days and dividing it by 12.
Alongside the simple moving average (SMA), traders rely on another type called the exponential moving average (EMA). The EMA assigns more weight to recent prices, allowing it to react quickly to recent market trends.
In the crypto market, the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are important as they help identify key resistance and support levels.
If the TOADS price moves above any of these averages, it is generally interpreted as a bullish sign for DigiToads. Conversely, if the price falls below an important moving average level, it signifies weakness in the TOADS market.
Traders also find value in using additional indicators like RSI and Fibonacci retracement levels to assess potential future trends in the TOADS price.
DigiToads (TOADS) Short-Term Price Prediction
Date Avg Price Lowest Price Highest Price September 5, 2023 $0.007 $0.006 $0.008 September 10, 2023 $0.007 $0.006 $0.009 September 15, 2023 $0.051 $0.093 $0.010 September 20, 2023 $0.015 $0.012 $0.019 September 25, 2023 $0.019 $0.018 $0.021 September 30, 2023 $0.023 $0.021 $0.026 October 2023 $0.038 $0.035 $0.042 November 2023 $0.059 $0.055 $0.064 December 2023 $0.076 $0.072 $0.081
DigiToads price prediction September 5, 2023: DigiToads price for September 5, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.006 and $0.008, and the average cost of DigiToads should be around $0.007.
DigiToads price prediction September 10, 2023: DigiToads price for September 10, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.006 and $0.009, and the average cost of DigiToads should be around $0.007.
DigiToads price prediction September 15, 2023: DigiToads price for September 15, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.093 and $0.010, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.051.
DigiToads price prediction September 20, 2023: DigiToads price for September 20, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.012 and $0.019, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.015.
DigiToads price prediction September 25, 2023: DigiToads price for September 25, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.018 and $0.021, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.019.
DigiToads price prediction September 30, 2023: DigiToads price for September 30, 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.021 and $0.026, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.023.
DigiToads price prediction October 2023: DigiToads price for October 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.035 and $0.042, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.038.
DigiToads price prediction November 2023: DigiToads price for November 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.055 and $0.064, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.059.
DigiToads price prediction December 2023: DigiToads price for December 2023, according to our analysis, should range between $0.072 and $0.081, and the average price of DigiToads should be around $0.076.
DigiToads (TOADS) Long-Term Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
Years Avg Price Lowest Price Highest Price 2023 $0.05 $0.03 $0.08 2024 $0.12 $0.09 $0.15 2025 $0.21 $0.13 $0.30 2026 $0.27 $0.19 $0.35 2027 $0.35 $0.25 $0.45 2028 $0.56 $0.48 $0.65 2029 $0.76 $0.60 $0.93 2030 $0.96 $0.75 $1.18
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2023
If there is sustained interest in meme coins, DigiToads has the potential to exceed its listing price. In a bullish scenario, we anticipate DigiToads trading around $0.08. However, if the market declines, the lowest price for DigiToads would be $0.03.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2024
DigiToads’ performance in 2024 will heavily rely on the efficient implementation of its roadmap and external market conditions.
Considering these factors, it is projected that DigiToads could reach a value of $0.15 by 2024, with a minimum estimate of $0.09 and an average estimate of $0.12.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2025
In their official whitepaper, DigiToads announced various developments within their (DeFi) ecosystem, including the staking system and NFT games.
These factors can potentially contribute to DigiToads achieving a price of $0.3 per share or even higher by 2025. We may see the average price of Digitoads approximately $0.21, with the lowest recorded price at $0.13.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2026
In 2026, the crypto market is expected to experience fluctuations due to AI. The groundwork for this situation was established in 2023 itself. Notably, Digitoads may slightly decline with an average price of $0.26.
However, its highest value is projected to reach $0.35 in 2026, while the minimum price will be $0.19.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2027
According to our prediction for DigiToads, it is expected to perform well in 2027. The maximum price is projected to reach $0.45, while the average price will hover around $0.31. The lowest price observed is anticipated at $0.25.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2028
In 2028, DigiToads is expected to experience consistent growth. The maximum price for Digitoads is projected to reach $0.65, while the minimum price should remain at $0.48.
Conversely, the average price will likely hover around $0.59 throughout this period.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2029
Based on our analysis, we predict that DogiToads’ price for 2029 will fall within the range of $0.60 to $0.93, with an average price of around $0.78. These projections indicate potential fluctuations in the market value of Toads during that period.
DigiToads (TOADS) Price Prediction 2030
This year holds significant promise for enthusiasts of DigiToads as the cryptocurrency is expected to surpass the $1 mark. Our analysis suggests that DigiToads’ price in 2030 could range from $0.75 to $1.18, with an average price of approximately $0.89.
Is DigiToads (TOADS) a Good Investment?
DigiToads (TOADS) is a cryptocurrency that combines play-to-earn and stake-to-earn options. In addition, it is actively developing its virtual universe known as ‘The Swamp.”
DigiToads is a Web3 game where users can collect and participate in battles with unique Toad NFTs. Due to these special features, DigiToads is an attractive investment for those who want to earn from staking, play-to-earn, and NFTs.
How to Buy DigiToads (TOADS)?
You can buy TOADS tokens from Digitoads’ official website. Here’s how:
- Sign up to track purchases and see your $TOADS balance.
- After registering, pick “Purchase Tokens,” input the amount in USD and cryptocurrency, and then confirm by clicking “Pay with cryptocurrency.”
- Once confirmed, get a payment wallet address (valid for 24 hours).
- Use your chosen cryptocurrency to pay to the address. Your account will show the updated purchase and token amount.
DigiToads (TOADS) Roadmap
There are six stages in DigiToads roadmap:
Stage 1
- Make sure the tokens are secure.
- Launching their website.
- Starting the Pre-sale.
- Creating the foundational tokens.
Stage 2
- Showing a sneak peek of their unique NFTs.
- Starting their marketing efforts.
- Teaming up with influential people.
Stage 3
- Growing their presence on Uniswap.
- Making and releasing interesting NFTs.
- Encouraging the community to stake their tokens.
Stage 4
- We are opening up opportunities for farming on different DEX platforms.
- They are revealing the exciting first version of their NFT battle mechanics.
- They are making it easy for people to swap tokens in-house.
Stage 5
- Expanding their network to work on different blockchains.
- Building connections to make different platforms work together.
- We are providing users with educational trading classes.
Stage 6
- Starting fun battles between the treasury traders.
- They are introducing the lively ToadMerch shop for fans to check out.
Final Words
DigiToads, a presale token, follows the same trajectory as other meme coins. Its primary goal is to enhance the value of an asset that appears playful. It is similar to PEPE’s aesthetics, leading many to speculate about its potential future worth.
Several reputable publishing sites, such as Cointelegraph and Bezinga, have provided coverage on this token.
However, it’s important to note that DigiToads remains a memecoin. Consequently, once it becomes listed on BitMart as planned, expect significant price volatility.
