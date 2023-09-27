Enjin (ENJ) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is yet to repeat its strides of 2021 when it traded at an all-time high of $4.8 with an over 2500% surge. Since then, the asset has experienced significant declines, with trading prices below $1 as of September 2023.

This shows severe fluctuations by over 95%, attributable to swinging crypto market sentiments and other developmental updates.

Although there are no promises that the asset will return to its glory days, investors are optimistic about future price changes. These changes could be promising based on technical analysis, but market volatility may play a crucial role in the long run.

As such, this article aims to provide information about the price history, price predictions, and factors affecting Enjin Coin. There are also expert analyses and information from prominent sources to understand the asset better. So, let’s dive in.

Enjin Price History

Since the coin’s inception in November 2017, there have been a series of evolutions and price trajectories. So, assessing the coin’s past and present price trends is advisable.

Introduced in November 2017, ENJ failed to make a substantial impact, even after securing listings on prominent CEX such as Binance. It did witness modest surges in January 2018 and March 2019 but mostly maintained a relatively stable position without significant fluctuations.

2021 Enjin Coin experienced a remarkable rise, surging by more than 2500% from $0.128 (initial price level) to an impressive $2.5832. This surge aligned closely with the popularity of NFTs within the market.

Over a month, from late October to late November 2021, ENJ recorded another substantial increase of 150%. This time, the asset hit its all-time high of $4.8.

Additionally, announcing the $100 million Efinity Metaverse Fund for blockchain projects fueled bullish sentiment. This significantly propelled ENJ’s upward trajectory throughout 2021.

This bullish run did not, in any way, stop the decline in price that happened the next month. ENJ dipped in December 2021, losing almost half its value to close the year at a low of $2.2.

The troubles weren’t over; worldwide geopolitical tensions caused conflict, pushing ENJ into a bearish cycle. This was after the Russia-Ukraine war and other economic crises in 2022.

The bearish momentum persisted, with Enjin Coin consistently establishing fresh support levels on its price chart. The token is trading close to its immediate support level of $0.22.

The value is still substantially declining 95% from its peak value. From analysis, the price movements have formed a descending triangle pattern on its daily chart. This suggests that the bearish trend may persist shortly, especially if the price drops below the critical $0.22 support level. As of September 22, at 8:21 a.m. EST, ENJ is trading at $0.2288, an increase of 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

Enjin Price Prediction 2023, 2024, 2025, 2030

Enjin Price Prediction 2023

When assessing Enjin Coin’s outlook in 2023, it’s essential to consider recent market conditions and price movements. Looking at the market sentiment, there are no signs of improvement. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index indicates that the market is currently in the “Fear” zone, which suggests that buying power is relatively weak.

Consequently, there is a potential for further losses, particularly if ENJ’s price drops below its immediate support level of $0.22.

On an optimistic note, Enjin Coin’s support level at $0.22 offers a glimmer of hope for a potential short-term recovery. The coin’s outlook could be positive if buyers’ activities generate an extended rally from this level.

Hence, a more definitive uptrend is possible, but only if the coin can maintain a position above the $0.26 resistance level. This milestone could set the stage for a potential move toward the $0.32 resistance level, perhaps triggering higher market values afterward.

Based on this analysis, the price of ENJ could average around $0.2 to $0.33 or go as low as $0.17. On the brighter side, potential highs of $0.42 could be recorded by the end of the year.

Enjin Price Prediction 2024

As the broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery, many traders and investors seek the best cryptocurrencies to engage in 2024. Enjin Coin’s price is likely influenced by several factors and developments within its network during this period.

One of the significant shifts shaping the cryptocurrency landscape in 2024 is the increasing integration of blockchain technology with real-world applications. Enjin has already established itself as a critical NFT player and has recently partnered with New Frontier.

This integration with New Frontier is promising, with the project planning to use the ENJ platform to digitalize tourism. Enjin’s blockchain technology and specialized QR codes are leveraged in this collaboration to enhance tourist experiences on a global scale.

This innovative approach influences the visitor experience and introduces utilities, loyalty programs, and tourist incentives. The aim is to create a seamless blend of physical and digital experiences that resonate with a generation comprising millennials and Gen Z.

These real-world applications hold the potential to drive significant user adoption. Hence, by addressing challenges in sectors like tourism, Enjin can effectively showcase the practical use of its coin and ecosystem. Considering these promising developments and broader market options, it’s valid to speculate that the price of ENJ could spike. It could move towards the $0.9 mark by the end of 2024.

However, it’s essential to remember that cryptocurrency markets are volatile and subject to various factors, so such predictions are uncertain.

Enjin Price Prediction 2025

Enjin Coin appears poised to benefit significantly from a series of upgrades and strategic partnerships in the long term. These upgrades have the potential to propel its growth, without a doubt.

For example, the collaboration with Efinity is a sidechain to Enjin’s main blockchain. This is similar to how the Lightning Network functions with Bitcoin. The sidechain integration could enhance scalability and transaction speed while addressing critical issues in the blockchain defi ecosystem.

Furthermore, Enjin is committed to ongoing enhancements of its wallet, presenting a solution for managing cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Also, pending the forthcoming launch of NFT.io, potential boosts are bound to take place.

This advanced marketplace is poised to offer essential features and seamless integration with Efinity, boosting Enjin’s ecosystem. Enjin’s active development extends beyond marketplaces and wallets. The team is working on developer tools and platforms to simplify the blockchain integration. These initiatives include user-friendly visual upgrades and substantial code changes.

Ultimately, it makes it more accessible for developers to engage with Enjin’s ecosystem. As a result of these developments and the overall growth trajectory of Enjin Coin, a price rise is inevitable. However, considering the crypto market volatility, analysts are speculating a target of $1.2 by the end of 2025.

Enjin Price Prediction 2030

The blockchain market has been increasing. In 2022, it was worth $11.14 billion, and experts predict it could reach a whopping $469.49 billion by 2030. This means it’s expanding at almost 60% per year.

Blockchain technology is also becoming increasingly important, and Enjin is in a great position to benefit from this trend. The project is working hard to make NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and blockchain technology popular and widely used. They are doing this through a platform called Efinity, which is built on Polkadot, another blockchain project.

Interestingly, Polkadot is designed to solve big problems in the blockchain world, like improving scalability, interoperability, and security. Hence, the launch of Efinity is a big step forward, not just for Enjin but also for the whole NFT industry.

The platform, Efinity, has big plans for the future. They aim to be the blockchain where gamers and non-gamers find their balance. Enjin seeks to play a significant role in the growing blockchain market.

One exciting aspect of the collaboration between Efinity and Enjin is synchronization. Efinity easily fits into Enjin’s platform, with a large community of over 160,000 NFT creators. It’s gearing up to host over 100 projects, setting a solid base for the decentralized metaverse.

Efinity can handle mainstream gaming, and you can move cryptocurrencies and NFTs without permission. With all these features, transaction fees on Efinity are shallow, making it user and developer-friendly.

Enjin Coin’s price could reach around $4 by 2030. However, considering long-term investments, Bitcoin’s market sentiment and other significant economic factors matter.

Potential Highs and Lows of Enjin Coin

Here is a summary of the Enjin Coin price projection from 2023 to 2030:

Year Potentially Low Price Average Price Potentially High Price 2023 $0.17 $0.26 $0.42 2024 $0.38 $0.6 $0.85 2025 $0.8 $1.1 $1.5 2030 $1.2 $2 $4

Other Analysts’ Predictions for Enjin Coin

When considering expert projections on Enjoin Token’s price journey, it’s crucial to recall that analytical models and historical data determine the predictions. It’s also important to note that the price predictions differ among analysts.

Regardless, the consensus of all projections shows that the Enjin Coin has a strong growth potential. Nevertheless, numerous factors influence the cryptocurrency market, making it prone to quick changes.

Digital Coin Price’s Prediction

For 2023: The platform projects that Enjin Coin will have a minimum price of $0.21 , an average price of $0.46, and a maximum fee of $0.51.

By 2024: Enjin’s price could vary between $0.50 and $0.60 , with an average price of $0.58.

2030’s Prediction: The minimum price of Enjin could be $2.25, and it might peak at $2.36, with a $2.34 average price.

CoinCodex’s Enjin Price Prediction

For 2023: According to CoinCodex, Enjin Coin’s price is projected to range between $0.22 and $0.69 . If the coin reaches its projected high, it could surge by 199.25%.

By 2024: The coin’s price could range between $0.22 and $0.69, indicating a considerable growth of 199.25% if it hits the higher price.

2030’s Prediction: The Enjin Coin is projected to trade between $0.08 and $0.26 2030, indicating an 11.5% surge if the upper limit is hit.

PricePrediction.net’s Enjin Price Prediction

For 2023: PricePrediction.net projects the Enjin Coin to trade between $0.34 and $0.36 , averaging at $0.35.

By 2024, the coin is projected to trade at a minimum price of $0.51 , with an average price of $0.52. It is also predicted to sell at $0.60.

2030’s Prediction: Enjin is projected to trade at a minimum price of $4.84, an average of $5.01, and peak at $5.69.

Changelly’s Enjin Price Prediction

For 2023: Enjin Coin is projected to trade at a minimum of $0.22, averaging at $0.29 and peaking at $0.25 .

By 2024: Changelly analysts predict that the coin may have a minimum price of $0.26, an average of $0.56 , and a peak at $0.41 .

2030’s Prediction: The coin’s price is projected to grow in 2030, as analysts predict it could trade at a minimum of $4.84. It could also have an average price of $5.01 and a maximum price of $5.69.

Binance Feed’s Enjin Price Prediction

For 2023: Binance analysts predict that the Enjin (ENJ) Coin could range between a minimum of $0.73 , a maximum of $2.28, and an average price of $1.34.

By 2024: The Enjin Coin could trade at a minimum of $3.12, an average of $5.31, and have a maximum price of $8.33 by 2024 .

2030’s Prediction: The coin is anticipated to surge in 2030, trading between $65.04 and an average of $71.81, with a maximum price of around $75.52.

What is Enjin Coin?

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-hosted digital currency that performs multiple functionalities for the gaming community. The ERC-20 compatible coin enables seamless value exchange via Ethereum wallets.

Its technology is uniquely designed to integrate with Web3 games, acting as a means to exchange value. Therefore, using the Enjin wallet, users can sell, buy, and trade NFTs. Enjin Coin.

It’s worth noting that Enjin Coin was launched in 2009 in Singapore and has grown from a single gaming community to a global blockchain. The blockchain boomed after its ICO, raising $18.9 million in 2017.

Enjin is designed for gamers and game developers, simplifying every blockchain-related complexity. Again, the platform leverages a set of APIs, Software Development Kits (SDKs), and a unique blockchain to develop a fantastic user experience.

As mentioned, Enjin is developed and hosted on Ethereum’s blockchain via a proprietary token standard, ERC-1155. This token standard enables fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to exist on a single smart contract, thus enhancing functionality and efficiency.

Enjin emerges to salvage issues plaguing the Ethereum network, including the high gas fees and interoperability issues.

To recover Ethereum’s high transaction fees, Enjin leverages a unique JumpNet scaling solution, which offers developers the versatility to develop digital solutions on Ethereum’s secure architecture. It also facilitates this in a very cost-effective manner.

Enjin also has an operational marketplace enabling users to trade digital assets. It boasts over a million user downloads of the Wallet app and more than 3,000 projects.

It has been the first company to facilitate various blockchain and online gaming innovations. Enjin was among the few blockchains to test Ethereum’s Raiden Network for scalability. In addition, it was among the first projects to secure a Polkadot Parachain slot, expanding its interoperability.

Additionally, Enjin stated that this year, it plans to deploy its own Enjin Blockchain, which is custom-designed for digital assets and NFTs. Furthermore, the ERC-20-supported ENJ token, its native governance token, is scheduled to migrate to the new mainnet. The pass maintains a 1:1 ratio for the migration.

Besides gaming, the Enjin network offers flexible applications. It is adaptable for diverse industries seeking tokenized crypto assets for several strategies, including acquisition, retention, or monetization.

It is also imperative to note that Enjin seeks to mitigate the issue of fraud, which has been a notable pain point in sending virtual assets. It aims to do this while developing a more seamless and secure digital network.

Enjin Coin Overview

Cryptocurrency Enjin Coin Ticker Symbol ENJ Current Price $0.23 Price Change 24H 1.83% Market Capitalization $228,417,628 Circulating Supply 1,000,000,000 ENJ Trading Volume $7,284,778 All-Time High Price $4.82 All-Time Low Price $0.01865964

Factors Affecting Enjin Coin Price

Considering the factors that affect the volatility of Enjin is crucial for making a practical and insightful price projection. Therefore, below are some interesting factors that could affect Enjin’s coin price:

Adoption and Utilization: One of the main factors affecting the value of Enjin Coin is the rate at which gamers and game developers adopt its marketplace and blockchain tools. This is important because increased adoption often increases demand for ENJ Coin, which can positively affect the token’s price.

Scalability Solutions: Enjin’s implementation of scalability solutions like JumpNet against Ethereum’s high gas fees can make it more attractive to users and developers. Interestingly, lesser gas fees can result in higher transaction volumes, favoring the price and demand of ENJ.

Industry Collaborations and Partnerships: Another factor affecting Enjin’s price is the increased number and quality of collaborations. Strategic collaborations with other gaming firms or blockchains can increase demand for Enjin Con. Therefore, any notable announcement of a significant partnership can result in instant price surges.

Technical Upgrades: Enjin Coin’s set migration from the Ethereum blockchain to its blockchain mainnet can also considerably affect its price. Technological advancements on the project, such as tool upgrades or adding new functionality, make it more attractive and can increase ENJ coin’s price.

Interoperability: By securing a slot in Polkadot’s Parachain, the Enjin network reveals its plan to advance interoperability. This essential advancement can bolster the project’s user base while enhancing its functionality, which can impact the ENJ coin price.

Market Sentiment and Macro-Economic Factors: Broader investor sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, or general economic indicators such as inflation rates, can also greatly influence ENJ’s price.

Regulatory Changes: ENJ is one of Japan’s few gaming cryptocurrency projects to obtain regulatory approval. Any notable upgrade in the regulatory stance toward digital assets in other leading markets could hinder or rally ENJ’s price and market position.

Conclusion

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an innovative blockchain that offers various solutions to gamers and game developers. It mitigates Ethereum’s high gas fees, interoperability, and scalability issues.

The ENJ token is the native governance token for the project that enables gamers and developers to facilitate transactions and exchange value between themselves. ENJ has been continuing a bearish trend since its ATH six years ago. Moreover, many analysts and pundits project the coin to surge in the coming years.

For investors and traders already in ENJ, it’s advisable to devise strategic trade setups, adopt appropriate risk management strategies, and perform a comprehensive technical analysis for informed trading decisions.

