Pi Coin Price Prediction 2023 – 2030

Pi Coin is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) network that fosters P2P transactions while allowing users to mine cryptocurrency using their mobiles. This way, it provides a highly accessible alternative to mining Bitcoin. So far, it has garnered significant interest, with more than 47 million users registered with the network.

Most investors believe Pi Coin could explode, considering its impact on the crypto space. Several experts have made predictions for the coin, hinting at its future prices by the end of 2023 and in the coming years.

For this reason, we’ll delve deep into the price expectancies of investors and analysts for Pi Coin (PI). Also, from learning about Pi and how it works to discover experts’ predictions and promising alternatives, this article has more to unleash. So, keep reading to learn more!

Pi Token Price Prediction Summary

Our real-time update shows that the current value of PI about the US dollar stands at $34.52.

Based on our analysis of Pi’s potential, we anticipate an increase of approximately 5.32%. There’s a significant possibility that the price might notably drop by September 26, 2023

The Fear & Greed Index records a score of 43, indicating that the current sentiment is at FEAR .

In the past month, Pi has recorded positive price movements on 14/30 days (47%) and a 15.51% level of price volatility.

This Pi coin prediction hints at the coin’s price reaching $40 by December 2023.

$1.05 price for the coin by 2030. Pi’s price prediction indicates afor the coin by 2030.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price Average Price 2023 $20 $60 $40 2024 $0.1 $0.7 $0.4 2025 $0.4 $1.2 $0.8 2030 $0.01 $2 $1.05

Pi Coin Price History

The Pi Network, founded in 2018 by Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis, set out to challenge established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. As such, it introduces a more inclusive approach to mining through smartphones. Pi Network aimed to enable broader community participation, unlike Bitcoin, which relies on pricey mining hardware like ASIC chips.

Pi Network’s mining process unfolded in several phases, starting with the pre-mainnet degree in 2019. During this stage, users could earn Pi by tapping a button on their mobile app once every 24 hours.

This was done to signify their involvement in the network. The initial mining rate was 1.6 Pi per hour but passed through halvings as the user base grew, eventually stabilizing at 0.2 Pi per hour.

Notably, Pi coin’s price history, according to CoinMarketCap’s data, began in December 2022, even though it was not tradeable at the moment. Also, the exchanges that listed Pi only provided “IOUs” rather than actual ownership. Despite this limitation, Pi coin achieved an all-time high (ATH) price of $330.65 on December 30, 2022.

Subsequently, its value significantly declined, dropping to as low as $19.7 on July 14, 2023. Since then, the coin has recovered, reaching $56 in August and selling for $34.52 today, September 22, 2023.

In terms of supply, the Pi coin has a maximum limit of 100 billion coins, which will be gradually released as more participants join the network.

A substantial 80% of the total supply has been allocated to the community. Within this allocation, 65% of the tokens are reserved for rewards, and 10% will be set for defi ecosystem development (to be taken care of by Pi Foundation).

Again, 5% of the tokens will be for exchange liquidity. The remaining 20% is reserved for the Pi team. Generally, Pi Network has emerged as an intriguing project with its unique cryptocurrency mining and distribution approach.

While its price history has shown significant volatility, the coin remains non-tradeable on most exchanges. Its commitment to community involvement and the gradual release of its token supply make it a project worth watching as it evolves.

Key Points in Pi’s Price History

Pi coin’s price history began in December 2022 when it was officially introduced .

On December 30, 2022, Pi reached an all-time high (ATH) of $330.65, garnering significant attention from the crypto community.

Pi Network was in the closed Mainnet phase, contributing to the coin’s initial price surge .

Pi experienced a notable selloff following its ATH, dropping its price to as low as $19.7 on July 14, 2023. This decline marked a substantial correction.

The coin staged a recovery in August, with its price rebounding to reach highs of $56 , showing resilience and renewed investor interest.

representing a rebound from its lows . Based on the most recent data, Pi coin is trading at $38.7, significantly lower than its ATH but

Despite its price fluctuations, Pi coin remains non-tradeable on most exchanges , and exchanges that do list it offer “IOUs” instead of actual ownership.

The pre-Mainnet phase, which started in 2019, allowed users to earn Pi by participating in the network through a mobile app . This marked the early stage of Pi’s distribution.

The mining rate of Pi went through several adjustments, starting at 1.6 Pi per hour and halving after the first 100,000 members before stabilizing at 0.2 Pi per hour.

Pi Network has allocated a significant portion of its token supply to the community (80%), with specific pieces designated for mining rewards, ecosystem expansion, and exchange liquidity.

These key points in Pi Network’s price history highlight the coin’s journey from its inception to its ATH, subsequent correction, and ongoing price fluctuations within its unique mining and distribution model.

Pi Coin Price Prediction 2023, 2024, 2025, 2030

Pi Coin Price Prediction 2023

The pi coin is currently in its closed Mainnet phase, which means it’s isolated from traditional blockchain. This situation poses challenges and considerable risks for anyone looking to trade the Pi coin.

However, Pi Network initiated the migration process towards its open Mainnet in August. A critical aspect of this transition involves verifying the identities of its users. Pi coin enforces a strict know-your-customer (KYC) verification prerequisite to ensure each participant maintains a single account, promoting decentralization within the network.

According to a recent interview with the Pi coin CEO, approximately 5 million users have successfully undergone verification. Given that there are 47 million customers, Pi Network still faces substantial work before it can debut its open Mainnet.

The Pi coin team does not officially endorse the current Pi coin price due to its ongoing closed Mainnet phase. Thus, the Pi team has warned potential investors, cautioning them against purchasing the coin on exchanges, as these platforms do not yet possess actual Pi coins.

This situation implies that organic price movements for Pi coin are unlikely until the open Mainnet is introduced. However, with a maximum of 100 billion token supply and the current price at $36, Pi’s fully diluted market capitalization (FDV) is seemingly inflated at a staggering $3.8 trillion.

This suggests that the price may experience a significant drop as soon as the open Mainnet is launched and the project encounters selling pressure.

Nonetheless, considering that the available Mainnet launch is not expected until 2024, there may be opportunities for the Pi coin to rise in value before any significant selloff occurs.

Considering these factors, there could be a resurgence in Pi coin’s price, potentially revisiting its yearly high in August 2023, which reached approximately $60. Meanwhile, some investors might quickly discharge their Pi holdings, anticipating the forthcoming selling pressure.

In such a scenario, our price prediction for Pi suggests a decline toward the $20 range. Consequently, we forecast an average price of $40 by December 2023.

Month Estimated Low Average Price Estimated High October $20 $35 $50 November $19 $37 $55 December $20 $40 $60

Pi Coin Price Prediction 2024

As we look ahead to 2024, there’s a big concern about Pi coin. Many people are expected to start selling their Pi coins, which could cause their prices to drop significantly.

But two things could help prevent a big drop in Pi’s price:

If enough people want to buy Pi coins, it could balance out the selling and keep the price from falling too much. If the release of Pi coins happens slowly over a few years instead of all at once, it could also help keep the price stable.

The pi coin was used to buy things and make payments. You can only trade and send Pi coins to other Pi Network users. However, once they open the main network, more stores and businesses might accept Pi as payment.

Even though there will still be a lot of locked Pi coins when the main network starts, the Pi coin whitepaper says that people will have already earned about 10-20 billion Pi coins.

With Pi’s current price being over $38, this would make Pi one of the top cryptocurrencies by how much money it’s worth. But because Pi doesn’t have many uses right now and many people might want to sell their coins quickly, we think Pi’s price might drop a lot before it becomes stable.

We saw something similar with another cryptocurrency called Worldcoin. It had many coins available, and they were being unlocked quickly. Because of this, the price of Worldcoin kept going down since it started.

So, based on these factors, our guess for Pi coin’s price by the end of 2024 is that it could go as low as $0.1, as high as $0.7, and probably average around $0.4. But keep in mind, with 47 million users and a lot of excitement about the open main network, Pi coin’s price might change a lot in both directions, so there could be big swings in its value.

Pi Coin Price Prediction 2025

If the Pi open Mainnet is launched in 2024, things might start looking more stable for the Pi coin in 2025. The way Pi coin is set up, with a fixed supply and a planned way to release coins, could make it attractive to developers and businesses who want to be part of a growing ecosystem.

This could mean that Pi coin becomes more useful for various things. When more people find uses for it, it might help balance the selling pressure from people mining Pi coins. Plus, a portion of Pi coins is set aside for developing the ecosystem, which could make it even more appealing.

The pi coin is also unique because it’s a decentralized cryptocurrency spread among many users. This could make it interesting to people who like investing in cryptocurrencies, increasing the demand for Pi coins.

On top of all that, many experts say that the next big surge in Bitcoin’s value could happen in 2025. When Bitcoin does well, other cryptocurrencies increase in value, too. So, Pi coin might benefit from this because it has a big community of users.

Considering all these factors, our guess for Pi coin’s price by the end of 2025 is that it could be as low as $0.4, as high as $1.2, and maybe average around $0.8. That would be twice as much as its average price in 2024.

Pi Coin Price Prediction 2030

Making long-term predictions for the price of the Pi coin can be tricky, especially because it’s still an early and experimental project. But one important thing to consider is the “network effect.” Here’s what that means: Pi coin already has 47 million users using the closed-Mainnet.

That’s a big deal because the system has a real community and value. This could attract businesses looking for new opportunities. So, there’s potential for the long term, but the key question is whether Pi coin can handle the sudden increase in supply when it opens its main network.

If many people start selling their Pi coins all at once, it could be a problem. But if there are enough buyers to absorb those coins, Pi coin could still have value and interest companies and app developers.

However, too many people rushing to sell their coins might hurt Pi coin’s long-term prospects. So, considering all this and the fact that there’s a maximum of 100 billion Pi coins, here’s what we think:

In a pessimistic scenario, where Pi coin can’t handle the selling pressure when the main network opens, its price could drop to $0.01.

In a more optimistic scenario, where Pi coin finds stability after the main network launch, its price could increase to $2.

Considering these scenarios, our average guess for Pi coin’s price by the end of 2030 is about $1.05. If it turns out right, that would be about a 26.625% increase from its price in 2025.

Potential Lows and Highs of the Pi Token

Having reviewed our Pi token price analysis, check out these summarized highs and lows of the coin below:

Year Maximum Price Minimum Price 2023 $60 $20 2024 $0.7 $0.1 2025 $1.2 $0.4 2030 $2 $0.01

Experts’ Prediction for Pi Coin Price

Based on the factors considered above, let’s take a look at what some other experts are saying about the potential future prices of Pi coin:

Pi coin’s price might go as low as $37.42 or as high as $305.86. CoinCodex suggests that by the end of 2024, theor as high as $305.86.

Crypto Bulls Club’s forecast for Pi coin 2024 predicts it could reach a low of $22.384 and a high of $27.981.

InvestingCube’s outlook for Pi coin in 2025 suggests that it might have a low of $1 and a high of $1.5 .

MoneyBinds, in their 2025 prediction , estimates that the Pi coin could see a low of $3.48 and a high of $7.83.

According to Changelly , by the end of 2024, Pi coin’s price could range from a minimum of $40.87 to a maximum of $50.84.

These are different opinions from various experts about where they think the price of Pi coin might go in the future. It’s important to remember that these are just predictions, and the actual cost could be different.

What is Pi Coin and What Is It Used For?

A Pi coin is digital money used in the Pi Network. To get Pi coins, people can use a special app and click a daily button to prove they’re not robots. It’s like mining for digital gold, but it’s done on a computer or laptop.

The Pi Network uses a unique technology called a “global trust graph” to keep everything fair.

This helps spread Pi coins around more evenly and prevents just a few people from having many of them, like what happened with Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, Pi coin is meant to be more than just a way to store value. It’s designed to buy things and make payments within the Pi coin system.

You can only send Pi coins to other people in the network. But opening up the main network will probably attract software developers who can create new ways for people to use their Pi coins. So, it will become more than just a digital currency; it will be a way to pay for stuff and do things within the Pi Network.

Pi Coin Overview

Cryptocurrency Pi Ticker Symbol PI Rank 2451 Price $36.4 Price Change 24 Hours +1.26% Market Cap $0 Circulating Supply 0 Trading Volume 24 Hours $264,421 All-Time High $330.65 All Time Low $3.96

What Influences the Pi Coin Price?

Just like with other cryptocurrencies, the price of Pi coin is influenced by how much of it is available and how much people want it. Many Pi coins are available now, but few want to buy them.

More than 47 million people can’t sell their Pi coins yet; many might rush to sell when they finally can. This could lead to a big drop in the price. However, there’s a chance that developments in the Pi ecosystem or rewards for people who hold onto their Pi coins for a long time could help reduce some of this selling pressure.

Even though you can’t buy or sell Pi coins on most exchanges, there was a report of a Pi coin being sold for $37.59 in South Korea, showing that it can be used to transfer value.

But the problem is, even if there is demand for the Pi coin, it’s almost impossible for it to absorb all the selling pressure because the total value of the Pi coin (based on its trading price on some exchanges) is much higher than the value of the entire global cryptocurrency market.

There’s also a concern about the regulations surrounding Pi coin. For example, the Vietnamese government is investigating the Pi Network, calling it a multi-level marketing scheme.

We don’t know what will happen with this investigation yet, but it highlights the potential risks associated with Pi coin, especially because of its referral-based system.

Is Pi Coin a Buy?

The pi coin is an experimental project that allows people to earn free cryptocurrency, but you can’t buy it; you can only get IOUs on certain exchanges. The people behind Pi have advised against purchasing these IOUs, and the price is expected to drop significantly when the main network is launched.

Considering all this, buying Pi coins right now is not a good idea. However, it might have potential in the long term once its price becomes more stable in the future.

Conclusion

To summarize, Pi Coin is a special and creative project that has attracted many new users. However, because there are a lot of Pi coins and many people are waiting to sell them, the price is likely to drop significantly.