How to Buy Mega Dice (DICE) in 2024 – Full Guide

Today, we’ll teach you how to buy Mega Dice, explore what makes it interesting (like utilities and reward systems), why it might be a worthwhile investment, and where to buy Mega Dice.

The project is a new Solana GambleFi and GameFi token that offers genuine utility: airdrop rewards, casino cashback, NFT perks, staking, and referral commissions.

The presale started on April 17 and raised over $340,000 already, with almost 5M $DICE bought. One $DICE is worth $0.069 at the time of writing.

However, buying crypto is not easy these days. Scams and phishing attempts are everpresent, and it’s important to discern between real and fake projects.

We’ll show you how to buy the DICE coin safely, link to the real website below, and explain whether it’s worth your interest.

DICE Crypto Project Key Features

Here’s an overview of DICE’s core features before we explore the project further:

Launch and Platform – $DICE is an SPL-20 token on the Solana blockchain.

– $DICE is an SPL-20 token on the Solana blockchain. Tokenomics – 420 million fixed supply, 5M presale soft cap, and 10M hard cap, staking, and stable liquidity.

– 420 million fixed supply, 5M presale soft cap, and 10M hard cap, staking, and stable liquidity. Presale – 147 million tokens (35% of total), $340k+ raised, with 1 $DICE worth $0.069, and early bird bonuses.

– 147 million tokens (35% of total), $340k+ raised, with 1 $DICE worth $0.069, and early bird bonuses. Staking – 42 million token allocation (10% of total), three locking pools (10-day, 3-month, and 6-month), and preferential access to bonuses and offers.

– 42 million token allocation (10% of total), three locking pools (10-day, 3-month, and 6-month), and preferential access to bonuses and offers. Key Features – GameFi & GambleFi casino systems, crypto futures trading of up to 1,000x, over 4,500 casino games, sportsbook with 60+ sports, crypto trading, NFT perks, and $2.25M USD airdrop.

– GameFi & GambleFi casino systems, crypto futures trading of up to 1,000x, over 4,500 casino games, sportsbook with 60+ sports, crypto trading, NFT perks, and $2.25M USD airdrop. Long-Term Vision – seamlessly incorporate casino gaming with crypto transactions.

– seamlessly incorporate casino gaming with crypto transactions. Roadmap – five phases, from presale and marketing to token claiming, liquidity provision, staking incentives, and DEX launch.

How to Buy Mega Dice ($DICE) – Step-by-Step Instructions

Are you wondering, ‘Where can I buy the Mega Dice coin’? Here’s what to do – create a crypto wallet (like Trustwallet or MetaMask), transfer funds to it, visit the official Mega Dice website, connect your wallet to the widget, and buy $DICE.

We’ll use Trustwallet for this tutorial. Follow the instructions below:

1. Download Trustwallet

Go to the official Trustwallet website, select ‘Download’ in the top-right corner, and choose one of the download options.

We’ll install the Trustwallet extension on Chrome for this guide.

Select ‘Add to Chrome’ when prompted on the next window.

You should receive a notification asking you to open Trustwallet. Do that and follow the next steps.

2. Create the Trustwallet account

With the Trustwallet app opened, select ‘Create a new wallet.’ Enter your password, confirm it, check the Terms of Service box, and select ‘Next.’

3. Save Your Secret Phrase

To secure your Trustwallet account, save your Secret Phrase somewhere safe. First, select ‘Open Wallet’ from the previous step.

Select ‘Backup your Secret Phrase now’ at the top of the wallet, and select ‘Show’ to reveal it.

Once the Secret Phrase is visible, copy it somewhere safe and complete the last security step by filling in the missing words from the Secret Phrase.

The Secret Phrase will help you restore access to your Trustwallet account from any device or browser.

4. Buy Mega Dice

Go to the official DICE presale website, select the currency you want to pay with (we chose SOL), enter the amount you want to spend, and click ‘Connect wallet.’

Select ‘Trust’ from the list, connect your Trustwallet, and confirm the transaction.

These steps are the same regardless of your wallet. Now, after learning how to buy DICE, let’s review the project’s features and see what makes it a worthwhile investment.

What Is Mega Dice (DICE)?

$DICE is a Solana GameFi and GambleFi token that blends casino games with crypto transactions.

Mega Dice is also a long-standing casino with a spotless reputation and an established presence in the market. This gives the $DICE token a trustworthy reputation and community support.

The project seamlessly integrates classic casino games with the innovation of crypto technology, bringing passive income opportunities and bonuses to token holders.

Currently, $DICE is worth $0.069, with the presale raising over $340,000 in funds. We’re still in the first presale stage, though the tokens are selling fast.

After listing on DEXs, Mega Dice might become one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies with a low market cap.

Let’s take a closer look at Mega Dice below.

What Makes It Interesting?

Mega Dice implements the following features to marry casino games with crypto innovation:

Crypto futures trading with up to 1,000x leverage

Crypto futures trading with up to 1,000x leverage Staking rewards and bonuses

Staking rewards and bonuses Preferential access to game features for token holders

Preferential access to game features for token holders $DICE as the main currency for loot boxes, cashback, and rewards

$DICE as the main currency for loot boxes, cashback, and rewards Token tradability with fiat and other cryptocurrencies

Token tradability with fiat and other cryptocurrencies Over 4,500 casino games

Over 4,500 casino games Sportsbook with 60+ sports

Sportsbook with 60+ sports Token burning to improve token scarcity and value

Token burning to improve token scarcity and value Strategic $DICE buybacks to improve stability and appreciation

Strategic $DICE buybacks to improve stability and appreciation 12-month liquidity pool lock-up period

12-month liquidity pool lock-up period Instant casino accessibility from Telegram

Instant casino accessibility from Telegram Decentralized payments via crypto, leading to minimal fees

Decentralized payments via crypto, leading to minimal fees Full regulatory casino compliance and licensing

Full regulatory casino compliance and licensing Early bird airdrop of 5M tokens

Read Mega Dice’s comprehensive whitepaper to explore the project’s features in more detail.

Mega Dice is also organizing a $2.25M USD airdrop in three seasons. Users can get a share of $750,000/season by playing the casino and engaging with the GambleFi features.

Given its proof-of-work standard, $DICE is also faster, cheaper, more eco-friendly, and better overall than other crypto tokens.

Project Functionality

Mega Dice combines GameFi and GambleFi in a seamless casino experience.

$DICE token holders will receive bonuses and preferential promotions on casino games.

This means staking rewards, crypto futures, leverages, cashbacks, and loot boxes. Long-term passive and gamified income is the foundation of $DICE.

The $DICE token is the main currency that gives access to these bonuses and the foundation of the reward system.

Overtime, the developers will burn tokens to enhance its value and organize strategic buybacks to increase the project’s stability.

With over 63 million tokens allocated for liquidity, the project promises long-term stability, price appreciation, and viability.

Tokenomics

Mega Dice’s total supply is 420 million. Here’s how they’re allocated:

Presale – 35% (147M)

Presale – 35% (147M) Airdrops for players – 15% (63M)

Airdrops for players – 15% (63M) Liquidity pool – 15% (63M)

Liquidity pool – 15% (63M) Casino pool – 15% (63M)

Casino pool – 15% (63M) Staking rewards – 10% (42M)

Staking rewards – 10% (42M) Marketing – 5% (21M)

Marketing – 5% (21M) Affiliates – 5% (21M)

Added up, token holders and casino players can get ~75% of the tokens from presale, airdrops, the casino pool, and staking rewards.

The 63M allocation for liquidity will be crucial to stabilizing the project post-launch and attracting more investors. The token burning and buyback mechanics also contribute to the project’s long-term viability and appreciation.

Roadmap

Mega Dice Whitepaper Mega Dice is not merely a gambling platform; it’s a paradigm shift in how online casino gaming interacts with modern technology, especially with cryptocurrency and the power of building thriving communities.​

Mega Dice has four roadmap phases initially focused on promoting the project and building up hype. Later phases stabilize the project by adding liquidity, incentivizing staking, and listing on DEXs.

Mega Dice is currently in the first phase, with $340,000+ raised during the presale and a token price of $0.069.

Once the token goes live, an airdrop to Solana whales should lead to an upward price spike and encourage large purchases.

The 10% permanent referral commission should also promote the project to a wider audience and drive the price upward.

Community

Mega Dice is an established casino brand with a loyal 25,400 users on X and over 6,600 on Telegram.

The project hasn’t received that much attention on social media so far, but this should change with more presale investors and marketing efforts.

The online gaming and gambling industries are global powerhouses, which should ensure Mega Dice enough attention to launch $DICE successfully.

The upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday may also encourage degen investors and enthusiasts to invest in $DICE.

Mega Dice is still one of the newest cryptocurrencies of 2024, and there’s time for it to gain community support and investor interest.

Why Buy Mega Dice ($DICE)?

Mega Dice is one of the best presale crypto we’ve seen this year. Here are several reasons for that:

Similar tokens like Rollbit and TG.Casino had significant gains on launch

Similar tokens like Rollbit and TG.Casino had significant gains on launch Seamlessly integrates casino gambling with crypto rewards and staking

Seamlessly integrates casino gambling with crypto rewards and staking Combines GameFi and GambleFi, two of the most popular crypto trends

Combines GameFi and GambleFi, two of the most popular crypto trends 10% referral commission on all subsequent purchases from referrals

10% referral commission on all subsequent purchases from referrals Community-driven development

Community-driven development $2.25M USD airdrop in three seasons

$2.25M USD airdrop in three seasons High-speed and low-cost features thanks to the Solana blockchain

High-speed and low-cost features thanks to the Solana blockchain Raised over $340,000 with a token price of $0.069

Raised over $340,000 with a token price of $0.069 4,500+ casino games and 50+ sports and eSports

4,500+ casino games and 50+ sports and eSports 10,000+ active monthly players

10,000+ active monthly players Rigorous Anti Money Laundering Policy

Rigorous Anti Money Laundering Policy Verified casino license

Mega Dice’s combo of GameFi and GambleFi could potentially be one of the most powerful crypto moves of the year.

That’s because video games and gambling are multi-million dollar industries and offer large investment opportunities. We’ll see what the future brings for Mega Dice.

How to Avoid Getting Scammed When Buying $DICE

The crypto industry is ripe with scams, phishing attacks, and pump-and-dump projects that fizzle out as soon as they launch.

Here are several red flags you should watch out for when investing in crypto:

Fake crypto project websites

Fake crypto project websites Overly exaggerated guarantees or financial promises

Overly exaggerated guarantees or financial promises Unclear and superficial whitepaper

Unclear and superficial whitepaper Anonymous team

Anonymous team Hype and FOMO-based marketing campaign

Hype and FOMO-based marketing campaign No security audit, KYC, or required licenses

No security audit, KYC, or required licenses Promises of sending double the crypto coins that you send to a wallet

It’s difficult to identify upcoming crypto coins accurately. Most of the crypto industry revolves around hype, FOMO, and pump-and-dump schemes.

After learning how to buy the Mega Dice crypto, you should be safe. And if you’re interested in the latest crypto presales, read our guide on the new cryptocurrencies in 2024.

Buy DICE Verdict – It’s a Done Deal

To buy Mega Dice, create a wallet (like MetaMask or Trustwallet), add funds to it, connect it to the official presale widget, and buy $DICE.

The project shows good potential:

Has a viable roadmap

Has a viable roadmap There’s enough liquidity for post-launch sustainability

There’s enough liquidity for post-launch sustainability Bridges the gap between GameFi and GambleFi

Bridges the gap between GameFi and GambleFi Follows in the footsteps of previously successful casino projects like TG.Casino

Follows in the footsteps of previously successful casino projects like TG.Casino Has genuine utility (like casino cashback and NFT perks)

Has genuine utility (like casino cashback and NFT perks) Offers substantial rewards for early investors

There’s a lot to like about $DICE, but remember, crypto investments are risky. Presale projects are also volatile and unpredictable.

DYOR and invest responsibly to avoid losing your money and falling prey to scam projects.

