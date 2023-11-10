How to Buy Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) 2023 – Beginner’s Guide

Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) is an exciting new crypto that has just launched but is already becoming one of the hottest coins in the whole space.

Just 72 hours after launching it has already raised around $250,000 with its future price potential linked to the success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the price of BTC – which is also pumping.

Early investors can see significant benefits with the price of the token increasing through ten stages and the staking pool already open and offering an annual percentage yield of 1,000%. The project is also set to burn up to 25% of its max supply and reduce transaction tax from 5% to 1%, making it a deflationary project that incentivizes holding and reduces selling pressure.

Read on to find out how to purchase the token during the presale and get an overview of the project as a whole.

Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) Presale Key Points Newly Launched : Currently in stage 1 of 10 with tokens priced at $0.005.

: Currently in stage 1 of 10 with tokens priced at $0.005. Staged Price Increases : Tokens will increase by $0.0002 in each round to $0.0068 in stage 10 – 36% higher than stage 1.

: Tokens will increase by $0.0002 in each round to $0.0068 in stage 10 – 36% higher than stage 1. Staking Rewards : The staking pool is now open with 27 million tokens locked inside and offering 1,000 APY at the time of writing.

: The staking pool is now open with 27 million tokens locked inside and offering 1,000 APY at the time of writing. Token Burn : Bitcoin ETF Token will burn 5% of its supply and reduce transaction tax by 1% each time one of five real-world milestones is hit.

: Bitcoin ETF Token will burn 5% of its supply and reduce transaction tax by 1% each time one of five real-world milestones is hit. Low Hard Cap: The hard cap is set at just $4.956 million and could sell out in just a few weeks.

How to Buy Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) – Step-By-Step Guide

$BTCETF tokens are currently available to purchase for $0.005 during stage 1 of the presale, follow these five steps to add and stake $BTCETF before the token is listed on exchanges:

Step 1 – Set Up Your Crypto Wallet

The first step on the way to purchasing Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) is to download an ERC-20 compatible crypto wallet if you do not have one already.

MetaMask is widely recommended as it is free, available on desktop and mobile, has an easy interface, and high security. We will use MetaMask in our guide but there are dozens of options, including Trust Wallet, Fantom and others.

Visit the MetasMask website and download the app/browser extension, then set up an account with a strong password – also be sure to write down the seed phrase on a piece of paper.

Step 2 – Buy ETH, MATIC, USDT, or BNB

Next, the wallet needs to be loaded with crypto to convert into $BTCETF. The token is not yet available on exchanges and cannot be purchased with fiat currency.

As an ERC-20 token it is compatible with ETH, MATIC, USDT, or BNB – we would recommend ETH as gas (transaction) fees will need to be covered later.

Those tokens can be transferred from an exchange such as Binance or Coinbase, or purchased directly on a crypto wallet via a trusted third-party firm such as Wert or MoonPay.

Step 3 – Connect Wallet to Presale Website

Navigate to the official Bitcoin ETF Token presale homepage at https://btcetftoken.io and then click ‘Connect Wallet’.

Choose MetaMask (or preferred wallet) and follow the steps on the screen, including entering a password, to approve the connection. |If the connection has been made, the site should now show slightly different options from before, including ‘Buy Now’.

Step 4 – Purchase and Stake $BTCETF Tokens

Now is the time to purchase $BTCETF. Investors have the option to immediately lock tokens into the staking pool to earn huge APYs, currently around 1,000%. There is no risk of the price decreasing during the presale so staking is a risk-free option to increase the size of an investor’s holding.

Those wishing to stake tokens should select the correct cryptocurrency to use and then press ‘Buy and Stake’. Enter the amount to spend or the number of tokens to purchase in the box – ensuring to leave enough to cover gas fees – and follow the steps on the screen to complete the transaction.

Alternatively, buyers have no obligation to stake and can just carry out a purchase. Simply select ‘Buy Now’ and follow the same steps.

Step 5 – Claim Tokens

Tokens will now have been purchased but are not accessible until the presale is complete. The tokens will be securely stored on the Bitcoin ETF Token website until the Token Generation Event, at which point the project will announce a claiming date and time.

At that time, holders will return to the website and select the ‘Claim’ button, transferring tokens to their MetaMask wallet and then choosing to store them there or elsewhere, or transfer them to an exchange.

Claiming details will first be revealed in the Bitcoin ETF Token Telegram at the relevant time.

What is Bitcoin ETF Token?

Bitcoin ETF Token is a hot new cryptocurrency that is already making waves in the space thanks to the strong start of its presale. More than $250k has now been raised in just a couple of days since it launched with excitement building over its future.

BTCETF is directly linked to the success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which are currently in the spotlight and could be a major catalyst for a crypto bull run in 2024.

Bitcoin ETFs have been applied for by several major investment funds and asset managers, including the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity, and have helped the price of BTC – which has hit an 18-month high – and the rest of the crypto market break out in November.

The Bitcoin ETFs were applied for earlier this year and are currently being examined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with growing confidence they will be approved shortly.

Not only will the Bitcoin ETFs provide a major catalyst because their approval would legitimize Bitcoin investment and essentially provide a seal of approval from a major Government body, but because it will open up trillions of dollars of institutional funds to flow into Bitcoin, which will then trickle into the rest of the market.

Bitcoin ETFs will provide clients of those hedge funds and pension funds exposure to Bitcoin without individuals having to worry about purchasing, managing, or storing it.

Bitcoin ETF Token is directly linked to the success of BTC and Bitcoin ETFs as it will burn a huge number of tokens when certain milestones are hit. It also offers staking rewards and a staged price increase as further incentives to buy and hold early, while the token smart contract has been audited by Coinsult.

Full information on the project can be found in the Bitcoin ETF Token whitepaper.

Why Buy Bitcoin ETF Token During the Presale?

As well as its price potential being linked to the success of Bitcoin ETFs and BTC, the BTCETF presale also has other benefits for both short-term trading and long-term investment.

BTCETF Burn & Staking

Up to 25% (525 million tokens) of the 2.1 billion max BTCETF supply will be burned if five milestones are reached, with 5% being erased for each one – transaction tax will also be reduced by 1% (from 5% to 1%) for each milestone. They are as follows:

Bitcoin ETFs approval dates are announced.

The first Bitcoin ETF is fully approved.

A Bitcoin ETF tradable token doubles in price.

Bitcoin hits a price of $100,000.

BTCETF reaches $100 million total trading volume.

As well as the huge token burn, Bitcoin ETF Token also offers staking rewards with the current annual yield percentage at around 1,000%. Presale buyers can immediately choose to lock their tokens into the staking pool and generate rewards without risk – the price will not decrease during the presale.

Staking is a tried and trusted method to incentivize holding in the long term and BTCETF staking has already proven to be very popular. So far, more than 27 million tokens have been locked into the pool – around 60% of the total purchased – with 119 BTCETF generated per ETH block.

Staked tokens will be unlocked over five years, with 15% (315 million) released in the first year and another 2.5% (52.5 million) released every year for the next four years.

Staged Price Increase & Tokenomics

Bitcoin ETF Token presale buyers have the chance to earn an immediate upside the earlier they purchase tokens during the presale.

At the time of writing, the presale is in stage 1 with tokens priced at $0.005 – however, the price will increase $0.0002 in each stage, with the tenth and final stage seeing tokens priced at $0.0068.

This offers stage 1 buyers a modest but immediate ROI of 36% should they sell as soon as tokens are listed on an exchange, though given the early hype gains are predicted to be larger.

As outlined above, Bitcoin ETF Token has robust tokenomics with a max supply of 2.1 billion tokens and 40% (840 million) reserved for the presale. Each of the 10 stages offers 84 million tokens with no vesting period. There is a small hard cap of $4.956 million, which could well sell out in the next few weeks.

Both the staking pool and burn mechanism have had 25% of the max supply (525 million tokens) allocated to them, with a final 10% (210 million) reserved exchange liquidity.

Bitcoin ETF Token Price Potential – What is $BTCETF’s Potential?

Numerous factors determine the success of any cryptocurrency project, both internal and external. Read our full Bitcoin ETF Token price prediction to see our forecast for BTCETF’s performance until the end of the decade.

Key factors, outlined in more detail above, include:

Staged Price Increases : Early buyers can see an immediate upside of 36% with tokens to increase in price from $0.005 to $0.0068 through 10 presale stages.

: Early buyers can see an immediate upside of 36% with tokens to increase in price from $0.005 to $0.0068 through 10 presale stages. High APY Rewards : Staking APY is currently over 1,000% and can be earned without risk throughout the presale.

Token Burn: Up to 25% of the max supply will be removed from the ecosystem if and when Bitcoin ETFs and BTC hit real-world milestones.

Up to 25% of the max supply will be removed from the ecosystem if and when Bitcoin ETFs and BTC hit real-world milestones. Transaction Tax Reduction: Those milestones will also see the transaction tax reduced from 5% to 1% if they are reached, a 1% reduction for each milestone.

Conclusion

Bitcoin ETF Token is an exciting new crypto presale project that is less than a week old but is already becoming one of the hottest new projects of 2023.

The success of the project is linked to the real-world success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the price of BTC, with BTCETF to burn large parts of its supply and reduce trading tax once certain milestones are hit.

The project also offers huge staking rewards – around 1,000% at the time of writing – and staged price increases to offer an immediate upside of 36% when buying during the early stages.

Tokens currently cost $0.005 but will rise to $0.0068 in the final stage of the presale. More than $250k has already been raised.

