How to Buy 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) in 2024 – Full Guide

99Bitcoins Crypto Project Key Features

Before going into further details, here’s a succinct analysis of the project’s core features:

Launch and Platform – $99BTC is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

– $99BTC is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tokenomics – 99 billion fixed supply, airdrop functionality, sustainable liquidity.

– 99 billion fixed supply, airdrop functionality, sustainable liquidity. Presale – 13.86 billion tokens (14% of total), over $100k raised in 24h, with one $99BTC valued at $0.001.

– 13.86 billion tokens (14% of total), over $100k raised in 24h, with one $99BTC valued at $0.001. Staking – 22.77 billion tokens (23% of total), dynamic rewards rate (currently 67,259% APY), over 16M tokens staked so far.

– 22.77 billion tokens (23% of total), dynamic rewards rate (currently 67,259% APY), over 16M tokens staked so far. Key Features – Learn-to-Earn concept, comprehensive crypto learning resource, building dApps on the Bitcoin blockchain bridging to BRC-20 on the Bitcoin blockchain.

– Learn-to-Earn concept, comprehensive crypto learning resource, building dApps on the Bitcoin blockchain bridging to BRC-20 on the Bitcoin blockchain. Long-Term Vision – to introduce dApps on the Bitcoin blockchain and revolutionize crypto rewards with the Learn-to-Earn model.

– to introduce dApps on the Bitcoin blockchain and revolutionize crypto rewards with the Learn-to-Earn model. Roadmap – four phases, from presales and staking to BRC-20 bridging and beyond.

How to Buy 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Step-by-Step Instructions

If you’re asking, ‘Where can I buy the 99Bitcoins coin?’, let us explain – you can pay with ETH, USDT, or fiat. To pay with crypto, you’ll need a crypto wallet like MetaMask.

We’ll use MetaMask for this guide, so follow the steps below:

1. Download and Install MetaMask

Go to the MetaMask website and click ‘Download for.’ The wallet is compatible with Firefox, Brave, Chrome, Opera, and Edge.

A pop-up window will appear in the top-right corner, asking you to confirm the installation of the MetaMask extension. Click ‘Continue to Installation.’

Confirm by clicking ‘Add.’

2. Open MetaMask

Open the Extensions tab in your browser (top-right corner) and select MetaMask in the list.

3. Agree to the MetaMask Terms of Use

To create a MetaMask wallet, agree to the Terms of Use by checking the box. Then, select ‘Create a new wallet.’

4. Create a Password for the Wallet

Enter a strong password for your MetaMask wallet, confirm it, check the box warning about losing your password, and select ‘Create a new wallet.’

5. Secure Your MetaMask Wallet

This is the most important step – securing the wallet with a secret recovery phrase. Select ‘Secure my wallet.’

Your secret recovery phrase will appear – 12 words that form your seed phrase. Use this to recover your wallet from any device.

Copy it somewhere safe, don’t lose it, and don’t let someone else access it.

6. Buy $99BTC

Visit the 99Bitcoins official presale website, enter the amount of $99BTC you want to buy, and click ‘Connect Wallet’. Select ‘MetaMask’ from the list.

Connect to your MetaMask wallet (using your password) and confirm the transaction. You will need to cover the gas fees, so ensure you have more crypto in your wallet than necessary.

Now that you know how to buy $99BTC, let’s explore the project in more detail.

What Is 99Bitcoins ($99BTC)?

99Bitcoins is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum that plans to bridge into a BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The project pioneers the Learn-to-Earn concept (L2E), offering holders rewards for learning about crypto. To improve the learning experience, quizzes, tutorials, and interactive learning modules will be included. Aside from L2E, 99Bitcoins also enables staking for long-term passive income.

$99BTC is currently valued at $0.001, with over $120,000 raised in less than a day since the presale launched. It’s still in the first presale stage, with five days left.

Let’s explore the project below!

What Makes It Interesting

99Bitcoins introduces two core features – BRC-20 bridging to the Bitcoin blockchain and the Learn-to-Earn concept. Here’s what this means for investors:

Enhanced security on the Bitcoin blockchain due to the proof of work consensus

Enhanced security on the Bitcoin blockchain due to the proof of work consensus Improved immutability and permanence of token transactions

Improved immutability and permanence of token transactions Access to a new token economy that might include NFTs, collectibles, and other emerging markets

Access to a new token economy that might include NFTs, collectibles, and other emerging markets Increased token rarity and value after the bridging process

Increased token rarity and value after the bridging process Cultural and communal aspects to token ownership

Cultural and communal aspects to token ownership L2E rewards for engaging with the educational crypto resources

L2E rewards for engaging with the educational crypto resources Community contributions that earn you tokens (like content creation and peer support in forums)

We recommend reading the project’s whitepaper to get a better idea of where $99BTC is coming from.

Another interesting aspect is the $99k airdrop organized by 99Bitcoins to promote the project and build a tight-knit community. The more entries you have, the higher the chance you’re one of the 99 lucky winners at the end of the airdrop.

99Bitcoin’s Learn-to-Earn principle relies on the platform’s impressive 79 hours of trading courses and other resources (like modules and quizzes).

Many claim $99BTC might pave the way for a blockchain revolution, but that remains to be seen. The project still has to finish its presale first.

Project Functionality

Learn-to-Earn and staking are the core utilities of 99Bitcoins.

As they engage with the platform’s educational resources, users earn tokens they can stake or trade. This form of passive income is the foundation of 99Bitcoins, following the success of the Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn models.

Once it bridges to BRC-20, $99BTC will let users build dApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, providing further long-term utility. The BRC-20 protocol already has two successful projects in Ordi and Stats, which paves the way for 99Bitcoins.

The $99BTC token is both an access and rewards token, meaning users will benefit both from the knowledge gained on 99Bitcoins and from $99BTC token rewards.​ 99Bitcoins Website

Plus, staking is already implemented, with over 23 million $99BTC staked already. The current rewards rate is 47,641% APY, with 4,143 tokens rewarded per ETH block mined.

All this creates solid functionality that should ensure long-term viability with enough community support and investor interest.

Tokenomics

99Bitcoins’ tokenomics focus on long-term sustainability and offering passive income opportunities to its users.

The total supply of 99 billion tokens is allocated across six sectors, with most funds directed toward project development and marketing.

The 7.9 billion funds dedicated to liquidity will also ensure a seamless trading experience when the token launches on CEXs in Q4.

Adding up the staking and community rewards allocation, we end up with 30.69 billion tokens focused on offering passive income opportunities to users.

Upon listing, the project will have a low market cap, making it a good moment to invest if you think the project matches your portfolio.

Roadmap

99Bitcoins aims to become the premier knowledge hub and rewards ecosystem for every crypto investor.​ 99Bitcoins Website

The project’s roadmap showcases four phases, from the presale launch in Q2 to the CEX listings in Q4. The platform will fully release and complete its BRC-20 bridging beyond 2024.

Currently, we’re in the first presale stage, with over $125k raised and 23M tokens staked. $99BTC’s current value is $0.001, and the Bitcoin airdrop rewards are perfectly timed with the upcoming Bitcoin halving on April 19.

This should bring investor interest to the project, helping achieve its presale goals and spread the word to more people.

Many speculate that $99BTC will go viral once Bitcoin reaches an ATH following the halving event, but that remains to be seen.

Community

99Bitcoin’s secret weapon is its loyal community.

The crypto educational platform is a long-established and trusted community. They have over 700,000 YouTube subscribers and over 2M+ registered users on its crypto courses.

The company’s Trustpilot score is 4.6, with most users praising the quality of its educational content. Knowing it comes from a trusted source gives the crypto project a trustworthy reputation.

Their X channel (formerly Twitter) has over 16,000 followers, though not a lot of organic interest so far. The project is only a day old, and we may see a surge in investor interest soon.

The Bitcoin community is still very much alive on social media, and they may begin supporting the project once it becomes more popular. The upcoming halving in eight days could further push interest in the project.

As one of the new cryptocurrencies to watch for in 2024, $99BTC might be a good project to research if you’re interested in the Bitcoin blockchain.

Why Buy 99Bitcoins ($99BTC)?

99Bitcoins is a data-based project aiming to educate the crypto community and reward learning through passive income. It’s also among the best presale crypto we’ve reviewed this year.

Let’s go over the key reasons you might want to invest in $99BTC:

Learn-to-Earn System – engage with crypto learning resources and earn BTC passively. Bonuses are also available for community involvement.

– engage with crypto learning resources and earn BTC passively. Bonuses are also available for community involvement. BRC-20 Bridging – after bridging to the Bitcoin blockchain, $99BTC will pioneer L2E and encourage dApp building on the network.

– after bridging to the Bitcoin blockchain, $99BTC will pioneer L2E and encourage dApp building on the network. Airdrop Giveaway – $99BTC is hosting a giveaway, airdropping $99k worth of $99BTC to 99 lucky winners, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving might increase your portfolio further.

– $99BTC is hosting a giveaway, airdropping $99k worth of $99BTC to 99 lucky winners, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving might increase your portfolio further. High-APY Staking – the project is currently offering a dynamic rewards rate of 46,024%.

– the project is currently offering a dynamic rewards rate of 46,024%. Other Potential Rewards – $99BTC might offer NFTs, collectibles, and other emerging markets in the future.

– $99BTC might offer NFTs, collectibles, and other emerging markets in the future. Audited by SolidProof – 99Bitcoins has a security audit by SolidProof that attests to its trustworthiness.

– 99Bitcoins has a security audit by SolidProof that attests to its trustworthiness. Established Brand – 99Bitcoins is a trusted crypto resource for over 700,000 people, so the token’s development should proceed smoother than other projects.

The project is still new, but the community behind it is far from small. It also brings true utility to the ecosystem, unlike hype-fueled meme coins that rely on FOMO and degen investing.

With enough development and community support, 99Bitcoins could pioneer the dApp industry on the Bitcoin blockchain alongside the Learn-to-Earn reward system.

As always, DYOR (Do Your Own Research) when investing in crypto. There are many scams around, and any wrong position could spell disaster for the uninformed investor.

For our top picks on the best Bitcoin alternatives, read our guide on the topic. We give you an analytic view of projects with good potential.

Red Flags to Avoid Getting Scammed in Crypto

Investing in crypto is a high-risk investment, largely because of scam projects – rug pulls, pump-and-dumps, and FOMO-based claims.

Here are several red flags to avoid when investing in 99Bitcoins or other presales:

Missing roadmap or whitepaper

Missing roadmap or whitepaper Poorly explained project utility and functionalities

Poorly explained project utility and functionalities FOMO-based project marketing

FOMO-based project marketing Financial guarantees and outlandish claims

Financial guarantees and outlandish claims Missing security audits

Missing security audits Hype-fueled community with FOMO predilections

Hype-fueled community with FOMO predilections Extreme time-gating for rewards or bonuses

Extreme time-gating for rewards or bonuses Fake presale sites (always use the official one)

Fake presale sites (always use the official one) Anonymous team

Anonymous team No specific value proposition or problem-solving goal

With the crypto industry being largely unregulated, scam projects abound and it’s not easy to identify upcoming crypto coins. Financial guarantees are also irresistible for many – after all, how could you miss the chance to make $1M by investing in a new token?

But that’s what scammers are banking on: FOMO, hype, and greed. Invest responsibly, research extensively, and don’t fall prey to crypto scams!

Buy 99Bitcoins Verdict – It’s Quite Easy

Here’s an overview of how to buy the $99BTC crypto:

Create a MetaMask wallet Send ETH or USDT to the wallet Connect to the 99Bitcoins widget on the official website (presale.99bitcoins.com) Buy $99BTC

The project has a solid roadmap and viable utility that could provide long-term sustainability with enough community support.

The Learn-to-Earn concept is also innovative, and the BRC-20 bridging promises significant flexibility, security, and scalability if done right.

It remains to be seen if $99BTC achieves its goals. DYOR and invest responsibly, as the crypto industry is volatile and uncertain.

