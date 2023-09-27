How to Buy Meme Kombat ($MK) in 2023 – The Complete Guide

Meme Kombat is a hot new crypto that blends meme culture with AI & gaming to offer its players both active and passive financial gains. The $MK token is the Coinsult-audited native token of the Meme Kombat platform that lets you earn money through staking and betting.

The platform’s presale recently went live and has seen strong initial investor interest. Currently, you can earn up to 112% APY by staking $MK tokens. Interested in staking or betting on meme battles for passive income? This guide gives you an easy step-by-step process on how to buy Meme Kombat tokens.

Meme Kombat ($MK) Presale Key Points Launch and Platform : The Meme Kombat presale is ongoing, built on the Ethereum network.

: The Meme Kombat presale is ongoing, built on the Ethereum network. Tokenomics : The total supply caps at 12 million $MK tokens. The presale comprises 50% of this, amounting to 6 million tokens.

: The total supply caps at 12 million $MK tokens. The presale comprises 50% of this, amounting to 6 million tokens. Presale : The presale has already secured over $60,000, with a hard cap set at $10 million. Each $MK token is priced at $1.667 during the presale.

: The presale has already secured over $60,000, with a hard cap set at $10 million. Each $MK token is priced at $1.667 during the presale. Automatic Staking : Early presale participants can automatically stake their tokens, benefiting from an APY of 112%.

: Early presale participants can automatically stake their tokens, benefiting from an APY of 112%. Key Features : Meme Kombat offers AI-powered battles, various betting modes, and an overall dynamic gaming environment.

: Meme Kombat offers AI-powered battles, various betting modes, and an overall dynamic gaming environment. Staking Rewards : 30% of the total supply (3.6 million tokens) is allocated for staking and in-game rewards.

: 30% of the total supply (3.6 million tokens) is allocated for staking and in-game rewards. Long-Term Vision : The project focuses on sustainable growth, with plans for constant updates and a community-centric approach.

: The project focuses on sustainable growth, with plans for constant updates and a community-centric approach. Roadmap: Launch is planned between October and November 2023, with new features and gameplay enhancements coming later.

How to Buy Meme Kombat ($MK) – A Step-By-Step Guide for Beginners

Below are a few simple steps to buy and stake the $MK tokens during its ongoing presale.

Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet

You’ll need to set up a crypto wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet to participate in the presale. These wallets can be installed on mobile devices or used as browser extensions.

Step 2 – Add Funds to Wallet

Ensure your wallet has cryptos like BNB, ETH, or USDT for trading into $MK tokens later. With MetaMask, you can buy directly through verified 3rd party platforms or transfer crypto from an existing crypto exchange.

Step 3 – Navigate to Official Website

Now, open the official Meme Kombat website at www.MemeKombat.io. The homepage’s top section has the only authorized presale purchase option for $MK tokens.

This stage maybe more important than you may initially think, as many fraudulent websites and counterfeit tokens intend to scam individuals out of their money.

Step 4 – Select How to Pay

Payment for $MK tokens can be made via Ethereum (ETH or USDT) or Binance Smart Chain (BNB or USDT). Choose your preferred option to continue.

Step 5 – Connect Wallet to Site

Then, hit the “Connect Wallet” option on the homepage to link your wallet. By default, your wallet will select the Ethereum Mainnet. If you prefer Binance Smart Chain, you may need to authorize a network switch.

Step 6 – Specify Token Quantity

Enter the amount of $MK tokens you want to buy. A minimum purchase of 0.015 ETH is necessary to complete the transaction, in addition to the token cost.

For the Binance Smart Chain, a lower minimum is applicable. The minimum purchase amount for the $MK token is $5.

Step 7 – Confirm

After entering the desired number of $MK tokens, you can confirm your transaction. Once approved, the on-chain transaction will be initiated. Transaction duration may fluctuate depending on network traffic. Stay on the page until completion.

Visit Meme Kombat

Staking Decision

Shortly after the presale for $MK tokens starts, an option to stake them for earning annual percentage yield (APY) is available. This allows buyers to earn passive returns and compound them even before the presale concludes.

If you opt not to stake, you can retrieve your tokens from www.MemeKombat.io post-launch. The exact launch date is yet to be determined upon the close of the presale.

You can follow Meme Kombat on X (previously Twitter) for the latest presale updates.

What is Meme Kombat?

Meme Kombat is a trending new crypto on the Ethereum network, bridging the world of memes with high-stakes battle arenas.

The project’s native Meme Kombat or $MK Token, certified by Coinsult, fuels an ecosystem that benefits players and investors. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the game creates dynamic and exciting battles between characters based on popular memes.

Meme Kombat also introduces gambling, allowing $MK owners to place bets on battle results. By wagering, players have a chance to earn more $MK tokens. If you win, not only do you gain extra $MK tokens, but there are also other rewards in store for you.

Holding onto your $MK tokens isn’t just for immediate rewards; it offers a long-term benefit by providing passive Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards.

Betting Mechanics

The game offers various avenues for betting:

Player-to-Player Betting : Players go head-to-head, placing bets in a high-risk environment.

Game-Based Betting : In this mode, you wager on specific in-game events, guided by a traditional system for calculating odds, rewards, and risks.

Outcome-Specific and Dynamic Betting : Players can put money on particular battle results or other elements within the gameplay beyond the standard modes.

The blend of unpredictable battle sequences using AI and multiple betting possibilities creates an engaging and unique game. The entire operation is processed on-chain, guaranteeing a transparent and safe gaming environment.

How Does Meme Kombat’s Staking Process Work?

Staking $MK tokens in Meme Kombat provides a way to earn passive APY income. This staking serves two key roles: it rewards those who invest for the long run and stabilizes the token’s market value by encouraging long-term holding.

Meme Kombat has reserved 30% of all $MK tokens specifically for staking and in-game rewards. This is an extra incentive to stake your tokens since you can earn an additional $MK and perks. You can also set aside some of your staked tokens for bets in the game’s battles.

Moreover, you’re not tied down after staking. After the network is up and running, the platform lets you un-stake your staked tokens whenever you wish.

However, there is a 14-day lock-in period. Once this time passes, you can withdraw your tokens or keep them staked to continue earning.

It’s worth noting that partial withdrawals are not an option. If you choose to un-stake, you have to remove all your tokens. Deciding to stake again will reset the APY benefits and another lock-in period.

The staking feature complements the game’s betting options, like Player-to-Player and Game-Based bets. This integration makes it easier for you to manage your tokens and improves your overall gaming experience.

The platform currently offers a massive APY of 112%. This creates a solid growth opportunity for early investors by allowing long-term compound returns at a high rate.

Meme Kombat Tokenomics and Presale

Meme Kombat’s total token supply is capped at 12 million $MK tokens, structured to create a community-focused ecosystem. Here’s how the allocation pans out:

Initial Sale : 50%, or 6 million tokens

Rewards for Staking & Battles : 30%, equaling 3.6 million tokens

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Share : 10%, or 1.2 million tokens

Community Incentives : The remaining 10%, another 1.2 million tokens

The Meme Kombat presale is live and has secured over $60,000 within just a few days, highlighting strong investor enthusiasm. This project’s hard cap is capped at $10 million, with each token selling out for only $1.667.

Most importantly, your tokens can be automatically staked if you’re an early buyer in this initial sale. This allows investors to make the most of the 112% APY during the presale.

Roadmap

Scheduled for launch between October and November 2023, Meme Kombat has a range of features in the pipeline, such as token staking and battle modes.

Season One and Beyond: Shortly after the initial launch, the platform will introduce Meme Kombat’s first season to keep players engaged through various battles and leaderboard competitions.

Future Gameplay Enhancements: By the end of December 2023, the team plans to unveil Meme Kombat 2, upgrading the game with improved play features.

Strategy for Sustained Growth: According to Meme Kombat’s official whitepaper, the project plans for regular long-term updates and community participation for long-term expansion.

This includes adapting future game seasons based on user feedback, tweaking the token model, and exploring new gaming formats and collaborations beyond 2023. For the latest updates, you can join Meme Kombat’s Telegram group.

Why Buy Meme Kombat During the Presale?

Let’s look at some of the core reasons you should consider buying the $MK tokens in its ongoing presale.

Automatic Staking : Meme Kombat offers an impressive 112% APY that promotes long-term investment. The staking decision is available right after the presale starts. This allows you to earn passive returns and even compound them before the presale concludes. You don’t have to wait for the project to launch fully to start benefiting from your investment.

Attractive Price Point : The presale price for $MK tokens is $1.667, providing an accessible entry point to early buyers. Given the project’s initial buzz and unique features, the potential for high returns seems bright.

Innovative Gaming Features : Meme Kombat offers a unique blend of token staking and interactive battles to keep users engaged. As one of the first to invest, you will have early access to these features and gain an advantage over later participants, maximizing your gaming and earning experiences.

AI-Powered Gameplay : Driven by AI, Meme Kombat offers dynamic battles that are entertaining, unpredictable, and rewarding. Investing during the presale allows you to be part of a next-gen gaming ecosystem right from its inception.

Utility and Engagement : It has a dynamic gaming and betting ecosystem. You can participate in high-stakes meme battles, make various bets, and even stake your tokens for in-game rewards. The token’s functionality extends beyond mere trading, offering a solid use-case scenario.

Long-Term Vision : The platform shows commitment to community engagement and constant upgrades for sustainable growth. This includes adapting to user feedback and expanding into new gaming formats and partnerships, which, in the long run, can add value to the $MK token.

Community-Centric Model : The platform tokenomics and future game adjustments are designed around community feedback, making it a people-powered project. By investing in the presale, you’re not just buying tokens but joining a community that can shape the platform’s future.

Conclusion

Meme Kombat seamlessly blends the world of memes and gaming, offering an innovative platform for players and rewards for investors.

The game is driven by artificial intelligence, providing various wagering options like head-to-head player battles, game-focused bets, and additional side bets. Moreover, the platform’s native crypto, $MK, is audited by Coinsult, adding to its credibility.

The platform offers a staking mechanism with a massive APY of 112% at press time. With exciting features like automatic staking, Meme Kombat has rapidly gained community interest, raising over $60,000 within a few days of its presale launch.

Visit Meme Kombat

FAQs