Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Despite its significant price increase in January and mid-February 2023, MATIC has been on a downtrend. Like most altcoins, Polygon (MATIC), an Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution, has recorded its fair share of volatility, declining 35% year-till-date (YTD).

This negative sentiment resulted in MATIC breaching many support levels, surpassing the price mark of $0.50. However, recently, the Polygon market is showing signs of recovery. With Polygon (MATIC) signaling bullish sentiment, will it hit $1,000? The following analysis will provide answers.

In this analysis, we’ll explore the MATIC price prediction for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2030, including the factors that might influence its trajectory.

Polygon Price Prediction Summary

After rebranding, Polygon , originally known as the Matic Network , adopted the ticker symbol MATIC.

The initial price of Polygon was $0.004418.

Currently, MATIC is valued at $0.56, representing an 80% decrease from its all-time high (ATH) of $2.92 in December 2021.

Our forecast indicates that by 2023, MATIC could reach $1.13 .

In the long term, our prediction suggests a price of $2.35 for MATIC by the close of 2025.

Year Potential High Average Price Potential Lows 2023 $1.31 $1.13 $0.95 2024 $1.97 $1.46 $0.99 2025 $3.2 $2.35 $1.5 2030 $6 $4.5 $3

Polygon Price History

Polygon was developed in 2019 with the name Matic. The coin’s root is traced back to the Binance exchange, where it was sold for $0.000263 in ICO. According to CoinMarketCap, MATIC was launched at $0.004418 following its ICO.

Until 2021, MATIC stayed at a low value, just a few cents. But in January 2021, it shot up above $0.1. due to increased network fees on Ethereum, which attracted massive user interest in layer two solutions.

After that, MATIC kept going up and hit $2.44 in May 2021 before going down a bit. In July 2021, it settled around $0.689 before slowly increasing to its highest, $2.92, on December 27, 2021.

Furthermore, the coin dropped to a low of $0.3466 after MATIC reached its all-time high. However, although the currency has recovered to $0.6452, MATIC is still down by 80% from its all-time high.

Since then, Polygon has been trying to change its trend to become bullish but failed due to regulatory hurdles. Making things worse, prominent crypto exchange Robinhood announced it will delist Polygon from its platform.

This contributed to more negative sentiment and resulted in more selling pressure. In addition, over the past year, Polygon has seen a notable negative pressure, down 26%. However, the tides have turned, as the bulls took over, pushing MATIC up, with a 4% 30-day price increase and over 10% gain in the last seven days.

Also, in the past 24 hours, Polygon MATIC is up 2%. If the momentum is sustained, MATIC could post more gains, reaching new highs in the coming days.

Polygon (MATIC) was launched in 2019 through a Binance Initial Coin Offering (ICO) priced at $0.00263.

Following its exchange launch, MATIC began trading at $0.004418 .

On December 27, 2021, the coin reached an all-time high (ATH) of $2.92 .

Currently, MATIC is down 80% from its all-time high.

MATIC has experienced a 10% decrease in value in the last month.

Polygon Price Prediction for October 2023

MATIC’s price movement is going down in its daily movements. Also, the 50-day EMA acts like a wall stopping upward movement. However, if it breaks through this wall, it might start a new positive trend for MATIC’s price.

Even though MATIC’s value has significantly declined, chances are high that it could sustain the ongoing rally to recover most of its lost gains. Moreover, though it has been making lower highs recently, the current market setup shows many buyers are interested in capitalizing the $0.50 price level to accumulate more coins.

This might change the coin’s direction. MATIC currently trades at $0.56, over 2% higher than its past day’s price. The recent price action of MATICUSD demonstrates a notable shift in its market dynamics.

It has successfully breached the long-term bearish trendline, indicating a potential reversal of the previous downtrend.

Additionally, the coin’s price has surged above the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 50, signaling a potential shift in momentum toward a bullish trajectory. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further confirms this positive trend. The MACD line is above the signal line, suggesting the coin exhibits strong upward momentum.

But there’s a risk it might also regress, but the good news is there’s strong support at $0.50, where the price may rebound. These technical developments collectively suggest an optimistic outlook for the coin in the near term.

However, traders and investors need to remain vigilant and consider additional factors. If MATIC sustains the rally, it could reach the $0.74 price mark. On the other hand, if the $0.50 support level fails to hold, a decline to $0.40 could be the next target.

Price Prediction Potential Low Average Price Potential High Oct 2023 $0.40 $0.57 $0.74

Polygon Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Polygon Price Prediction 2023

MATIC’s price didn’t start 2023 as expected. Its price dropped significantly, taking away all its gains at the beginning of the year. In the last eight months, it went down by 77%. The daily chart shows that MATIC is still in an uptrend.

Even though it broke through a few levels of support, MATIC has stopped going down. The daily chart shows that the coin is staying around $0.50. Despite its slow performance, some analysts are still optimistic about its price. The crypto market could see bullish momentum considering the upcoming Bitcoin ETF approval.

This could also affect the price of Polygon MATIC, potentially attracting more partners. Therefore, our Polygon price prediction anticipates a potential high of $1.31. If things go south, MATIC could drop to $0.95 or an average of $1.13 by the end of 2023.

Month Potential High Average Price Potential Low September 2023 $1 $0.85 $0.7 October 2023 $0.74 $0.57 $0.40 November 2023 $1.2 $1.06 $0.92 December 2023 $1.31 $1.13 $0.95

Polygon Price Prediction 2024

By April 2024, there will be a bullish catalyst, the next Bitcoin halving. Following this event, experts think the next crypto bull market will happen in 2024. This idea is supported by big financial groups trying to get permission for the Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Considering all this, it’s probable that Polygon’s value will start increasing in 2024. But it might not grow as much because of unclear rules. We saw this happen with another cryptocurrency, XRP, in the last bull market. It couldn’t reach its highest point again because of legal issues with the SEC.

Meanwhile, MATIC is the native asset of the Polygon network. MATCI is required for paying gas fees in the network and other things. So, there’s a slight chance that the U.S. SEC’s assertions are wrong. Therefore, MATIC could be proven a currency, a community rather than a security.

Interestingly, Polygon is the network with the highest adoption rate among all scaling solutions in Ethereum. Big firms like Starbucks, Facebook, Reddit, and Nike use the Polygon network. This shows they trust Polygon’s business team and aren’t worried about rules. Polygon might do well in 2024 as more big businesses start using it.

Recall that Polygon has announced the release of an AI tool called Polygon Copilot. ChatGPT fuels this development and enables developers to analyze data and gain valuable insights into their Polygon-based dApps.

With this in mind, Polygon will go significantly before the end of 2024 as more business will come in. Based on this, our Polygon price prediction estimates MATIC to reach a high of $1.97, an average of $1.46. However, Polygon MATIC could drop to $0.95 if the market remained bearish.

Polygon Price Prediction 2025

When the market is booming, using Ethereum can get expensive for regular crypto users. That’s why people got so excited about Polygon in the last bull market. But in 2025, other strong competitors like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Starknet exist.

Still, Polygon’s way of doing things can be faster and cheaper, handling up to 65,000 transactions per second. Polygon is more efficient than some others, like Arbitrum and Optimism.

However, there are some downsides to its PoS chain. It’s been around since 2019, making it one of the oldest Ethereum sidechains. One drawback is that transactions can take up to one or two minutes on Polygon PoS.

In contrast, it happens on chains like the Binance smart chain in just one second. This can cause problems with how easy it is to use Polygon PoS. In recent years, Polygon has been developing something like PolygonzkEVM. According to the announcement, this initiative will use a technology called “Zero Knowledge roll-up.”

It’s like a separate part that handles transactions for Ethereum, but it only shows proof on the main chain. This means less information needs to be stored on the Ethereum chain, making it work faster and handle more transactions. Plus, this technology gives almost immediate confirmation for transactions.

Polygon’s PolygonzkEVM is a major move for them in the world of ZK Roll-ups. This puts them ahead in the game. With their growing use by businesses and clever technology, Polygon might hit a new highest price in 2025.

But there are risks, like the coin’s centralization and issues with the SEC. Our prediction for MATIC’s price in 2025 ranges from $1.5 to $3.2, with an average of $2.35.

Polygon Price Prediction 2030

Polygon’s versatile approach, like a Swiss Army knife for crypto, has a lot of promise. But, it also means they might face tough competition from projects focusing on just one thing. For instance, it took Polygon four years to release its next product after its PoS chain in 2019.

This could lead to problems with efficiency, especially with how competitive the Ethereum layer two industry is. Polygon Labs has suggested upgrading the Polygon PoS chain to zkEVM, making it faster and more secure.

This would also let the Polygon team work more on their ZK roll-up tech. Because of these changes, Polygon has a good chance to become one of the top cryptocurrencies in the long run. Considering this, our Polygon price forecast estimates a high of $6, lows of $3, and an average of $4.50.

Here is our likely maximum and minimum MATIC’s price.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.95 $1.31 2024 $0.95 $1.97 2025 $1.5 $3.2 2030 $3 $6

Experts’ Predictions on Polygon MATIC

Gathering predictions from various experts to find the most promising cryptocurrencies is important. Here are some forecasts for Polygon MATIC :

According to CoinCulture, by the end of 2023, MATIC might reach highs of $2.08 , lows of $0.85, and an average of $1.46.

, lows of $0.85, and an average of $1.46. Based on CryptoNewZ Polygon prediction, MATIC’s price could hit between $0.85 and $2.07 by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. Changelly predicted that Polygon will likely reach a high of $0.86 and lows of $0.73 by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. According to Price Prediction.com forecast, the maximum price is around $1.50. The minimum level of MATIC’s price might be around $1.29 or an average of $1.34 by the end of 2023.

What is Polygon and its Uses?

Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain scaling platform that connects Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Also, Polygon is a layer-2 protocol developed to address scalability issues on Ethereum.

Polygon addresses the network’s challenges by handling transactions on a separate Ethereum-compatible blockchain and returns them to the main Ethereum blockchain after processing.

This approach lowers the load on the Ethereum network. In doing so, Polygon can increase transaction speed and reduce costs to less than a cent.

Furthermore, Polygon provides an easy framework for new and existing blockchain projects to build on Ethereum without scalability issues.

Polygon eliminates network congestion, allowing users to interact with any decentralized application (DApp) without hitches. With Polygon MATIC, users can easily create and manage their decentralized applications.

Cryptocurrency Polygon Ticker Symbol MATIC Market Capitalization $4,877,108,234 Trading Volume 24H $265,886,423 Circulating Supply 9,299,803,031 MATIC Current Price 0.5208 All Time Low $0.003012 All-Time High $2.92

Factors that could Influence Polygon’s Price

Thinking about how much of the Ethereum layer two market Polygon has is crucial. Other strong competitors like Arbitrum, Optimism, Starknet, and Loopring exist. Right now, Polygon is in the lead, but if these competitors become more popular, it could affect Polygon’s price.

Also, if more companies and crypto projects start using Polygon, its price could increase. So, how many people and businesses choose to use it is an important factor. The wider crypto market sentiment can also contribute to Polygon’s price moves.

As the Bull Run nears, we could anticipate a positive market performance, creating higher highs. Conversely, if the general market turns bearish, MATIC’s price could follow suit. This means the price will swim in a bearish pool and other assets.

Is Polygon worth Investing in?

Polygon is doing a lot with its PoS chain, zkEVM chain, and other projects. But, it has to watch out for three big challenges: rules, being too focused in one place, and rivals.

Even though Polygon has a lot of potential to be a top cryptocurrency in the long run, we should also remember these risks. They could affect how much Polygon is worth.

Conclusion

Ultimately, if Polygon continues developing more technology in 2023, the coin may surge massively. Based on our prediction, the asset could surge to $1.31 by the end of 2023.

If the general market’s sentiment is bearish, the Polygon (MATIC) price prediction for 2023 is $0.95. Furthermore, with future upgrades and developments, MATIC’s price could even smash its all-time high at $2.92.

