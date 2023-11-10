Filecoin (FIL) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Filecoin Price Prediction Summary

Filecoin price forecasts for 2023 – 2030 suggest that with brief pullbacks, FIL will maintain steady growth .

Expert predicts that FIL will record a possible high and low at $12.34 and $4.50 in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving event.

Some crypto experts predicted the asset could rally to the $85.09 price level as its yearly high in 2030.

Multiple factors, including the upcoming Bitcoin halving, may impact Filecoin’s price in the future.

Filecoin Price History

Filecoin started trading on crypto exchanges in 2017 for $11.48. According to data from TradingView, the crypto asset recorded downward movements between 2018 and 2019.

However, the coin rebounded in 2020 following the hike in interest during the COVID-19 era. It surged tremendously in 2021, reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $236.84 on April 1, 2021.

However, the crypto asset slumped in market value and demonstrated a negative trajectory throughout 2022. Following the persistent bearish momentum, Filecoin recorded an all-time low of $2.64 on December 16, 2022.

But the tides turned at the start of 2023, with FIL rising bullishly to a year high of $ 9,500, according to data from TradingView. Nonetheless, the market value slumped again, and FIL demonstrated a downward trend line.

As of October 16, 2023, at 10:09 AM EST, Filecoin’s value is $3.26, with a slight gain of 2% in the last 24 hours. Historical data from CoinGecko shows the present price marks an approximately 3% drop from its value in the past month.

FIL is bearish as it moves below the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Moreover, also pointed out the bearish state of the crypto asset.

However, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) with faded red histogram bars suggests a possible price upturn. It shows the bears are losing momentum, leading to a gradual drop in sell pressure in the Filecoin market.

Filecoin (FIL) Price Prediction for 2023 – 2030

Filecoin Price Forecast for 2023

The Filecoin price forecast 2023 depends on a catalyst many crypto investors expect to trigger a bull run in 2023. This catalyst is the approval of Bitcoin spot ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Speculations are that an SEC-approved Bitcoin ETF will boost the market value of Bitcoin, which will stir up increased institutional investor interest in other cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, earlier on October 16, rumors circulated that the SEC had approved BlackRock’s application for Bitcoin ETF, causing a 10% gain in Bitcoin price. This boost has robbed off on the broader crypto market, evident in Filecoin’s price uptick today.

However, BlackRock debunked the rumor, but crypto enthusiasts remain hopeful that a spot BTC ETF approval will emerge before the end of 2023. If this expectation materializes, Filecoin’s price will exceed $4 by the end of 2023.

Filecoin Price Prediction for 2024

An optimistic price forecast for crypto assets in 2024 is feasible, considering the Bitcoin halving event in April 2024. Historical data shows that the global crypto market saw a significant uptick in the days following the Bitcoin halving event.

With this expectation, we expect Filecoin also to gain enormously, recording a potential high at the $12.34 price level and a low at $4.50.

FIL’s Price Forecast for 2025

Filecoin’s market performance in 2025 depends on the outcome in 2024. If the expectations for 2024 unfold as predicted, the excitement in the crypto market could continue in 2025.

Another critical factor to consider is whether the Filecoin network has a collaboration deal with other blockchain networks. As of March 2023, Filecoin completed its master plan, enabling it to have an improved intelligent contract ability.

This could attract potential partnerships to the Filecoin network. Based on these parameters, FIL will have an average price of $9.34, a yearly low of $5.76, and a high of $13 in 2025.

Filecoin Price Prediction for 2030

Filecoin’s price could increase in 2030 if the network continues with internal innovations and developments. Enhancing Filecoin’s existing projects and launching new projects within its (DeFi) ecosystem could increase FIL’s adoption.

Moreover, the global crypto market frenzy that could follow Bitcoin’s halving in 2028 might also impact FIL’s price in 2030. Considering these possible scenarios, Filecoin will record a price range of $22 to $35.78, with an average of $27.89.

Filecoin’s Possible Lows and Highs

It is important to note that the crypto market is not straightforward, as it must record fluctuations at some points.

The table below gives possible averages, lows, and highs for the asset from 2024 to 2030 to help investors make informed investment decisions.

Year Possible Low Possible Highs Possible Average 2024 $4.50 $12.34 $8 2025 $5.76 $13 $9.34 2026 $6 $16 $10 2027 $10 $22 $16 2028 $18 $30 $24 2029 $20 $28 $24 2030 $22 $35.78 $27.89

Other Experts Predict Filecoin’s Price

A group of crypto analysts at CryptoNewsZ forecasted that in 2023, FIL could record a minimum of $2.94 and a maximum of $7.01. By 2024, they also predicted that the crypto asset might have its yearly low and high at $5.70 and $8.20, respectively.

The group demonstrated optimism in its predictions each year for the crypto asset. For 2025, the analyst predicted that FIL could have $7.19 and $10.35 as its lowest and highest prices, respectively.

Some experts at Coinstages also shared the same faith in Filecoin’s progressive growth each year. They predicted that in 2023, FIL might have an average price of $5.74, with a yearly high and low of $7.93 and $3.07, respectively.

According to Coinstages, Filecoin will record a minimum price of $8.38, a maximum fee of $12.86, and an average price of $10.22 in 2024. For 2027, Coinstages forecasted that Filecoin might have its high and low at $48.24 and $33.40, respectively, with an average of $41.40.

Further, Price Prediction.net believes in Filecoin’s potential to surge. It predicted that the asset might record a yearly low at $7.16 and a high at $8.43, with an average price of $7.41 by 2024.

Price prediction expects Filecoin to have a minimum price of $10.29, an average of $10.66, and a maximum of $12.43 by 2025. It predicted that FIL could surge to a high of $85.09, an average market price of $71.75, and a low of $69.28 in 2030.

What is Filecoin?

Filecoin is a blockchain-based file storage network. Its mainnet of Filecoin was launched in October 2020 after three years of development in 2017. The project aims to make the Internet faster, safer, and more decentralized using two consensus mechanisms: Proof of Replication and Proof-of-Spacetime.

The Proof-of-Replication mechanism is the evidence that a miner holds a particular piece of data. On the other hand, the Proof of Spacetime mechanism helps to confirm that the miner still holds the same data.

It allows people to store files on the network for a fee paid for with the platform’s token.

Filecoin (FIL) is the network’s utility token, and mining FIL requires a computer with ample hard drive space and a robust internet connection.

Storage miners at the Filecoin network join the network to help store files and make earnings out of them. Filecoin users can choose between different miners based on what kind of storage specification they need.

Filecoin Staking

Notably, Filecoin uses the IPFS protocol to store and share data. Using FIL tokens on the network requires staking to secure its ecosystem. In addition, the staking scheme rewards investors who stake the tokens, and there is no limit to what one can bet.

Staking rewards depends on how much storage space the stakes offer the network; the more, the better. Another exciting aspect of the network’s staking activity is ensuring it does not incur losses from disobedient miners.

With the staking structure, Filecoin can easily deduct funds from miners’ stakes to compensate for a breached contract. This strategy will keep participants committed to their contract and ensure transaction safety.

Since Filecoin is open-source, decentralized governance means the community makes all decisions. The platform allows developers to build cloud file storage services like Dropbox or iCloud.

With this, everyone can join the Filecoin network to store their data or earn money by providing storage space for others.

Filecoin Overview

Cryptocurrency Filecoin Ticker Symbol FIL Rank by Market Cap No. 31 Level by 24-hour trading volume No. 58 Price $3.26 Price change in 24 hours 2% Market Cap $1 Billion Trading Volume in 24 hours $78 Million Circulating Supply 458,493,052 FILE Total Supply 1,961,285,703 FILE All-time High $236.84 All-time Low $2.64

Some Factors That Can Affect Filecoin’s Market Value

Many factors can influence the market value of FIL in the future. Below are some of these factors.

Token adoption and network innovations: The Filecoin native token, FIL, is used on the platform as a means of payment. So, if the network enhances its services to attract more investors and users, the demand for FIL will increase. This will also cause its market value to surge.

Market sentiment: This is one of the vital factors that causes crypto prices to rally or dump. It is a dependent factor triggered by news, crypto adoption, network partnerships, etc. The value will surge when it is positive in a cryptocurrency market; the reverse is true when it is negative.

Global crypto market cap: This is one of the technical metrics investors consider before making a trading decision. When the value is positive, it could encourage investors to buy a crypto asset, but the opposite effect sets in when it is negative.

Partnership Deals: partnerships from other blockchain projects or trading organizations mean that the project is helpful in an industry. It draws attention and gets more visibility, making it stand the chance for an increase in its market value.

Furthermore, other factors include crypto regulations, the SEC’s legal actions, laws of supply and demand, new project launches within a network, etc.

Conclusion

As the cryptocurrency market expands, we can look forward to more precise and reliable forecasts for Filecoin’s price for future years.

Its past price performances technically show it can reach or exceed its all-time high price of $236.84 in the coming years. Moreover, some crypto experts have given optimistic price forecasts for the asset’s market value.

However, while the future of Filecoin looks promising, numerous factors can still affect its price. Keep in mind that the cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and unpredictable. Therefore, investors must consider risk management techniques while making investment decisions.

