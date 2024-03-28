How to Buy Slothana (SLOTH) in 2024 – Full Guide

Slothana (SLOTH) Crypto Project Key Features

Before we explain how to buy Slothana, here are some points worth knowing about the project:

Launch and Platform : Slothana is a Solana meme coin that raised over $1 million three days after the presale launch.

: Slothana is a Solana meme coin that raised over $1 million three days after the presale launch. Tokenomics : Currently unknown.

: Currently unknown. Presale : SLOTH is currently available on presale via the official website. Currently, 1 Solana (SOL) will get you 10,000 SLOTH.

: SLOTH is currently available on presale via the official website. Currently, 1 Solana (SOL) will get you 10,000 SLOTH. Staking : Currently unknown.

: Currently unknown. Key Features : More information is coming.

: More information is coming. Long-Term Vision : Slothana aims to become the next biggest meme coin on Solana and build a strong community that will support its long-term development.

: Slothana aims to become the next biggest meme coin on Solana and build a strong community that will support its long-term development. Roadmap: Currently unknown.

How to Buy Slothana (SLOTH) – Step-by-Step Instructions

There are two ways to buy Slothana: either by sending SOL to the indicated token address to receive SLOTH airdrop or directly via the official website. Either way, you’ll need a Solana-compatible wallet.

Here’s how to buy Slothana by depositing SOL onto the token address.

1. Create a Coinbase Wallet

If you already have a crypto wallet, skip this step. Slothana accepts deposits from any Solana-compatible wallet like Phantom, Solflare, or Trust, so you don’t necessarily have to use Coinbase.

However, if you don’t yet have a wallet, we’ll show you how to create one using the Coinbase Wallet as an example.

Head to the Coinbase website and click on ‘Sign Up’ at the top of the page. Enter your details, including your legal name, and create a strong password. Read and accept the Terms and Conditions.

Lastly, download the Coinbase Wallet browser extension or mobile app.

2. Verify Your Email

Once you register, you’ll receive an email asking to confirm your email address. Click on the link within the email. Then, you’ll be prompted to enter some additional information, like your country of residence and birth date.

Don’t click on ‘Skip’ in the upper right corner because verifying your identity and answering all questions is necessary to trade with Coinbase.

3. Deposit Funds to Your Wallet

Sign in to your Coinbase Wallet. You can only purchase SLOTH with SOL, so you must deposit some funds into your account.

Select ‘My Assets’ from the left sidebar, then click on ‘Explore Assets’. Type ‘SOL’ into the search bar, then click on ‘Buy’ to the right of the coin. Then, choose your preferred payment method to purchase as much SOL as you want.

4. Head to Slothana’s Official Website

Visit Slothana’s website or X page to copy the token address. Be aware of any scams, as malicious actors often try to replicate websites of crypto projects. It’s important you only use the official link.

5. Send SOL to the Address

Open your Coinbase Wallet again and click on ‘Send & Receive’ in the upper right corner. Then, click on the ‘Send’ tab, select SOL, enter the amount, and paste the copied token address. Click on ‘Send’.

6. Wait for SLOTH Airdrop

After you send SOL to the indicated address, wait for SLOTH tokens to appear in your Coinbase wallet.

Alternatively, buy SLOTH directly from the website following these steps.

1. Head to Slothana’s Website

Open the official Slothana website and enter the amount of SOL you’re willing to spare. Then, click on ‘Buy Now!’ and choose your wallet (in our example, the Coinbase Wallet).

2. Sign In to Your Crypto Wallet

You’ll be prompted to connect your Coinbase Wallet (or another Solana-compatible wallet) to the Slothana presale. Sign in with your credentials, then confirm the amount of SOL to purchase your SLOTH. When ready, click on Buy Now.

3. Check Your Wallet for SLOTH

Once done, SLOTH should appear in your wallet shortly. In the case of Coinbase Wallet, you can find them in the ‘My Assets’ menu under ‘My Crypto’.

What is Slothana (SLOTH)?

Slothana (SLOTH) is the newest meme coin on Solana that’s currently only available on presale.

Although the team behind the project is unknown, which is common with meme coins, there are rumors that Slothana is related to another successful meme coin, Smog (SMOG).

Smog has been actively supporting Slothana on X and is also a Solana project.

Furthermore, like Smog, Slothana takes a slightly different approach to presales than other meme coins. You don’t necessarily have to buy it on the website and wait for the presale to end to claim your tokens. Instead, you can send SOL to the token address and get SLOTH airdropped right away.

Currently, there’s no information on Slothana’s tokenomics or allocation. Judging by other meme coins (particularly Smog), there will likely be hundreds of millions, if not billions, of tokens in total with no burn mechanisms.

No roadmap has been announced either. However, we can anticipate some utility like staking rewards or token airdrops (as is the case with Smog), if the rumors about them being related are true.

What’s certain is that Slothana has rapidly gained traction, which is a positive sign for a meme coin that relies primarily on hype and speculation. It passed the $500k milestone within eight hours of the presale start and reached $1 million on the third day.

What’s more, Slothana aims to build a large and engaged community, with thousands of users following its X page days from launch. With the backing of Smog, which has nearly 50k followers on X at the time of writing, Slothana is quickly picking up steam.

Why Buy Slothana (SLOTH)?

With so many meme coins appearing on the market, it’s hard to understand which ones are worth buying. Here are the key reasons for Slothana’s appeal.

Rumored relation to Smog (SMOG)

SMOG exploded 4,600% after its launch on Raydium DEX and is now available on numerous other exchanges, including Coinbase. The coin has a market cap of over $136 million at the time of writing and nearly 50k followers on X.

Furthermore, unlike many meme coins, SMOG has real utility, which lies in staking rewards, so it might be safe to assume that SLOTH will follow its path.

Solana’s (SOL) price surge

Solana (SOL) saw the largest price surge of all native coins in 2024, 840% year to date. For a record, ETH grew 107%, and BTC 161%.

Of course, the SOL price is tens of times lower than ETH or BTC, but the upward trend is evident, which impacts other Solana-based projects like Smog and, hopefully, Slothana. For example, SMOG price grew 243% last month.

And if you want to have some fun with your earnings from the presale, there are some great no KYC crypto casinos out there.

Successful presale launch

If the token doesn’t gain traction within the first days, it is likely to flop soon after.

Many meme coins rely on hype more than anything else, and it isn’t a bad thing. However, the presale launch becomes a critical point in this case.

Slothana managed to raise $1 million in three days and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Innovative approach to presale

Presales with price stages and timers, where you have to wait until the project’s launch on exchanges to claim your tokens, are common. However, they introduce a higher risk of a rug pull and manipulation.

Slothana’s approach is different because you can get your tokens immediately. This transparency shows investors that Slothana is a serious project, albeit based on a meme.

Early investment opportunity

You can currently get Slothana at a lower price than the expected launch price.

Currently, 1 SOL will get you 10k SLOTH.

Furthermore, by getting in early, you can support the project’s development and possibly get special perks unavailable in later stages.

Buy SLOTH Verdict – Is It GGEZ?

Slothana has already shown its huge potential despite being a new coin. Not much is known about the tokenomics and roadmap as of now, but Slothana’s presale success and affiliation with Smog make it a project worth following.

FAQs