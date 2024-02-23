How to Buy Smog ($SMOG) in 2024 – The Complete Guide

Smog is a new meme coin for Solana and Ethereum that’s creating quite a splash. The token is up more than 4,600% since its fair launch and promises airdrops and discounts for investors who buy $SMOG now.

Smog’s airdrop is approaching quickly, so investors don’t have much time remaining to buy $SMOG tokens and still qualify. In this guide, we’ll explain how to buy $SMOG.

Smog ($SMOG) Key Points Launch and Platform: Smog held a fair launch on Solana’s Raydium DEX and exploded 4,600% after launch.

Smog held a fair launch on Solana’s Raydium DEX and exploded 4,600% after launch. Tokenomics: The total supply of $SMOG is 1.4 billion tokens. 35% of the supply is set aside for airdrop rewards.

The total supply of $SMOG is 1.4 billion tokens. 35% of the supply is set aside for airdrop rewards. Presale: Smog held a fair launch on Solana, but offers a presale on Ethereum where investors can buy $SMOG for a 10% discount.

Smog held a fair launch on Solana, but offers a presale on Ethereum where investors can buy $SMOG for a 10% discount. Staking: Investors who buy $SMOG on Ethereum can stake their tokens to earn 42% APY and qualify for the airdrop.

Investors who buy $SMOG on Ethereum can stake their tokens to earn 42% APY and qualify for the airdrop. Key Features: Earn token airdrops on Solana or 42% staking APY on Ethereum.

Earn token airdrops on Solana or 42% staking APY on Ethereum. Long-Term Vision: Smog aims to become the biggest meme coin on Solana and deliver additional airdrops for token holders.

Smog aims to become the biggest meme coin on Solana and deliver additional airdrops for token holders. Roadmap: Smog launched in February 2024 and will deliver its first token airdrop in March 2024.

How to Buy Smog ($SMOG) – A Step-By-Step Guide for Beginners

There are two ways to buy $SMOG tokens: on either the Solana or Ethereum blockchains.

Buying $SMOG on Solana qualifies investors to earn token airdrops. Buying $SMOG on Ethereum qualifies investors to stake their tokens and earn 42% APY. In addition, investors who buy $SMOG on Ethereum will get a 10% discount and also qualify for the upcoming airdrops.

So, it pays to buy $SMOG on Ethereum right now. We’ll explain how to buy Smog.

Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet

Investors will need a crypto wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens. Reliable, free options include MetaMask and Trust Wallet. MetaMask can be installed on a mobile device or browser.

Step 2 – Add Funds to Wallet

Investors will need to swap $ETH or $USDT to purchase $SMOG tokens on Ethereum. Purchase any of these tokens from a centralized crypto exchange like MEXC, Binance, or Coinbase.

Step 3 – Connect to $SMOG Sale

To buy $SMOG on Ethereum, visit the project’s Ethereum token sale site. Follow the on-site prompts to connect the crypto wallet.

Step 4 – Buy $SMOG

Choose whether to pay with $ETH or $USDT, then enter the amount of $SMOG to purchase. When ready, click ‘Buy for 42% APY’ to purchase $SMOG tokens.

Investors’ newly purchased $SMOG will be staked automatically and begin earning 42% APY. Staked tokens are locked for 90 days before they are released to investors’ wallets.

How to Buy $SMOG on Solana

$SMOG has already launched on decentralized exchanges on Solana, so investors can purchase $SMOG directly from these DEXs. The Smog team recommends using Birdeye, but alternative DEXs like Raydium and Jupiter also work.

To buy $SMOG on Solana, investors will need a crypto wallet with $SOL, $USDT, or $BONK. Visit a DEX and connect a wallet, then search for the $SMOG/$SOL or $SMOG/$USDT trading pair. Enter the amount of $SOL or $USDT to swap, then execute the order to purchase $SMOG. Tokens will be transferred to the crypto wallet immediately.

What is Smog?

Smog is a top meme coin that features a fire-breathing dragon that rules over a mythical land. It encourages investors to fill their bags and guard their treasure by buying and holding onto $SMOG tokens.

Smog initially launched on the Solana blockchain with a fair launch on the Raydium DEX. That means it didn’t hold a presale like many other meme coins have.

The launch saw enormous success, with $SMOG gaining more than 4,600% in its first 2 weeks after launch. According to DEXTools, $SMOG now has a market cap of more than $90 million and is owned by more than 26,000 investors.

Smog may have launched at just the right time. Solana meme coins have been on a massive tear, driving up engagement across the Solana ecosystem and driving renewed development on Solana.

Now, Smog is also planning a launch on Ethereum. The Ethereum launch will follow a more traditional meme coin presale but without a cap on the number of $SMOG tokens that can be sold.

Smog Airdrops

Smog is planning to reward early investors on Solana and Ethereum with an upcoming crypto airdrop of additional $SMOG tokens. 35% of the token supply has been set aside for airdrops.

The team behind Smog has also hinted in its roadmap that more airdrops could happen in the future.

All token holders have to do to qualify for the first airdrop is to buy and hold $SMOG before an unspecified cutoff date. The longer users hold $SMOG, the more tokens they stand to earn in the airdrop.

Smog Staking Rewards

Investors who buy $SMOG on Ethereum can stake their tokens and earn rewards of 42% APY. That’s an impressive return for a project that’s already demonstrated it has explosive potential and a large community behind it.

On top of that, Smog is offering a 10% discount on $SMOG purchases on Ethereum for a limited time. The discounted price and staking rewards are not available to investors who buy $SMOG on Solana.

Smog Tokenomics

Smog has a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens, which will be distributed across the Solana and Ethereum ecosystems based on demand on each of these blockchains.

50% of the token supply is allocated for marketing efforts, and another 35% is set aside for airdrop rewards. The remaining 15% of tokens are reserved for providing liquidity for exchange launches.

Roadmap

Smog’s roadmap is split into 3 phases.

Phase 1 is complete. It included creating the Smog token and website, launching social channels, and laying the foundations for the $SMOG token airdrop.

It included creating the Smog token and website, launching social channels, and laying the foundations for the $SMOG token airdrop. Phase 2 is underway. It includes Smog’s fair launch on Solana and the ongoing sale on Ethereum.

It includes Smog’s fair launch on Solana and the ongoing sale on Ethereum. Phase 3 is planned. It includes $SMOG token airdrops and growing Smog into the biggest meme coin project on Solana.

For more details about when the Smog airdrop will take place, investors can follow Smog on X or Telegram.

Why Buy Smog?

Let’s take a closer look at some of the key reasons to buy $SMOG during the Ethereum token sale:

10% price discount: For a limited time, investors who buy $SMOG-Eth can get a 10% discount on $SMOG tokens. That effectively gives investors a 10% unrealized gain.

For a limited time, investors who buy $SMOG-Eth can get a 10% discount on $SMOG tokens. That effectively gives investors a 10% unrealized gain. Upcoming $SMOG airdrop: The upcoming $SMOG token airdrop is generating a huge amount of hype, and there are a lot of tokens at stake. Smog has set aside 35% of the total supply, equivalent to more than $30 million worth of $SMOG at the project’s current market cap.

The upcoming $SMOG token airdrop is generating a huge amount of hype, and there are a lot of tokens at stake. Smog has set aside 35% of the total supply, equivalent to more than $30 million worth of $SMOG at the project’s current market cap. Staking rewards: $SMOG-Eth investors can stake their tokens to earn 42% APY, further boosting their returns from holding this meme coin.

$SMOG-Eth investors can stake their tokens to earn 42% APY, further boosting their returns from holding this meme coin. Future airdrop and burn potential: The team behind Smog has hinted that it could hold additional airdrops or burn $SMOG tokens in the future. While nothing is certain, it would make a lot of sense for a dragon-themed meme coin to hold a token burn.

The team behind Smog has hinted that it could hold additional airdrops or burn $SMOG tokens in the future. While nothing is certain, it would make a lot of sense for a dragon-themed meme coin to hold a token burn. Viral meme growth: $SMOG is experiencing viral growth and appears to be poised for more gains. It’s launched at the perfect time to ride the rally across Solana, which recently surpassed $XRP as the 5th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Conclusion

Smog is an explosive Solana meme coin with huge potential. While investors may have missed out on the token’s initial Solana launch, there’s another chance to ride Smog upwards as it launches on Ethereum.

For a limited time, investors can buy $SMOG on Ethereum for a 10% discount, plus get 42% staking APY and access to the upcoming $SMOG airdrop. Don’t miss this chance to buy one of the most action-packed meme coins of the year.

