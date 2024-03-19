How to Buy 5th Scape (5SCAPE) in 2024 – Full Guide

5SCAPE Crypto Project Key Features

Before going into details, here are the key features of 5SCAPE:

Launch and Platform – 5SCAPE uses the Ethereum blockchain

– 5SCAPE uses the Ethereum blockchain Tokenomics – funding goal of $15 million and a fair distribution of tokens that incentivizes staking

– funding goal of $15 million and a fair distribution of tokens that incentivizes staking Presale – 80% of the total token supply, with 12 rounds, from $0.00187 to $0.0087 (+366%)

– 80% of the total token supply, with 12 rounds, from $0.00187 to $0.0087 (+366%) Staking – rewards for presale tokens will launch eight months after the four-week lock

– rewards for presale tokens will launch eight months after the four-week lock Key Features – VR games, monetization (subscription models), game development, and staking

– VR games, monetization (subscription models), game development, and staking Long-term Vision – Transform urban living through sustainability, connectivity, and quality of life

– Transform urban living through sustainability, connectivity, and quality of life Roadmap – four phases (Q1 – Q4 2024), with the token listing in Q3 and private funding in Q4

5th Scape is the first crypto project of its kind that combines blockchain and VR/AR technologies to create a hyper-realistic and decentralized gaming experience.

How to Buy 5th Scape (5SCAPE) – Step-by-Step Instructions

In terms of where to buy 5th Scape, the official 5th Scape website is the only method available. All other sites claiming to sell 5SCAPE are scams.

You’ll need two things to buy 5SCAPE – a crypto wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask installed on your browser and funds (ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT, or a credit card).

Let’s go through the steps below:

1. Install the wallet on your browser

We’ll use MetaMask for this guide. Go to the MetaMask website and select ‘Download for’. The extension works for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Edge, and Opera.

You should receive a notification to install the MetaMask addon on your browser. Select ‘Continue to installation’ or the equivalent option on other browsers.

After Metamask finishes installing, select ‘Add’ when asked to give MetaMask permissions.

2. Open MetaMask

Go to your Extensions tab and select MetaMask from the list.

3. Create a new MetaMask wallet

Check the MetaMask Terms of Use and select ‘Create a New Wallet’.

4. Create a password

Create a new password for your MetaMask wallet and select ‘Create a new wallet’.

We recommend a strong password that uses letters, numbers, and special characters to secure your MetaMask account. Do not reuse an existing password for your crypto wallet.

5. Secure your wallet with a recovery phrase

This step is optional but highly recommended. Select ‘Secure my wallet’ to create a secret 12-word recovery phrase you can use to recover your wallet if you forget your password.

Your recovery phrase should remain secret at all times. Do not share it with anyone, no matter what. Anyone who has it can access and steal your crypto.

6. Copy your secret recovery phrase and keep it safe

You will receive a set of 12 words. This is your recovery phrase. Copy it somewhere and keep it safe from prying eyes.

7. Buy 5th Scape

Go to the 5th Scape official website, select a payment method, enter how much you want to spend, and select ‘Connect Wallet’. You need Ethereum, Binance Coin, MATIC, or USDT stored in the MetaMask wallet to buy $5SCAPE. Or the equivalent fiat on your credit card.

Remember, you must cover the gas fees for the transaction. This means having slightly more crypto in your MetaMask wallet than you want in terms of your $5SCAPE end goal.

Select MetaMask from the wallet list.

Click ‘Next’ and ‘Connect’ when asked to connect MetaMask to 5th Scape.

Select ‘Buy Now’ to confirm the transaction and get $5SCAPE.

You will not receive the $5SCAPE coins in your metamask wallet. Instead, the coins will go to the 5SCAPE wallet on the website.

When the presale ends, you can withdraw the tokens to your wallet, but until then, the $5SCAPE tokens are locked.

Hopefully, this answers your question of ‘where can I buy the 5SCAPE coin?’ successfully.

What Is 5th Scape (5SCAPE)?

5th SCAPE is an AR and VR crypto project that recently began its presale and costs $0.00187/token.

The project is currently in its second presale stage, with 10 more to come.

5th Scape is among the most popular gaming crypto projects of 2024 and the first VR/AR blockchain project of its kind. The project has already raised over $1.5 million as the third presale stage is halfway over.

The team claims that 5th Scape will redefine the virtual reality landscape through immersive VR experiences and also pioneer new technologies. They aim to foster collaboration, exploration, and creativity while making VR more accessible.

Let’s explore 5th Scape in more detail.

What Makes It Interesting?

5th Scape’s core aspect is its integration with Virtual and Artificial Reality to create hyper-realistic game worlds. The ecosystem will include various features like games, movies, game developing marketplace, and token staking.

5th Scape Whitepaper By seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art hardware and captivating content, we envision FifthScape as the go-to destination for immersive digital experiences.

The interesting thing is the $5SCAPE token acts as the universal currency of the entire ecosystem, including in-game transactions and buying hardware products (like headsets and chairs). This means the token’s utility is tied into all the games and hardware associated with the product.

Speaking of interesting crypto coins, you may want to read our guide on the best altcoins on the market. Maybe you find one that piques your interest.

Project Functionality

5th Scape will have four main areas of utility:

VR Games

Think of MMA, soccer, cricket, racing, and strategy games. The platform also boasts about ‘stunning visual realism,’ ‘ precise motion tracking’, and ‘comfortable ergonomics,’ referring to their gaming chairs and VR headsets.

None of these games are playable now, though. Every project phase starting from Phase 2 will announce the release of a game per quarter (Q2 – Q4 2024).

VR Headset

According to their roadmap, 5th Scape will manufacture a proprietary VR headset that integrates seamlessly with the VR games on the platform.

It will provide ‘advanced tracking technology,’ ‘ergonomic design,’ and ‘cutting-edge visuals,’ with gamers and content creators as the main target audience.

It’s unclear when the VR headset will become available to the public, though it should come with the release of the first VR game (Cage Conquest) in Q2 2024.

Gaming Chairs

Alongside the VR headset, 5th Scape will release ergonomic gaming chairs specifically tailored for extended VR sessions. The whitepaper also claims the chairs provide comfort, support, and style, with no corners cut regarding the user’s physical well-being.

Similar to the VR headset, the gaming chairs are not available yet. We think both products will launch in the next quarter or when the company raises enough funds.

Developer Center

This will be the nerve center of 5th Scape, a ‘hub for innovation and collaboration,’ according to the whitepaper. Through it, game creators will have the tools and resources necessary to build entirely new VR games for the community to enjoy.

And there’s monetization included, like in-app purchases, DLC, virtual goods, and brand sponsorships that may amount to an ongoing revenue stream for developers.

For other crypto projects with good utility and functionalities, read our guide on the best crypto to explode.

Tokenomics

5th Scape’s tokenomics seem sustainable long-term, and here’s why:

80% of the total token supply will be available for purchase during the 12 presale rounds.

of the total token supply will be during the 12 presale rounds. 10% will go toward the Treasury & Development segment , dedicated to expanding 5th Scape.

will go toward the , dedicated to expanding 5th Scape. 10% will become the liquidity funds to ensure long-term sustainability.

will become the to ensure long-term sustainability. 4,824,545 tokens go toward airdrops (from the treasury funds).

The total funding goal of 5th Scape is $15 million, and this will happen during the 12 presale rounds, as detailed below. You can also read more about this on the project’s whitepaper.

Currently, $5SCAPE is at the second presale stage, with over 1.5 million raised. One token costs $0.00215, and the next price increase ($0.00248) will be at $2.5 million raised.

$5SCAPE will benefit both gamers and developers, acting as a universal currency for every product and service on the 5SCAPE platform.

5th Scape isn’t the only crypto project with promising tokenomics, though. Read our guide on the best crypto to buy now for interesting crypto presales.

Roadmap

5th Scape’s roadmap shows a healthy progression from presale to a steady release of promised features, token and DEX listing, and private funding.

At this point, all we can say is the roadmap looks promising, but the project’s growth relies on many key metrics like community support, tokenomics sustainability, and the team’s involvement in the project.

Our guide on the best ICO crypto tokens to watch for contains more projects with a solid-looking roadmap, so you might want to check it out.

Community

The project has a healthy social media presence on X and a loyal fanbase on Telegram, where the developers post about the latest updates.

Many social media influencers are interested in collaborating with 5th Scape to promote their project at this stage. Over half of the comments on their X posts are related to collaborations, in fact.

But people are also starting to notice the project organically and becoming interested in its potential.

The project’s Telegram channel has over 16,000 members, and its Discord channel shows 5,520 members.

Overall, this level of social standing is good to see, especially since the project is barely in its second presale stage.

Why Buy 5th Scape (5SCAPE)?

5th Scape is an interesting project; no one can deny that. But is it investment-worthy, or will it perish amidst the hundred dozen other freshly launched crypto projects?

We researched all we could find about the project – tokenomics, road map, team history, audits, Terms of Service, and social media presence.

Here’s a summary of the things we liked about 5th Scape:

Audited by Coinsult

Audited by Coinsult Awarded a KYC certificate by SolidProof

Awarded a KYC certificate by SolidProof Clear and transparent Terms of Service (including risks involved)

Clear and transparent Terms of Service (including risks involved) Good project utility through VR products/services (like game development)

Good project utility through VR products/services (like game development) Promising staking opportunities in a dynamic staking pool

Promising staking opportunities in a dynamic staking pool Extensive monetization opportunities for gamers and developers

Extensive monetization opportunities for gamers and developers Healthy community support on X, Telegram, and Discord

Healthy community support on X, Telegram, and Discord Centered on the multi-billion-dollar VR industry that extends in other sectors like gaming, healthcare, and education

While we can’t make guarantees, 5th Scape looks promising. The project is still in its infancy, and it should grow considerably in the future if everything falls into place.

As always, DYOR (Do Your Own Research) before investing in a crypto project, especially if it’s new. With so many tokens appearing left and right, scams are a common occurrence.

You should check our guide on the best crypto presales to invest in for a reliable source of information about presales.

7 Things to Look For to Avoid Crypto Scams

The crypto industry is arguably one of the most profitable industries in the world. Forbes puts the global cryptocurrency market at $2.72 trillion.

While this looks fine on paper, it also hints at a darker truth – scam speculation abounds.

Here are the seven things you should investigate in a crypto project (including 5th Scape) to avoid getting scammed:

Project background, team, and whitepaper – the more transparency about them, the better.

– the more transparency about them, the better. Security audits and KYC certificates – serious projects will have these.

– serious projects will have these. Community engagement – ideally, the project attracts real people (not bots) organically

– ideally, the project attracts real people (not bots) organically Exaggerated claims or promises of guaranteed returns – FOMO is a common denominator in most crypto scams.

– FOMO is a common denominator in most crypto scams. Market manipulation through pump-and-dumps – sudden price spikes and crashes are a big red flag.

– sudden price spikes and crashes are a big red flag. Tokenomics – token distribution, supply, and economic model. Transparency and long-term sustainability are a must.

– token distribution, supply, and economic model. Transparency and long-term sustainability are a must. Fake project sites – always ensure you’re on the official project site (https://5thscape.com/)

It’s of critical importance to DYOR with a healthy dose of skepticism, as crypto is extremely profitable to good and bad people alike.

We recommend reading our cryptocurrency statistics guide for a reliable overview of the current cryptocurrency market.

Buy 5Scape Verdict – Is It a GG?

In terms of how to buy 5th Scape crypto, the process is easy:

Create a crypto wallet like Metamask or Trustwallet Add ETH, BNB, MATIC, or USDT to it. Ignore this if you plan on paying with a credit card. Go to the 5th Scape official website. Connect your wallet. Buy $5SCAPE.

The $5SCAPE tokens will be in your 5th Scape wallet on the platform until the presale ends. At that time, you will be able to withdraw the tokens to an external wallet.

5th Scape is one of the most promising crypto projects of 2024, mainly due to its strong connection with the VR industry. The gamer/developer reward programs also incentivize a constant utility loop that should help the project achieve long-term growth.

As always, remember to stay safe when engaging with presale communities or investing in novel crypto projects. DYOR indiscriminately and expect scams at every turn.

FAQs