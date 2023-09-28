How to Buy TG.Casino Token ($TGC) in 2023 – The Complete Guide

TG.Casino is a trending new fully licensed crypto casino integrated with Telegram for decentralized and anonymous gaming. Its native token, $TGC, recently launched in presale. It offers high staking rewards, currently over 1,800% APY, and a profit-sharing scheme via token buyback.

The platform will feature slots, a sportsbook, and classic casino games. Additionally, it will offer NFT rewards and an exciting welcome bonus, all with zero fees.

Want to know how to participate in its presale? This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to buy TG.Casino tokens.

TG.Casino Token ($TGC) Presale Key Points Launch Date : TG.Casino’s presale went live on 21 September, aiming to revolutionize online gaming with Telegram integration.

: TG.Casino’s presale went live on 21 September, aiming to revolutionize online gaming with Telegram integration. Tokenomics : TG.Casino’s native $TGC token has a fixed supply cap of 100 million. For the presale, 40 million tokens are available at $0.125 each.

: TG.Casino’s native $TGC token has a fixed supply cap of 100 million. For the presale, 40 million tokens are available at $0.125 each. Fundraising Targets : The presale aims to raise a minimum of $1 million, with a hard cap of $5 million. More than $235,000 has already been raised within a week.

: The presale aims to raise a minimum of $1 million, with a hard cap of $5 million. More than $235,000 has already been raised within a week. High APY for Staking : A standout feature is the staking APY, which is over 1800%. This offers a high passive income stream right from the presale stage.

: A standout feature is the staking APY, which is over 1800%. This offers a high passive income stream right from the presale stage. USP : TG.Casino is exclusively accessible via Telegram, providing a streamlined user experience without KYC. It targets Telegram’s 700 million-strong user base.

: TG.Casino is exclusively accessible via Telegram, providing a streamlined user experience without KYC. It targets Telegram’s 700 million-strong user base. Regulatory Compliance : Licensed by the Curacao eGaming Commission, the platform also adheres to responsible gambling and anti-money laundering protocols.

: Licensed by the Curacao eGaming Commission, the platform also adheres to responsible gambling and anti-money laundering protocols. Bonus and Perks : Early investors spending at least $5,000 will get exclusive NFTs and other post-launch benefits.

: Early investors spending at least $5,000 will get exclusive NFTs and other post-launch benefits. Token Utility: The $TGC token is not just a transactional currency but also offers staking rewards. Furthermore, some casino profits will be used for token buy-backs to create scarcity and store its value over the long term.

How to Buy TG.Casino ($TGC) – A Step-By-Step Guide for Beginners

Here’s a simple step-by-step process that outlines how to buy TG.Casino tokens, from setting up a crypto wallet to staking your tokens for rewards.

Step 1: Set Up a Compatible Crypto Wallet

First, you’ll need a crypto wallet compatible with ERC-20 tokens like $TGC. Popular options include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and OKX Wallet.

MetaMask and Trust Wallet are particularly strong in security features and compatible with mobile and desktop platforms. Download the wallet app on your smartphone or add the extension to your desktop browser to get started.

Step 2: Get BNB, USDT, or ETH

Before buying $TGC tokens, you must have some ETH, BNB, or USDT in your wallet. You can buy them from a crypto exchange if you don’t own them.

Once bought, transfer these funds to your wallet. Having some ETH in your wallet is crucial to cover gas fees.

Step 3: Connect Wallet to TG.Casino

Navigate to the TG.Casino presale website and look for the ‘Connect Wallet’ button. Click it and select your wallet (for example, MetaMask) from the given options.

Follow the on-screen instructions to authorize and confirm the connection. Once connected, the website interface will update to show additional options.

Step 4: Purchasing $TGC Tokens

At this stage, you’re ready to buy $TGC tokens. You can swap them for ETH, BNB, or USDT. Specify the amount you’re willing to spend or the number of $TGC tokens you wish to buy.

Click ‘Buy Now’ to complete the transaction. Note that a minimum purchase of 100 TGC tokens ($12.50) is required, and you’ll also need some reserved ETH for gas fees.

Step 5: Optional – Staking $TGC Tokens

TG.Casino offers an option to ‘Buy & Stake’ your tokens. If you choose this, your tokens will be locked into a staking pool with an estimated APY of over 1800%. This allows you to accrue rewards during the presale.

If you prefer not to stake, you can select the option below to buy without staking. Your tokens will be securely stored until the presale concludes.

Final Step: Claiming Your Tokens

After the presale ends, a ‘Claiming Button’ will appear on the TG.Casino website. You can claim your tokens directly from the website at that time.

For the latest updates, join the TG.Casino Telegram channel.

What is TG.Casino?

TG.Casino is a hot new crypto seeking to revolutionize online gaming by merging the Telegram messenger service with blockchain. Accessibility is a standout feature of TG.Casino. The platform is exclusively accessible via Telegram, a messenger service with a user base of over 700 million.

The casino offers various gaming options, all while sidestepping the need for KYC procedures. Users can instantly create an account using their number associated with Telegram. This offers a unique, streamlined user experience and positions the casino to attract a new, large demographic of players.

Its native crypto, the $TGC token, is central to the platform’s operation and offers additional avenues for earning and staking. Not only is it fully licensed, but it has also undergone a Coinsult audit for maximum transparency and security.

The casino will feature thousands of provably fair games from top developers and virtual and live tables for classics like Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack. It will also have an extensive sportsbook providing access to top-tier sports betting markets.

The $TGC token offers multiple benefits, including instant deposits and withdrawals. New users can get a bonus of 150% on their initial deposit and 500 free spins.

Furthermore, the token will allow users to earn staking rewards while taking benefit of a buy-back scheme to share casino profits with token holders.

Notably, the Curacao eGaming Commission has licensed the casino. The platform also adheres to responsible gambling and anti-money laundering protocols. The casino access could be restricted in some countries but is easily accessible through a VPN.

Interested users can follow TG.Casino on X (previously Twitter) to get the latest updates.

Staking Mechanism

$TGC stands out for its remarkable staking APYs, currently offering an APY of over 1800%. The high return rate has attracted considerable attention, with over 2 million tokens staked in less than a week of its official presale launch.

Your staking returns scale with the size of your investment, offering higher rewards for higher stakes. Early buyers can buy and stake their $TGC tokens before the presale ends.

The platform has also devised a well-thought-out buyback mechanism to improve token stability and investor incentives.

Casino profits will be used to repurchase tokens from decentralized exchanges. Of these, 40% will be burnt, reducing the token’s supply and potentially increasing its value. The remaining 60% is channeled back into the staking pool, creating a consistent reward system for holders.

The token’s buyback and burn mechanisms set the stage for price appreciation. As supply decreases, each token’s scarcity and value could increase over the long term.

Tokenomics & Presale

Per the TG.Casino whitepaper, the $TGC token has a total supply cap of 100 million. A major portion of this supply is aimed at incentivizing user engagement and rewarding loyalty:

Staking Rewards: 20% of the total supply is reserved for staking rewards, amounting to 20 million tokens.

Player Rewards and Bonuses: 10 million tokens, or 10% of the total supply, are allocated for rewarding active casino members.

Affiliates and Marketing: 5 million tokens each, 5% for affiliates and 5% for marketing, are set aside to promote the platform’s growth.

Liquidity pool: 20% of the total token supply is dedicated to liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges.

Currently, TG.Casino’s presale is live, where 40 million tokens available at a discounted rate of only $0.125 each. The presale aims to raise a minimum of $1 million with a hard cap of $5 million.

Within a week, the presale raised over $235,000, indicating strong initial investor interest. Investors putting in at least $5,000 can get exclusive NFTs and other post-launch perks.

Why Buy TG.Casino During the Presale?

Here are a few key reasons to buy TG.Casino during its trending presale, which has caught the attention of investors:

High Earnings Potential: TG.Casino offers a massive APY of over 1800% for staking $TGC tokens. This offers an additional income stream for investors right from the presale stage, allowing you to accumulate more tokens over time.

Early Buying Opportunity: The $TGC token is priced at just $0.125 during the presale, offering room for significant gains as TG.Casino gains traction. Given its integration with Telegram’s 700 million-strong user base, early entry could result in massive returns.

Token Buy-Back Mechanism: A portion of the casino’s profits will be used to buy back $TGC tokens. 40% of these will be burnt to reduce supply and potentially increase the token’s value, while the remaining 60% will enrich the staking pool.

TG.Casino Price Potential – What is $TGC’s Potential?

TG.Casino is an emerging player in the crypto-based gambling sector, a rapidly evolving segment within Web3.

While platforms like Rollbit, the largest gambling token by market cap, have been early movers, the crypto gambling market remains small.

The press time market valuation of Rollbit is a little over $396 million, whereas the global gambling industry is worth $260 billion. While the crypto gambling part of this industry is smaller, this still leaves room for new players like TG.Casino to grow in the coming years.

Moreover, forecasts suggest a growth in user base from 1 billion to 1.5 billion over the next five years. Utilizing Telegram for better security and anonymity, TG.Casino is well-positioned to capitalize on this expected growth.

The $TGC token offers stake-to-earn capabilities and a profit-sharing model with deflationary attributes. These features make it a strong choice for long-term holding and offer rewards for those who stake.

The presale price for $TGC stands at $0.125. Conservative TG.Casino token price predictions indicate the potential for its value to increase to $1.5 in five years, with an over 10x return.

Conclusion

TG.Casino is an emerging crypto casino platform uniquely utilizing Telegram for secure and quick crypto-based gambling.

What sets it apart is its native $TGC token, which offers users multiple avenues to earn. The staking system offers a massive APY of over 1,800% and a profit-sharing mechanism for token holders. A deflationary strategy through token burning is also in place, potentially driving the token’s value higher.

On the gaming front, TG.Casino has a diverse range of slots, traditional casino games, and a sportsbook. Added benefits include zero fees, low deposit, and withdrawal limits, an appealing welcome bonus of 150% up to $30,000, and 500 free spins.

With over $230,000 raised in less than a week of launch, the platform showed strong initial buying interest. You can buy the tokens for a presale rate of $0.125 at press time.

Always verify the transactions you authorize and ensure you use verified links. The only approved platform for purchasing $TGC tokens before their DEX and CEX listing is www.tg.casino.

