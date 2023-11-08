Fetch.ai (FET) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Cryptocurrencies are gradually going mainstream, finding utility in various economic sectors. Fetch (FET) is one of the cryptos that has gained traction due to its innovation.

Its native blockchain, Fetch.ai, is a unique technology that uses AI technology to execute tasks. Fetch finds use cases in decentralized finance, transportation, smart energy grids, travel, etc.

FET is the token that powers the activities in the Fetch.ai ecosystem and is currently trading at $0.2152. FET has a market cap of about $174 million.

Fetch.ai has recorded its fair share of market volatility as a cryptocurrency, dipping into unexpected lows since 2022. This raises questions about the token’s growth potential in the coming years.

Our Fetch.ai (FET) price prediction explores the possibility of FET reclaiming and surpassing the previous highs and reaching new heights between 2023 and 2030. Let’s explore the options.

Fetch.ai (FET) Price History

Project FET was created by Humayun Sheikh, Toby Simpson, and Thomas Hain in 2017. These three people have a lot of experience working with computers that can think and learn, which is what AI and machine learning are all about.

Fetch.ai was built as a special decentralized computer network not controlled by central authorities. Instead, it comprises computer tools that can talk to each other and learn from each other.

According to CoinMarketCap, people started trading FET in 2019. FET first debuted on Binance Launchpad, with $21 million raised by selling these unique tokens at $0.236 each.

FET debuted publicly at $0.352 before declining to an all-time low of $0.0082 in March 2020. Leveraging the increasing interest in AI technology, Fetch.ai has registered remarkable growth, reaching an all-time high of $1.19 in 2021 during the crypto bull market.

However, it was only a short time before FET regressed below $0.05 following the advent of the crypto winter in November 2022. Despite the substantial decline, the token is still over 2427% higher than its all-time low.

FET is currently making a gradual comeback from last year’s decline. The asset is #133 on CoinGecko and has a market cap of over $174 million. As of the time of writing, FET trades at $0.215.

Fetch.ai Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Fetch.ai Price Forecast 2023

The price of FET has increased by 171% in the last year, but it went down a lot after reaching its highest point in February. This remarkable surge was due to the excitement about the spread of ChatGPT and AI technology.

In fact, due to people’s interest in AI, Fetch.ai has done better than most other cryptocurrencies, even when the overall cryptocurrency market is bleak. For example, the price of Bitcoin has only gone up by 37% in the same time.

However, the price of Fetch.ai keeps going up and up in small steps, proving its usefulness to its investors on the blockchain. On price charts, its movements are steady, and pending the year ending, the rest of FET’s bearish lines could fade.

On the other hand, if the market conditions aren’t excellent, Fetch.ai might break below the trend line, meaning FET could retrace to the lowest price of about $0.06 during a market downturn.

However, historical data ignites optimism for FET’s future growth. Based on that, FET’s price prediction for 2023 speculates a minimum of $0.18. The price may go as high as $0.28 while settling at an average price of around $0.23.

Fetch.ai Price Prediction 2024

As we look ahead, there’s an expectation that there will be a significant increase in the cryptocurrency market in 2024. This bodes well for Fetch.ai, often seen as a leading “AI coin.” This reputation is likely to catch the attention of many investors.

Another positive factor is that Fetch.ai’s total value is less than $200 million. Considering its reputation among AI-based cryptocurrencies, it could have much room to grow in value.

Also, it’s available on major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. This means it’s easy for people to buy and trade, making it more popular during a bullish market.

Fetch.ai is also working hard to make its network more prominent and better. They recently organized a hackathon with DeCodeCafe, a great way to bring in more developers and expand the project.

One unique thing about Fetch.ai is its “AI agents,” special AI-powered computer programs that can be automatically created without requiring much coding. This use case could drive FET’s journey to becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

Lastly, a report from Fortune Business Insight says that the blockchain market and AI are growing fast, with an annual growth rate of about 23.6% from 2020 to 2027. This bodes well for Fetch.ai, especially since it’s still slightly lower in price compared to its highest point in 2021.

Considering all of this, our prediction for the price of Fetch.ai is that it might go as low as $0.35, as high as $0.6, and have an average price of about $0.475 by the end of 2024.

Fetch.ai Price Prediction 2025

Looking into 2025, we expect the cryptocurrency market to be in full swing. There would be lots of new investors coming in, hoping to find the next prominent cryptocurrency to invest in.

As AI technology continues to gain popularity, people may see Fetch.ai as one of the top cryptocurrencies to purchase.

What sets Fetch.ai apart is its real-world utility and a growing community of developers. The Fetch.ai network is always getting better and introducing new ideas.

For example, they recently introduced Agentverse v0.11, an upgrade that makes creating and using AI agents easier for users.

This upgrade will make it more user-friendly, with better visuals, support for more complex projects, and other improvements. This continuous innovation could help Fetch.ai maintain a solid long-term value.

Another way it can do this is by making people’s lives simpler. With Fetch.ai, you can automate almost any task you do repeatedly, including finding the cheapest plane tickets or engaging in DeFi activities like arbitrage trading.

Users need to pay with FET before accessing the platform’s services, which creates a strong demand for these tokens. Also, the token’s supply looks promising, with only about 120 million more FET tokens expected by 2026.

This is a relatively small number, considering over 800 million FET tokens are already circulating.

Considering all of this, our prediction for Fetch.ai’s price is that it might go as low as $0.5. The price could be as high as $0.85, with an average price of about $0.675 by the end of 2025.

Fetch.ai Price Prediction 2030

Making long-term price predictions, especially for projects like Fetch.ai based on new and emerging technology, can be challenging. However, the project’s potential for a wide range of uses in the future makes it an interesting one to watch.

Along with its solid tokenomics and positive track record since its launch in 2019, there’s reason to be optimistic about its future.

It’s important to remember that projects like this are speculative, and the AI sector is getting more competitive as it becomes more popular. The key to its success will ultimately depend on attracting users.

If it does, its strong tokenomics suggest that it could be successful for a long time. It is also essential to be aware that its price could decrease if it doesn’t gain widespread adoption.

In summary, the prediction for Fetch.ai’s price remains optimistic. It might go as low as $0.7 or as high as $1.1, with an average price of about $0.9.

Possible Lows and Highs of Fetch.ai

Considering its strong use case and tokenomics, Fetch.ai is one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for in 2024.

Remember, here are the expected lowest and highest price ranges for FET.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.18 $0.28 2024 $0.335 $0.6 2025 $0.5 $0.85 2030 $0.7 $1.1

Other Analyst’s Prediction of Fetch.AI

Compiling analysts’ predictions will help investors stay in line with the price action of FET soon. Several sources have provided various price forecasts for Fetch.ai (FET) in the coming years. According to AMBCrypto, FET could reach an average price of $0.35 in 2023 and $0.17 in 2024.

Bitnation’s forecast estimates an average 2023 price of $0.329152 and an average 2024 price of $0.548587. Similarly, Changelly predicts an average price of $0.35 in 2023 and $0.17 in 2024.

Priceprediction.net suggests an average 2023 price of $0.23 and a 2024 price of $0.34.

On the other hand, CryptoNewsZ’s forecast is more bullish, anticipating lows of $0.24 and highs of $0.59 in 2023. Within 2024, the price range will be between $0.46 and $0.67.

What is Fetch.ai, and What is it Used for?

Fetch.ai is a blockchain network created with the Cosmos software development kit (SDK). The primary goal of this project is to decentralize and automate routine online transactions.

The goal is achieved by allowing users to construct intelligent AI-driven bots called AI agents.

These agents can perform various tasks, such as booking flights automatically. There is also the identification of price differences between cryptocurrency exchanges.

What’s unique is that anyone can build their own AI Agent, and there’s a user-friendly builder portal called Agentverse. The portal offers a no-code managed service, making it easy to start.

However, Fetch.ai continues beyond simple transactions. It also enables traditional businesses to integrate AI and facilitates collaboration. Hence, AI Agents must work together to explore new applications and models.

The network’s native token, FET, empowers users to access AI Agents, and users must stake FET to create AI Agents. This staking requirement is in place to prevent malicious or spam agents from flooding the system.

FET holders can also participate as validators or delegators, allowing them to earn passive rewards within the network.

Fetch.ai Overview

Cryptocurrency Fetch.ai Ticker symbol FET Rank 133 Price $0.215 Price Change 24H 1.2% Market Cap $224,956,865 Circulating Supply 1,043,462,805 Trading Volume 24H $23,684,720 All-Time High $1.17 All Time Low $0.0081

Factors that Influence the Price Action of Fetch.ai (FET)

Fetch.ai has an appealing use case at the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI innovation. While this excites the Fetch.ai community, it can also lead to substantial price swings.

One of the critical drivers of Fetch.ai’s price is speculation. As AI continues to generate hype and attention, Fetch.ai is especially sensitive to developments in the AI industry.

However, impending regulatory measures in the AI field could negatively impact Fetch.ai’s price.

Tokenomics is another critical factor. Fetch.ai performs well in this aspect, with the token’s vast utility and a reasonable token vesting schedule. Thus, any surge in demand, whether due to speculative trading or actual utility, could significantly influence its price.

Lastly, broader conditions in the cryptocurrency market will play a role in determining the price of FET. In general, most alternative cryptocurrencies follow the direction set by Bitcoin but with more pronounced fluctuations in both directions.

As a result, following Bitcoin’s halving in 2024, Fetch.ai’s price may increase alongside Bitcoin.

Is FET a Good buy?

Although it’s important to acknowledge the risks, the price forecast of Fetch.ai indicates that the project is well-positioned for growth. The growth can come in the short or long term, but the specific timeframe remains uncertain.

First, Its unique position at the convergence of the cryptocurrency and AI sectors is a propelling factor, benefiting from the enthusiasm and attention in both domains.

Additionally, by implementing AI on the blockchain, Fetch.ai addresses the centralization challenges associated with AI. If this idea gains significant traction, it could open the door to substantial upward potential for FET.

How to Buy

Investors are eager to buy promising tokens like Fetch.ai before the start of the bull run. You can buy FETon platforms like eToro.

To make such purchases, users can follow through on these processes:

following the registration process. Then, you’ll need to provide some personal information and complete the necessary verification steps. Sign Up: First, you must create an eToro account. You can do this by visiting the eToro website and. Then, you’ll need to provide some personal information and complete the necessary verification steps. Deposit Funds: After setting up your account, you must deposit funds into your eToro account. You can use various payment methods like bank transfer, credit card, or other options. Make sure to fund your account with the amount you intend to invest in FET. Search for FET: Using eToro’s search feature to find Fetch.ai (FET) after funding your account. eToro offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, so type “Fetch.ai or use its token symbol (FET)” in the search bar. Place an Order: After finding FET, you can place your order. You can specify the amount of FET you want to buy. This specification depends on whether you wish to place a market order (at the current market price) or a limit order (at a specific price). Review your order; if everything looks good, confirm your purchase.

Conclusion

Fetch.ai is a promising project combining blockchain and artificial intelligence technology. But it’s important to remember that, like all cryptocurrencies, it comes with risks. Its vast utility presents a high potential for price appreciation.

With this in mind, our Fetch.ai price forecast suggests the possibility of reaching highs of $1.1 by the end of 2030. Considering its price of $0.215 and the upcoming bull run, potential investors may need to take advantage of it now.

However, conducting thorough research and considering your investment strategy carefully is essential, as the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility and risks.

