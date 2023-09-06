How to Buy Bitcoin BSC in 2023 – The Complete Guide

Bitcoin BSC ($BTCBSC) is a recently launched presale that aims to combine the psychological appeal of Bitcoin with the power of the BNB Smart Chain.

This is a potent combination that could prove very attractive to investors, and further appeal to those who regret missing out on the world’s best-performing crypto asset.

The goal is to become a next-gen version of Bitcoin, bringing an iconic but limited utility token to the modern era through the sophistication of the BNB Smart Chain.

$BTCBSC Presale Key Points The following is a summary of the Bitcoin BSC presale: The Bitcoin BSC presale just launched, on September 5th, 2023.

The BNB Smart Chain allows for lower fees, smart contract functionality, enhanced staking rewards, and an eco-friendly carbon footprint.

The tokenomics reflect Bitcoin in 2011, with an overall supply of 21 million, an available presale supply of 6.125 million, and a price of $0.99.

The core USP is to be able to purchase Bitcoin at an early stage, except with a next-gen version that has additional utility and appeals to the modern crypto enthusiast.

The token is designed to offer staking rewards for many years, with a 120-year release schedule and 10-minute rewards to mirror the Bitcoin mining system.

How to Buy $BTCBSC – A 4-Step Guide for Beginners

Buying $BTCBSC is quite straightforward.

All you have to do is download and fund a compatible Web3 wallet, navigate to the presale page, connect the wallet, and make the transaction.

Step 1: Download a Compatible Web3 Wallet

The first step in taking advantage of this presale is to download a suitable Web3 wallet. At the current time, this includes MetaMask and Wallet Connect. Let’s go with MetaMask, a popular wallet that is commonly accepted.

You will have to send crypto to this wallet address in order to make the purchase and this can be purchased on a popular exchange such as Coinbase or eToro. You will also need to have a little extra ETH or BNB to pay for gas/network fees.

Step 2: Find The Presale Page

You want to find the official presale page to connect the wallet. This step is more important than it might appear – there are many fake sites that aim to steal funds from people and many fake tokens that turn out to be worthless. Double check the URL on the top of the page to make sure it is legitimate.

The links and buttons on this page all point toward the official presale page.

Step 3: Connect Your Web3 Wallet

In the presale form, there will be a button stating “connect wallet” or similar. When you click this button, the compatible Web3 wallets will be displayed.

Your wallet will prompt you to enter your password and ask whether or not you want to grant permission to the page.

Step 4: Finalize Transaction

In the final step, all you have to do is key in the amount of tokens you would like to purchase.

When connected you will notice a contract address appear within the presale page.

These are all the steps you need to take – once the sale is complete, your address is associated with those tokens, which can be claimed when the presale is finished.

A ‘claim’ button will appear for users to claim their tokens, though you might need some ETH or BNB to pay for gas fees when claiming.

What is Bitcoin BSC?

Bitcoin BSC is a new concept that takes the supply and price history of a previously successful token – Bitcoin – and places it on a new blockchain to bring it up to speed for users in 2023.

The BNB Smart Chain is eco-friendly, fast, and low-cost. Smart contracts also allow for near-limitless utility with this chain, unlike Bitcoin’s deprecated proof-of-work infrastructure.

This is an innovative idea that allows people to purchase Bitcoin for less than $1, just like in 2011. The appeal here is obvious – who would want to miss out on Bitcoin not once, but twice?

However, it should be borne in mind that this is a separate project, on its own blockchain, with no relationship to Bitcoin. It’s not a fork, like Bitcoin Cash or Bitcoin SV, but an individual implementation with its own series of advantages and disadvantages.

A History of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the world’s original and most successful cryptocurrency. It was started by a pseudo-anonymous individual – Satoshi Nakamoto. The original Genesis Block was mined in 2009 with the inscription “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”.

The token was designed to replace a failing banking system, which multiple retail investors were unhappy with. For identical reasons, meme tokens such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu have risen in prominence.

Over 21 million BTC were created, though it is estimated that about 3 or 4 million of these have been lost forever. Bitcoin is designed as a deflationary ecosystem, where its value rises with time as tokens get lost and mining rewards are reduced.

Bitcoin operates from a proof-of-work system requiring miners to verify transactions, though this comes at a steep environmental cost. Bitcoin rewards are generated every 10 minutes and the rewards are halved every 4 years. In 120 years, all Bitcoin will have been mined.

At one stage in 2011, Bitcoin was worth $0.99 with 6.125 million in circulation – this is what the Bitcoin BSC presale reflects. Today, the price is closer to $25,000. This means that a $0.99 investment would yield almost 25,000X returns, in an identical scenario.

However, Bitcoin has had its share of difficulties. It’s a slow blockchain that is damaging to the environment, with high transaction fees and very limited functionality as a means of payment. This is where ecosystems such as Bitcoin BSC step in.

The Rise of Bitcoin BSC

Bitcoin BSC has many benefits that are lacking in the Bitcoin blockchain. One of the main benefits would be the staking rewards. Staking rewards are offered every 10 minutes, with the supply to be released over 120 years.

With Bitcoin, the rewards are also offered every 10 minutes, but these go to a small group of centralized miners, not to all network participants. This is a major drawback of Bitcoin and a major benefit of Bitcoin BSC.

The BNB Smart Chain is built on Ethereum code, offering both proven security and smart contract functionality. But it’s even cheaper than Ethereum, with a mere $0.10 average transaction cost.

At one stage, Bitcoin transaction fees were huge due to network congestion. It’s not really possible to use a network with fees that change $10 – $50 per transaction, even if this happens only sporadically.

Presale Started September 2023 Purchase Methods ETH, USDT, BNB, Credit Card Chain BNB Smart Chain Hard Cap $6,063,750 Min Investment $10 Max Investment None

Bitcoin BSC Tokenomics & Presale

Bitcoin BSC has a tokenomics architecture that mirrors Bitcoin as it was in 2011. To that end, there are 21 million tokens with 6.125 million in circulation and available in the presale. Of the total token supply, 29% is available in the presale, 69% is allocated to staking, and 2% to DEX liquidity.

This means that, unlike the majority of other presales, the core team does not seem to have withheld anything for themselves. Again, this is reflective of the original Bitcoin philosophy, with limited third-party interference and a focus on decentralization and the wider network.

More info on the Bitcoin BSC tokenomics can be found in the project’s whitepaper.