How to Buy Mega Dice (DICE) in 2024 – Full Guide
Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Today, we’ll teach you how to buy Mega Dice, explore what makes it interesting (like utilities and reward systems), why it might be a worthwhile investment, and where to buy Mega Dice.
The project is a new Solana GambleFi and GameFi token that offers genuine utility: airdrop rewards, casino cashback, NFT perks, staking, and referral commissions.
The presale started on April 17 and raised over $340,000 already, with almost 5M $DICE bought. One $DICE is worth $0.069 at the time of writing.
However, buying crypto is not easy these days. Scams and phishing attempts are everpresent, and it’s important to discern between real and fake projects.
We’ll show you how to buy the DICE coin safely, link to the real website below, and explain whether it’s worth your interest.
DICE Crypto Project Key Features
Here’s an overview of DICE’s core features before we explore the project further:
How to Buy Mega Dice ($DICE) – Step-by-Step Instructions
Are you wondering, ‘Where can I buy the Mega Dice coin’? Here’s what to do – create a crypto wallet (like Trustwallet or MetaMask), transfer funds to it, visit the official Mega Dice website, connect your wallet to the widget, and buy $DICE.
We’ll use Trustwallet for this tutorial. Follow the instructions below:
1. Download Trustwallet
Go to the official Trustwallet website, select ‘Download’ in the top-right corner, and choose one of the download options.
We’ll install the Trustwallet extension on Chrome for this guide.
Select ‘Add to Chrome’ when prompted on the next window.
You should receive a notification asking you to open Trustwallet. Do that and follow the next steps.
2. Create the Trustwallet account
With the Trustwallet app opened, select ‘Create a new wallet.’ Enter your password, confirm it, check the Terms of Service box, and select ‘Next.’
3. Save Your Secret Phrase
To secure your Trustwallet account, save your Secret Phrase somewhere safe. First, select ‘Open Wallet’ from the previous step.
Select ‘Backup your Secret Phrase now’ at the top of the wallet, and select ‘Show’ to reveal it.
Once the Secret Phrase is visible, copy it somewhere safe and complete the last security step by filling in the missing words from the Secret Phrase.
The Secret Phrase will help you restore access to your Trustwallet account from any device or browser.
4. Buy Mega Dice
Go to the official DICE presale website, select the currency you want to pay with (we chose SOL), enter the amount you want to spend, and click ‘Connect wallet.’
Select ‘Trust’ from the list, connect your Trustwallet, and confirm the transaction.
These steps are the same regardless of your wallet. Now, after learning how to buy DICE, let’s review the project’s features and see what makes it a worthwhile investment.
What Is Mega Dice (DICE)?
Mega Dice is also a long-standing casino with a spotless reputation and an established presence in the market. This gives the $DICE token a trustworthy reputation and community support.
The project seamlessly integrates classic casino games with the innovation of crypto technology, bringing passive income opportunities and bonuses to token holders.
Currently, $DICE is worth $0.069, with the presale raising over $340,000 in funds. We’re still in the first presale stage, though the tokens are selling fast.
After listing on DEXs, Mega Dice might become one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies with a low market cap.
Let’s take a closer look at Mega Dice below.
What Makes It Interesting?
Mega Dice implements the following features to marry casino games with crypto innovation:
Read Mega Dice’s comprehensive whitepaper to explore the project’s features in more detail.
Mega Dice is also organizing a $2.25M USD airdrop in three seasons. Users can get a share of $750,000/season by playing the casino and engaging with the GambleFi features.
Given its proof-of-work standard, $DICE is also faster, cheaper, more eco-friendly, and better overall than other crypto tokens.
Project Functionality
$DICE token holders will receive bonuses and preferential promotions on casino games.
This means staking rewards, crypto futures, leverages, cashbacks, and loot boxes. Long-term passive and gamified income is the foundation of $DICE.
The $DICE token is the main currency that gives access to these bonuses and the foundation of the reward system.
Overtime, the developers will burn tokens to enhance its value and organize strategic buybacks to increase the project’s stability.
With over 63 million tokens allocated for liquidity, the project promises long-term stability, price appreciation, and viability.
Tokenomics
Mega Dice’s total supply is 420 million. Here’s how they’re allocated:
Added up, token holders and casino players can get ~75% of the tokens from presale, airdrops, the casino pool, and staking rewards.
The 63M allocation for liquidity will be crucial to stabilizing the project post-launch and attracting more investors. The token burning and buyback mechanics also contribute to the project’s long-term viability and appreciation.
Roadmap
Mega Dice has four roadmap phases initially focused on promoting the project and building up hype. Later phases stabilize the project by adding liquidity, incentivizing staking, and listing on DEXs.
Mega Dice is currently in the first phase, with $340,000+ raised during the presale and a token price of $0.069.
Once the token goes live, an airdrop to Solana whales should lead to an upward price spike and encourage large purchases.
The 10% permanent referral commission should also promote the project to a wider audience and drive the price upward.
Community
The project hasn’t received that much attention on social media so far, but this should change with more presale investors and marketing efforts.
The online gaming and gambling industries are global powerhouses, which should ensure Mega Dice enough attention to launch $DICE successfully.
The upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday may also encourage degen investors and enthusiasts to invest in $DICE.
Mega Dice is still one of the newest cryptocurrencies of 2024, and there’s time for it to gain community support and investor interest.
Why Buy Mega Dice ($DICE)?
Mega Dice is one of the best presale crypto we’ve seen this year. Here are several reasons for that:
Mega Dice’s combo of GameFi and GambleFi could potentially be one of the most powerful crypto moves of the year.
That’s because video games and gambling are multi-million dollar industries and offer large investment opportunities. We’ll see what the future brings for Mega Dice.
How to Avoid Getting Scammed When Buying $DICE
The crypto industry is ripe with scams, phishing attacks, and pump-and-dump projects that fizzle out as soon as they launch.
Here are several red flags you should watch out for when investing in crypto:
It’s difficult to identify upcoming crypto coins accurately. Most of the crypto industry revolves around hype, FOMO, and pump-and-dump schemes.
After learning how to buy the Mega Dice crypto, you should be safe. And if you’re interested in the latest crypto presales, read our guide on the new cryptocurrencies in 2024.
Buy DICE Verdict – It’s a Done Deal
To buy Mega Dice, create a wallet (like MetaMask or Trustwallet), add funds to it, connect it to the official presale widget, and buy $DICE.
The project shows good potential:
There’s a lot to like about $DICE, but remember, crypto investments are risky. Presale projects are also volatile and unpredictable.
DYOR and invest responsibly to avoid losing your money and falling prey to scam projects.
