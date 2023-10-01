IOTA (MIOTA) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

IOTA is becoming prominent in crypto as a promising token with massive growth potential. With a major focus on enhancing the “Internet of Things,” IOTA has garnered significant attention in the crypto space since 2017 till date.

Although it failed to reclaim the all-time high during 2021’s bull run, the token has the potential to rebound following ongoing project development efforts.

Many analysts predict IOTA’s price, suggesting massive boosts in the coming bull run. In this IOTA price prediction, we’ll analyze the coin’s price trajectory and the expected performance from 2023 through 2030.

IOTA’s Price Trend and Prediction at a Glance

IOTA joined the crypto market in 2017 after its initial coin offering (ICO) in 2015, where it sold at $0.00059. Its all-time high of $5.69 was hit in 2017 At 4:55 a.m. EST, the coin’s price is down by approximately 1%, trading at $0.1485 today, September 27. Based on technical indicators and market evaluation, our price prediction for IOTA suggests an average of $0.17 by December 2023. Also, in the next two years, IOTA’s price could hit $0.85 in 2025.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price Average Price 2023 $0.12 $0.22 $0.17 2024 $0.2 $0.45 $0.325 2025 $0.6 $1.1 $0.85 2030 $1.4 $2.5 $1.95

The Evolution and Price History of IOTA

IOTA was birthed in 2015, and its ICO commenced within the same time frame to raise funds for its development. The fundraising presale campaign raised roughly $590K, selling 1 billion IOTA tokens at $0.00059 each.

On June 18, 2017, the crypto data platform CoinMarketCap recorded IOTA’s earliest price at $0.5923 with a market cap of $1.17 billion. Subsequently, IOTA hit a parabolic stage, surging to $5.69, with its market cap sitting above $14.12 billion as of December 19, 2017.

However, the price drastically declined quickly, dropping to as low as $0.2131 by the end of 2018. Throughout 2019 and 2020, IOTA traded within the $0.5 mark until the last bull run began in the first quarter of 2021.

As a result, the coin spiked in February 2021, but this time, it didn’t reach its all-time high as it met a resistance at $2.5142. This left many investors disappointed. After a short decline again, IOTA briefly recovered to $1.8 but has remained on a downtrend amid insignificant price rallies.

IOTA is selling for $0.1483, decreasing by 97.4% from its all-time high. Furthermore, the coin has continually recorded lower lows through the bear market.

Key Points of IOTA’s Price History

IOTA’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) commenced in 2015, with $590K raised in funds for project development. The coin’s price recorded an all-time high of $5.69, with its market cap above $14.12 billion in 2017. It peaked at $2.5142, failing to recoup its all-time high in the 2021 bull market. Currently, the coin is down by approximately 97% from its all-time high, with the price at $0.1483.

IOTA Price Prediction for 2023 – 2030

IOTA Price Prediction for 2023

IOTA’s price has been recording lower lows and lower highs since 2023, so it’s hard to predict the exact point of the next bottom. In 2020, IOTA bottom was recorded on March 9, two months before the halving event of Bitcoin.

However, this was attributed to the shift in investor attention to crypto during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Otherwise, the bottom would have occurred six months before Bitcoin’s arrival (around December 2019).

So, considering that the pandemic has ended and the ongoing economic condition, it’s safe to predict that IOTA’s bottom may occur around October 2023, nearly six months before the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

However, amid the prevailing bearish price trend, IOTA’s fundamental remains solid. The Swiss asset manager, SwissOne Capital AG, debuted a fund for IOTA’s Shimmer and its (DeFi) ecosystem last month.

The purpose of Shimmer was to serve as a staging and validation layer-1 network for developers to assess, experiment, and build their decentralized apps (dApps) before launching them on IOTA’s mainnet.

Also, the project has made many bullish announcements within the past months. Recently, IOTA Co-Founder Dominik Schiener made an announcement, hinting at a Cardano partnership coming shortly.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano boasts a market cap of $10.4 billion. Therefore, enhancing interoperability between the network and IOTA could result in several new liquidity turns toward the IOTA ecosystem.

Considering these technical and fundamental factors, IOTA might find its bottom in the next few weeks before starting an uptrend ahead of Bitcoin’s halving.

As such, our price prediction for IOTA estimates a potential low of $0.12, an average of $0.17, and a high price of $0.22 by December 2023.

Month Potential Low Potential High Average Price September 2023 $0.1 $0.18 $0.14 October 2023 $0.105 $0.205 $0.155 November 2023 $0.11 $0.21 $0.16 December 2023 $0.12 $0.22 $0.17

IOTA’s Price Prediction for 2024

As mentioned earlier, IOTA fosters the “Internet of Things.” IoT can be seen as a resemblance to smart devices since they’re “things” sourced online.

However, IOTA continues beyond smart home devices; it finds utility in many other areas. And the best part is that it’s free and ensures safety, compatibility, and verification.

Unlike its rivals, such as Ethereum, IOTA isn’t a blockchain. Rather, it uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus mechanism, which is an impressive way of organizing transactions. With IOTA, you don’t have to pay extra fees when you make transactions, like with other cryptocurrencies.

Plus, the more people use IOTA, the faster it can process transactions. So, it gets even better with more users, IOTA is pretty high-tech, and while it might seem a bit tricky to grasp, it can be used for all sorts of things, not just regular crypto activities.

One exciting thing is that IOTA can handle a ton of data for different purposes. They’ve got ideas for supply chain management, healthcare, smart energy, and more.

IOTA’s flexibility can help make AI (artificial intelligence) safer. Some folks worried that AI and blockchain wouldn’t work well together, but IOTA’s design can make it easier to use AI while protecting privacy and ethics.

The best part is that using IOTA won’t cost you a dime for voting, trading, or making NFTs. So, IOTA is very useful, even though it might initially seem tricky. As the IOTA system keeps growing, it’ll become even more valuable.

As such, our expectation for IOTA’s price in the future hints at the coin going as low as $0.2, with a high cost of $0.45 and an average of around $0.325 by December 2024.

IOTA’s Price Prediction by 2025

Apart from its various uses, IOTA has already formed significant partnerships. One of its most notable achievements is becoming compliant with ISO 20022.

ISO 20022 is a standard for exchanging financial information electronically among institutions. Only seven cryptocurrency projects comply with it, including Quant, Algorand, XRP, Stellar, XDC Network, and Hedera HashGraph.

This standard allows these projects to work together and connect with major financial institutions. Forbes even predicts that 63% of banks will follow this standard by 2025. This unique position lets IOTA bring various processes and systems to the blockchain while connecting with the global conventional finance network.

Now, here’s how this affects the price of $MIOTA. Since IOTA transactions are free, you might think there’s no real reason for people to use the coin. But here’s the deal: IOTA uses “micropayments” to transfer value between humans and machines on its network, and the easiest way to do this is with the IOTA token.

Plus, as more layers are added to IOTA, they can charge fixed fees in IOTA. So, as the network gets more popular, the demand for IOTA will grow. Considering all this, our IOTA price prediction suggests it could go as low as $0.6, as high as $1.1, and average around $0.85 by the end of 2025.

IOTA’s Price Prediction by 2030

One of the major concerns about IOTA is that instead of using miners or validators, it relies on a “Coordinator” controlled by the IOTA Foundation to process transactions.

This setup makes the project centralized as of now and could result in potential censorship issues down the road.

However, the IOTA Foundation is actively working on decentralizing the network through an upgrade called Coordicide or IOTA 2.0. Once this upgrade is implemented, IOTA may start sharding as the next step.

Sharding involves grouping transactions into smaller segments, reducing the demand for hardware resources, and enhancing the network’s capacity.

This could make IOTA’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform highly attractive in the long run, offering secure, interoperable, and unchangeable data and value transfer between devices.

This could apply to various scenarios, from global supply chains to household appliances like fridges and microwaves.

Considering these developments, IOTA is a promising cryptocurrency with substantial long-term potential, especially given its relatively low market capitalization.

Considering these factors, our 2030 IOTA price prediction suggests it could reach a potential low of $1.4, an average of $1.95, and a high of $2.5.

Potential Lows and Highs of IOTA’s Price

Our analysis of IOTA’s price outlook positions it among the leading altcoins for potential investment. We have outlined our forecasts below. Although IOTA can surpass our projections, these are the ranges within which we anticipate the coin can maintain sustainable trading levels.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.12 $0.22 2024 $0.2 $0.45 2025 $0.6 $1.1 2030 $1.4 $2.5

What Other Analysts Predict for The Price of IOTA

We’ve compiled predictions from various analysts to gauge the overall market sentiment regarding the future direction of IOTA. CryptoNewsZ provides a $MIOTA price forecast, suggesting a potential low of $0.16 and a high of $0.39 by the end of 2023. Additionally, it forecasts an average price of $0.46 for 2025.

The BitcoinWisdom IOTA forecast projects an average price of $0.239851 in 2023, with predictions of $0.376893 for 2024 and $0.548208 for 2025. Changelly anticipates an average price of $0.294 for IOTA in 2023, with estimates of $0.28 for 2024 and $0.4 for 2025.

According to Priceprediction.net, MIOTA could achieve an average price of $0.2 in 2023, with additional predictions of an average price of $0.28 in 2024 and $0.4 in 2025.

Bitnation’s IOTA forecast envisions an average price of $0.256894 in 2023, followed by anticipated costs of $0.428157 in 2024 and $0.599419 in 2025.

What is IOTA and its Utility?

IOTA is a digital system focused only on the “Internet of Things” (IoT). In simple terms, it’s here to help machines and people communicate and share data/value in a super secure, unchangeable, and compatible way.

Now, the core idea of IOTA is DAG (direct acyclic graph), known as “Tangle,” which is an elegant way of saying it’s a system where each computer helps validate two transactions to make sure they’re legit.

This differs from regular blockchains, where computers must store the whole history to keep things safe.

However, if someone takes control of most of IOTA’s computer power, they could mess with things. So, IOTA implemented a “Coordinator,” which works like a traffic cop, ensuring a hitch-free operation.

Right now, it’s run by the IOTA Foundation, but soon, in IOTA 2.0, they’ll take it away to enhance safety and decentralization. In this IOTA ecosystem, the native token is “$MIOTA,” which transfers value between machines and people.

IOTA Overview

Cryptocurrency IOTA Ticker Symbol MIOTA Price $0.1489 Price change in 24 hours 0.25% Rank 77 Market Cap $413,814,234 Circulating Supply $2,779,530,283 MIOTA Trading Volume in 24 Hours $3.75 Million All-Time High $5.69 All-Time Low $0.07962

What Factors Can Affect the Price of IOTA

Several factors can influence the price of IOTA, but a key factor is tokenomics. $MIOTA is the currency used for transactions on the network, creating a steady demand for the coin.

Regarding the supply of IOTA, 100% of it is already circulating, which means that an increasing demand could directly lead to a rise in its price.

Another factor that could impact the price is ISO 20022 compliance. As financial institutions embrace blockchain innovation, IOTA could become a valuable gateway to the Internet of Things, injecting significant liquidity into the coin’s ecosystem.

Moreover, IOTA is recognized as a “lightweight” network because participants only have to store a small quantity of data. This pits the network as highly energy-efficient, making it potentially more appealing, especially as institutional investments within ESG-compliant (environmental, social, and governance) assets continue to rise.

Is IOTA a Good Investment Option?

IOTA offers an innovative solution and a strong token system. Additionally, its affordable price positions it as one of the top coins to invest in before the next market upswing.

Although the project involves advanced technologies and can be intricate, IOTA’s current ISO 20022 compliance and the ongoing development of IOTA 2.0 prepare it for an exciting future.

How to Purchase IOTA?

You have various options for purchasing IOTA, but eToro is straightforward, with strong security measures and minimal fees. In addition to how to buy IOTA, eToro offers a wide range of the best alternative cryptocurrencies, along with stocks, commodities, etc.

Here are the four easy steps to purchase IOTA via eToro:

Visit eToro’s website and click on “Join eToro.” Follow the provided sign-up instructions to complete your registration. After signing up, go to the eToro dashboard and click on “Deposit Funds.” Complete your payment using one of the available options. Use the search bar at the top of the eToro dashboard to look for IOTA. Select IOTA and click on “Trade.” Specify the amount of MIOTA tokens you want to invest in and click “Open Trade” to finalize your purchase.

You can keep track of your investment through the portfolio tab via the navigation bar on the left side of the dashboard. Alternatively, you can move your cryptocurrencies to the “eToro Money crypto wallet” for secure storage.

Conclusion

Although only partially without risk, IOTA seems poised for growth in the years ahead. Our IOTA prediction anticipates an average price of $1.95 by December 2030. However, it also carries the potential for even greater gains. Meanwhile, as the bull market approaches, the current low price of IOTA may not endure for long. If you want to invest in IOTA, acquire the coin on eToro now.