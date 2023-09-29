How to Buy Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) in 2023 – The Complete Guide

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is a disruptive new platform that aims to redefine cloud mining by offering a unique ‘Stake-to-Mine’ feature. This mechanism lets users earn cloud mining credits, which can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining power.

The platform recently launched the presale for its native token, $BTCMTX, which is central to its operations and audited by Coinsult. Staking these tokens yields an over 6000% APY currently.

Want to start staking the $BTCMTX tokens for passive income? This article provides a beginner-friendly, step-by-step guide on how to buy Bitcoin Minetrix tokens.

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) Presale Key Points Launch Details : Bitcoin Minetrix presale is live, offering $BTCMTX tokens at $0.011 during its first stage, focusing on revolutionizing cloud mining.

: Bitcoin Minetrix presale is live, offering $BTCMTX tokens at $0.011 during its first stage, focusing on revolutionizing cloud mining. Tokenomics : A total supply of 4 billion $BTCMTX tokens. Presale has a soft cap of $15.6 million and a hard cap of $32 million.

: A total supply of 4 billion $BTCMTX tokens. Presale has a soft cap of $15.6 million and a hard cap of $32 million. Initial response : Over $180,000 raised in a few days after the official launch, showing strong investor interest.

: Over $180,000 raised in a few days after the official launch, showing strong investor interest. High APY on Staking : Offers a current APY of over 6,000% for staking $BTCMTX tokens, although this is expected to decrease as more tokens are staked.

: Offers a current APY of over 6,000% for staking $BTCMTX tokens, although this is expected to decrease as more tokens are staked. Unique ‘Stake-to-Mine’ Feature : Users can earn cloud mining credits by staking, which can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining power on the platform.

: Users can earn cloud mining credits by staking, which can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining power on the platform. Security and Transparency: The platform underwent a comprehensive audit by Coinsult, adding credibility to its smart contract and staking process.

How to Buy Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) – A Step-By-Step Guide for Beginners

Following these simple steps, you can buy $BTCMTX tokens and stake them to earn high APY rewards.

Step 1 – Set Up Your Crypto Wallet

Before making the purchase, you’ll need an ERC-20 compatible crypto wallet. MetaMask is widely recommended due to its easy interface and high security.

Note: On the official presale website, you can also choose any other wallet from the “Wallet Connect” option.

For the sake of this example, we’ll choose MetaMask. If you haven’t installed the wallet, you can install MetaMask on mobile or desktop as an app or a browser extension. You can visit Metamask’s official website and follow the instructions there.

Step 2 – Buy ETH, USDT, or BNB

To buy $BTCMTX tokens, you must have enough ETH, BNB, or USDT balance. ETH is most commonly used as it’s also needed to cover gas fees. You can buy ETH directly on MetaMask or through trusted 3rd party brokers.

Alternatively, you can transfer ETH from centralized exchanges like Binance to your MetaMask wallet. USDT and BNB are other options if you prefer.

Step 3 – Connect Wallet to Bitcoin Minetrix Presale

Navigate to the official Bitcoin Minetrix presale homepage on www.bitcoinminetrix.com. Click the ‘Connect Wallet’ button on the homepage and choose MetaMask or your preferred wallet.

Enter your password to approve the wallet connection. After connection, the website will display different options that are discussed below.

Step 4 – Buy $BTCMTX Tokens

In this step, you can opt for ETH, BNB, or USDT as your purchase medium. Enter the quantity of tokens you want to buy or the amount you intend to spend.

Remember, the minimum purchase is $10, and you should reserve some ETH for gas fees; approximately 0.015 ETH or around $20 should suffice.

Step 5 – Optional Staking for Rewards

If you want to stake your tokens, choose the ‘Buy & Stake’ option. The tokens will be locked into a staking pool, offering an impressive current APY of over 6,000%. This allows you to accrue rewards even before the presale ends.

On the other hand, if you decide against staking, click the “Buy Now” button below. The tokens will be safely stored for you to claim until the presale ends.

Step 6 – Claim Your Tokens

After the presale is over, your tokens will be stored securely until the Token Generation Event (TGE) occurs, the date of which will be announced by the project. To claim, revisit the presale website, connect your wallet, and select the ‘Claim’ option.

For real-time updates, follow the Bitcoin Minetrix Telegram group. This channel provides essential information on the claiming dates and other announcements.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix

What is Bitcoin Minetrix?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a hot new project in the crypto space, focusing on cloud mining. It has recently launched its ERC-20 token, known as $BTCMTX, which is central to its cloud mining ecosystem.

The unique feature of the platform is its ‘Stake-to-Mine’ mechanism, allowing users to earn ‘mining credits’ by holding or staking $BTCMTX tokens.

These credits can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining on the platform without direct cash investment, thereby minimizing risk.

Cloud Mining Concerns

Cloud mining was seen as an inclusive mechanism, allowing individuals and smaller organizations to mine Bitcoin without massive infrastructure costs.

With traditional Bitcoin mining now heavily monopolized by corporations, the capital required to mine a single Bitcoin surpasses its current market price.

Cloud mining lets users pool their resources to rent computational power, but the space has become risky due to many scams.

Scams and Hidden Costs : In cloud mining, companies often ask for huge upfront payments and commit investors to complex fixed-term contracts. These contracts make it calculate the potential Bitcoin yield accurately. To make matters worse, firms charge extra fees for hardware maintenance and energy consumption at the end of these contracts.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s solution : Bitcoin Minetrix offers a new approach by tokenizing the cloud mining process, addressing the security concerns and transparency issues that plague the industry. Instead of fixed-term contracts, it allows for a flexible staking system where the investors decide the lock-in period. The platform has also undergone a comprehensive audit by Coinsult. This step adds a layer of credibility, ensuring that the smart contract governing the staking process is secure and transparent.

Stake-to-Mine System

Bitcoin Minetrix is disrupting the traditional cloud mining ecosystem with its Stake-to-Mine feature. As an ERC-20 token, $BTCMTX aims to resolve the drawbacks of cloud mining contracts by introducing a stake-to-earn model.

How Does It Work?

Purchase and Stake : Users buy $BTCMTX tokens either during its ongoing presale or from DEX/CEX platforms. Once purchased, these tokens can be staked to earn cloud mining credits.

Earn Cloud Mining Credits : Staked $BTCMTX tokens generate non-tradable ERC-20 cloud mining credits. These credits are essential for participating in Bitcoin cloud mining.

Burn for Hash Power : Users can burn these credits to acquire Bitcoin mining power. Since the credits are non-tradable, the security is high.

Benefits

No Upfront Costs : The question of whether mining is still profitable has been heavily influenced by the initial investment required for hardware and electricity, not to mention the financial risk of down payments for mining contracts that may not yield profits. Stake-to-Mine offers a solution by allowing you to stake crypto instead, removing the upfront cost burden and significantly reducing the risk of loss.

Flexibility : BTCMTX tokens can be unstaked or sold anytime, giving users full control over their investments.

Security : Non-tradable cloud mining credits minimize the risk of scams, adding an extra layer of security.

Sustainability : Cloud mining is less energy-intensive than traditional mining methods, aligning with eco-friendly practices.

Accessibility : The system is easy to use, making it accessible even for non-tech-savvy individuals.

The stake-to-mine model intends to make mining more inclusive and safe. It also offers a passive income opportunity with the added benefit of improved security and environmental sustainability.

Additionally, $BTCMTX can be staked to earn its token rewards, currently with an impressive APY of over 6,000%.

However, this APY is expected to decrease as more tokens join the staking pool. Over 7 million tokens are already locked in the pool at press time. For each Ethereum block mined, 158.6 new tokens are generated, and these tokens have a two-year unlocking cycle.

You can follow Bitcoin Minetrix on X (previously Twitter) to stay updated on the platform’s progress.

Tokenomics & Presale

Per the Bitcoin Minetrix whitepaper, the $BTCMTX tokens have a total token supply of 4 billion tokens. The allocation is strategically divided into four key categories, aiming to balance between operational needs and community engagement:

Bitcoin Mining (42.5% – 1.7 billion tokens): The largest chunk is allocated for Bitcoin mining, highlighting the core purpose of this token. It’s a significant commitment, ensuring resources for the long-term sustainability of mining operations.

Marketing (35% – 1.4 billion tokens): A substantial portion is set aside to drive user adoption, partnerships, and overall awareness. This ensures the project remains competitive and can scale.

Community (15% – 600 million tokens): Community engagement is essential for any decentralized project. This allocation will fund rewards, airdrops, and other initiatives to build a robust user base.

Staking (7.5% – 300 million tokens): A smaller yet crucial allocation is dedicated to staking rewards. This incentivizes long-term holding and stability in the token’s ecosystem.

The Bitcoin Minetrix presale is now live, offering tokens at $0.011 each during the first of its 10 stages. The token price will rise to $0.0119 in the final stage.

The project has a soft cap of $15.6 million and a hard cap of $32 million if all presale tokens are sold. It recently gained significant investor attention by raising over $180,000 just a few days before its launch.

Why Buy Bitcoin Minetrix During the Presale?

Here are a few reasons to consider buying $BTCMTX tokens during its presale phase:

High APY Rewards : Bitcoin Minetrix offers an impressive current APY of over 6,000% for staked tokens. While this APY is expected to decrease as more people join the staking pool, early staking still provides an excellent passive income opportunity. You can start staking even before the presale ends.

Attractive Price Point : The presale price of $BTCMTX is set at $0.011, providing an early entry advantage for investors. Given the project’s focus on revolutionizing cloud mining through its Stake-to-Mine mechanism, the token holds strong growth potential. Early investment at a lower price point could yield high.

Stake-to-Mine Mechanism : One of the standout features of Bitcoin Minetrix is its innovative ‘Stake-to-Mine’ model. By staking $BTCMTX tokens, you earn cloud mining credits, which can be redeemed for Bitcoin mining power on the platform.

Community Incentives : 15% of the total supply is dedicated to community engagement. Early involvement in the project provides potential gains and opens doors to other community-specific benefits like airdrops, etc.

Bitcoin Minetrix Price Potential – What is $BTCMTX’s Potential?

Bitcoin Minetrix has introduced a unique stake-to-mine feature, making it hard to directly compare its potential price trajectory with other cryptos. This unique utility could find a good product-market fit and attract more users over time.

Bitcoin mining is already a booming business worth over a billion dollars. By democratizing the mining process, Bitcoin Minetrix taps into a vast market. The opportunity for retail investors to participate without huge upfront costs is a significant advantage.

With $BTCMTX tokens initially priced at $0.011 in the presale, the prices will rise after each stage. Looking at the initial presale response, the project seems well-poised for future growth.

A quick presale sell-out can set the stage for a potential listing in 2023. This can open doors for a potential 10x gain toward the year’s end.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Minetrix deploys a new-age approach to cloud mining, offering a unique ‘Stake-to-Mine’ feature. This model allows users to stake $BTCMTX tokens, earn cloud mining credits, and ultimately mine Bitcoin with minimized risks and costs.

The tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, with allocations aimed at mining, marketing, community engagement, and staking rewards.

Moreover, a high APY of over 6,000% offers early stakers an opportunity to compound returns even before the presale ends. The project quickly raised over $180,000 in just a few days of its official launch. Buyers can grab the $BTCMTX tokens for only $0.011 in the first stage of its presale phase.

It’s crucial to use only verified links for transactions. For $BTCMTX, the only approved platform for presale purchase is www.bitcoinminetrix.com.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix

References

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165176519302034

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-mining-hardware-market#:~:text=The%20global%20cryptocurrency%20mining%20hardware,coins%20and%20validate%20new%20transactions.

FAQs