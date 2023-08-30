Internet Computer Price Prediction 2023 – 2030
Are you curious about the future of the Internet Computer (ICP) and its potential? Here’s the detailed price prediction for the price action of ICP ahead.
Our in-depth analysis, considering technical factors and historical performance, aims to shed light on the long-term potential of the Intenet Computer (ICP) Coin.
The ICP Crypto is a product of the Dfinity Foundation—an innovative organization dedicated to developing technology for the Internet Computer blockchain.
The foundation’s ultimate goal is to achieve a blockchain singularity, where every system can be reconstructed and reimagined through the utilization of smart contracts on an infinite public blockchain.
The platform offers advanced capabilities for scaling smart contract computations and provides robust software frameworks to developers.
According to our research on CoinMarketCap, ICP Coin is available for trading on reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. Given its limited token supply and practical applications, the prospects of ICP Coin appear highly promising.
What Is Internet Computer (ICP)?
Internet Computer is constructing a decentralized “internet computer” – a cloud computing platform that aims to rival centralized giants like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
The initiative commenced in 2016 with the primary objective of developing the “Internet Computer,” a blockchain-based decentralized network designed to enhance the current internet’s capabilities.
This cloud-like platform facilitates data storage and computational tasks and fosters community-driven governance.
The project initiated its fundraising efforts in 2017, raising over $100M by the end of 2018. In return for their early investment, participants received an IOU-ICP version of the token.
This unique token granted them the ability to buy, sell, and hold the native blockchain token that had not yet been released. On May 7, 2021, the team launched their mainnet, followed shortly after by the public release of the ICP token on May 10, 2021.
|Market Price
|$ 4.056384
|Price Change 7 days
|-0.49%
|Market Capitalization
|$ 1.79B
|Circulating Supply
|440.96M
|24 Hours Trading Volume
|$ 12.11M
|All-Time High
|$750.73
|All-time low
|$3.40
What Makes the Internet Computer Different?
The company’s objective for this project is to empower individuals in their use of the internet, fostering an open community where developers can enhance the platform for the benefit of all users.
This endeavor holds the potential to revolutionize how we utilize and experience the internet. Notably, Internet Computer is a blockchain that operates at exceptional web speed while boasting limitless capacity.
Use Caes of Internet Computer (ICP)
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Users have the convenience of accessing a range of financial services on the Internet Computer. These services include lending, borrowing, trading, and investing—all without the need for intermediaries or centralized platforms.
Decentralized Social Media: Users have the ability to create and join social media platforms on the Internet Computer. They enjoy complete autonomy over their data and privacy in this environment.
Supply Chain Management: Businesses can use the Internet Computer to effectively monitor and validate the origin, quality, and movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This adoption enhances operational efficiency and ensures greater transparency.
Decentralized Identity: A single digital identity can be effortlessly created by users, enabling its usage across multiple applications and services on the Internet Computer. Importantly, this eliminates the need for dependence on third-party providers or passwords.
Decentralized Cloud Computing: Developers can utilize the Internet Computer to deploy and operate powerful applications that make use of the collective computational capabilities of the network. This results in decreased costs and complexity.
Decentralized Web Hosting: Users have the capability to effortlessly host their websites and web applications on the Internet Computer. This groundbreaking technology eliminates the need for servers, domains, or certificates.
Decentralized Gaming: Gamers have the opportunity to engage in captivating and interactive games that utilize the Internet Computer platform. Within these games, individuals can own and exchange digital assets like NFTs.
Decentralized Governance: Users have the opportunity to actively participate in governing the Internet Computer through their ability to vote on proposals and upgrades, using their ICP tokens as a stake.
What Drives Internet Computer (ICP) Price?
Market Demand: Fluctuations in the price of ICP often arise due to changes in demand. Increases in interest rates can drive prices upward, whereas decreased demand may lead to price declines.
Token Utility: The value of ICP is directly linked to its utility within the Internet Computer ecosystem. This utility affects the price by virtue of its role in enabling decentralized applications and smart contracts.
Supply Dynamics: The limited supply of tokens can create scarcity and potentially drive prices higher. Conversely, an increase in token issuance may put downward pressure on the value of ICP.
Adoption Rate: The wider adoption of the Internet Computer platform can have a positive impact on the demand for ICP, subsequently influencing its price. This occurs as more developers and users engage with the network.
Competitive Landscape: Competition from other blockchain platforms can impact the price of ICP. Scalability, security, and innovation influence investors’ decision-making process concerning ICP.
Regulatory Environment: Favorable regulations can positively impact investment and innovation within the crypto space, potentially influencing the price of ICP. Conversely, adverse regulations may lead to an opposite outcome.
Technological Developments: Upgrades and advancements in Internet Computer technology have the potential to impact prices, as significant improvements can drive positive price movements.
Market Sentiment: Investor emotions and perceptions, influenced by news, social media, and overall market sentiment, can cause rapid price fluctuations as traders respond to shifting narratives.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price History
ICP is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has a limited price history. Upon listing on Coinbase’s exchange in May 2021, it initially reached an all-time high of $737.20 but quickly dropped to $250.
The following day saw a surge to $491 before another decline ensued. This downward trend persisted until May 19, when the price hit an all-time low. A subsequent spike to $223 occurred the next day, followed by fluctuations within the range of $120 to $166.
On May 28, sellers managed to breach the support level at $120, causing the price to consolidate between $102 and $120.
Eventually, on June 3rd, buyers successfully broke through the resistance level at $120; however, this upward momentum was short-lived. By December, ICP’s value plummeted further and established a new all-time low of around $20, remaining unable to achieve significantly higher prices ever since.
Internet Computer (ICP) Current Price
Over the past 24 hours, the price has increased by 0.66%. The trading volume of Internet Computer in the last 24 hours is $23.27M, which represents a decrease of 1.19% compared to the previous day.
Currently ranked at 144 by trading volume, Internet Computer can be traded on 44 crypto exchanges and exchanged with 72 other cryptocurrencies.
With a trading volume of $23.27M in the past 24 hours, Internet Computer currently ranks as the #144 cryptocurrency based on volume.
The trading volume has experienced a decrease of 1.19% within the last 24 hours and a significant downturn of -71.85% over the the past month. Compared to its volume one year ago, Internet Computer has witnessed a substantial decline of -82.53%.
Internet Computer (ICP) Fear & Greed Index
The current Fear & Greed Index of the Internet Computer stands at 54, indicating that investors’ sentiment is neutral. This index combines various market and investment indicators, including measures of volatility over 30 and 90 days, trading volume, social media activity, and Google Trends data.
By primarily analyzing Bitcoin-related market information, the Fear & Greed Index provides a valuable gauge of sentiment for Internet Computer investors.
The Fear & Greed Index is a valuable indicator of the market’s current sentiment. It provides insight into the prevailing emotions driving investors.
The index ranges from extreme fear (0-24) to fear (25-49), then moves towards neutrality at 50, followed by greed (51-75), and finally extreme desire (76-100).
Some traders view a previous negative sentiment as an opportune moment to make purchases, while a dominant positive sentiment can present a favorable chance for selling.
Internet Computer (ICP) Technical Analysis
The technical rating for Internet Computer (ICP) currently suggests a strong bearish trend. Moving averages across different periods – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, and 200 – reinforce this downward outlook.
Furthermore, the indicators of moving averages crossovers confirm the continuation of this bearish sentiment in the short term, medium term, and long term.
The moving averages of 5 to 200-day SMAs indicate a bearish trend, ranging from 393.7 to 460.67. The crossing over of short, medium, and long-term moving averages confirms the presence of bearish momentum.
Multiple technical indicators suggest a negative sentiment. The RSI stands at 45.53, indicating neutrality, while the MACD (-3.65) and ROC (-6.11) exhibit bearish signals. Stochastic, CCI, and Williamson%R indicate oversold conditions.
The Bollinger Bands, with a configuration of (20,2), provide valuable information on potential price ranges.
These bands consist of the Upper Band (UB) at 415.52 and the Lower Band (LB) at 383.04, along with the Simple Moving Average of 20 periods (SMA20) at 399.28. By analyzing these indicators, one can gain insights into market volatility and possible levels of support or resistance.
Understanding Technical Indicators
- RSI(14): Momentum indicator for overbought and oversold conditions.
- MACD(12,26,9): Trend-following indicator using moving averages crossover.
- Stochastic(20,3): Measures close’s position relative to high-low range.
- ROC(20): Compares current price to price n periods ago.
- CCI(20): Detects trend change and momentum within the trend.
- Williamson%R(14): Compares current price to past 14-day high-low.
- MFI(14): Measures money flow into/out of security.
- ATR(14): Indicates absolute price volatility compared to SMA.
- ADX(14): Evaluates trend strength, not trend direction.
- Bollinger Band(20,2): Uses standard deviations around the moving average to indicate overbought and oversold market conditions.
Internet Computer (ICP) Short-Term Price Prediction
|Date
|Avg Price
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|August 15, 2023
|$7.01
|$6.52
|$7.51
|August 16, 2023
|$7.32
|$6.81
|$7.83
|August 21, 2023
|$8.97
|$8.34
|$9.60
|August 26, 2023
|$9.91
|$9.22
|$10.61
|September 5, 2023
|$11.08
|$10.31
|$11.86
|October 2023
|$11.81
|$10.98
|$12.64
|November 2023
|$11.98
|$11.14
|$12.82
|December 2023
|$12.15
|$11.30
|$13.00
Internet Computer price prediction August 15, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of Internet Computer on August 15, 2023, is projected to range between $6.52 and $7.51. The average price of ICP is expected to be around $7.01.
Internet Computer price prediction August 16, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of Internet Computer on August 16, 2023, is expected to range between $6.81 and $7.83. The average price of ICP is anticipated to be approximately $7.32.
Internet Computer price prediction August 21, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of Internet Computer (ICP) on August 21, 2023, should fall between $8.34 and $9.60. The average price for ICP is projected to be approximately $8.97.
Internet Computer price prediction August 26, 2023: According to our analysis, the expected price range for Internet Computer on August 26, 2023, is between $9.22 and $10.61. The average price of ICP during that period is estimated at approximately $9.91.
Internet Computer price prediction September 5, 2023: According to our analysis, the price of Internet Computer (ICP) on September 5, 2023, is expected to range between $10.31 and $11.86. The average price for ICP during this period is approximately $11.08.
Internet Computer Price Prediction October 2023: According to our analysis, the price of Internet Computer (ICP) for October 2023 is projected to range between $10.98 and $12.64. The average price of ICP during this period is estimated at approximately $11.81.
Internet Computer price prediction November 2023: According to our analysis, the price range for Internet Computer (ICP) in November 2023 is projected to be between $11.14 and $12.82. Additionally, we anticipate that the average price of ICP will hover around $11.
Internet Computer price prediction December 2023: According to our analysis, the projected price range for Internet Computer in December 2023 is between $11.30 and $13.00. The anticipated average price for ICP during this period is approximately $12.15.
Internet Computer (ICP) Long-Term Price Prediction 2023 2024 2025 2026 – 2030
|Year
|Avg Price
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|2023
|$7.97
|$4.65
|$11.29
|2024
|$12.07
|$9.89
|$14.24
|2025
|$15.14
|$12.41
|$17.87
|2026
|$19.49
|$15.57
|$22.41
|2027
|$24.30
|$19.92
|$28.68
|2028
|$30.83
|$25.27
|$36.38
|2029
|$39.56
|$32.43
|$46.69
|2030
|$50.55
|$41.44
|$59.66
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2023
Based on our ICP forecast for 2023, it is projected that the cryptocurrency price will reach a peak of $11.29, indicating a promising investment opportunity. Conversely, the minimum price estimate for 2023 stands at $4.65, while the average value is anticipated to be around $7.97.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2024
According to the ICP crypto prediction, experts estimate that the coin’s trading range will fall between $9.89 and $14.24. The minimum price is $9.89, while the maximum price is projected to reach $14.24.
Additionally, there are assumptions suggesting an average price of $12.07 for the ICP coin.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2025
According to the ICP coin price prediction, analysts expect a significant increase in value throughout the year. The projected trading range for the coin spans from a potential low of $12.41 to a maximum level of $17.87. On average, the cash is anticipated to trade at around $15.14 over the course of the entire year.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2026
Our Internet Computer price prediction indicates that the projected maximum price for ICP is $22.41. Meanwhile, our ICP coin prediction 2026 suggests a potential minimum price of around $15.57 and an average price of $18.99.
Despite the market’s volatility, there may not be significant risks involved due to the strong development of the ICP blockchain by 2026.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2027
Our forecast for the Internet Computer Price (ICP) shows positive prospects are ahead. We anticipate the price of ICP to fall within the range of $19.92 and $28.68 in 2027, with $24.30 being the average price projection.
This predicts a potential low and high value, respectively. Additionally, this increase in market cap further supports these projections.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2028
Based on the prediction of our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), it is anticipated that the token’s prices for the year 2028 will range between $25.27 and $36.38.
The average price of the token during this period is estimated to be around $30.82. Consequently, investing at its current value holds excellent potential for yielding significant returns to investors.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2029
According to the technical analysis and ICP predictions, experts project that the average value of the coin will be approximately $39.56 throughout the entirety of 2029. The minimum and maximum values for the ICP cryptocurrency are anticipated to hover around $32.43 and $46.69, respectively.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2030
According to our ICP crypto price prediction for 2030, it is expected that the coin’s value will experience a significant increase from its current value of $5.26.
Projections indicate that the maximum value could reach as high as $59.66, while the minimum value is estimated to be around $41.44. On average, the coin may stabilize at approximately $50.55.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2023 Price Prediction for 2023 – 2030 From Various Analysts
WalletInvestor
WalletInvestor holds a pessimistic viewpoint regarding ICP. According to their calculations, the projected trend suggests that the price may dip below $1 in less than a year, indicating a substantial decline of over 91% from its current value.
ICP can experience further declines in the upcoming years or stabilize at below $0.50 by 2025.
DigitalCoinPrice
DigitalCoinPrice holds a different viewpoint than WalletInvestor regarding the forecast for ICP. They are optimistic about the future, anticipating a gradual increase in price throughout 2023.
Despite short-term fluctuations, they expect the value to stabilize around $12.00 by year-end. Looking ahead, there is a consistent bullish trend projected, with an estimated price of $22.80 by 2027 and an impressive $37.18 at the close of 2030.
Is Internet Computer (ICP) a Pump and Dump?
Many traders often wonder if the ICP Coin is a reliable long-term investment or just a temporary surge in value due to its highly unpredictable nature.
After thoroughly analyzing the ICP Coin’s historical performance, it can be concluded that Internet Computer holds strong potential for long-term growth. This is primarily attributed to the numerous practical applications and real-world utility that underpin the value of ICP Coin.
The Internet Computer project is considered old when compared to many new Altcoins. It has been observed on various crypto forums that the Internet Computer has the potential to yield significant long-term returns.
The dedicated efforts of the ICP community may cause prices of ICP Crypto to surge in the coming years. However, it is necessary to exercise patience and wait a few more months before making any predictions about the ICP Coin.
Final Words
Given its exceptional potential and significance, any investment made in it is poised to yield substantial returns. It is a wise investment strategy for those looking to retain the coin over an extended period. To clarify, these projections typically do not rank as the most crucial factor when deciding on a purchase.
ICP Short-term predictions give insights into potential price ranges. Meanwhile, long-term projections indicate an optimistic growth trend over the years, suggesting substantial returns for investors.
However, it is essential to note that the crypto market is volatile and subject to uncertainties. Therefore, careful consideration is necessary when making investment decisions.