How to Identify Upcoming Crypto Coins – 2024 Update

What Is a Crypto Coin?

A crypto coin is a digital currency that exists on the blockchain (digital ledger) and holds a certain value determined by supply and demand.

Cryptocurrencies are inherently more volatile than Fiat (government-issued currency) because they’re not backed by a central institution.

However, decentralization is one of crypto’s key attraction points. No single entity controls the blockchain and crypto coins, which makes them the everyday man’s currency.

Right now, the crypto market is more expansive than ever. But with that being said, the many technical concepts (like DEX, DeFi, and ICO) make the industry fairly inaccessible to non-tech people.

How to Identify New Cryptocurrencies – 7 Easy Methods

Knowing about new cryptocurrencies is the first step of the research process, and information is everything in the crypto space, where coins can pump (or dump, sadly) in a matter of minutes.

You’ll also stay ahead of the trend and make better investments by knowing where to discover new crypto coins. Let’s go over the seven ways you can do that below:

1. Airdrops

A good way of finding upcoming crypto is through airdrops, a marketing strategy often used by new cryptocurrency projects to attract investors.

Sites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap often promote these airdrops, and they’re a great way to find out about new crypto coins.

You’ll also find analytics and more in-depth metrics (like historical performance data or development insights) about crypto on these platforms, making them a priceless tool in your crypto research.

2. ICOs and Presales

ICOs (Initial Coin Offering) and crypto presales (a type of ICO) offer the unique opportunity to invest in upcoming crypto projects before they’re listed on crypto exchanges. This means you buy the tokens cheaper, obtain bonuses, and maximize your profits later on.

You’ll often find news about ICOs and presales on crypto news sites or tech platforms that cover the crypto industry.

A Google search on something like ‘recent crypto presales’ or ‘crypto ICOs’ will also point you in the right direction. Remember you must DYOR (Do Your Own Research) before investing in presales or ICO crypto tokens, as they’re a high-risk investment.

3. Launchpads

Before becoming public, many crypto projects appear on so-called ‘launchpads’ first. These are platforms that help cryptocurrencies gather funding and views.

Binance and Bybit are two popular examples of IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) launchpads, where crypto projects raise funds by selling their tokens on the exchange.

IDO launchpads (Initial DEX Offering) include Gate.io Startup, DAO Maker, and BSCStation, while one popular ICO launchpad is CoinList. Check these sites to learn about new crypto coins ahead of time and invest early to capitalize on the low price.

4. Forums

Forums are treasure troves of crypto info dumps where you can learn about upcoming cryptocurrencies. ‘r/CryptocurrencyICO’ is a Reddit forum thread where users post about the latest ICOs.

While other crypto forums like IG Community or Investing exist, Reddit is a definite go-to for the latest crypto news if you prefer sourcing your information at the grassroots level.

You’ll find regular users, crypto enthusiasts, and field experts exchanging ideas and talking about the newest updates in the crypto world. Apply common sense and your own research on forums, though. Hype tends to muddy the waters often enough.

5. News Sites

Crypto news sites will often have up-to-date information about upcoming cryptocurrencies, airdrops, ICOs, and developments in the crypto community.

Some of these include CoinDesk, Cryptonews, CoinMarketCap, and Bitcoinist. Combine them with forums and launchpads to take your crypto research to the next level.

Analyzing crypto trends on these sites will give you insights into market sentiment and emerging crypto, which gives you an edge when making investment decisions.

Screening tools like Token Sniffer and PooCoin Charts are great for looking up a coin by name to get an overview of the project.

Whilst you won’t find new coins with these tools, they offer a quick analysis of projects you find during your research. A glance over these stats will tell you if the coin is a bust or a gem.

You’ll get extensive information, including market cap, trading volume, community engagement, and price trends. Crypto presales will have a significantly lower trust score (as seen above) by default.

7. Social Media Platforms

Social media is an evergreen source of crypto news – if you know where to look. X, in particular, is the preferred promotional venue for most upcoming crypto projects.

Another good platform is Telegram, though we recommend extreme prejudice against Telegram crypto groups. They’re notorious for promoting scam projects and pump-and-dumps.

Some popular crypto Telegram channels include ‘800% Profit Signals,’ ‘Whales Signals 100x,’ and Rocket Wallet Signals.’ Use them at your own discretion, and stay skeptical.

Our guide on the best crypto presales includes a highly-curated cryptocurrency ranking of top crypto coins. This should give you a good headstart.

Why Invest in New Crypto Coins Before They’re Listed?

The two biggest reasons to invest in crypto coins before listing are the low price-per-token and the high profit margin.

Remember the Bitcoin boom? The first halving saw an increase of ~394%, from $229 to $1,132 in just eight months. After the second halving, Bitcoin had gone up to $19,000, an increase of ~2,828% from $649 before the halving.

A $1,300 investment would have turned into ~$38,000 in a bit over a year of HODLing.

The same idea applies to new crypto presales. If you choose the right coin, you might see significant profits not unlike those seen with Bitcoin. Sometimes even more.

Here are more reasons to invest in new cryptocurrencies.

1. Rewards

Investing early gives you the lion’s share of the reward programs and incentives.

Most crypto presales use exclusive reward programs to attract early investment. For instance, Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) offers smart contract staking with higher-than-normal APY (up to 300%) for early investors.

This will grow your portfolio substantially more during the initial stage compared to the post-exchange listing period.

Smog ($SMOG) does a similar thing through airdrop points to encourage early HODLing and staking. Projects experience increased growth faster by doing this, and investors benefit, too.

2. New Features

Many crypto projects offer exclusive access to new features if you invest early. Take 5th Scape, for instance. Early investors get access to VR games to monetize even before the coin officially launches.

Others, like Cerra.io, offer early access to core features like swapping to liquidity deposits and pool creations, which could increase your profits significantly if used early.

While these features will become accessible to anyone post-launch, using them early on lets you take advantage of the lower token price and market capitalization.

3. Lower Entry Barrier

Investing early means the price is low, so you don’t need to spend as much to make a (bigger) profit.

This is part of the charm of crypto presales and one of the reasons why new projects receive so much attention from crypto enthusiasts.

Imagine investing in Ethereum when it was worth $100. Spending $200 to get two ETH then would result in ~$6,500 now. That’s a gain of 3,500% from just holding the ETH in your wallet.

Newer coins cost a few decimals under a dollar, so think of $0.0004 per token, like in Dogecoin20’s case. Spending $250 gets you 625,000 tokens at that price point.

If the token jumps to $0.02/token (+5,000%), you now have $12,750 from an initial investment of $250. And the project allows you to stake the tokens, which could lead to even bigger profits.

How to Know Which Are the Best Crypto Coins To Buy?

Assessing the worth of crypto projects involves in-depth research of key elements like roadmap, tokenomics, team history, and external audits.

While FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is hardcoded in us crypto enthusiasts, slow down and make an educated decision. The crypto space is ripe with scams, pump-and-dump schemes, and hype-fueled projects that die out in a few weeks.

Let’s go over the key research elements you must analyze before buying crypto.

1. Roadmap

Every crypto project needs a roadmap, and every roadmap must:

Be clear

Be clear Have an actionable timeline

Have an actionable timeline Show achievable steps

Show achievable steps Have a logical structure

Have a logical structure Include an end goal

A good example of a crypto roadmap done right is Cardano. It goes into great detail for every stage, explaining the goal, methods to achieve it, and what this means for holders.

Dogecoin20 also does a decent job with its detailed roadmap, clear objectives, and user-centric approach. Though it lacks a specific timeline, it makes up for it with explanations of the benefits of each roadmap phase.

Most cryptocurrencies follow a similar format for their roadmaps – from the foundational elements to promotion, implementation of features, and scaling.

2. Team History

The experience and industry knowledge of a team correlate to the crypto project’s potential in multiple areas – tokenomics, utility, scalability, and, ultimately, lifespan.

Crypto projects live and die with their teams.

You should expect full disclosure and transparency from a crypto team. Anonymity is bad because you don’t know who’s spearheading the project.

So, how can you possibly trust them with your money?

Cerra.io is one of the few presale projects that offer information about their team. It’s not much, but it’s an honest attempt at transparency.

Ideally, you want a team with extensive industry knowledge, whether in smart contract building, blockchain technology, or fintech. Experience with previous crypto projects is also a plus.

3. Utility

All crypto projects need utility to thrive and differentiate themselves from other cryptocurrencies. For instance, eTukTuk’s main goal is to manufacture electric TukTuks and boost driver earnings.

To achieve this, it offers a Play-to-Earn game for token holders to engage in power staking that manages the nodes for each EV. The activity at each EV charging station correlates to the staking APY.

A crypto’s utility translates to ‘what you can do with it’ and what that means for you, the token holder. Not all crypto projects have equally advanced utility, though.

Meme coins (like Smog or Sponge V2) rely on staking as their singular utility, and their only goal is to increase their market capitalization and token price.

The more you can do with a token, the more options to grow your investment.

Before deciding to buy a crypto token, ask yourself, ‘What can I do with it?’ Ideally, it should have other forms of utility besides staking (although this isn’t bad by itself).

4. Value (Tokenomics)

The tokenomics (token economics) of a crypto project refers to its ability to hold its value in time and, ideally, increase its valuation.

Good, healthy tokenomics should include:

Transparent distribution for fairness and wealth decentralization

Transparent distribution for fairness and wealth decentralization Economic incentives (like staking) to encourage network participation

Economic incentives (like staking) to encourage network participation Steady and predictable token supply to prevent inflation

Steady and predictable token supply to prevent inflation Clear utility to drive demand for the token

Clear utility to drive demand for the token Community (decentralized) governance for decision-making

Community (decentralized) governance for decision-making Flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions for long-term viability

We’ll use eTukTuk for reference again. Its tokenomics are clear, straightforward, and detailed, though the 10% team allocation has cast some doubts within the community.

The more detailed a project’s tokenomics, the more reason you have to trust it, more or less. On the flip side, the opposite is also true – vague and unclear tokenomics are sketchy at best and untrustworthy at worst.

5. External Audits

External audits are a brand of trust for crypto projects.

It’s a reliable way to build trust in the community and make it clear that your project means business. Take 5th Scape, for instance. It has a security audit by Coinsult and a KYC certificate by SolidProof.

This lets users know the project doesn’t have blatant security issues and it’s ‘safe’ to invest in. While not relevant to the token’s value proposition and future potential, security audits are a good show of trust from the project developers.

But if a crypto project doesn’t have security audits (like Sponge V2), does it mean it’s a scam? No, it means you must accept the possibility of security vulnerabilities with the smart contract.

KYC certifications are more relevant because they verify project ownership, team identity, and whether the token contract is published on the mainnet. Unfortunately, many new crypto projects lack this certification.

6. Popularity

Popularity is the main driving force behind crypto growth.

There’s good popularity, like increased interest in the project’s utility and long-term value proposition.

And there’s bad popularity, like unfounded hype and FOMO.

The first leads to organic growth in the project’s valuation for the long term, while the latter is vulnerable to pump-and-dumps, volatility, and market instability.

A crypto’s popularity directly correlates to how fast it grows, and while faster growth often leads to higher volatility, it’s still a good sign.

While it’s more profitable to invest in a project’s future popularity,’ it’s a high-risk gamble that may or may not pay off. That’s because you’re trying to foresee a crypto’s future potential based on less-than-certain factors.

What Are the Risks?

Investing in upcoming crypto is a high-risk venture.

You have no legal protection with crypto payments or investments because it’s a largely unregulated industry.

This puts you in a precarious position to begin with.

Other risks include:

Badly placed investments or market dumps that result in financial losses

Badly placed investments or market dumps that result in financial losses Scams from fake projects claiming to be the next-best crypto

Scams from fake projects claiming to be the next-best crypto Market manipulation (like the infamous Squid Game scheme)

Market manipulation (like the infamous Squid Game scheme) Crypto theft on exchanges

Crypto theft on exchanges FOMO getting the better of you and investing more than you afford to lose

A rule-of-thumb would be to stop yourself whenever you want to invest in a crypto project and ask ‘why do I want to buy this?’

Is it FOMO, community hype, or did you do your research and trust the project and its value proposition? Usually, you should be able to figure out your motivation after thinking it through.

Falling prey to FOMO happens more than you think – it’s in the nature of the crypto industry to invoke greed. Project developers making extravagant claims aren’t helping either.

Investing in crypto safely means making a few compromises and adopting a specific mindset. For one, you should redirect your focus from short-term speculation to long-term HODLing if you’re not a crypto analyst.

Crypto price prediction is more a gamble than an investment.

That’s because past market behaviors are not necessarily indicative of future ones. Crypto suffers from this more than others because of market manipulation and intentional pumps-and-dumps.

While interpreting crypto market trends and chart patterns is possible, it’s a highly technical occupation that most crypto enthusiasts aren’t knowledgeable about.

We also recommend storing your tokens on a cold wallet or, if you must store them on an exchange, use 2FA, create a whitelist of withdrawal addresses, and use a unique account password.

Upcoming Crypto Coins Verdict

To identify upcoming crypto coins, visit crypto news sites like Cryptonews, find ICO lists on launchpads like Binance, and look for airdrops or presales on social media (X or Reddit).

Screening tools like Token Sniffer will provide an overview of new crypto projects and help you determine if they’re a good investment.

There are many reasons to invest in new cryptocurrencies, from temporary rewards to high-staking APY and the prospect of selling the tokens for a significant profit.

Remember to DYOR crypto projects ruthlessly before investing, though. There are scams aplenty, doubled by hype-fueled projects with a short lifespan.

