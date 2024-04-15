Countries
How to Buy Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) in 2024 – A Full Guide

How to Buy Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) in 2024 – A Full Guide

Lora Pance
Updated:
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

In this guide, we’ll teach you how to buy DOGEVERSE, share its key features, and explain why it attracts investors.

DOGEVERSE is the new multi-chain meme coin based on the Shiba Inu dog breed. Launched on presale on March 8th, it raised $250k+ in minutes and has all the elements to suggest it could go viral – but only time will tell.

We researched the project’s team, whitepaper, roadmap, staking terms, and tokenomics to ensure its legitimacy. Additionally, we evaluated Dogeverse’s novel multi-chain approach and launch timing to understand its market potential. 

Unfortunately, scammers often try to replicate the websites of popular token presales. But we’re here to help you buy DOGEVERSE safely. Remember to use only the official presale link below.

How to buy Dogeverse

Dogeverse Crypto Project Key Features

Before we explain how to buy DOGEVERSE, here are some points worth knowing about the project:

  • Launch and Platform: DOGEVERSE is a multi-chain token that launched on presale on March 8th and raised over $250k within hours. 
  • Tokenomics: Total supply of 200 billion tokens, with 15% allocated to presale, 15% to liquidity, 50% to marketing and development, 10$ to staking, and 10% to ecosystem funds. 
  • Presale: DOGEVERSE is available on presale via the official website and trades at $0.000291 per token. 
  • Staking: Early staking for higher APY (up to 1445%), distributed over two years at a rate of 6088 $DOGEVERSE per Ethereum block, coupled with long-term incentives. 
  • Key Features: Presale staking, multi-chain flexibility (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base).
  • Long-Term Vision: Building a strong community through lasting staking incentives and continued marketing and becoming the next biggest meme coin. 
  • Roadmap: Five phases, with the DEX listings in Phase 4 and CEX listings in Phase 5.

Get Dogeverse Today

How to Buy Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) – Step-by-Step Instructions

If you’re wondering ‘where to buy DOGEVERSE?’, the answer is straightforward – only on the official Dogeverse presale

You’ll need a compatible crypto wallet and ETH, BNB, MATIC, or USDT tokens. You may also use fiat money to buy DOGEVERSE. 

Follow the steps below.

Step 1 – Visit the Presale Website 

First, head to the Dogeverse official website. You’ll see the presale right on the homepage. Only use the link we provided to steer clear of scammers who imitate the project.

How to buy Dogeverse

Step 2 – Connect Your Wallet 

Click ‘Connect Wallet’ at the bottom of the presale window and select your wallet. You can connect MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet directly or another wallet through the Wallet Connect tool. 

How to buy Dogeverse on presale

If you don’t yet have a crypto wallet, click ‘I don’t have a wallet,’ then ‘Choose your first wallet.’ You’ll be prompted to Ethereum’s website, where you can choose and install any wallet you prefer. Most wallet providers give detailed on-screen installation instructions. 

When choosing a wallet, pay attention to its device compatibility and tags. If you’re a beginner, we advise you to filter wallets using the ‘New to crypto’ tag.

Ethereum crypto wallets

Step 3 – Deposit Funds to Your Wallet

If you don’t already have sufficient funds, deposit ETH, BNB, MATIC, or USDT tokens into your wallet. Until the next price increase, you can buy any amount of DOGEVERSE at a price of $0.000291 per token. 

Alternatively, use fiat money—note that you’ll still have to purchase DOGEVERSE using a crypto wallet.

How to deposit funds to your crypto wallet

Step 4 – Select Network 

Once you’ve connected your wallet, click on ‘Buy With ETH’ at the bottom right to select the network. Then, click on your preferred network (ETH, BNB, MATIC, or AVAX). It’s worth noting that you are only eligible for immediate staking if you purchase DOGEVERSE on Ethereum.

How to buy Dogeverse

Step 5 – Buy Tokens 

Select the cryptocurrency under the presale timer. Next, enter the amount of ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT, or USD you want to swap for DOGEVERSE tokens.

The dedicated field will show the amount of DOGEVERSE you’ll receive. If you’re happy with the transaction, click on ‘Buy Now’ and confirm the transaction in your wallet.

How to buy Dogeverse with USD

Step 6 – Claim Your Tokens 

You can claim your DOGEVERSE tokens when the presale ends. Claim and the first DEX listing dates will be announced on the project’s social media. 

Step 7 – Hold or Stake 

If you purchased DOGEVERSE on Ethereum, you can stake it immediately to earn a high APY. Open the menu from the website’s header, then select ‘Staking.’ Next, click on ‘Buy and Stake’ and follow the on-screen instructions to stake your tokens.

How to stake Dogeverse

However, if you use a different network to purchase DOGEVERSE, you’ll have to keep your tokens until the presale ends. 

What is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)?

Dogeverse is the new Shiba Inu-themed meme coin based on the adventures of the chain-hopping dog Cosmo. The token went live on presale just in time for the International Doge Day, paying homage to the original meme crypto Dogecoin. 

The project raised over $350k within the first few hours – mainly thanks to good timing and solid marketing. At the time of writing, the presale is rapidly nearing the $1 million milestone

Dogeverse meme coin presale

Once presale reaches its soft cap of 30 billion tokens (14.25% of the total token supply), Dogeverse will release an additional 57 billion tokens as its hard cap goal for a total presale haul of $17 million

Early investors can get one DOGEVERSE for $0.000291.

This is a good opportunity to get the token with a discount before the price increases to its presale maximum of $0.00030500.

Multi-chain support is Dogeverse’s standout feature. In fact, it’s the first meme coin to run simultaneously on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base, allowing you to easily move tokens between chains.

This fact alone makes Dogeverse well worth watching out for. 

New multi-chain meme coin Dogeverse

Early Ethereum investors can get high staking rewards of up to 1411% APY.

The APY is expected to decrease as more investors join the pool. Furthermore, investors who bought Dogeverse using other networks will have to wait until the presale ends to claim their tokens.

Dogeverse’s whitepaper and roadmap outline its long-term vision. The project is now in Phase 2, focused on raising awareness and attracting investors

Phase 3 involves applications to popular crypto data aggregators CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Further down the line, Dogeverse aims for listings on major DEXs and CEXs.

Dogeverse roadmap

As for tokenomics, DOGEVERSE is minted on Ethereum and has a total supply of 200 billion tokens with the following allocation:

  • 15% – Presale
  • 10% – Staking rewards
  • 25% – Project development
  • 10% – Liquidity
  • 25% – Marketing
  • 10% – Ecosystem
  • 5%  Exchanges

Utility laying in staking rewards and multi-chain transactions, coupled with a strong launch and dedication to community building, set Dogeverse up for the long run.

Why Buy Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)?

Given the variety of new meme coins on the market, it’s hard to understand which ones are worth buying. Here are some reasons to get DOGEVERSE on presale. 

Multi-chain compatibility

Dogeverse is the first multi-chain meme project, allowing seamless transactions between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. This flexibility results in faster transactions, lower gas fees, and wider adoption of the project. 

Early investor discount

The ongoing presale offers DOGEVERSE at a discounted price. The price will increase once the project reaches its next milestone, and the listing price is expected to be even higher. Participation in the presale offers an opportunity for higher returns as the project gains traction. 

Staking rewards

Dogeverse allocated 10% of its total supply for staking rewards, incentivizing more people to join the pool. This is an opportunity for passive income with high APY. 

Strong community

Meme coins thrive on community engagement, and Dogeverse is no exception. The project reserved 25% of its token supply for marketing to raise awareness and increase adoption. Staking incentives also contribute to Dogeverse’s rapidly growing community. 

Approaching Doge Day

Dogeverse launched during the meme coin craze preceding April 20th, the International Doge Day. The project’s team understands the uniting power of Doge memes and gives the community another reason to support the new token. 

Buy DOGEVERSE Verdict 

While we can’t make guarantees, Dogeverse appears to be one of the most promising crypto presales in 2024. The project is still in the early stages, and we’re excited to see whether it reaches its ambitious goals. 

Hopefully, we helped you understand how to buy Dogeverse on presale. Remember not to fall for FOMO and DYOR before investing in any crypto project. 

How can I buy DOGEVERSE?

What will DOGEVERSE be worth after listing?

What utility does DOGEVERSE have?

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

