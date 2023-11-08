Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price might witness a positive turnaround, ready for a massive rally in the coming weeks. Following the slight recovery in the general crypto market, altcoins like Ethereum Classic are also rising. With the rising bullish momentum in the market,, ready for a massive rally in the coming weeks.

This analysis will provide insights into Ethereum Classic’s potential price trajectory from 2023 to 2030. Furthermore, we’ll give detailed information on what can affect Ethereum Classic’s price soon.

However, remember that these projections are based on actual market behavior. Let’s explore the potential scenarios for Ethereum Classic’s journey over the next seven years.

Based on the daily chart, the Ethereum Classic token has breached above its bearish trendline . Currently, the token is testing support at $15 and trying to rally its price above the 20 and 50-day MA indicators.

Testing the $15 support: Ethereum Classic’s price recently went down , but it successfully reached the $15 level. If it can retest this level, it might surpass its average price and start going up.

Limited Near-term Growth: Right now, it seems challenging for Ethereum Classic’s price to increase significantly in the short term.

Similar to Ethereum: Ethereum Classic’s price tends to follow Ethereum’s price closely . Sometimes, it even reaches new highest values before Ethereum does.

Good news in 2024: In 2024, important events are happening in the cryptocurrency world that can benefit Ethereum Classic. Ethereum’s planned upgrade and Bitcoin’s Halving event could positively affect Ethereum Classic’s price.

Decentralization Matters: If people start talking more about decentralization in the blockchain world, Ethereum Classic might become more popular because it’s known for being decentralized. This could lead to more interest in Ethereum Classic.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction Summary for 2023 – 2030

Year Maximum Price Average Price Minimum Price 2023 $15.50 $15 $14.72 2024 $100 $48 $15 2025 $387 $210 $120 2030 $860 $690 $520

Ethereum Classic Price History

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency that emerged from a hard fork of the Ethereum network in July 2016. The split resulted from a disagreement within the Ethereum community following the infamous Decentralized Autonomous Organization incident.

The DAO was a smart contract-based investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain but fell victim to a critical vulnerability. This led to a massive Ether (ETH) theft in July 2016, which resulted in a drift in the community.

Some community members advocated a hard fork to reverse the transactions and recover the stolen funds. In contrast, others believed in preserving the immutability of the blockchain, arguing that “code is law.”

Those who adhered to the latter viewpoint continued with the original Ethereum chain, which became Ethereum Classic. Following the split from Ethereum in 2016, the project needed to establish its value.

This was done by listing ETC on two cryptocurrency exchanges on July 20, 2016. CoinMarketCap started recording the price of Ethereum Classic on July 24, 2016.

At that time, one unit of Ethereum Classic traded at $0.7523. This initial price helped set the foundation for ETC’s value in the cryptocurrency market.

Since its beginning, Ethereum Classic’s price has closely followed its counterpart, Ethereum. It reached its all-time high of $176.16 in May 2021.

Before a significant upgrade on Ethereum in September 2022, Ethereum Classic’s price rose from $14.20 to $41.59. However, by the end of 2022, it settled back around $15.

Furthermore, in 2023, the Ethereum Classic’s price has been unstable, bouncing between $15 and $23. Remember, these values can change rapidly due to the unpredictable nature of the crypto market.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic has since developed its ecosystem, community, and development teams. It shares many similarities with Ethereum, including its smart contract capabilities, but operates independently with a separate token, ETC.

Despite facing various challenges and controversies, Ethereum Classic has demonstrated remarkable resilience. This is a testament to the diverse range of ideologies within the blockchain space.

Key Points in Ethereum Classic Price History

The Ethereum Classic is a fork of the Ethereum chain. It split from Ethereum due to a hack in July 2016.

Start Date and Initial Value (July 24, 2016): Ethereum Classic’s price history began on CoinMarketCap on July 24, 2016, with an initial value of $0.7523.

Price Tracking with Ethereum: Since its inception, Ethereum Classic’s price movement has closely mirrored that of Ethereum, its sibling cryptocurrency.

All-Time High and Current Status: Ethereum Classic achieved its highest price of $176.16 on May 06, 2021. As of today, it has decreased by 90.47% from this peak.

The Merge and Price Movement: Leading up to The Merge, a significant upgrade on Ethereum, Ethereum Classic experienced more considerable percentage gains than Ethereum.

Its price surged nearly 193%, rising from $14.20 to $41.59. This surge was because many miners expected to shift their support to Ethereum Classic.

Ethereum Classic shares many similarities with Ethereum, including its smart contract.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Current Price & Stat

It started the year at $15.69 and is currently at $15.21, marking a decrease of over 34%. Also, in the last 30 days, the coin has been down by 2% and around 7% in the past 14 days trading session.

However, in the past hour, there’s a sign of a favorable market as the coin is rising gradually by almost 1%.

Based on its market cap of more than $2 billion, Ethereum Classic is ranked #28 amongst other crypto assets. According to CoinGecko, the trading volume is at $130,977,163, an increase of 97% in the last 24 hours.

Interestingly, despite its bearish momentum, the coin is still massively above its all-time low by 2,372.71%.

Current Market Status

Current Price $15.22 24-Hour Price Change -0.06% 24-Hours Trading Volume $130,977,163 (97.50%) Market Cap $2,175,151,142 Current Ranking #28 Circulating Supply 140 Million tokens All-Time High $167.09 (May 06, 2021) All-Time Low $0.615038 (July 25, 2016)

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2023

Since the start of 2023, the price of Ethereum Classic has ranged between $15 and $23. The price is now lower than at the beginning of the year.

However, toward the end of September, there was a significant shift in its price performance. Importantly, Ethereum Classic has breached the solid bearish trend and is forming a new positive trendline.

A rapid climb above key indicators marked this positive trend, the 50-day and 20-day Moving Averages (MAs). Following this positive move, Ethereum Classic’s price climbed to $16.71.

Subsequently, the price dipped below the Moving Averages and is now testing the $15 support level. This level may serve as a turning point, where the price could stabilize or begin to rise again.

Notably, if the Ethereum Classic token could build up intense energy to stay above this support and maintain the trendline for a few days, we can likely see a bullish move.

Based on this, we anticipate the price of Ethereum Classic to reach a high of $17 or an average of $15.50. However, if Ethereum Classic’s price faces challenges at the MAs, it may fall back to $15 since investors are willing to buy the coin at this price.

Meanwhile, if the support doesn’t hold or the momentum is not strong, it could trigger further downward pressure on the coin. If both the lack of support at $15 and the MAs resistance persist, it could create a bearish market sentiment.

Importantly, this could send the price of Ethereum Classic to a low of $14.72.

Ethereum Classic must overcome significant challenges and obstacles to record substantial price gains. Based on this, we predicted that Ethereum Classic’s price will stay relatively high.

Instead, it could trade within a narrow range from now to the end of 2023. The projected range is between $15.50 (the highest it might go) and $14.72 (the lowest it might reach).

2023 Price Prediction Maximum Price $15.50 Minimum Price $14.72

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2024

Due to the upcoming Bitcoin Halving set to occur in April 2024, there are high expectations of a crypto bull market. The Bitcoin Halving is an event that slashes the rewards miners receive for verifying transactions in half.

Importantly, this event happens approximately every four years.

Based on historical price moves, the price of Bitcoin tends to increase due to this event steadily. Since Bitcoin is the mother of altcoins, its price movements often have a ripple effect on the entire cryptocurrency market.

Recall that in the last bull run, which started around the time of the previous Bitcoin Halving, ETC reached an all-time high of $176.16.

Ethereum Classic needs a well-defined roadmap for its future development, making it challenging to predict (DeFi) ecosystem developments that could impact its future price. Also, the coin stands out from other cryptocurrencies because it has never had a formal roadmap.

This sets Ethereum Classic apart from crypto assets that face scrutiny when they lack a clear plan for their future. Therefore, Ethereum Classic experiences less pressure on its price due to the absence of a roadmap.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic closely watches Ethereum’s price. Ethereum will start testing some significant improvements related to scaling in late 2023, which they call proto-dank sharding. They plan to implement these changes in 2024.

If all goes well, this could increase Ethereum’s price, and Ethereum Classic will likely increase. Ethereum Classic will apply these changes to its system about 3 to 6 months after implementing them on Ethereum.

Considering all this, our prediction for Ethereum Classic’s price in 2024 is optimistic. It could reach as high as $100, with a potential year-end fee of $48. At the start of the year, it might be lower, around $15.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2025

If a strong market trend begins in 2024 due to Bitcoin Halving, it’s likely to continue into 2025. During this time, many coins might reach their highest-ever prices.

In the past, Ethereum Classic has often followed a similar pattern to Ethereum, sometimes even hitting new high prices before Ethereum does.

Considering Ethereum’s growing popularity and role as the second cryptocurrency, it’s expected to hit a new all-time high in the next bull market.

Also, ETH could increase significantly with its rise as a preferred proof-of-stake coin and a limited supply asset in the last year.

Based on our projection of Ethereum’s price increasing by 120%, we anticipate Ethereum Classic could reach a top price of $387 in 2025. The lowest price might be around $120, while the average price could be about $210.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2030

Many things can influence what might happen to Ethereum Classic’s price in 2030. One major factor is whether cryptocurrencies become widely used by then.

Importantly, if more people start using cryptocurrencies, it’s good news for all crypto, including Ethereum Classic. Additionally, Ethereum Classic could benefit from the growing interest in decentralized solutions, leading to high demand that could drive prices higher.

The following sections will show that Ethereum Classic is the original, unchanged version of Ethereum. This means that if trust in centralized systems decreases, Ethereum’s history might make people favor Ethereum Classic instead.

Ethereum Classic usually follows a similar path as Ethereum, adopting similar upgrades a few months later. This makes it easy for apps and services to switch to Ethereum Classic, potentially bringing more users and increasing demand.

However, there’s a concern about how people view proof-of-work blockchains due to their environmental impact. This issue might not improve by 2030. This could lead Ethereum Classic to go in its own direction, separate from Ethereum.

Considering all this, our guess for Ethereum Classic’s price in 2030 is that it might hit new highest prices, going as high as $860. Meanwhile, the lowest might be around $520, and the average price could be about $690.

Potential Highs & Lows of the Ethereum Classic Price

Ethereum Classic wants to be like Ethereum, but it has its own story. Even though it’s a separate coin, it follows the price of Ethereum closely.

We have to think about what’s happening with Ethereum to guess what might happen to Ethereum Classic. Here’s a short overview of our guesses about Ethereum Classic’s price.

Year Potential Low Price Average Price Potential High Price 2023 $14.72 $15 $15.50 2024 $15 $48 $100 2025 $120 $210 $387 2030 $520 $690 $860

Other Analysts Prediction on Ethereum Classic

Different sources have another prediction on Ethereum Classic’s future price:

Firstly, the Cryptopolitan thinks Ethereum Classic might reach $50.94 in 2025 and $317.96 in 2030. Also, by 2032, they predicted the coin to achieve a high of $705.99.

According to Changelly, it could hit a high of $317.93 by the end of 2030, with an average price of $237.65.

Furthermore, Wallet Investor has a less optimistic view, suggesting it might drop much in value to around $0.195 by October 2028.

Meanwhile, Coincodex believes it could reach $33.57 in 2025 and $34.98 in 2030. They also expect $74.29 in 2024 and $100.97 in 2028 due to the Bitcoin Halving.

Traders Union has more moderate predictions, estimating prices of $20.54 in 2025 and $33.14 in 2030.

Remember, these predictions above are based on assessments and forecasts made by various sources. They are speculative and do not guarantee ETC’s future performance.

What is Ethereum Classic and its Uses?

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is an open-source, decentralized, and blockchain-based computing platform and cryptocurrency birthed due to a hard fork from the Ethereum blockchain in 2016.

Origin of Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic originated from the Ethereum blockchain conceived by Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation and launched in 2015.

Ethereum Classic was created after The DAO hack in 2016, which resulted in the loss of millions of dollars worth of Ether. The dispute caused a split in the Ethereum community, with the majority choosing to reverse the hack.

What is Ethereum Classic?

Ethereum Classic is a decentralized platform that uses smart contracts embedded within a distributed ledger. Smart Contracts are self-executing autonomous digital applications, based on the principle of “Code is Law,” which can run on their own as programmed.

Why is Ethereum Classic Used?

The ETC or Ethereum Classic asset facilitates payments for decentralized computations on the Ethereum network. The project aims to develop a global payment network based on smart contracts that can operate with no centralized authority.

Ethereum Classic, like other cryptocurrencies, will aspire to be a digital store of value, meaning you can save and exchange it while maintaining its weight.

What are the goals of Ethereum Classic?

Ethereum Classic aims to provide a platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that can run on a blockchain. Ethereum Classic aims to provide a secure and decentralized platform for developing smart contracts.

It aims to provide a platform for developing decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

How is Ethereum Classic Different from Ethereum?

Ethereum Classic and Ethereum are similar in terms of basic functionalities. Developers can use the open-source code to develop and run their apps.

Ethereum Classic preserves the old code of the Ethereum blockchain as it was until the DAO attack. People often regard it as the “original” Ethereum crypto. Ethereum Classic is an attempt to preserve the originality of Ethereum.

Factors Influencing the Price of Ethereum Classic?

Due to the relationship between Ethereum Classic and Ethereum, ETC’s price is influenced mainly by the cost of Ethereum. This means that when Ethereum makes any significant move, it affects the price of Ethereum Classic.

Similarly, the upcoming Bitcoin Halving could influence the price of the general crypto market. Importantly, this bullish move is estimated to continue until 2028. As a result, altcoins like ETC could record new all-time highs.

Furthermore, public statements about Ethereum Classic could significantly impact the coin’s price. For instance, in 2022, a significant endorsement from Vitalik Buterin led to a 20% increase in Ethereum Classic’s price.

He recommended Ethereum Classic for those who prefer a system called proof-of-work. Buterin states, “If you like proof-of-work, you should use Ethereum Classic.”

Additionally, as the Ethereum Classic community and its uses expand, the coin becomes more valuable and attracts more users. Note that when more people actively use it, it encourages others to join in, increasing the demand for the coin.

This growing activity and interest contribute to potential price movements.

Ethereum Classic has been a victim of a series of attacks. This affected its price significantly, dropping from $7.40 to $5.12 in 2020.

Is Ethereum Classic a Good Token to Buy?

Based on this analysis, Ethereum Classic’s price might remain unchanged. The coin may likely finish this year trading around $15.

However, in 2024, things could get interesting. With the Bitcoin Halving and upgrades on Ethereum, Ethereum Classic could reach $100.

As we head into 2025, during a period of solid growth in the crypto market, it might reach as high as $387. By 2030, Ethereum Classic’s price might surge massively, hitting the $860 level.

Remember, these are just projections, and many things can change. The crypto market can be very unpredictable, so prices could go down instead, leading to potential losses.

Conclusion

Ethereum Classic’s strong connection to the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, brings positive vibes to its future predictions despite initial doubts due to its name.

Sticking to its current proof-of-work consensus mechanism might pose challenges ahead. Yet, if the importance of decentralization grows, Ethereum Classic could stand out as a preferred choice, mainly due to its compatibility with Ethereum.

Keep in mind that the future of any cryptocurrency can be uncertain, so always approach with caution and do thorough research.